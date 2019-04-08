Boys soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Davenport North;;2;0;6;0

Pleasant Valley;;2;0;2;1

North Scott;;2;1;3;1

Bettendorf;;2;1;2;1

Davenport Central;;1;1;2;2

Burlington;;1;1;1;1

Muscatine;;1;1;2;3

Assumption;;1;2;1;5

Clinton;;0;2;1;3

Davenport West;;0;3;0;5

Monday's results

Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0

Assumption 1, Clinton 0 (3-2 PK)

North Scott 3, Muscatine 1

Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0

Burlington at Davenport Central, late

Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0

Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Isaac Ward, PV (penalty kick), 20th minute; Jacob Holland, PV (from I. Ward), 31st minute; Zach Morel, PV (from Rhys Ward), 53rd minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 10, PV 10. Saves -- Bettendorf (Micah Poole 2, Nicholas Johnson 0); PV (Gabe Johnson 7). Offsides -- Bettendorf 1, PV 0. Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, PV 1. Fouls -- Bettendorf 9, PV 11. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (Michael Adrales).

Team records -- Bettendorf 2-1, 2-1; Pleasant Valley 2-1, 2-0

Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0

Halftime -- North 3, West 0. Goals -- Kyp Ridenhour, North, unassisted; Ridenhour, North, assisted by Chase Green and Isaac Griffiths; Green, North, assisted by De'Viann Titus-Porter; Green, North, assisted by Hunter Kelley; George Rucker, North, assisted Ethan King. Saves -- Donovan Waever, North, 13; Dalton Carstens, West, 10. Corner kicks -- North 4, West 2. Penalties -- West, Red card, 49th minute. Shots on goal -- North 15, West 13.

North Scott 3, Muscatine 1

Halftime -- Muscatine 1, North Scott 0. Goals -- Hector Martinez, Muscatine, penalty kick; Max Solis, North Scott, assisted by Thade Gottschalk; Alex Perez, North Scott, assisted by Solis; Solis, North Scott, assisted by Grant Moeller. Corner kicks -- Muscatine 4, North Scott 4.

Bellevue Marquette 2, Anamosa 0

Halftime -- Marquette 2, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Francesco Aliprandini, Marquette, 13th minute; Tyrelle Kloser, Marquette, 24th minute. Saves -- Matt Brinker, Marquette, 6.

Girls soccer

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;1;0;2;0

Muscatine;;1;0;1;0

North Scott;;1;0;3;1

Bettendorf;;1;0;2;1

Pleasant Valley;;0;0;2;1

Clinton;;0;0;1;1

Burlington;;0;1;0;1

Davenport Central;;0;1;0;1

Davenport West;;0;1;0;1

Davenport North;;0;1;0;3

Today's games

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.

Bettendorf at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.

Clinton at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

Orion-Sherrard 2, Alleman 2

Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 0, Alleman 0. Goals -- Ella DeSmett, Alleman, assisted by Anna Darrow, 57th minute; Rachel Blackert, Orion, 64th minute; Karsyn McCunn, Orion, 68th minute; Kate Mayerhofer, Alleman, penalty kick, 80th minute. Shots -- Orion 4, Alleman 13. Saves -- Mary Mount, Orion-Sherrard, 11; Billi Fleck, Alleman, 2. Corner kicks -- Orion 1, Alleman 8.

Bellevue Marquette 3, Anamosa 2

Halftime -- Marquette 1, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Miranda Peters, Marquette, assisted by Delaney Banowetz, 39th minute; Banowetz, Marquette, assisted by Peters, 47th minute; Vanessa Blake, Marquette, assisted by Banowetz, 89th minute.

Boys tennis

Iowa coaches poll

Class 2A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Iowa City West (20);3-0;245;1

2. Pleasant Valley (5);1-0;210;2

3. Waukee;1-0;173;3

4. C.R. Washington;3-0;171;4

5. Linn-Mar;5-0;150;5

6. Ankeny Centennial;3-0;118;6

7. West Des Moines Valley;5-0;85;7

8. Bettendorf;2-0;75;8

9. Ames;2-0;65;9

10. Cedar Falls;2-1;32;10

Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic 19; Dubuque Senior 19; Johnston 5; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5; Des Moines Roosevelt 3.

