Boys soccer

MAC schedule

Monday's results

North Scott 3, Assumption 0

Davenport Central at Dubuque Hempstead, late

Prince of Peace at Davenport North, ppd.

Davenport West at Burlington Notre Dame, late

Today's games

Iowa City Regina at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

Muscatine at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

North Scott 3, Davenport Assumption 0

Halftime -- North Scott 1, Assumption 0. Goals -- Luke Crawford, NS, assisted by Duane Haessler, 30th minute; Max Adkission, NS, unassisted, 47th minute; Max Solis, NS, assisted by Ben Evitts, 49th minute. Saves -- Gaige Ash, Assumption 6; Kade Tippet, NS 5; Colin Wiersema, NS 4.

Team records -- North Scott 8-3, 5-2; Assumption 4-10, 2-5

Girls soccer

WB6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;T;W;L;T

Moline;;3;0;1;8;6;2

Quincy;;2;0;1;4;8;3

United Township;;2;0;2;6;6;3

Alleman;;1;3;0;6;5;2

Rock Island;;1;3;0;6;9;0

Galesburg;0;5;0;1;16;0

Today's games

United Township at Rock Island, 6 p.m.

Galesburg at Alleman, ppd.

Moline at Quincy, 6 p.m.

MAC schedule

Monday's results

Burlington Notre Dame 10, Davenport West 0

Assumption 5, Muscatine 0

Today's games

Bettendorf at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Davenport West at Clinton, 5 p.m.

Davenport North at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Assumption 5, Muscatine 0

Halftime -- Assumption 1, Muscatine 0. Goals -- Carly King (from Sully Kelly), 20th minute; Lauren Herrig (from Kelly), 43rd minute; Herrig (from Kelly), 48th minute; King (from Scodeller), 48th minute; Morgan Jennings (unassisted), 72nd minute. Shots -- Muscatine 3, Assumption 29. Saves -- Muscatine (Gracie Brossart 12); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 1). Corner kicks -- Muscatine 0; Assumption 7. Offsides -- Muscatine 0, Assumption 0. Fouls -- Muscatine 8, Assumption 7.

Team records -- Muscatine 5-4, 4-2; Assumption 8-0, 5-0

Bellevue Marquette 4, Anamosa 2

Halftime -- Marquette 2, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Miranda Peters, Marquette, assisted by Juliana Penniston, 37th minute; Delaney Banowetz, Marquette, assisted by Miranda Peters, 37th minute; Anamosa, 46th minute; Audrey Wedeking, Marquette, assissted by Peters, 56th minute; Anamosa, PK, 60th minute; Holly Kremer, Marquette, assisted by Macey Kremer, 79th minute. Saves -- Wedeking, Marquette 7; Penniston, Marquette 7.

Orion-Sherrard 2, Princeton 1

Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 1, Princeton 0. Goals -- Karsyn McCunn, Orion-Sherrard, assisted by Karsyn Johnson, 21st minute; McCunn, Orion-Sherrard, assisted Jamie Abbott, 41st minute; Kylie Schenck, Princeton, unassisted, 52nd minute. Shots -- Orion-Sherrard 15, Princeton 10. Saves -- Mary Mount, Orion-Sherrard, 7; Angie Turpen, Princeton, 8. Fouls -- Orion-Sherrard 9, Princeton 8. Corner kicks -- Orion-Sherrard 1, Princeton 3. Offsides -- Orion-Sherrard 2, Princeton 0.

Team records -- Orion-Sherrard 17-3-1, Princeton 11-7-1

Boys tennis

Iowa coaches poll

Class 2A

School;Record;Pts.;LW

1. Iowa City West;10-0;265;1

2. Pleasant Valley;7-0;233;2

3. CR Washington;11-1;214;3

4. Waukee;7-0;199;4

5. Linn-Mar;10-3;141;5

6. Ankeny Centennial;8-1;130;6

7. WDM Valley;6-4;80;7

8. Ames;8-3;74;8

9. Cedar Falls;9-3;67;9

10. Bettendorf;7-3;36;10

Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic, Marshalltown, Johnston, Dubuque Senior

