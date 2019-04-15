Boys soccer
MAC schedule
Monday's results
Bettendorf 5, Burlington 0
Davenport West 4, Clinton 0
Muscatine 2, Assumption 0
North Scott 3, Davenport North 2
Pleasant Valley 3, Davenport Central 0
Halftime score -- Pleasant Valley 3, Central 0. Goals -- Isaac Ward, 12th minute; Bryce Rubel (from Rhys Ward), 25th minute; Jacob Holland (penalty kick), 36th minute. Shots -- Central 4, PV 20. Saves -- Central (Damien Burtle 6, Ben Krogman 3); PV (Gabe Johnson 1, Grant Aller 1). Corner kicks -- Central 2, PV 4. Offsides -- Central 1, PV 1. Fouls -- Central 8, PV 8. Yellow cards -- Central (Bobby Nikolopoulos, Michael Moran, Alex McLeland).
Team records -- Davenport Central 5-3, 2-2; Pleasant Valley 6-1, 3-0
North Scott 3, Davenport North 2
Halftime score - North Scott 2, Dav. North 2. Goals -- DN, Chase Green (unassisted) 11th minute, Kyp Ridenhour (unassisted) 13th minute; NS, Max Solis (Chase Porter assist) 25th minute, Alex Perez (Porter assist) 29th minute, Perez (Solis assist) 79th minute. Goalkeeper saves -- NS, Colin Wiersema 6; DN, Donovan Weaver 9.
Records -- North Scott (5-1, 3-1); Dav. North (7-2, 2-1).
Bettendorf 5, Burlington 0
Halftime score -- Bettendorf 2, Burlington 0. Goals -- Bettendorf, Ian Silva (assisted by Reed Shea) 24th minute, Silva (assisted by Brendan Scarlet) 34th minute, George Elias (unassisted) 45th minute, Gabby Elias (assisted by Ge. Elias) 61st minute, Sam Cotton (assisted by Rocky Schoenfelder) 72nd minute. Saves -- Bettendorf, Micah Poole.
Record -- Bettendorf (3-1, 3-1).
Marquette Catholic 2, Western Dubuque 1 (2OT)
Marquette stats only
Goals -- MC, Ty Parker (assisted by Francesco Aliprandini) 2nd minute, Aliprandini (penalty kick) 93rd minute. Saves -- MC, Matt Brinker 8.
Davenport West 4, Clinton 0
Goals -- West, Juan Cedeo 2, Huy Tran, Sayed Algharbi.
Girls soccer
Western Dubuque 11, Marquette Catholic 1
Marquette stats only
Goals -- Faith Metz (unassisted) 36th minute. Shots on goal -- MC 4. Saves -- MC, Juliana Penniston 22.
Boys track and field
Saber Relays
at DeWitt
Teams -- 1. Tipton 122; 2. Central DeWitt 119; 3. Iowa City Liberty 114; 4. Durant 55; T5. Iowa City Regina 54; T5. Maquoketa 54; 7. Davenport Assumption 42; 8. Iowa City High 27
Discus -- 1. Luke Stein (IC Regina), 147-3 1/2; 2. Garrett Sailor (Central DeWitt) 143-0; 3. Nathan Watters (Maquoketa), 134-8 1/2
Shot put -- 1. Luke Stein (IC Regina), 48-4; 2. Jeff Grau (Central DeWitt), 48-0; 3. Russ Hignst (IC Regina), 44-4
High jump -- 1. Tevon Williamson (IC High), 6-0; 2. Andrew Stewart (Tipton), 6-0; 3. Logan Paulsen (Central DeWitt), 5-8
Long jump -- 1. Theo Kolie (IC Regina), 20-1 1/2; 2. Daqwan Sanders (IC Liberty) 19-10; 3. Jake Willkom (Durant), 19-8
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty (Williams, McGee, Houselog, Davis), 1:40.77; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:41.11; 3. Maquoketa, 1:41.48
