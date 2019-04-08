Boys soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Davenport North;;2;0;6;0
Pleasant Valley;;2;0;2;1
North Scott;;2;1;3;1
Bettendorf;;2;1;2;1
Davenport Central;;1;1;2;2
Burlington;;1;1;1;1
Muscatine;;1;1;2;3
Assumption;;1;2;1;5
Clinton;;0;2;1;3
Davenport West;;0;3;0;5
Monday's results
Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0
Assumption 1, Clinton 0 (3-2 PK)
North Scott 3, Muscatine 1
Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0
Burlington at Davenport Central, late
Pleasant Valley 3, Bettendorf 0
Halftime -- Pleasant Valley 2, Bettendorf 0. Goals -- Isaac Ward, PV (penalty kick), 20th minute; Jacob Holland, PV (from I. Ward), 31st minute; Zach Morel, PV (from Rhys Ward), 53rd minute. Shots -- Bettendorf 10, PV 10. Saves -- Bettendorf (Micah Poole 2, Nicholas Johnson 0); PV (Gabe Johnson 7). Offsides -- Bettendorf 1, PV 0. Corner kicks -- Bettendorf 6, PV 1. Fouls -- Bettendorf 9, PV 11. Yellow card -- Bettendorf (Michael Adrales).
Team records -- Bettendorf 2-1, 2-1; Pleasant Valley 2-1, 2-0
Davenport North 5, Davenport West 0
Halftime -- North 3, West 0. Goals -- Kyp Ridenhour, North, unassisted; Ridenhour, North, assisted by Chase Green and Isaac Griffiths; Green, North, assisted by De'Viann Titus-Porter; Green, North, assisted by Hunter Kelley; George Rucker, North, assisted Ethan King. Saves -- Donovan Waever, North, 13; Dalton Carstens, West, 10. Corner kicks -- North 4, West 2. Penalties -- West, Red card, 49th minute. Shots on goal -- North 15, West 13.
North Scott 3, Muscatine 1
Halftime -- Muscatine 1, North Scott 0. Goals -- Hector Martinez, Muscatine, penalty kick; Max Solis, North Scott, assisted by Thade Gottschalk; Alex Perez, North Scott, assisted by Solis; Solis, North Scott, assisted by Grant Moeller. Corner kicks -- Muscatine 4, North Scott 4.
Bellevue Marquette 2, Anamosa 0
Halftime -- Marquette 2, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Francesco Aliprandini, Marquette, 13th minute; Tyrelle Kloser, Marquette, 24th minute. Saves -- Matt Brinker, Marquette, 6.
Girls soccer
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;1;0;2;0
Muscatine;;1;0;1;0
North Scott;;1;0;3;1
Bettendorf;;1;0;2;1
Pleasant Valley;;0;0;2;1
Clinton;;0;0;1;1
Burlington;;0;1;0;1
Davenport Central;;0;1;0;1
Davenport West;;0;1;0;1
Davenport North;;0;1;0;3
Today's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Muscatine, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at North Scott, 6:30 p.m.
Bettendorf at Assumption, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Orion-Sherrard 2, Alleman 2
Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 0, Alleman 0. Goals -- Ella DeSmett, Alleman, assisted by Anna Darrow, 57th minute; Rachel Blackert, Orion, 64th minute; Karsyn McCunn, Orion, 68th minute; Kate Mayerhofer, Alleman, penalty kick, 80th minute. Shots -- Orion 4, Alleman 13. Saves -- Mary Mount, Orion-Sherrard, 11; Billi Fleck, Alleman, 2. Corner kicks -- Orion 1, Alleman 8.
Bellevue Marquette 3, Anamosa 2
Halftime -- Marquette 1, Anamosa 0. Goals -- Miranda Peters, Marquette, assisted by Delaney Banowetz, 39th minute; Banowetz, Marquette, assisted by Peters, 47th minute; Vanessa Blake, Marquette, assisted by Banowetz, 89th minute.
Boys tennis
Iowa coaches poll
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Iowa City West (20);3-0;245;1
2. Pleasant Valley (5);1-0;210;2
3. Waukee;1-0;173;3
4. C.R. Washington;3-0;171;4
5. Linn-Mar;5-0;150;5
6. Ankeny Centennial;3-0;118;6
7. West Des Moines Valley;5-0;85;7
8. Bettendorf;2-0;75;8
9. Ames;2-0;65;9
10. Cedar Falls;2-1;32;10
Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic 19; Dubuque Senior 19; Johnston 5; Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5; Des Moines Roosevelt 3.