Class 1A

School;Record;Pts.;LW

T1. Dubuque Wahlert;6-4;84;2

T1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;7-4;84;1

3. Pella;7-0;72;3

4. Ballard;11-1;52;4

5. Waterloo Columbus;5-1;45;5

6. Denison-Schleswig;8-0;38;7

7. Boone;5-3;35;6

8. Norwalk;4-4;29;8

T9. Carroll Kuemper;3-3;11;9

T9. Grinnell;6-1;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Clarinda, LeMars, Spirit Lake, AP-DNH, North Polk, Grundy Center, Fort Madison, Knoxville

Pleasant Valley 8, Bettendorf 1

Singles -- Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Yash Singh 6-1, 6-1; Nathan Wong (PV) def. Jozef Porubcin 6-4, 6-3; Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Stuart Swearingen 6-0, 6-2; Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Ryan Witcraft 6-3, 6-2; Brady Adams (PV) def. Ethan Herrmann 6-1, 6-1; Mazen Alsheikha (PV) def. Will Luebke 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles -- Porubcin/Singh (Bett) def. Wong/Dolphin 6-4, 6-3; Sehlin/Alsheikha (PV) def. Luebke/Swearingen 6-2, 6-1; Nadeem/Adams (PV) def. Herrmann/Witcraft 3-6, 6-3, 10-3

Davenport West 7, Davenport Central 2

Singles -- Mike Miniter (Central) def. Leo DeLaPaz 6-0,6-1; Brady McIntyre (West) def. Mason Gersdorf 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Josh Loving (West) def. Will Fleming 6-1, 6-1; Drew Loving (West) def. Tim Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Luke Loving (West) def. Kent Bui 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Wallick (West) def. Alex Lester 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles -- Miniter/Gersdorf (Central) def. DeLaPaz/Luke Loving 6-2,6-0; Josh Loving/Drew Loving (West) def. Fleming/Johnson 6-0,6-0; McIntyre/Wallick (West) Bui/Lester 6-3, 6-3.

Girls tennis

Clinton 8, Davenport Assumption 1

Singles -- Kaylee Camp (Clinton) def. Lauren Dilulio 6-1, 4-6, 10-6; Abby Struble (Clinton) def. Caroline Bush 6-3, 6-2; Mackenzie Lange (Clinton) def. Julia Thomas 4-6, 6-3 10-7; Kylie Housenga (Clinton) def. Ellie Molyneaux 6-3, 6-3; Lacy Pickney (Clinton) def. Audrey Jestel 5-7, 6-0, 10-7; Faith Resnick (Assumption) def. Kallyn Keefer 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles -- Camp/Struble (Clinton) def. Dilulio/Bush 6-3, 6-7 (2-9), 11-9; Lange/Housenga (Clinton) def. Thomas/Molyneaux 6-2, 6-2; Pickney/Lanie Schmitz (Clinton) def. Jetsel/Resnick 6-2, 6-3

Girls golf

Wamac East tournament

At Dyersville Golf and Country Club, Par 35

Team results -- 1. Central DeWitt 185, 2. Maquoketa 191, 3. Solon 208, 4. West Delaware 209, 5. Marion 221, 6. Dyersville Beckman 252

Medalist-- Kara Duffy (DeWitt) 43

Mid-Prairie 189, West Branch 211, West Liberty 238

Medalists -- Emma Mattes (Mid-Prairie) 47, Abby Patterson (Mid-Prairie) 47, Georgia Nisly (Mid-Prairie) 47

West Liberty -- Marissa McMichael 53, Emily Bierman 61, Morgan Peterson 61, Lindsey Laughlin 63, Aly Hamed 64

Anamosa 199, Northeast 204

Medalists -- Kara Hunt (Anamosa) 37, Christian Jacobsen (Northeast) 45

Northeast -- Jacobsen 45, Ciera Krogman 48, Morgan Hines 53, Clarissa Jacobsen 58

Boys golf

Anamosa 175, Northeast 192

Medalists -- Aman Egge (Anamosa) 40, Casey Heims (Anamosa) 41

Northeast -- Cole Lee 45, Alijah Dopson 46, Ty Cain 48, Hayden Lee 53

Boys track and field

Highland Invitational

Teams -- 1. Tipton 139, 2. Mid-Prairie 135, 2. Keokuk 75; 4. Louisa-Muscatine 69, 5. Lone Tree 46, 6. Highland 44, 7. Danville 41, 8. WACO 33