3,200 -- 1. Christian Montover (IC Liberty), 10:35.84; 2. Ben Ellis (Tipton), 10:54.12; 3. Simeon Smith (IC Liberty), 11:10.46
3,200 relay -- 1. Tipton (Pelzer, Valet, Olseen, Shumaker), 8:39.28; 2. Assumption, 8:41.60; 3. Central DeWitt, 9:05.05
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Tipton (Zell, Butler, Elijah, Bierman), 1:03.89; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:04.44; 3. Iowa City High, 1:11.36
100 -- 1. Jake Willkomm (Durant), 11.99; 2. Caiden Atienza (Maquoketa), 12.01; 3. John Stroup (Tipton), 12.40
Distance medley relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty (Chandler, Telander, Woody, Gryp), 3:45.16; 2. Central DeWitt, 3:52.08; 3. Durant, 3:59.79
400 -- 1. Tayshaun McGee (IC Liberty), 54.91; 2. Hunter Blankenship (Central DeWitt), 55.87; 3. Jeremy Carnes (Durant), 56.13
800 relay -- 1. Assumption (Weitz, Hamel, Simpson, Reyes), 1:35.54; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:35.55; 3. Tipton, 1:41.93
110 hurdles -- 1. Frank Bierman (Tipton), 16.11; 2. Paden Zell (Tipton), 16.63; 3. Drew Kueter (Central DeWitt), 17.32
800 -- 1. Chris Guise (Assumption), 2:04.25; 2. Mike Straub (Assumption), 2:10.45; 3. Jack Voss (Durant), 2:15.70
200 -- 1. Jake Willkomm (Durant), 23.50; 2. Theo Kolie (IC Regina), 23.94; 3. Connor Hermiston (Tipton), 24.72
400 hurdles -- 1. Dalen Acton (Maquoketa), 58.08; 2. Frank Bierman (Tipton), 59.77; 3. Todd Acton (Maquoketa), 1:02.20
1,600 -- 1. Caleb Shumaker (Tipton), 4:47.04; 2. Andrew Olseen (Tipton), 4:53.53; 3. Dylan Schmidt (IC Liberty), 4:54.64
400 relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty (Williams, Davis, McGee, Houselog), 45.60; 2. Maquoketa, 45.65; 3. Central DeWitt, 45.70
1,600 relay -- 1. Iowa City Liberty (Telander, Woody, Gryp, Chandler), 3:32.59; 2. Central DeWitt, 3:35.43; 3. Tipton, 3:44.98
Girls track and field
Saber Relays
at DeWitt
Teams -- 1. Davenport Assumption 128; 2. Central DeWitt 127.5; 3. Anamosa 109; T4. North Scott 77; T4. Tipton 77; 6. Maquoketa 40; 7. Camanche 15; 8. Iowa City High 11.5
Discus -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton), 137-7 1/2; 2. Liz Bierman (Tipton), 117-3; 3. Talbot Kinney (Central DeWitt), 115-7 1/2
Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton), 43-5; 2. Anna Wohlers (Assumption), 35-8; 3. Maggie Borota (Central DeWitt), 33-11
High jump -- 1. Olivia Nebergall (Anamosa), 5-2; 2. Peyton Seberg (Assumption), 4-10; 3. Emerson Reid (North Scott), 4-6
Long jump -- 1. Emy Seeser (Camanche), 16-10 1/2; 2. Morgan Machovec (Central DeWitt), 16-0 1/2; 3. Amil Combs (Assumption), 15-11
Sprint medley relay -- 1. North Scott (Ahrens, Fuller, Corson, Gill), 1:57.99; 2. Assumption, 1:59.26; 3. Maquoketa, 2:01.35
3,000 -- 1. Kyleen Irvin (Central DeWitt), 12:09.87; 2. Maddy Heims (Anamosa), 12:21.57; 3. Annika Veit (City High), 12:33.52
