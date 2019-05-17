Boys track and field
Iowa state meet
Friday's results
Class 4A
Teams -- 1. West Des Moines Valley 48; 2. Western Dubuque 38; 3. Ames 30; 4. Cedar Falls 29; 5. Waukee 28; 6. Dowling Cathlolic 22; 7. Lewis Central 21.5; 8. Southeast Polk 18; 9. Linn-Mar 16; 10. Dubuque Hempstead 15; T14. Bettendorf 12; T20. North Scott 4; T20. Davenport Central 4; T28. Davenport North 1
Finals
Long jump -- 1. Damon Jaeger (Western Dubuque) 22-07.75; 2. Tre Fugate (Valley) 22-02.50; 3. Tamin Lipsey (Ames) 22-00.25; 10. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-00.25; 13. Elisjsha Wiseman (Dav. North) 20-09.75; 18. Malik Westerfield (Dav. West) 20-00.75; 20. Ulysses Patterson (Clinton) 19-09.75; 21. Kelvin Mukosa (Bettendorf) 19-08.25
Shot put -- 1. Logan Jones (Lewis Central) 60-02.00; 2. Jake Remsburg (Valley) 59-07.00; 3. Jackson Leistikow (Cedar Falls) 55-04.00; 10. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) 50-07.00; 20. Cade Collier (Pleasant Valley) 45-03.50
400 -- 1. Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 46.99; 2. Gabe Caruthers (IC West) 47.38; 3. Sam Yeaway (Waukee) 48.03; 12. Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 50.63; 13. Mekou Smith-Reed (Bettendorf) 50.76; 16. Ulysses Patterson (Clinton) 51.56; 18. Iain Gronewold (Dav. Central) 51.74; 22. David Johnson (Clinton) 52.14
800 relay -- 1. West Des Moines Valley (Shaner, Mahoney, Neu, Mitchell) 1:26.17; 2. Western Dubuque (George, Butcher, Fagerlind, Jaeger) 1:27.89; 3. Sioux City East (Wagner, Douglas, Jones, Inlay) 1:28.77; 10. Bettendorf (Clarke, Kalar, Bell, Desequeira) 1:29.87; 22. Muscatine (Webb, Hazelwood, Tovar, Hardy) 1:31.71
400 hurdles -- 1. Thai Thompson (Dowling) 53.05; 2. Trent Davis (Linn-Mar) 53.29; 3. Dylan DeAngelo (Ankeny Centennial) 53.35; 5. Will Reemtsma (Dav. Central) 53.79; 7. Ethan Clarke (Bettendorf) 54.13; 20. Ben Wilson (Pleasant Valley) 57.58
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Johnston (Abbey, Moorer, Kliegl, Schaefer) 3:27.19; 2. Waukee (Hicks-Jumper, Witte, Yeaway, Eaton) 3:28.66; 3. Cedar Falls (Young, Paulson, Eastman, O'Hair) 3:31.04; 11. Bettendorf (Wray, Scott, Weyman, Castro) 3:37.13; 14. Pleasant Valley (Moats, Royer, Haack, Kaffenberger) 3:37.63; 16. North Scott (Nass, Treiber, Straley, Schrock) 3:39.66; 21. Clinton (Williams, Myli, Swamberger, Hammond) 3:46.31
Preliminaries (locals only)
110 hurdles -- 7. Camren Carter (Dav. West) 14.80; 10. Spencer Thomas (North Scott) 14.97; 20. Porter Cottrell (Pleasant Valley) 15.27; 21. Sam Sturtzer (Pleasant Valley) 15.41
400 relay -- 8. Bettendorf (Kalar, Smith-Reed, Bell, Desequeira) 42.76; 24. North Scott (Nass, Butler, Quinn, Kroeger) 44.65
1,600 relay -- 7. Bettendorf (Clarke, Smith-Reed, Smith, Scott) 3:21.92; 8. Muscatine (Hazelwood, Hardy, Tovar, Yahn) 3:23.72; 17. Clinton (Johnson, Patterson, Hammond, Swamberger) 3:29.52
Class 3A
Teams -- 1. Mount Pleasant 31; 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28; 3. Pella 27; 4. Dubuque Wahlert 22; 5. Atlantic 21; 6. Humboldt 18; T7. Boone 17; T7. Harlan 17; T9. Algona 16; T9. Nevada 16; T37. Central DeWitt 1
Finals
Long jump -- 1. Keyontre Clark (Bishop Heelan) 21-07.25; 2. Jamison Heinz (Humboldt) 21-06.25; 3. Trenton Beck (Carlisle) 21-05.25; 8. Kaiden Muhl (DeWitt) 20-03.00
Shot put -- 1. Nick DeJong (Pella) 57-11.50; 2. Mosai Newsom (Waverly-Shell Rock) 52-07.50; 3. Rocky Lensing (Solon) 52-03.25; 18. Jeff Grau (DeWitt) 45-09.25