Class 1A
Team;Pts;LW
1. Dubuque Wahlert (8);89;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1);80;2
3. Pella;57;3
4. Waterloo Columbus;56;5
5. Ballard;55;4
6. Boone;41;6
7. Carroll Kuemper;28;7
T8. Denison-Schleswig;17;8
T8. Norwalk;17;10
T10. Waverly-Shell Rock;10;9
T10. Camanche;10;NR
Others receiving votes: LeMars 9; Aplington-Parkersburg 7; Atlantic 3; North Polk 3; Spencer 3; Grundy Center 3; Glenwood 2; Shenandoah 2; Chariton 1; Clear Lake 1; Spirit Lake 1.
Bettendorf 7, Davenport North 2
Singles
Yash Singh (Bettendorf) def. Carter Josund 6-2, 6-0; Jozef Porubcin (Bettendorf) def. Spencer Wakeland 6-0, 6-3; Nate Williams (North) def. Stuart Sweringen 6-2, 6-2; Ryan Witcraft (Bettendorf) def. Landen Taylor 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Hermann (Bettendorf) def. Blake Stoughton 6-4, 6-1; Owen Stieger (North) def. Jason McNab 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Doubles
Singh/Porubcin (Bettendorf) def. Josund/Williams 6-3, 6-1; Witcraft/Hermann (Bettendorf) def. Wakeland/Stieger 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-4; Swerigan/McNab (Bettendorf) def. Stoughton/Taylor 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 10-5.
Davenport Assumption 5, Davenport Central 4
Singles
Mike Miniter (Central) def. Joseph Miller 6-2, 6-2; Mason Gersdorf (Central) def. Jay Miller 6-2, 6-3; Eli McCracken (Assumption) def. Will Fleming 6-2, 4-6, 10-5; Ray Tucker (Assumption) def. Tim Johnson 6-3, 6-1; Ray Kotula (Assumption) def. Kent Bui 7-5, 6-1; Grant Schaefer (Assumption) def. Ben Eaton 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
Miniter/Bui (Central) def. Miller/Miller 6-1, 6-1; Gersdorf/Fleming (Central) def. McCracken/Kotula 6-2, 6-4; Tucker/Schaefer (Assumption) def. Johnson/Eaton 6-0, 6-1
Baseball
Moline 9, Rock Island 4
Rock Island;211;000;0;--;4;9;1
Moline;002;403;X;--;9;13;0
WP -- Jake Nitzel. LP -- Dilulio. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Esposito 3, Allison; Moline, Noah Sebben, Aiden Michna, Michael Conner, Jacob Pauwels, Parker George. 2B -- Rock Island, Esposito 2, Carroll, Allison, Linch; Moline, Pauwels, Sebben, Sam Monroe. 3B -- Moline, Sebben. HR -- Moline, Conner, Michna. RBIs -- Rock Island, Allison, Esposito, Thompson, Linch; Moline, Michna 3, Conner 3, Monroe, Sebben.
Softball
Rockridge 10, Orion 6
Rockridge;123;004;0;--;10;12;0
Orion;302;000;1;--;6;13;7
WP -- Olivia Drish. LP -- Jenna Drish (4-3). Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Amelia Thomas 3, Ella Rursch, Kadey Garret, Hailee Dehner; Orion, Tori Werkheiser 3, Grace Kerker, Mary Lillibridge. 2B -- Rockridge, Dehner 2; Orion, Kerker. 3B -- Rockridge, Rursch. HR -- Rockridge, Garret 2, Thomas; Orion, Werkheiser, Drish, Kerker. RBIs -- Rockridge, Garret 2; Orion, Werkheiser 2.
Sterling 5, Moline 2
Sterling;000;004;1;--;5;10;1
Moline;000;000;2;--;2;5;4
WP -- Jayme Eilers. LP -- Kayla DePoorter. Two or more hits -- Sterling, Riley Dittmar, Gretchen Gould, Olivia Edmondson, Hannah Jacoby; Moline, Cierra McNamee 3. 2B -- Sterling, Jacoby; Moline, McNamee. HR -- Sterling, Edmondson, Jordan Thormayer; Moline, Aubrie Dodd. RBIs -- Sterling, Thormayer 2, Edmondson, Jacoby; Moline, Dodd 2.