Individual results (top three)

100 -- 1. Braylon Martinez (Keo), 11.72; 2. Brock Jeambey (LM), 11.92; 3. Grant Boyse (MP), 12.00

200 -- 1. Elmir Ganibegovic (MP), 23.05; 2. Grant Boyse (MP), 23.77; 3. Brock Jeambey (LM), 23.77

400 -- 1. Chase Kruse (LM), 53.14; 2. Noah Jedlicka (Tip), 54.75; 3. Elijah McGohan (WACO), 55.14

800 -- 1. Brad Tornow (MP), 2:07.61; 2. Andrew Olseen (Tip), 2:08.78; 3. Trent Pelzer (Tip), 2:08.85

1,600 -- 1. Caleb Shumaker (Tip), 4:52.63; 2. Andrew Olsen (Tip), 4:53.61; 3. Thaddeus Shelter (MP), 4:54.29

3,200 -- 1. Caleb Shumaker (Tip), 10:15.85; 2. Ty Carr (Dan), 10:41.46; 3. Ben Ellis (Tip), 10:57.92

110 hurdles -- 1. Frank Bierman (Tip), 15.65; 2. Paden Zell (Tip), 15.81; 3. Colton Horak (WACO), 16.10

400 hurdles -- 1. Chase Kruse (LM), 57.13; 2. Miles Burrows (MP), 59.05; 3. Frank Bierman (Tip), 59.98

400 relay -- 1. Keokuk (McWilliams, Skinner, Martinez, Jeffers), 45.55; 2. Mid-prairie (Latchen, Ganibegovic, Schmidt, Boyse), 45.56; 3. Louisa-Muscatine (Kruse, Schneider, Cantrell, Jeambey), 45.87

800 relay -- 1. Mid-Prairie (Latchem, Schmidt, Boyse, Ganibegociv), 1:33.26; 2. Keokuk (Martinez, Skinner, Jeffers, Potratz), 1:34.03; 3. Highland (McFarland, Jepson, Grinstead, Lasek), 1:37.64

1,600 relay -- 1. Tipton (Stewart, Jedlicka, Hermiston, Valet), 3:36.46; 2. Mid-Prairie (Burrows, Schmidt, Tornow, Latchem), 3:37.48; 3. Lone Tree (Edwards, Knock, Shield, Miller), 3:42.61

3,200 relay -- 1. Tipton (Pelzer, Bohlmann, Valet, Olseen), 8:38.80; 2. Danville (Chipman, Trexel. Gourley, Welch), 8:50.18

Sprint medley relay -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine (Cantrell, Schneider, Jeambey, Kruse), 1:38.53; 2. Keokuk (Skinner, McWilliams, Jeffers, Potratz), 1:40.75

Distance medley relay -- 1. Tipton (Bierman, Payten, Pelzer, Shumaker), 3:51.47; 2. Lone Tree (Viner, Coppinger, Knock, Edwards), 3:52.18; 3. Mid-Prairie (Bunting, Wallington, Thomas, Yutzy), 4:00.30

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Tipton (Zell, Butler, Elijah, Bierman), 1:02.86; 2. Mid-Prairie (Latchem, Jones, Baker, Baker, Thomas), 1:12.44; 3. Lone Tree (Viner, Patterson, Viers, Sotzen), 1:14.00

High jump -- 1. Andrew Stewart (Tip), 6-00; 2. TyJai Mueller (Keo), 6-00; 3. Yaley Reid (Dan), 5-04

Long jump -- 1. Brayon Martinez (Keo), 21-06; 2. TyJai Mueller (Keo), 19-09 1/2; 3. Eddie Lee (Keo), 19-04;

Shot put -- 1. Jack Baker (MP), 42-06; 2. Bradley Rodgers (High), 40-10; 3. Cale Yoder (LT), 40-01 1/2

Discus -- 1. Jack Baker (MP), 134-11; 2. Zack Lasek (High), 132-03; 3. Tyler Bell (LT), 127-02

Girls track and field

Highland Invitational

Teams -- 1. Mid-Prairie 138, 2. Danville 100, 3. Tipton 99, 4. Keokuk 70, 5. Highland 69, 6. Louisa-Muscatine 49, 7. Lone Tree 32, 8. WACO 28

Individual results (top three)

100 -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keo), 13.24; 2. Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Dan), 13.29; 3. McKenna Hohenadel (LM), 13.64

200 -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keo), 26.98; 2. McKenna Hohenadel (LM), 27.77; 3. Aly Stokes (High), 28.01

400 -- 1. Kallie Wallick (Tip), 1:04.95; 2. Lexi Norris (LT), 1:08.56; 3. Taylor Sublette (high), 1:09.24

800 -- 1. Mitzi Evans (MP), 2:27.25; 2. Alyssa Pfadenhauer (Dan), 2:32.58; 3. Addison Parrott (Dan), 2:35.53

1,500 -- 1. Addison Parrott (Dan), 5:10.50; 2. Angelina Evans (MP), 5:13.55; 3. Moriah Brase (MP), 5:44.53

3,000 -- 1. Marie Hostetler (MP), 11:33.41; 2. Addison Parrott (Dan), 11:41.80; 3. Destiny Bennett (Keo), 12.57.12

100 -- 1. Sydney Barton (Tip), 17.46; 2. Molly McLaughlin (WACO), 17.88; 3. Ashlyn Curry (Tip), 17.91

400 -- 1. Kessa Jones (MP), 1:11.16; 2. Holley Johnson (LT), 1:12.63; 3. Allison Dowd (Dan), 1:20.27

400 relay -- 1. Mid-Prairie (Swart, Evans, Edington, Evans), 51.13; 2. Highland (Schneider, Stokes, Thomann, Yahnke), 53.38; 3. Danville (Pfadenhauer, Eisemann, Moore, Pfadenhauer), 55.33

800 relay -- 1. Highland (Schneider, Stokes, Thomann, Yahnke), 1:50.99; 2. Mid-Prairie (Swart, Rourke, Edington, Evans), 1:51.00; 3. Tipton (Hermsen, Bierman, Kamberling, Bierman), 1:54.34

1,600 relay -- 1. Tipton (Wallick, Hermsen, Kamberling, Bierman), 4:18.14; 2. Louisa-Muscatine (K. Sanders, Hohenadel, Downing, H. Sanders), 4:19.06; 3. Mir-Prairie (Jones, Meader, Cavanagh, Conway), 4:41.92

3,200 relay -- 1. Tipton (Smith, Wallick, Mente, Swick), 10:53:53.00; 2. Highland (Sublette, Mahler, Clarke, Thomann), 11:34.44; 3. Danville (Teel, Yaley, Garnsey, Yaley), 11:34.48

Sprint medley relay -- 1. Mid-Prairie (Evans, Edgington, Evans, Swart), 1:54.28; 2. Danville (Pfadenhauer, Eisemann, Moore, Pfadenhauer), 1:55.63; 3. Keokuk (Campbell, Arrowood, Stokes, Ailes), 1:55.66

Distance medley relay -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine (Downing, Schreiner, K. Sanders, H. Sanders), 4:44.54; 2. Lone Tree (Johnson, Chown, Bopp, Patterson), 4:47.75

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Waco (Conwell, Rinner, Graber, McLaughlin), 1:13.96; 2. Tipton (Curry, Bierman, Petersen, barson), 1:14.11; 3. Mid-Prairie (Jones, Davis, Meader, Owen)

High jump -- 1. Samantha Schelby (Dan), 4-08; 2. Kasey Chown (LT), 4-06; 3. Brittany Kisinger (MP), 4-06

Long jump -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keo), 17-03; 2. Kylee Sanders (LM), 16-10 1/2; 3. Emily Yahnke (High), 16-04

Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tip), 40-05 1/2; 2. Sydney McCarron (Keo), 32-04; 3. Rylee Vercande (MP), 32-01 1/2

Discus -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tip), 139-08; 2. Tori Boyse (MP), 113-02; 3. Liz Bierman (Tip), 108-07