3,200 relay -- 1. Anamosa (McQuillen, Claussen-Tubbs, Gadient, Gadient), 9:55.15; 2. Assumption, 9:57.75; 3. Central DeWitt, 10:42.63
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Maquoketa (Bennis, Bowman, Sybesma, Pickup), 1:11.80; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:14.19; 3. Tipton, 1:17.07
100 -- 1. Amaya Jackson (Assumption), 12.97; 2. Colleen Klostermann (Central DeWitt), 13.22; 3. Sydney Fuller (North Scott), 13.42
Distance medley relay -- 1. Tipton (Hermsen, Daniel, Wallick, Smith), 4:37.01; 2. Assumption, 4:39.51; 3. Central DeWitt, 4:45.47
400 -- 1. Crystal Burke (Central DeWitt), 1:03.57; 2. Savannah Meyne (Central DeWitt), 1:04.71; 3. Athena Nelson (North Scott), 1:06.04
800 relay -- 1. Assumption (Jackson, Moore, Nelson, King), 1:45.65; 2. North Scott, 1:51.83; 3. Central DeWitt, 1:53.45
100 hurdles -- 1. Sydney Barton (Tipton), 17.94; 2. Brie Bennis (Maquoketa), 17.98; 3. Dana Loussaert (North Scott), 18.00
800 -- 1. Corinne Gadient (Anamosa), 2:25.14; 2. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption), 2:27.53; 3. Ava Claussen-Tubbs (Anamosa), 2:32.48
200 -- 1. Olivia Nebergall (Anamosa), 26.57; 2. Colleen Klostermann (Central DeWitt), 27.03; 3. Amil Combs (Assumption), 27.44
400 hurdles -- 1. Maggie McQuillen (Anamosa), 1:09.37; 2. Carolyn Pickup (Maquoketa), 1:09.72; 3. Maddie Peterson (Central DeWitt), 1:13.71
1,500 -- 1. Taylor Quick (Assumption), 5:19.46; 2. Adrienne Theisen (Assumption), 5:34.72; 3. Kyleen Irwin (Central DeWitt), 5:38.97
400 relay -- 1. Assumption (Jackson, Moore, Nelson, King), 51.13; 2. North Scott, 52.30; 3. Central DeWitt, 52.82
1,600 relay -- 1. Anamosa (Gadient, Nebergall, McQuillen, Gadient), 4:10.99; 2. Tipton, 4:21.10; 3. Central DeWitt, 4:22.93
Boys golf
Midland 199, Lisbon 215
Medalist -- Traysen Schaeffer, Lisbon.
Midland -- Sebastian Kreel 49, Peyton Rupp 49, Damon Huston 50, Carter Mohr 51.
Lisbon -- Schaeffer 47, Cade Siebrecht 51, Max Abodeely 53, Preston Donohoe 64.
Girls golf
Lamson Invitational
at Willow Creek Golf Course (West Des Moines)
Teams -- 1. West Des Moines Valley 326; 2. Bettendorf 344; 3. Waukee 361; 4. Atlantic 378; 5. Indianola 380; 6. Johnston 383; 7. Marshalltown 398; 8. Southeast Polk 398; 9. Ankeny 399; 10. Ames 401; 11. Newton 414; 12. Urbandale 432; 13. Des Moines Roosevelt 433; 14. Mason City 445; 15. Des Moines East 464; 16. Fort Dodge 498
Top 5 individuals -- 1. Paige Hoffman (WDM Valley) 72; 2. Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf) 74; 3. Alyssa Ginther (Atlantic) 81; 4. Amber Henson (Marshalltown) 82; 5. Rylee Heryford (Newton) 83
Bettendorf -- Vogler 36-38 -- 74; Kelley Lent 44-42 -- 86; Madison Wischmann 43-46 -- 89; Sarah Ostrom 47-48 -- 95
Lisbon 234, Midland 277
Medalist -- Emma Howard, Lisbon.
Lisbon -- Howard 52, Kenzie Rentschler 58, Stacia Hall 59, Emily Schultz 61.
Midland -- Nicole Guenther 64, Alyssa Streets 66, Kristina Agnitsch 70, Brennah Ricketts 77.