Girls golf
At Duck Creek, Par 37
Bettendorf 163, Davenport North 199
Medalist -- Shannyn Vogler (Bettendorf) 37
Bettendorf -- Vogler 37, Kelley Lent 40, Layken Bytnar 43, Peyton Bytnar 43
North -- Maddy Wardlow 46, Annemarie Graham 49, Takiya Wilson-Mueller 51, Shelby Fick 53
Midland 276, Prince Of Peace (no team score)
Medalists -- Shaina Rockwell (Midland) 63; Nicole Guenther (Midland) 69
Midland -- Rockwell 63, Guenther 69, Brennah Ricketts 71, Kristina Agnitsch 73
Prince Of Peace -- Anabel Blount 72
Boys golf
Midland 190, Prince Of Peace 226
Medalists -- Sawyer Hansen (Midland) 45, Carter Mohr (Midland) 48
Midland -- Hansen 45, Mohr 48, Damon Huston 48, Carson Rupp 49
Prince Of Peace -- Pat Mulholland 50, Kyle Sager 52, Hansi Hudson 54, Nic Sisneros 70
Monticello 191, Northeast 200
Medalist -- Costner Pruess (Monticello) 41
Monticello -- Pruess 41, Cameron King 48, Chase Miller 49, Ethan Sahr 53, Chase Gallagher 54, Nate Nabb 60
Northeast -- Michael Mulholland 45, Cole Lee 46, Alijah Dopson 50, Ty Cain 59, Levi Hoffman 59, Kolton Ketelsen 61
Girls track and field
Bureau Valley Invitational
Team results -- 1. Bureau Valley 160, 2. Fulton 108, 3. Princeville 72, 4. Amboy 65, 5. St. Bede 46, 6. Annawan 43, 7. Putnam County 41, 8. Cambridge 39, 9. Kewanee 31
100 -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 13.17; 2. Libby Martin (Princeville) 14.09; 3. Anna Paul (Cambridge) 14.14
200 -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 26.89; 2. Grace Dearing (Princeville) 27.51; 3. Carly Konneck (Bureau Valley) 27.53
400 -- 1. Libby Martin (Princeville) 1:05.54; 2. Taylor Sall (Cambridge) 1:06.41; 3. Sydney Norman (Fulton) 1:06.68
800 -- 1. Lindsey DiazDeLeon (Putnam County) 2:31.24; 2. Margaret Vaessen (Amboy) 2:35.98; 3. Rachel Gomez (Annawan) 2:36.91
1,600 -- 1. Margaret Vaessen (Amboy) 6:06.07; 2. Haley Bickelhaupt (Fulton) 6:19.17; 3. Sorin Hilsabeck (Princeville) 6:20.97
3,200 run -- 1. Whitney Johnson (Annawan) 13:32.17; 2. Sorin Hilsabeck (Princeville) 13:40.45; 3. Brady Mudge (St. Bede) 14:27.04
100 hurdles -- 1. Abbigail Thyne (Fulton) 17.88; 2. Katrien Holocker (Putnam County) 18.23; 3. Lara Bielema (Fulton) 18.24
300 hurdles -- 1. Tristan Nolan (Kewanee) 50.81; 2. Carrie Gill (Princeville) 50.89; 3. Emma Lundquist (Amboy) 51.48
400 relay -- 1. Fulton (Alyjah Carter, Abbigail Thyne, Mikayla Gazo, Julia Lehman) 52.03; 2. Bureau Valley (52.21); 3. Princeville (52.23)
800 relay -- 1. Bureau Valley (Marissa Endress, Carly Konneck, Lexi Marquez, Kamryn Kolb) 1:48.33; 2. Amboy (1:51.86); 3. Fulton (1:52.27)
1,600 relay -- 1. Amboy (Sidney Corcoran, Brooklyn Whelchel, Emma Lundquist, Ashley Althaus) 4:20.10; 2. Fulton (4:27.76); 3. Bureau Valley (4:32.01)
3,200 relay -- 1. Amboy (Kelynn Boyle, Lauren Althaus, Maragret Vaessen, Kaitlin Ortgiesen) 10:55.34; 2. Annawan (11:06.35); 3. Bureau Valley (11:52.27)
High jump -- 1. Lauren Anderson (Cambridge) 5-00; 2. Tristan Nolan (Kewanee) 5-00; T3. Jade Aber (Bureau Valley) 4-10; T3. Sydney Norman (Fulton) 4-10
Pole vault -- 1. Molly Bohm (Bureau Valley) 8-09; 2. Elisabeth Sullivan (Bureau Valley) 7-06; 3. Madison Morrow (Bureau Valley) 7-00
Long jump -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 17-04.00; 2. Julia Lehman (Fulton) 16-11.00; 3. Kearra Kohrt (Fulton) 15-11.00
Triple jump -- 1. Daekota Knott (Fulton) 37-08.00; 2. Jade Aber (Bureau Valley) 35-03.25; 3. Carly Konneck (Bureau Valley) 32-09.00
Shot put -- 1. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 46-05.00; 2. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 35-00.00; 3. Jane Barnes (St. Bede) 33-07.50
Discus -- 1. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 118-11; 2. Madi Keegan (Putnam County) 109-04; 3. Chloe Lindeman (Fulton) 103-02