Class 1A

Team;Pts;LW

1. Dubuque Wahlert (8);89;1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);80;2

3. Pella;57;3

4. Waterloo Columbus;56;5

5. Ballard;55;4

6. Boone;41;6

7. Carroll Kuemper;28;7

T8. Denison-Schleswig;17;8

T8. Norwalk;17;10

T10. Waverly-Shell Rock;10;9

T10. Camanche;10;NR

Others receiving votes: LeMars 9; Aplington-Parkersburg 7; Atlantic 3; North Polk 3; Spencer 3; Grundy Center 3; Glenwood 2; Shenandoah 2; Chariton 1; Clear Lake 1; Spirit Lake 1.

Bettendorf 7, Davenport North 2

Singles

Yash Singh (Bettendorf) def. Carter Josund 6-2, 6-0; Jozef Porubcin (Bettendorf) def. Spencer Wakeland 6-0, 6-3; Nate Williams (North) def. Stuart Sweringen 6-2, 6-2; Ryan Witcraft (Bettendorf) def. Landen Taylor 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Hermann (Bettendorf) def. Blake Stoughton 6-4, 6-1; Owen Stieger (North) def. Jason McNab 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Doubles

Singh/Porubcin (Bettendorf) def. Josund/Williams 6-3, 6-1; Witcraft/Hermann (Bettendorf) def. Wakeland/Stieger 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-4; Swerigan/McNab (Bettendorf) def. Stoughton/Taylor 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 10-5.

Davenport Assumption 5, Davenport Central 4

Singles

Mike Miniter (Central) def. Joseph Miller 6-2, 6-2; Mason Gersdorf (Central) def. Jay Miller 6-2, 6-3; Eli McCracken (Assumption) def. Will Fleming 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Ray Tucker (Assumption) def. Tim Johnson 6-3, 6-1; Ray Kotula (Assumption) def. Kent Bui 7-5, 6-1; Grant Schaefer (Assumption) def. Ben Eaton 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

Miniter/Bui (Central) def. Miller/Miller 6-1, 6-1; Gersdorf/Fleming (Central) def. McCracken/Kotula 6-2, 6-4; Tucker/Schaefer (Assumption) def. Johnson/Eaton 6-0, 6-1

Baseball

Moline 9, Rock Island 4

Rock Island;211;000;0;--;4;9;1

Moline;002;403;X;--;9;13;0

WP -- Jake Nitzel. LP -- Dilulio. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Esposito 3, Allison; Moline, Noah Sebben, Aiden Michna, Michael Conner, Jacob Pauwels, Parker George. 2B -- Rock Island, Esposito 2, Carroll, Allison, Linch; Moline, Pauwels, Sebben, Sam Monroe. 3B -- Moline, Sebben. HR -- Moline, Conner, Michna. RBIs -- Rock Island, Allison, Esposito, Thompson, Linch; Moline, Michna 3, Conner 3, Monroe, Sebben.

Softball

Rockridge 10, Orion 6

Rockridge;123;004;0;--;10;12;0

Orion;302;000;1;--;6;13;7

WP -- Olivia Drish. LP -- Jenna Drish (4-3). Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Amelia Thomas 3, Ella Rursch, Kadey Garret, Hailee Dehner; Orion, Tori Werkheiser 3, Grace Kerker, Mary Lillibridge. 2B -- Rockridge, Dehner 2; Orion, Kerker. 3B -- Rockridge, Rursch. HR -- Rockridge, Garret 2, Thomas; Orion, Werkheiser, Drish, Kerker. RBIs -- Rockridge, Garret 2; Orion, Werkheiser 2.

Sterling 5, Moline 2

Sterling;000;004;1;--;5;10;1

Moline;000;000;2;--;2;5;4

WP -- Jayme Eilers. LP -- Kayla DePoorter. Two or more hits -- Sterling, Riley Dittmar, Gretchen Gould, Olivia Edmondson, Hannah Jacoby; Moline, Cierra McNamee 3. 2B -- Sterling, Jacoby; Moline, McNamee. HR -- Sterling, Edmondson, Jordan Thormayer; Moline, Aubrie Dodd. RBIs -- Sterling, Thormayer 2, Edmondson, Jacoby; Moline, Dodd 2.

