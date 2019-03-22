Softball
Orion 16, Kewanee 1
Kewanee;001;0;--;1;1;1
Orion;000;(10)6;--;16;10;1
WP -- Jenna Drish. LP -- Kendall Bennison. Two or more hits -- Orion, Marly Lillibridge 3, Lilly Bergstrom. 2B -- Orion, Kati Kratzberg, Marly Lillibridge. 3B -- Orion, Marly Lillibridge, Lena Newman. RBI -- Orion, Marly Lillibridge 3, Lena Newman 3, Grace Kerker 2
Rockridge 10, St. Bede 6
St. Bede;002;200;2;—;6;8;3
Rockridge;350;110;x;—;10;8;5
WP -- Lexi Hines (1-0). LP -- Short (0-1). Two or more hits -- Sons, Thomas, 3, Dehner. 2B -- Sons 2, Thomas 2, Irwin. HR -- May. Two or more RBI -- Dehner 3, Sons 2, May 2. Records -- Rockridge 1-0.
Baseball
Alleman 12, Arlington 2
Arlington;000;02;--;2;2;3
Alleman;320;16;--;12;8;2
Carpita, DeBlaey (4) and Ferrari. Aiello, Elleson (5) and Oskroba. WP -- Carpita. LP -- Aiello. Two or more hits -- Arlington, Oskroba; Alleman, Mattecheck. 2B -- Aleman, Ferrari, VanDerGinst, Mattecheck. RBI -- Arlington, Aiello; Alleman, Estes, VanDerGinst, Ferrari, Marx, Snyder, O'Keeffe, Bullock, Calloway
Mercer County 16, Serena 4 (5)
Mercer County;414;52;—;16;12;6
Serena;220;00;—;4;0;1
WP -- King. LP -- Stafford. Two or more hits -- Klingaman 3, King, Zelenin. 2B -- King, Wessels. RBI -- Gray 6, Zelenin 3, King 3, Wessels.
Dunlap 6, Rock Island 2
Dunlap;010;000;5;—;6;2;0
Rock Island;010;001;0;—;2;7;3
WP -- Haley. LP -- Esposito. Two or more hits -- RI, James, Trask.
Orion 8, Kewanee 1
Kewanee;000;001;0;—;1;2;2
Orion;412;210;x;—;8;8;2
WP -- Jungwirth LP -- W. Terry. Two or more hits -- Hoftender 3, Grems. 2B -- Grems, Kruse. HR -- Hoftender. RBI -- Grems 3, Hoftender 3.
Girls soccer
Dixon 2, Geneseo 0
Dixon;2;0;—;2
Geneseo;0;0;—;0
Goals -- Dixon, Madalin Blumhoff (free kick) 7:36; Gianna Verive (penalty kick) 23:16. Shots -- G 7, D 3. Saves -- G 3 (Lauren Pardoe); D 1. Corners -- G 5, D 2. Fouls -- G 5, D 5. Offsides -- G 4, D 2. Record -- Geneseo 1-1.