Boys tennis
Iowa Tennis Coaches Poll Rankings
Class 1A
;record;pts;lw
1. Dubuque Wahlert;2-2;94;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;4-2;91;2
3. Pella;4-0;80;3
4. Waterloo Columbus;3-0;66;4
5. Ballard;4-1;58;5
6. Boone;2-2;37;6
7. Denison-Schleswig;4-0;29;T8
8. Carroll Kuemper;2-2;24;7
9. Norwalk;2-2;21;T8
10. LeMars;3-0;15;NR
Class 2A
;record;pts;lw
1. Iowa City West;4-0;250;1
2. Pleasant Valley;2-0;212;2
3. Cedar Rapids Washington;7-0;197;4
4. Waukee;2-0;178;3
5. Linn-Mar;6-1;128;5
6. Ankeny Centennial;4-0;125;6
7. West Des Moines Valley;5-1;110;7
8. Bettendorf;4-0;81;8
9. Ames;3-1;56;9
10. Cedar Falls;5-1;32;10
Davenport North 8, Davenport Assumption 1
Singles – Carter Josund (North) def. Joseph Miller (Assumption) 6-2, 6-3; Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Jay Miller (Assumption) 6-1, 6-3; Nate Williams (North) def. Eli McCracken (Assumption) 6-0, 6-0; Landen Taylor (North) def. Ray Kotula (Assumption) 6-4, 6-4; Blake Stoughton (North) def. Ray Tucker (Assumption) 6-0, 6-1; Owen Stieger (North) def. Grant Schaefer (Assumption) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles – Josund-Williams (North) def. Joseph Miller/Kotula (Assumption) 6-4, 6-4; Wakeland/Stieger (North) def. Jay Miller/McCracken (Assumption) 6-4, 6-1; Tucker/Schaefer (Assumption) def. Taylor/Stoughton (North) 6-1, 2-6, 10-8
Records – North 4-2, Assumption 1-3.
Girls tennis
Pleasant Valley 9, Muscatine 0
Singles -- Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Maria Engler 8-0; Lauren Hird (PV) def. Elise Finn 8-0; Ramya Subramaniam (PV) def. Alexa Stroda 8-0; Bel Goedert (PV) def. Azelyn Perkins 8-0; Sakshi Lawande (PV) def. Sophie Gabriel 8-0; Julia Hillman (PV) def. Shelby Grady 8-0.
Doubles -- Kalathur/Lawande (PV) def. Engler/Finn 8-5; Lawande/Tews (PV) def. Stroda/Gabriel 8-1; Mohrman/Kumar (PV) def. Grady/Storr 8-1.
Assumption 9, Davenport North 0
Singles -- Lauren Dilulio (A) def. Kayla Cornett 7-5, 6-3; Caroline Bush (A) def Emma Janecek 6-4, 6-2; Julia Thomas (A) def Jai Edwards 6-0, 6-1; Ellie Molyneaux (A) def Florencia Guzman 6-2, 6-3; Audrey Jestel (A) def Lillie VanDeVoorde 6-3, 6-2; Anna Nagle (A) def Troydaja Shorter 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles --Dilulio/Bush (A) def. Cornett/Janecek 6-0, 6-2; Thomas/Molyneaux (A) def. Edwards/VanDeVoorde 6-2, 6-0; Jestel/Nagle (A) def Abbey Fisher/Ralene Luong 6-0, 6-0.
Softball
Moline 16, Alleman 0
Moline;105;(10)0;--;16;14;1
Alleman;000;0X;--;0;1;1
WP -- Leeann VandeVoorde. LP -- Sophia Terronez. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sydney Jensen 3, Kayla DePoorter, Sierra Mcnamee, Aubrie Dodd, Olivia Sander. 2B -- Moline, DePoorter 2, Jensen, Sander. RBI -- Moline, Sander 4, Dodd 3, Mcnamee 3, Greta Specht 3, Jensen 2, Sierra Marshall.
Orion 18, Fulton 6
Orion;281;61;--;18;17;1
Fulton;100;41;--;6;6;1
WP -- Tori Werkheiser. LP -- Liz Fish. Two or more hits -- Orion, Jenna Drish 3, Grace Kerker 3, Katie Kratzberg, Marley Lillibridge, Lena Newman, Genessa Anderson. 2B -- Orion, Anderson 2, Drish, Newman, Kerker, Bre Payne; Fulton, Emily Banker. HR -- Orion, Kratzberg 2, Drish, Werkheiser, Kerker; Fulton, Emily Schipper. RBI -- Orion, Kratzberg 5, Drish 3, Lillibridge 2, Kerker 2, Payne 2, Werkheiser 2.