Girls golf

At Duck Creek, Par 37

Bettendorf 163, Davenport North 199

Medalist -- Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf) 37

Bettendorf -- Vogler 37, Kelley Lent 40, Layken Bytnar 43, Peyton Bytnar 43

North -- Maddy Wardlow 46, Annemarie Graham 49, Takiya Wilson-Mueller 51, Shelby Fick 53

Midland 276, Prince Of Peace (no team score)

Medalists -- Shaina Rockwell (Midland) 63; Nicole Guenther (Midland) 69

Midland -- Rockwell 63, Guenther 69, Brennah Ricketts 71, Kristina Agnitsch 73

Prince Of Peace -- Anabel Blount 72

Boys golf

Midland 190, Prince Of Peace 226

Medalists -- Sawyer Hansen (Midland) 45, Carter Mohr (Midland) 48

Midland -- Hansen 45, Mohr 48, Damon Huston 48, Carson Rupp 49

Prince Of Peace -- Pat Mulholland 50, Kyle Sager 52, Hansi Hudson 54, Nic Sisneros 70

Monticello 191, Northeast 200

Medalist -- Costner Pruess (Monticello) 41

Monticello -- Pruess 41, Cameron King 48, Chase Miller 49, Ethan Sahr 53, Chase Gallagher 54, Nate Nabb 60

Northeast -- Michael Mulholland 45, Cole Lee 46, Alijah Dopson 50, Ty Cain 59, Levi Hoffman 59, Kolton Ketelsen 61

Girls track and field

Bureau Valley Invitational

Team results -- 1. Bureau Valley 160, 2. Fulton 108, 3. Princeville 72, 4. Amboy 65, 5. St. Bede 46, 6. Annawan 43, 7. Putnam County 41, 8. Cambridge 39, 9. Kewanee 31

100 -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 13.17; 2. Libby Martin (Princeville) 14.09; 3. Anna Paul (Cambridge) 14.14

200 -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 26.89; 2. Grace Dearing (Princeville) 27.51; 3. Carly Konneck (Bureau Valley) 27.53

400 -- 1. Libby Martin (Princeville) 1:05.54; 2. Taylor Sall (Cambridge) 1:06.41; 3. Sydney Norman (Fulton) 1:06.68

800 -- 1. Lindsey DiazDeLeon (Putnam County) 2:31.24; 2. Margaret Vaessen (Amboy) 2:35.98; 3. Rachel Gomez (Annawan) 2:36.91

1,600 -- 1. Margaret Vaessen (Amboy) 6:06.07; 2. Haley Bickelhaupt (Fulton) 6:19.17; 3. Sorin Hilsabeck (Princeville) 6:20.97

3,200 run -- 1. Whitney Johnson (Annawan) 13:32.17; 2. Sorin Hilsabeck (Princeville) 13:40.45; 3. Brady Mudge (St. Bede) 14:27.04

100 hurdles -- 1. Abbigail Thyne (Fulton) 17.88; 2. Katrien Holocker (Putnam County) 18.23; 3. Lara Bielema (Fulton) 18.24

300 hurdles -- 1. Tristan Nolan (Kewanee) 50.81; 2. Carrie Gill (Princeville) 50.89; 3. Emma Lundquist (Amboy) 51.48

400 relay -- 1. Fulton (Alyjah Carter, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo, Julia Lehman) 52.03; 2. Bureau Valley (52.21); 3. Princeville (52.23)

800 relay -- 1. Bureau Valley (Marissa Endress, Carly Konneck, Lexi Marquez, Kamryn Kolb) 1:48.33; 2. Amboy (1:51.86); 3. Fulton (1:52.27)

1,600 relay -- 1. Amboy (Sidney Corcoran, Brooklyn Whelchel, Emma Lundquist, Ashley Althaus) 4:20.10; 2. Fulton (4:27.76); 3. Bureau Valley (4:32.01)

3,200 relay -- 1. Amboy (Kelynn Boyle, Lauren Althaus, Maragret Vaessen, Kaitlin Ortgiesen) 10:55.34; 2. Annawan (11:06.35); 3. Bureau Valley (11:52.27)

High jump -- 1. Lauren Anderson (Cambridge) 5-00; 2. Tristan Nolan (Kewanee) 5-00; T3. Jade Aber (Bureau Valley) 4-10; T3. Sydney Norman (Fulton) 4-10

Pole vault -- 1. Molly Bohm (Bureau Valley) 8-09; 2. Elisabeth Sullivan (Bureau Valley) 7-06; 3. Madison Morrow (Bureau Valley) 7-00

Long jump -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 17-04.00; 2. Julia Lehman (Fulton) 16-11.00; 3. Kearra Kohrt (Fulton) 15-11.00

Triple jump -- 1. Daekota Knott (Fulton) 37-08.00; 2. Jade Aber (Bureau Valley) 35-03.25; 3. Carly Konneck (Bureau Valley) 32-09.00

Shot put -- 1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 46-05.00; 2. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 35-00.00; 3. Jane Barnes (St. Bede) 33-07.50

Discus -- 1. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 118-11; 2. Madi Keegan (Putnam County) 109-04; 3. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 103-02