800 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Adams, Belken, Kuntz) 1:29.09; 2. Marion (Hemann, Cechota, Miller-Baker, Whalen) 1:29.84; 3. Nevada (DaSilva, Abraham, Strottman, Nelson) 1:30.64
400 hurdles -- 1. Joven Nelson (Nevada) 52.02; 2. Bret Price (Boone) 53.21; 3. Garrett Whitmore (Webster City) 54.17; 16. Dalen Acton (Maquoketa) 58.09
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Atlantic (Niklasen, Co. Mullenix, Moen, Ch. Mullenix) 3:31.13; 2. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Sp. TeSlaa, Post, Sa. TeSlaa, Rankin) 3:32.19; 3. Algona (Bawden, Groen, Wegener, Engen) 3:32.46; 17. Central DeWitt (Necker, Horst, Pitts, Mullin) 3:43.69
Preliminaries (locals only)
110 hurdles -- none
400 relay -- 16. Assumption (Simpson, Weitz, Hamel, Kulhanek) 44.66; 20. Central DeWitt (Fuller, Muhl, Michoski, Necker) 45.10
1,600 relay -- none
Class 2A
Teams -- 1. Dike-New Hartford 24; 2. Bellevue 23; T3. New Hampton 20; T3. Northeast 20; 5. Williamsburg 19; 6. Garner-Hayward-Ventura 18; 7. South Hamilton 16; T8. South Central Calhoun 15; T8. Mediapolis 15; T10. Sibley-Ocheyedan 14; T10. Greene County 14; 18. Camanche 9; T19. Wapello 8; T26. West Liberty 5; T30. Tipton 4; T33. North Cedar 3; T45. Louisa-Muscatine 1
Finals
High jump -- 1. Grant Brouwer (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 6-9; 2. Braeden Hoyer (Northeast) 6-6; 3. Carter Morton (Greene County) 6-4; T4. Andrew Stewart (Tipton) 6-1
Discus -- 1. Noah Fenske (New Hampton) 152-11; 2. T.J. Dirth (Wapello) 152-10; 3. Clayton Thurm (Williamsburg) 148-10; 14. Spencer Daufeldt (West Liberty) 133-10
800 relay -- 1. Williamsburg (Powell, Dellamuth, Hazen-Fabor, Wetjen) 1:29.71; 2. Bellevue (Clasen, Jackson, Swartz, Parker) 1:30.70; 3. Dike-New Hartford (Fuller, Bixby, Moore, Kiewiet) 1:30.72; 12. Camanche (DeWeerdt, Seeser, Hardison, Grim) 1:32.08; 21. West Liberty (Esmoli, Galvan, Dengler, Feldman) 1:33.54
400 hurdles -- 1. Ethan Albright (Okoboji) 54.52; 2. Grant Bixby (Dike-NH) 55.94; 3. Zarek Hill (Colfax-Mingo) 56.24; 4. Grant Rickertsen (Northeast) 56.27; 7. Blake Hardison (Camanche) 56.87; 8. Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine) 57.03
1,600 medley relay -- 1. South Central Calhoun (Henkenius, Birks, McAlister, Moon) 3:35.00; 2. Garner-Hayward-Ventura (Moore, Pringnitz, Renner, Smith) 3:35.59; 3. South Hamilton (Galetich, Lewis, Hill, Peters) 3:38.51; 4. Northeast (Williams, Stoll, Hoyer, Hasken) 3:39.24; 5. Bellevue (Clasen, Manders, Ernst, Guenther) 3:39.26; 8. Camanche (Grim, Seeser, Hardison, Darsidan) 3:40.92; 14. West Liberty (Dengler, Feldman, Esmoli, Ruess) 3:42.63
Preliminaries (locals only)
110 hurdles -- 6. Grant Rickertsen (Northeast) 15.41; 8. Paden Zell (Tipton) 15.62; 9. Frank Bierman (Tipton) 15.63; 23. Zayne Feller (Camanche) 16.81
400 relay -- 1. Bellevue (Clasen, Jackson, Swartz, Parker) 43.63; 13. Camanche (Everson, Lawrence, Seeser, Grim) 44.87; 20. Louisa-Muscatine (Kruse, Schneider, Cantrell, Jeambey) 45.65
1,600 relay -- 7. Bellevue (Jackson, Swartz, Manders, Penniston) 3:28.08; 15. Northeast (Hasken, Petersen, Williams, Hoyer) 3:29.88; 17. Durant (Willkomm, Carnes, Voss, Pracht) 3:30.36; 21. Tipton (Pelzer, Hermiston, Stewart, Bierman) 3:33.84; 23. West Liberty (Feldman, Ruess, Dengler, Esmoli) 3:34.98
Class 1A
Teams -- 1. George-Little Rock 24; 2. Calamus-Wheatland 23; 3. Lynnville-Sully 22; 4. Earlham 16; T5. Central Decatur 15; T5. Dunkerton 15; T5. Council Bluffs, St. Albert 15; 8. Hudson 14; T9. IKM-Manning 13; T9. Woodbine 13; T25. Midland 6
