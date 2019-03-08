Boys basketball

Iowa state tournament 

Friday's scores

Class 3A consolation

Winterset 67, Clear Lake 49

Class 4A consolation

Waukee 66, North Scott 57

Class 1A championship

Grand View Christian 43, Alburnett 24

Class 2A championship

North Linn 60, Boyden-Hull 41

Class 3A championship

Oskaloosa 48, Norwalk 44

Class 4A championship

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 41

Waukee 66, North Scott 57

NORTH SCOTT (23-3) -- Nick Stanton 1-1 0-0 2, Carson Rollinger 1-6 2-2 4, Cortaviaus Seales 6-13 1-2 17, Reece Sommers 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 8-10 6-7 22, Sam Kilburg 4-11 1-1 9, Luke Haedt 0-0 0-0 0, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, V'Ondre Haywood 1-1 0-0 3, Logan Vis 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Allard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 10-13 57. 

WAUKEE (22-3) -- Dylan Jones 3-5 1-2 7, Noah Hart 1-1 0-0 2, Andrew Curran 0-1 2-2 2, Dante Jenkins 6-8 2-4 19, Michael Vicente 2-4 0-0 5, Matthew O'Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker DeVries 2-5 0-0 6, Payton Sandfort 2-4 0-0 6, Trey Hardy 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Payne 4-5 0-0 11, Bennett Pedersen 1-2 0-02 3, Lincoln Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Wyatt Heston 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Schaller 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-39 6-11 66. 

North Scott;15;11;16;15;--;57

Waukee;13;22;14;17;--;66

3-point goals -- North Scott 5-16 (Seales 4-7, Haywood 1-1, Kilburg 0-3, Sommers 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Vis 0-1, Rollinger 0-1); Waukee 14-25 (Jenkins 5-6, Payne 3-4, DeVries 2-5, Sandfort 2-3, Vicente 1-2, Pedersen 1-2, Jones 0-1, Curran 0-1, Heston 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 19 (Anderson 6); Waukee 26 (Vicente 6). Assists -- North Scott 3 (Kilburg 2); Waukee 14 (Vicente 5). Turnovers -- North Scott 4, Waukee 11. Total fouls -- North Scott 14, Waukee 12. Fouled out -- Anderson. 

Class 4A all-tournament team

Ty Anderson (North Scott); Dylan Jones (Waukee); Noah Carter (Dubuque Senior); Jack Campbell (Cedar Falls); Logan Wolfe (Cedar Falls)

Captain: Wolf

Illinois state tournament

Class 2A boys

Friday's state semifinals

Chicago Orr 83, Chicago Corliss 50

Nashville 47, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45

Today's state finals

Third-place, Chicago Corliss vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.; Championship, Chicago Orr vs. Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

Class 1A boys

Friday's state semifinals

Cissna Park 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 44

Providence St. Mel 66, Concord Triopia 41

Today's state finals

Third-place, Moweaqua Central A&M vs. Concord Triopia, 11 a.m.; Championship, Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel, 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments