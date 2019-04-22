Boys soccer

IAHSSCA rankings

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. Waukee;8-0;1

2. Ankeny Centennial;9-1;2

3. Iowa City West;6-1;3

4. Iowa City High;4-1;4

5. Ankeny;5-3;6

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-1;8

7. Pleasant Valley;7-1;9

8. West Des Moines Valley;6-3;5

9. Bettendorf;4-1;10

10. Cedar Rapids Washington;5-3;7

11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;3-2;13

12. Urbandale;9-2;14

13. Des Moines Lincoln;5-2;RV

14. Dowling Catholic;7-2;12

15. Marshalltown;5-1;RV

16. Des Moines Hoover;6-2;RV

Receiving votes: Southeast Polk; North Scott; Ames; Sioux City West

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;6-1;1

2. Marion;5-0;2

3. Storm Lake;5-0;3

4. Perry;5-0;4

5. Dallas Center-Grimes;6-2;6

6. Hudson United;6-0;7

7. Pella;6-2;5

8. Gilbert;7-1;8

9. Norwalk;5-5;12

10. Grinnell-BGM;3-1;14

11. Newton;6-2;10

12. Dubuque Wahlert;4-2;11

13. ADM, Adel;5-3;9

14. Denison-Schleswig;4-2;13

15. Bondurant-Farrar;5-3;15

16. Iowa City Liberty;4-3;16

Receiving votes: Lewis Central; Decorah; Knoxville; Clear Creek-Amana; Central DeWitt

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Regina, Iowa City;4-2;1

2. Dyersville Beckman;4-2;2

3. West Burlington Notre Dame;8-1;3

4. Solon;9-3;4

5. Waterloo Columbus;4-1;5

6. Greene County;5-0;9

7. Iowa Mennonite School;4-1;7

8. Western Christian;6-0;15

9. Creston;5-1;6

10. Nevada;4-2;11

11. West Liberty;3-2;8

12. Center Point-Urbana;3-1;10

13. Treynor;4-1;12

14. Vinton-Shellsburg;4-2;14

15. Postville;5-1;RV

16. AHSTW;3-0;NR

Receiving votes: Albia; Benton Community; Mid-Prairie; South Tama County; North Polk; Riverside/Oakland; Sioux Center; Williamsburg

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;4;0;7;1

Bettendorf;;4;1;4;1

North Scott;;4;1;6;2

Davenport North;;2;2;7;3

Davenport Central;;2;3;5;4

Davenport West;;2;3;4;6

Assumption;;2;3;2;8

Muscatine;;1;3;3;5

Burlington;;1;4;1;6

Clinton;;0;4;2;6

Monday's results

Muscatine at Davenport North, ppd.

Bettendorf at Iowa City Regina, ppd.

Clinton at Bellevue Marquette, 5:30 p.m.

Today's game

North Scott at West Liberty, 5 p.m.

Bettendorf at Iowa City Regina, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Davenport North at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Pleasant Valley at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport West at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Muscatine at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

MAC statistical leaders (thru Sunday)

Goals -- Max Solis (North Scott) 10; Huy Tran (West) 9; Kyp Ridenhouer (North) 8; Nathan Hummel (Central) 6; Rhys Ward (PV) 6; Juan Anguiano (Clinton) 5; Bobby Nikolopoulos (Central) 5; Bryce Rubel (PV) 5; Jacob Holland (PV) 5; George Elias (Bettendorf) 4

Assists -- Chase Green (North) 8; Ian Silva (Bettendorf) 7; Isaac Ward (PV) 6; Chase Porter (North Scott) 5; Bobby Nikolopoulos (Central) 4; Max Solis (North Scott) 4; Rhys Ward (PV) 4; Tyler Wellman (Bettendorf) 3; George Elias (Bettendorf) 3; Nathan Hummel (Central) 3

Goals against (minimum 80 minutes) -- Grant Aller (PV) 0; Ben Krogman (Central) 1; Gabe Johnson (PV) 1; Kade Tippet (North Scott ) 2; Micah Poole (Bettendorf) 3; Colin Hammel (Clinton) 3; Damien Burtle (Central) 4; Colin Wiersema (North Scott) 5; Christopher Pittman (Muscatine) 6; Carson Borde (Muscatine) 8

Save percentage (minimum 80 minutes) -- Grant Aller (PV) 1.000; Gabe Johnson (PV) .929; Ben Krogman (Central) .929; Donovan Weaver (North) .857; Damien Burtle (Central) .852; Kade Tippet (North Scott) .833; Dalton Carstens (West) .819; Colin Hammel (Clinton) .786; Gaige Ash (Assumption) .738; Carson Borde (Muscatine) .724

Girls soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Muscatine;;4;0;4;0

Assumption;;3;0;6;0

North Scott;;3;1;6;3

Bettendorf;;3;1;4;3

Pleasant Valley;;2;1;5;2

Davenport Central;;2;2;2;3

Clinton;;0;2;3;3

Davenport West;;0;3;1;6

Davenport North;;0;3;1;6

Burlington;;0;4;1;4

Monday's results

Burlington at Keokuk, 5 p.m.

Clinton 4, Bellevue Marquette 3

Today's games

Pleasant Valley at Davenport North, 4:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Davenport West, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Bettendorf at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.

North Scott at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

Davenport North at Rock Island, 4:30 p.m.

Davenport Central at Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's game

Bettendorf at Alleman, 7 p.m.

MAC statistical leaders (thru Sunday)

Goals -- Carly King (Assumption) 12; Rylie Rucker (North Scott) 10; Sophia Thomas (Muscatine) 8; Livy Lansing (Assumption) 7; Natalie Lingle (Muscatine) 5; Mia Griffin (Bettendorf) 4; Bailey Wiemann (Burlington) 4; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 4; Sully Kelly (Assumption) 4; Kaighin Frost (Central) 4

Assists -- Avery Horner (Bettendorf) 4; Rylie Rucker (North Scott (4); Bailey Wiemann (Burlington) 3; Lexi Moore (Assumption) 3; Kaighin Frost (Central) 3; Sophia Thomas (Muscatine) 3; Mia Griffin (Bettendorf) 2; Megan Gandrup (Clinton) 2; Carly King (Assumption) 2; Jade Jackson (Assumption) 2

Goals against (minimum 80 minutes) -- Katelyn Weinreich (Burlington) 0; Abigail Rhoades (Muscatine) 0; Paige Westlin (North Scott) 1; Anna Vonderhaar (Assumption) 3; Gracie Brossart (Muscatine) 3; Ashlee Kwak (PV) 5; Olivia Jackson (Bettendorf) 8; Teagan Goodney (North Scott) 8; Rylie Mussman (Clinton) 11; Aerianna Trowers (North) 19

Save percentage (minimum 80 minutes) -- Katelyn Weinreich (Burlington) 1.000; Abigail Rhoades (Muscatine) 1.000; Teagan Goodney (North Scott) .873; Rylie Mussman (Clinton) .841; Gracie Brossart (Muscatine) .833; Ashlee Kwak (PV) .828; Aerianna Trowers (North) .808; Paige Westlin (North Scott) .800; Tori Dierikx (West) .796; Olivia Jackson (Bettendorf) .784

Boys tennis

Iowa coaches poll

Class 2A

School;Record;Pts.;LW

1. Iowa City West;9-0;235;1

2. Pleasant Valley;5-0;199;2

3. CR Washington;9-0;191;3

4. Waukee;5-0;183;4

5. Linn-Mar;8-2;126;5

6. Ankeny Centennial;8-1;119;6

7. WDM Valley;5-3;79;7

8. Ames;6-2;65;9

9. Cedar Falls;8-2;57;10

10. Bettendorf;6-2;51;8

Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic, Dubuque Senior, Johnston, Marshalltown, Dubuque Hempstead

Class 1A

School;Record;Pts.;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier;6-2;87;2

2. Dubuque Wahlert;4-3;77;1

3. Pella;7-0;76;3

4. Ballard;8-1;57;5

5. Waterloo Columbus;5-1;56;4

6. Boone;4-2;35;6

7. Denison-Schleswig;6-0;29;7

8. Norwalk;4-3;23;9

9. Carroll Kuemper;3-3;19;8

10. LeMars;5-0;13;10

Others receiving votes: AP-DNH 7, Grinnell 7, North Polk 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Spirit Lake 1, Knoxville 1, Grundy Center 1

Boys golf

Northeast 300, Bellevue 310

Medalists -- Alijah Dopson (Northeast) 39; Michael Mulholland (Northeast) 47

Northeast -- Dopson 39, Mulholland 47, Cole Lee 49, Ty Cain 50, Levi Hoffman 56, Hayden Lee 59

Bellevue -- Trevor Hager 47, Nick Deppe 48, Ashton Felderman 51, Dawson Weber 54, Isaac Carter 54, Tyler Nemmers 56

Wilton 170, Mid-Prairie 181

Medalist -- Jared Townsend (Wilton) 40

Wilton -- Townsend 40, Brock Hartley 41, Brayton Wade 43, Cory Anderson 46, Josh Hunter 48, Nolan Townsend 70

Mid-Prairie -- Chaz Patterson 44, Noah Schlabaugh 45, Monte Schlabaugh 45, Ryan Smit 47, Kayden Reinier 50, Abe Bender 52

Girls golf

Mid-Prairie 197, Wilton 204

Medalist -- Abby Statler (Mid-Prairie) 45

Mid-Prairie -- Statler 45, Abbi Patterson 48, Emma Mattes 49, Georgia Nisly 55

Wilton -- Eleney Owens 46, Taylor Garvin 51, Annabel Grings 53, Zoe Barrett 54

Durant 209, West Liberty 227

Durant -- Belle Rockow 45, Makenna Buesing 51, Ellie Olsen 56, Karissa Hoon 57, Emily Huston 68, Kiley Stineman 69

West Liberty -- Marissa McMichael 51, Lindsey Laughlin 58, Emily Bierman 58, Morgan Peterson 60,  Aly Harned 77, Madison Kleier 79

Girls soccer

Geneseo 4, Ottawa 0

Halftime score -- Geneseo 2, Ottawa 0. Goals -- Rachel Daniels, Geneseo, assisted by Mackenzie Thompson, 1st minute; Bailey Huizenga, Geneseo, unassisted, 15th minute; Daniels, Geneseo, unassisted, 50th minute; Thompson, Geneseo, unassisted, 73rd minute. Shots -- Geneseo 14, Ottawa 0. Saves -- Geneseo 0, Ottawa 10. Corner kicks -- Geneseo 6, Ottawa 0. Fouls -- Geneseo 3, Ottawa 4. Offsides -- Geneseo 1, Ottawa 1.

Softball

Geneseo 8, United Township 1

Geneseo;000;022;4;--;8;8;2

United Township;000;000;0;--;0;3;2

WP -- Narup (1-1). LP -- Dunsworth (4-4). Two or more hits -- Geneseo, Bieneman, McAvoy. 2B -- Geneseo, Allen. HR -- Geneseo, Buysse, McAvoy. RBIs -- Geneseo, McAvoy 4, Buysse 2, Allen 2.

Orion 3, Sherrard 0

Orion;200;010;0;--;3;13;1

Sherrard;000;000;0;--;0;7;0

WP -- Jenna Drish (7-4). LP -- Kaitlyn Woods. Two or more hits -- Orion, Marly Lillibridge 3, Drish 3, Elaina Ward 3; Sherrard, Bella Dean 3, Woods. 2B -- Orion, Ward 2, Lillibridge, Ayla Larkins; Sherrard, Kyli Newton.

Rockridge 4, Riverdale 3

Riverdale;201;000;0;--;3;4;1

Rockridge;002;011;X;--;4;5;2

WP -- Thomas (4-0). LP -- Hemm.

Kewanee 5, St. Bede 4

St. Bede;201;001;0;--;4;6;1

Kewanee;000;002;3;--;5;8;2

WP -- Bennison. LP -- May.

Knoxville 10, Ridgewood 0 (5 inn.)

Ridgewood;000;00;--;0;3;2

Knoxville;002;62;--;10;11;1

WP -- Kavanagh. LP -- Brown.

Baseball

Orion 6, Sherrard 3

Orion;010;000;5;--;6;7;2

Sherrard;002;010;0;--;3;10;1

WP -- Schulenberg (4-1). LP -- Olson (3-2). S -- West (2). Two or more hits -- Orion, Schulenberg, Kruse, Grems; Sherrard, McWhorter 3, Davis, Lamp. 2B -- Orion, Grems; Sherrard, Slattery. 3B -- Orion, Grems; Sherrard, Humphrey. RBIs -- Orion, Kruse, Schulenberg, Dunlap; Sherrard, McWhorter, Yeater.

Rockridge 7, Riverdale 2

Riverdale;001;000;1;--;2;6;2

Rockridge;000;043;X;--;7;8;4

WP -- Holbert. LP -- VenHuizen.

Rochelle 3, Geneseo 1

Rochelle;102;000;0;--;3;8;1

Geneseo;000;001;0;--;1;2;1

WP -- B. Johnson. LP -- T. Johnson.

Hall 12, Erie-Prophetstown 2

E-P;002;000;--;2;5;6

Hall;501;402;--;12;8;2

WP -- Bulak. LP -- Hammer.

St. Bede 11, Kewanee 0 (5 inn.)

St. Bede;411;32;--;11;10;1

Kewanee;000;00;--;0;1;3

WP -- Grammer. LP -- Stout.

Boys track and field

Dave Matthews Invitational

At Muscatine High School

Team results -- 1. Muscatine 242, 2. Pleasant Valley 184, 3. Bettendorf 151, 4. North Scott 144, 5. Clinton 136, 6. Davenport North 135, 7. Davenport West 133

Shot put -- 1. Cade Collier (PV), 49-00 ¼; 2. Griffin Deere (Bett), 47.08; 3. Alex Blizzard (Bett), 47-07

Discus -- 1. Brant Carter (DN), 149-07; 2. Cade Collier (PV) 148-03; 3. Ben Belken (NS) 139-07

High jump -- 1. Trent Allard (NS) 6-01; 2. Matthew Cavins (Bett) 6-00; 3. Porter Cottrell (PV), 5-10

Long jump -- 1. Demarco Williams (Bett) 18-07; 2. Malik Westerfield (DW) 17-11 ¼; 3. Jorge Ocampo (Mus), 16-10 ½

100 -- 1. Aaron Webb (Mus) 11.48; 2. Damontinez Pierre (DN) 11.66; 3. CJ Wray (Bett) 11.76

110 hurdles -- 1. Camren Carter (DW) 15.44, 2. Anthony King (DW), 15.61; 3. Ben Wilkenson (Bett), 16.52

Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. North Scott (Thomas, Akers, Kroeger, Kruse), 1:02.71; 2. Davenport West (Carter, Mattson, King, Westerfield), 1:03.36; 3. Bettendorf (Douglas, Hornbuckle, Williams, Wilkenson), 1:05.94

400 -- 1. Ulyssess Patterson (Clin), 52.99; 2. Ryan Longnecker (Bett), 54.03; 3. David Johnson (Clin), 54.95

Sprint medley relay -- 1. Clinton (Guillams, Myli, Swamberger, Hammond), 3:53.73; 2. Muscatine (Tovar, Gaye, Zeck, Larue), 3:57.04; 3. Davenport West (Allen, Bui, Haiston, Summers), 3:57.96

3,200 -- Matt Dibbern (DN), 10:37.45; 2. Jimmy Feeney (PV), 10:53.80; 3. Mason Dunn (DW), 11:19.27.

3,200 relay -- 1. Davenport West (Wisor, Morgan, Kordick, Huffstutler), 8:34.01; 2. Muscatine (Tovar, Gordon, Armstrong, Roeth), 8:45.62; 3. Pleasant Valley (Nichols, Smith, Meyers, Frakes), 8:46.40

400 hurdles -- 1. Zander Morgan (Mus), 58.29; 2. Ryan Longnecker (Bett), 58.64; 3. Cade Akers (NS), 1:00.43

800 relay -- 1. Muscatine (Webb, Tovar, Hardy, Yahn), 1:32.59; 2. Davenport North (Pierre, Wiseman, Martinez, Thomas), 1:35.72; 3. North Scott (Nass, Butler, Treiber, Straley), 1:37.02

800 -- 1. Owen Hazelwood (Mus), 2:04.71; 2. Tevin Tovar (Mus), 2:08.16; 3. Noah Smith (Clin), 2:08.72

200 -- 1. Noah Yahn (Mus), 22.67; 2. Ulyssess Patterson (Clin), 23.40; 3. Travis Thomas (DN), 23.51

400 relay -- 1. Davenport North 45.53; 2. North Scott 45.54; 3. Davenport West 45.55

1,600 relay -- 1. Davenport West 3:37.86; 2. Muscatine 3:38.43; 3. Clinton 3:44.13