Finals
High jump -- 1. Elliott Hagebock (North Union) 6-6; 2. Keegan Simons (Ar-We-Va) 6-5; 3. Cauy Spidle (Central Decatur) 6-5; T18. Brady Buchmeyer (Cal-Wheat) 5-9
Discus -- 1. Layne Pryor (Woodbine) 155-03; 2. Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia) 154-10; 3. Payton Schauf (Sigourney) 150-11; 19. Luke Lasack (Midland) 126-05
800 relay -- 1. Council Bluffs, St. Albert (Antisdel, Geier, Blaha, Rallis) 1:31.47; 2. Maquoketa Valley (Hunter, Legassick, Becker, Downs) 1:32.42; 3. West Monona (Coffman, Collison, Farrens, Heather) 1:32.55; 10. Easton Valley (Jargo, Raabe, Felkey, Murphy) 1:33.41; DQ. Calamus-Wheatland (Venditti, Rowold, Scheer, Rickels)
400 hurdles -- 1. Tyson Vander Linden (Lynnville-Sully) 53.591; 2. Jack Garber (BCLUW) 53.597; 3. Caleb Swalla (Earlham) 55.70
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Calamus-Wheatland (Venditti, Rowold, Rickels, Knoche) 3:34.47; 2. George-Little Rock (Putnam, Haken, Terhark, Mauldin) 3:34.64; 3. Dunkerton (Stone, Gillespie, Behrens, Happel) 3:37.39; 24. Easton Valley (Jargo, Fuegen, Farrell, Gruver) 3:52.75
Preliminaries (locals only)
110 hurdles -- none
400 relay -- 12. Easton Valley (Jargo, Raabe, Fuegen, Felkey) 44.88
1,600 relay -- none
Illinois Class 1A Orion Sectional
Team scores (top 10) -- 1. Orion 96; 2. Spring Valley Hall 78; 3. Princeville 74; 4. Bureau Valley 54.25; 5. Annawan-Wethersfield 44.25; 6. Amboy 40; T7 Galva 30; T7. Peru St. Bede 30; 9. Shabbona Indian Creek 20.25; 10. Ridgewood 19
High jump -- 1. Carter Johnson, Prin., 5-11; 2. Duncan Lawler, PSB, 5-9
Long jump -- 1. Julian Samuels, A-W, 22-2; 2. Kale Barnett, BV, 21-0 ½; 3. Kaynen Bond, A-W, 20-10 ¾
Triple jump -- 1. Peyton Sopiars, Gal., 43-10; 2. Devin Soldati, Hall, 42-6 ¾; 3. Caleb Spranger, Ori., 42-0; 4. Ben Smith, A-W, 41-6 ¼
Pole vault -- 1. Barnett, BV, 11-3; 2. Trent Scharpman, Ori., 10-9; 5. Camden Sellers, Ori., 8-9
Shot put -- 1. Logan Lee, Ori., 52-2; 2. Joe Green, BV, 51-4 ½
Discus -- 1. Lee, Ori., 157-6; 2. Kaleb Wright, PC, 147-10; 4. Keanan Dean, Ridg., 124-8
3,200 relay -- 1. Orion (Scharpman, Andrew Wampler, Sellers, Ryan Wegerer) 8:47.83; 2. Princeville 8:53.31; 6. Annawan-Wethersfield 9:50.05
400 relay -- 1. Hall 43.27; 2. Princeville 44.34
3,200 -- 1. Caelin Foley, Gal., 10:03.88; 2. Brock Loftus, Amb., 10:54.19; 5. Caden Bowers, Ridg., 11:47.24
110 hurdles -- 1. Zach Roebuck, PSB, 16.57; 2. Austin Norman, Amb., 16.58; 5. Jarrett Chayer, A-W, 19.18
100 -- 1. Adam Snedden, Prin., 10.86; 2. Marshall Walk, Hall, 10.87; 3. Steven Brust, Hall, 11.02; 4. Samuels, A-W, 11.25; 5. Austin Torri, PSB, 11.32
800 -- 1. Wegerer, Ori., 2:03.99; 2. Thomas Stamberger, Amb., 2:04.21; 3. John Fisher, A-W, 2:07.28
800 relay -- 1. Hall 1:32.44; 2. Orion (Spranger, Alec Noyd, Ryan Fowler, Hunter Bambauer) 1:36.8
400 -- 1. Soldati, Hall, 54.20; 2. Sellers, Ori., 55.47
300 hurdles -- 1. Cody Thole, Prin., 41.65; 2. Spranger, Ori., 44.30; 4. Lukas Maness, Ridg., 46.76
1,600 -- 1. Foley, Gal., 4:46.73; 2. Jordan Francis, Ridg., 4:46.78; 4. Scharpman, Ori., 4:59.62; 6. Nick Janson, Ridg., 5:10.03
200 -- 1. Walk, Hall, 23.19; 2. Snedden, Prin., 23.24
1,600 relay -- 1. Princeville 3:37.33; 2. Orion (Fowler, Spranger, Sellers, Wegerer) 3:38.22; 3. A-W 3:40.18
Thursday's late result
Illinois Class 2A Macomb Sectional
Team scores (top 8) -- 1. Eureka 114; 2. Metamora 109; 3. Peoria Notre Dame 45; 4. Alleman 40; 5. Peoria Manual 39; 6. Galesburg 32; 7. East Peoria 29; 8. Monmouth-Roseville 28
Local state qualifiers
100 -- 1. Seth Sottos, Alleman, 10.96
200 -- 1. Seth Sottos, Alleman, 22.06
Girls track and field
Iowa state meet
Friday's results
Class 4A
Teams -- 1. Waukee 55.33; 2. Southeast Polk 35; 3. Cedar Falls 32; 4. Ames 22; T5. Ottumwa 21; T5. Pleasant Valley 21; T7. Linn-Mar 19; T7. Iowa City Liberty 19; 9. Lewis Central 16; 10. Iowa City High 15; T20. Bettendorf 6; T25. Davenport Central 4; T30. Davenport North 1
Finals
Long jump -- 1. Darby Thomas (CB, Abraham Lincoln) 18-11.00; 2. Angel Baylark (Burlington) 17-09.00; 3. Dimia Burrell (Linn-Mar) 17-04.25; 4. Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 17-03.50; 5. Brooklyn Johnson (Dav. Central) 17-00.25; 7. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 16-09.75; 12. Harmony Creasy (Pleasant Valley) 16-03.75
Shot put -- 1. Kat Moody (Waukee) 46-04.75; 2. Lauren Payne (Lewis Central) 41-02.25; 3. Hope Wagner (Sioux City West) 41-01.25; 7. Ilah Perez-Johnson (Pleasant Valley) 37-06.00; 11. Zanila Terrell (Dav. North) 36-05.50; 14. Kimberly Powell (Clinton) 35-10.75; 18. KeaVonna Rumley (Dav. Central) 35-01.50
800 relay -- 1. Waukee (Schlicher, Perry, Taylor, Harris) 1:41.00; 2. Ames (Buckels, Hegelheimer, Sorrentino, Lipsey) 1:42.30; 3. Pleasant Valley (Spelhaug, Arthofer, Ramirez, Creasy) 1:42.34; 10. Bettendorf (McQuillen, Erpelding, Girsch, Horner) 1:44.64; 16. North Scott (Rowlands, Fuller, Bruck, Corson) 1:46.84
400 hurdles -- 1. Caroline Schaeckenbach (City High) 1:03.37; 2. Hope Morken (Ames) 1:06.63; 3. Kate Bannister (Waukee) 1:06.70; 23. Clare Basala (Pleasant Valley) 1:11.84; 24. Taylor Buhr (Pleasant Valley) 1:14.07
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Cedar Falls (Green, Sterrett, Stokes, Michael) 4:00.19; 2. Iowa City Liberty (Lange, Cannon, Dunson, Keeney) 4:03.26; 3. Southeast Polk (Hill, Hartz, Clement, Blackford) 4:05.09; 13. Bettendorf (McQuillen, Erpelding, Whitaker, DeFauw) 4:15.61; 18. North Scott (Ahrens, Hanson, Gill, Lafrenz) 4:24.36; 23. Pleasant Valley (Ruff, Meyer, Buhr, Lafever) 4:31.27
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 hurdles -- 15. Sophie Curtis (Pleasant Valley) 15.84; 17. Kiya Wulf (Dav. West) 15.91; 19. Jaeda Bowling (Bettendorf) 16.10
400 relay -- 7. Pleasant Valley (Spelhaug, Ramirez, Wood, Arthofer) 48.64; 9. Bettendorf (Girsch, Horner, Lewis, Erpelding) 49.50; 24. North Scott (Rowlands, Bruck, Kuehl, Kruse) 51.55
1,600 relay -- 7. Pleasant Valley (Wood, Arthofer, Curtis, Creasy) 3:59.22; 10. Bettendorf (McQuillen, Whitaker, Scott, Skogman) 4:00.60
Class 3A
Teams -- 1. Glenwood 31; 2. Dubuque Wahlert 26.5; 3. Pella 22; 4. Assumption 21; 5. Mount Pleasant 20; 6. Solon 19; T7. Iowa Falls-Alden 18; T7. Bishop Heelan 18; T9. Keokuk 15; T9. Mount Vernon 15; T21. Central DeWitt 8
Finals
Long jump -- 1. Aliyah Carter (Dub. Wahlert) 18-08.50; 2. Liz Fiser (Charles City) 16-07.50; 3. Olivia Tollari (ADM, Adel) 16-07.25; 18. Morgan Machovec (DeWitt) 15-02.25
Shot put -- 1. Lexie Magnani (Mt. Pleasant) 42-05.25; 2. Jaydyn Palmer (Center-Point Urbana) 38-06.75; 3. Kelsey Fields (Creston) 38-03.00; 9. Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 35-10.75
800 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Broderick, McDonald, Schmidt, Wedewer) 1:41.42; 2. Pella (Miller, Armstrong, Vanderhoff, McMartin) 1:45.11; 3. Solon (Ryan, Smith, Fleck, Kerkhoff) 1:45.45; 5. Assumption (McConnell, Jackson, Nelson, Moore) 1:45.86; 15. Central DeWitt (Klostermann, Machovec, Small, Ginter) 1:49.46
400 hurdles -- 1. Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 1:03.50; 2. Emma Kelderman (Oskaloosa) 1:04.06; 3. Anna Kenny (ADM, Adel) 1:05.19; 15. Carolyn Pickup (Maquoketa) 1:09.42
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Bishop Heelan (Sokolowski, Hutchinson, Jochum, Aesoph) 4:04.86; 2. Carlisle (Viers, Mercer, Sievers, Erzen) 4:06.83; 3. Solon (Levin, Nelson, Smith, Bock) 4:12.83; 6. Assumption (McConnell, Combs, Lansing, Fitzpatrick) 4:16.42
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 hurdles -- none
400 relay -- 22. Central DeWitt (Klostermann, Machovec, Ginter, Morris) 52.57; FS. Assumption (McConnell, Moore, Possehl, Nelson)
1,600 relay -- 10. Assumption (Nelson, Moore, Lansing, Fitzpatrick) 4:04.87
Class 2A
Teams -- 1. Panorama 27; 2. Mid-Prairie 25; 3. Aplington-Parkersburg 21; T4. South Hardin 18; T4. Tipton 18; 6. Western Chrsitian 17; T7. Unity Chrsitian 14; T7. Treynor 14; 9. Williamsburg 13; 10. Iowa City Regina 12; T13. West Liberty 10; T22. Northeast 6; T30. Louisa-Muscatine 5; T36. Bellevue 4
Finals
High jump -- 1. Kiersten Fisher (Southeast Valley) 5-4; 2. Jaedynn Evans (Regina) 5-4; 3. Rachel Patton (Roland-Story) 5-4
Discus -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 140-05; 2. Brylie Zeisneiss (South Hardin) 130-06; 3. Jenna Pagel (Sumner-Fredricksburg) 127-00; 5. Shayla Oster (Bellevue) 121-07; 12. Liz Bierman (Tipton) 113-07
800 relay -- 1. Treynor (Kinsella, James, Shipley, Carley) 1:46.98; 2. Pella Christian (Nikkel, Morgan, Bandstra, Amelse) 1:47.13; 3. Estherville (Christoffer, Moore, Olson, Lausen) 1:47.26; 21. Wapello (Shafer, Gustison, H. Massner, L. Massner) 1:51.70; 22. Tipton (Hermsen, R. Bierman, Kamberling, J. Bierman) 1:53.51
400 hurdles -- 1. Mikayla Turek (Unity Chrsitian) 1:03.89; 2. Melinda Puumala (East Marshall) 1:04.06; 3. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 1:06.54
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Mid-Prairie (Evans, Rourke, Swart, Hostetler) 4:08.74; 2. Aplington-Parkersburg (Stotler, DeGroote, Freund, Jungling) 4:08.76; 3. Panorama (Arganbright, Bremer, Beckman, Steffen) 4:12.94; 11. Louisa-Muscatine (Downing, Hohenadel, K. Sanders, H. Sanders) 4:24.22; DQ. Tipton (Hermsen, Bierman, Wallick, Daniel)
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 hurdles -- 3. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 15.30; T7. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar) 15.731; 17. Linsey Ford (Wilton) 16.42
400 relay -- 13. Northeast (Tarr, Rickertsen, Ehlers, Hildebrandt) 52.07
1,600 relay -- 18. Louisa-Muscatine (K. Sanders, Hohenadel, Downing, H. Sanders) 4:15.05; 22. Tipton (Wallick, Bierman, Kamberling, Daniel) 4:17.43
Class 1A
Teams -- T1. Dunkerton 20; T1. Lansing Kee 20; 3. Sigourney 18; T4. Tripoli 16; T4. Montezuma 16; T6. Hudson 15; T6. Logan-Magnolia 15; 8. Central Lyon 14; 9. Central Elkader 13; T10. AGWSR 11; T10. Newell-Fonda 11; T10. Riceville 11
Finals
High jump -- 1. Emma Atwood (Central Decatur) 5-4; 2. Shelby Conger (Montezuma) 5-4; 3. Lauryn Hill (Colo-Nesco) 5-2; 17. Maddi Klemme (Easton Valley) 4-8
Discus -- 1. Kaitlyn Wilder (Dunkerton) 136-02; 2. Brenna Paulson (North Iowa) 127-03; 3. Abby Marr (Riceville) 126-01; 23. Abby Green (Easton Valley) 88-09
800 relay -- 1. Central Lyon (Schlumbohm, Van Wyhe, Petersen, Yeakel) 1:46.53; 2. Tripoli (Miller, Harms, Steere, Lobeck) 1:46.85; 3. Alburnett (Volesky, Neighbor, Comried, Osborn) 1:47.10; 9. Easton Valley (Stoll, Thines, Wilhelm, Kilburg) 1:49.38
400 hurdles -- 1. Ciera Deitchler (Central Elkader) 1:04.96; 2. Summer Barthelman (Sigourney) 1:05.11; 3. Holly Hoepner (AHSTW) 1:05.92
1,600 medley relay -- 1. Lansing Kee (Mitchell, Meyer, Walleser, Brennan) 4:15.28; 2. Tripoli (Lobeck, Harms, Miller, Steere) 4:19.19; 3. Newell-Fonda (M. Sievers, Stewart, Walker, B. Sievers) 4:20.52; 21. Midland (Rupp, Bahnsen, Dusanek, Folkers) 4:35.46
Preliminaries (locals only)
100 hurdles -- none
400 relay -- 10. Easton Valley (Stoll, Thines, Kilburg, Wilhelm) 52.07
1,600 relay -- 9. Midland (Dusanek, Rupp, Hacke, Jensen) 4:12.69
Boys soccer
Final MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;9;0;14;1
Bettendorf;;8;1;10;2
Davenport North;;5;4;12;6
Davenport Central;;5;4;10;5
North Scott;;5;4;8;7
Davenport West;;4;5;8;9
Muscatine;;4;5;6;8
Assumption;;3;6;6;11
Burlington;;2;7;2;11
Clinton;;0;9;3;13
Today's games
Central DeWitt 2, Clinton 0
Iowa City Regina 2, Muscatine 0
Bettendorf 6, Davenport West 0
Bettendorf 6, Davenport West 0
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, West 0. Goals -- George Elias, Bett, unassisted, 19th minute; Joe Byrne, Bett, assisted by Elias, 30th minute; Reed Shea, Bett, assisted by Elias, 58th minute; Gabbe Elias, Bett, assisted by Ian Silva, 59th minute; Shea, Bettendorf, assisted by Oscar Skogman, 60th minute; Shea, Bett, assisted by Silva, 67th minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 26, West 2. Saves -- Michah Poole, Bett, 2.
Team records -- Davenport West 8-9, 4-5; Bettendorf 10-2, 8-1
SEISC All-Conference Teams
First team -- TJ Stutes (Central Lee); Logan Sanders (Central Lee); Audrae Vincent (Holy Trinity); Mitchel Pothitakis (Holy Trinity); Nate Hine (Mediapolis); Brady Hall (Danville); Omar Nunez (Columbus); Louis Etienne (IMS); Jacob Boller (IMS); Sturgis Thornton (Burlington/Notre Dame); Zakk Getz (Burlington/Notre Dame); Hector Zepeda (Wapello)
Second team -- Jake Lamartine (Central Lee); Nick Stuecker (Central Lee); Adam Rauenbuehler (Holy Trinity); Klay Foster (Mediapolis); Tristan Miller (Danville); Angel Hernandez (Columbus); Felix Solis (Columbus); Blake Bontrager (IMS); Parker Davis (Burlington/Notre Dame); Sam Brueck (Burlington/Notre Dame); Jonah Marlaw (Burlington/Notre Dame); Owen Donovan (Highland); Jacob Ewart (Wapello)
Honorable mention -- Blake Wyrick (Central Lee); Morgan Martin (Central Lee); Ryder Brune (Holy Trinity); Blake Crabtree (Holy Trinity); Drew Zurmuehlen (Mediapolis); Michael Brown (Mediapolis); Bryce Carr (Danville); Elijah Svoboda (Danville); Alex Rivas (Columbus); Luis Guerrero (Columbus); Kobe Borntrager (IMS); Eli Ours (IMS); Tyas Kreiss (Burlington/Notre Dame); Gavin Kies (Burlington/Notre Dame); Joel Chaney (Wapello); Christopher Ewart (Wapello); Cory Stewart (Highland); Ramses Vergara (Highland)
Thursday's late result
Davenport Assumption 7, Burlington 1
Halftime score -- Assumption 2, Burlington 0. Goals -- Jack McIntosh, Assumption, unassisted, 2nd minute; Tony Broggini, Assumption, assisted by Jack McAfoos, 10th minute; Mason Ollinger, Assumption, assisted by Nick Burkhart, 44th minute; Alex Kopel, Assumption, assisted by Burkhart, 47th minute; Broggini, Assumption, assisted by Adam Extrom, 48th minute; Burkhart, Assumption, unassisted, 49th minute; Brian Park, Assumption, assisted by Marshall Kent, 74th minute; Landon Wynn, Burlington, assisted by Zach Johnson, 78th minute. Shots -- Assumption 26, Burlington 8. Saves -- Gaige Ash, Assumption, 8; Burlington, 11. Corner kicks -- Assumption 7, Burlington 2. Fouls -- Assumption 12, Burlington 6. Penalties -- Nick Broggini, Assumption, yellow card, 33rd minute.
Team records -- Assumption 6-11, 3-6; Burlington 3-10, 2-7
Girls soccer
IGHSAU rankings
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. West Des Moines Valley;11-2;2
2. Waukee;12-2;1
3. Linn-Mar;14-0;3
4. Ankeny Centennial;11-3;4
5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;11-2;6
6. Ankeny;12-4;5
7. Dowling Catholic;9-3;7
8. Bettendorf;11-3;8
9. Pleasant Valley;9-4;9
10. Johnston;4-4;10
11. Ames;7-6;14
12. Cedar Rapids Prairie;12-2;12
13. Muscatine;7-5;13
14. Dubuque Senior;11-3;NR
15. Iowa City High;9-4;11
Dropped Out: Southeast Polk (15)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. ADM;14-1;2
2. Waverly-Shell Rock;11-1;6
3. Dallas Center-Grimes;11-2;7
4. Spencer;17-1;4
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier;10-4;5
6. Pella;11-2;8
7. Lewis Central;10-4;1
8. Marion;12-1;2
9. Burlington Notre Dame;13-2;10
10. Norwalk;11-4;9
11. Winterset;10-5;13
12. North Scott;8-7;11
13. Bondurant-Farrar;9-6;12
14. Dubuque Wahlert;10-5;14
15. Mount Vernon;11-4;15
Dropped Out: None
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;12-0;1
2. Bishop Heelan;10-3;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;12-2;3
4. Gilbert;12-0;5
5. Treynor;10-2;6
6. Union;11-3;4
7. Nevada;11-3;8
8. North Polk;10-4;7
9. Holy Trinity Catholic;10-5;9
10. Council Bluffs St. Albert;11-5;12
11. Pella Christian;8-6;11
12. GC/GR;11-4;10
13. Waterloo Columbus Catholic;8-6;13
14. Des Moines Christian;11-3;15
15. Western Christian;12-3;NR
Dropped Out: Unity Christian (14)
MAC schedule
Thursday's result
Central DeWitt 2, Davenport West 0
Friday's results
Linn-Mar 1, Assumption 0
Dowling Catholic 4, Bettendorf 1
Muscatine 6, Iowa City Regina 1
Clinton 8, West Liberty 0
Central DeWitt at North Scott, late
Today's games
Dubuque Hempstead at Davenport Central, 11 a.m.
Pleasant Valley vs. Kennedy at Coe College, 11 a.m.
Pleasant Valley vs. Johnston at Linn-Mar, 1 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Bloomington Central Catholic sectional
Friday's result
Alleman 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 2
Class 2A
Rock Island regional
Today's game
Orion-Sherrard United vs. Rock Island, 10 a.m.
La Salle-Peru regional
Friday's result
Geneseo 8, Morris 0
Galesburg sectional
Tuesday's game
Geneseo vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 24
Sectional championship, 6 p.m.
Geneseo 8, Morris 0
Halftime score -- Geneseo 3, Morris 0. Goals -- Taylor DeSplinter, Geneseo, assisted by Rachel Daniels, 6th minute; DeSplinter, Geneseo, assisted by Brooke Harms, 13th minute; Sidney Clary, Geneseo, assisted by Genah Hart, 17th minute; Daniels, Geneseo, assisted by Ellie Whiteman, 30th minute; DeSplinter, Geneseo, unassisted, 32nd minute; Morris, own goal, 32nd minute; Makenzie Thompson, Geneso, assisted by DeSplinter, 38th minute. Shots -- Geneseo 13, Morris 1. Saves -- Geneseo 2, Morris 5. Corner kicks -- Geneseo 7, Morris 0. Offsides -- Geneseo 1, Morris 0.
Alleman 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 2
Halftime score -- Alleman 4, BCC 0. Goals -- Kendall Wendt, Alleman, assisted by Ella DeSmet, 4th minute; Ella DeSmet, Alleman, assisted by Skylar Thorpe, 10th minute; Isabella Pinc, Alleman, assisted by Julia DeSmet, 22nd minute; Wendt, Alleman, assisted by Julia DeSmet, 39th minute; Eckhoff, BCC, assisted by Shanks, 46th minute; Wendt, Alleman, assisted by Julia DeSmet, 51st minute; Eckhoff, BCC, unassisted, 65th minute; Thorpe, Alleman, unassisted, 70th minute; Ella DeSmet, Alleman, unassisted, 71st minute. Shots -- Alleman 17, BCC 14. Saves -- Billi Fleck, Alleman, 9; Hadley, BCC, 6. Corner kicks -- Alleman 3, BCC 2.
Thursday's late result
Bellevue Marquette 3, Northeast 2
Halftime score -- Bellevue Marquette 1, Northeast 1. Bellevue Marquette goals only -- Delaney Banowetz (assisted by Kaylynn Sieverding), 9th minute; Juliana Penniston (assisted by Holly Kremer), 69th minute; Banowetz, 75th minute. Bellevue Marquette saves -- Lexi Metz 5, Penniston 4.
Baseball
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Princeville regional
Today's game
Regional final, Ridgewood vs. Williamsfield, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Hall regional
Today's game
Regional final, Hall vs. Riverdale, 11 a.m.
Pecatonica regional
Today's game
Regional final, Erie-Prophetstown vs. Winnebago, 10 a.m.
Wethersfield regional
Today's game
Regional final, Alleman vs. St. Bede at Kewanee, 11 a.m.
Rushville-Industry regional
Today's game
Regional final, Knoxville vs. Sherrard, 10 a.m.
Rockridge regional
Today's game
Regional final, Orion vs. Mercer County, 11 a.m.
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Princeville regional
Today's game
Regional final, Princeville vs. Ridgewood, 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Knoxville regional
Friday's result
Rockridge 10, Mercer County 0
Alleman regional
Today's game
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Princeton, 2 p.m.
Mendota regional
Today's game
Orion vs. Mendota, 1 p.m.
Rockridge 10, Mercer County 0
Mercer County;000;000;--;0;1;5
Rockridge;000;172;--;10;13;0
Thomas and Preston. Hagens and Kirkhove. WP -- Thomas (8-0). LP -- Hagens (21-10). Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Hines 3, Drish 3, Garrett. 2B -- Rockridge, Drish. 3B -- Rockridge, Thomas. RBIs -- Rockridge, Thomas 3, Drish 2, Dehner, Riley
Boys tennis
2A Moline Sectional
At Quad City Tennis Club
(no team scores tabulated)
Singles
Round 1 -- Adam Klumb (M) def. Emrys Draper (DeKalb) 6-0, 6-2; Ben Downey (United Township) def. Lennon Pile (NCW) 6-0, 6-0; Set Aye (Rock Island) def. Ben Peterson (Pekin) 6-2, 6-0; Wettstone (NCW) def. Warden (DeK) 6-0, 6-1; Maxim Pavlovic (NC) def. Marcus Lang (UT) def. 6-0, 6-0; Presley (P) def. Lin Zaw (RI) 6-4, 6-4. Quarterfinals (winners qualified for state) -- Parker Honegger (NC) def. Klumb 6-0, 6-0; Downey (UT) def. Aye 6-4, 6-1; Pavlovic (NC) def. Wettstone (NCW) 6-1, 6-2; Dylan Wiemers (M) def. Presley (P) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
First round -- Filby/Wood (UT) def. NCW 6-2, 6-2; Meyer/Schueneman (M) def. DeKalb 6-0, 6-2; Jones/Wilhelm (RI) def. Pekin 6-3, 6-3; Stern/Empen (RI) def. NCW 6-4, 6-0, 6-0; NC def. DeK 6-0, 6-0; Alonzo/Wamsley (UT) def. Pekin, 6-2, 6-4. Quarterfinals (winners qualified for state) -- Broach/Kurumball (NC) def. Filby/Wood 6-0, 6-0; Jones/Wilhelm def. Meyer/Schueneman 6-0, 6-4; NC def. Stern/Empen (RI) 6-1, 6-0; Lapaczonek/Pujari (M) def. Alonzo/Wamsley (UT) 6-1, 6-0.
Boys golf
Class 2A District Meet
At Heritage Oaks, Wapello
Team scores -- 1. West Branch 304; 2. Williamsburg 310; 3. Mid-Prairie 320; 4. PCM 324; 5. Wilton 326; 6. Tipton 333; 7. Durant 353; 8. Van Buren 359; 9. Mediapolis 418
Medalist -- Dylan Burns (Williamsburg) 72
Wilton (326) -- Jared Townsend 35-40 -- 75; Brock Hartley 39-43 -- 82; Cory Anderson 43-40 -- 83; Brayton Wade 42-44 -- 86
Durant (353) -- Logan Callison 43-39 -- 82; Lucas Callison 41-41 -- 82; Drew DeLong 46-47 -- 93; Drake Jehle 45-51 -- 96
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.