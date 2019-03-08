Boys basketball
Iowa state tournament
Friday's scores
Class 3A consolation
Winterset 67, Clear Lake 49
Class 4A consolation
Waukee 66, North Scott 57
Class 1A championship
Grand View Christian 43, Alburnett 24
Class 2A championship
North Linn 60, Boyden-Hull 41
Class 3A championship
Oskaloosa 48, Norwalk 44
Class 4A championship
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 41
Waukee 66, North Scott 57
NORTH SCOTT (23-3) -- Nick Stanton 1-1 0-0 2, Carson Rollinger 1-6 2-2 4, Cortaviaus Seales 6-13 1-2 17, Reece Sommers 0-2 0-0 0, Ty Anderson 8-10 6-7 22, Sam Kilburg 4-11 1-1 9, Luke Haedt 0-0 0-0 0, Layne Hamann 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson Guffey 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Walker 0-0 0-0 0, V'Ondre Haywood 1-1 0-0 3, Logan Vis 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Eiland 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Belken 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Allard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 10-13 57.
WAUKEE (22-3) -- Dylan Jones 3-5 1-2 7, Noah Hart 1-1 0-0 2, Andrew Curran 0-1 2-2 2, Dante Jenkins 6-8 2-4 19, Michael Vicente 2-4 0-0 5, Matthew O'Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker DeVries 2-5 0-0 6, Payton Sandfort 2-4 0-0 6, Trey Hardy 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Payne 4-5 0-0 11, Bennett Pedersen 1-2 0-02 3, Lincoln Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Wyatt Heston 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Schaller 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 23-39 6-11 66.
North Scott;15;11;16;15;--;57
Waukee;13;22;14;17;--;66
3-point goals -- North Scott 5-16 (Seales 4-7, Haywood 1-1, Kilburg 0-3, Sommers 0-2, Anderson 0-1, Vis 0-1, Rollinger 0-1); Waukee 14-25 (Jenkins 5-6, Payne 3-4, DeVries 2-5, Sandfort 2-3, Vicente 1-2, Pedersen 1-2, Jones 0-1, Curran 0-1, Heston 0-1). Rebounds -- North Scott 19 (Anderson 6); Waukee 26 (Vicente 6). Assists -- North Scott 3 (Kilburg 2); Waukee 14 (Vicente 5). Turnovers -- North Scott 4, Waukee 11. Total fouls -- North Scott 14, Waukee 12. Fouled out -- Anderson.
Class 4A all-tournament team
Ty Anderson (North Scott); Dylan Jones (Waukee); Noah Carter (Dubuque Senior); Jack Campbell (Cedar Falls); Logan Wolfe (Cedar Falls)
Captain: Wolf
Illinois state tournament
Class 2A boys
Friday's state semifinals
Chicago Orr 83, Chicago Corliss 50
Nashville 47, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45
Today's state finals
Third-place, Chicago Corliss vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 5:30 p.m.; Championship, Chicago Orr vs. Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
Class 1A boys
Friday's state semifinals
Cissna Park 56, Moweaqua Central A&M 44
Providence St. Mel 66, Concord Triopia 41
Today's state finals
Third-place, Moweaqua Central A&M vs. Concord Triopia, 11 a.m.; Championship, Cissna Park vs. Providence St. Mel, 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.