Boys golf
Iowa City West Invitational
At Blue Top Ridge (Riverside)
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 314; 2. Bettendorf 341; 3. Dubuque Wahlert 343, 4.Des Moines Roosevelt 345; 5. Muscatine 351; 6. Johnston 351; 7. Iowa City Liberty 380; 8. Burlington 391; 9. Iowa City West 398
Medalist -- Jack Roemer (PV) 68
Pleasant Valley (314) -- Roemer 68, Jack Dumas 76, Nathan Tillman 83, Alex Blackwell 87, Lucas Wood 87
Bettendorf (341) -- Mitch Nikulski 81, Maurice Wynn 82, David Schwartz 86, Jake Pensinger 92
Muscatine (349) -- Doug Custis 85, John Becker 85, James Solt 88, Grant Valiant 91
Peoria Notre Dame Invitational
At Kellogg Golf Course
Teams -- 1. Peoria Notre Dame (Navy) 295; 2. Normal U-High 303; 3. Quincy Notre Dame 304; 4. Dunlap 311; 5. Normal Community 312; 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 315; 7. Macomb 318; 8. Moline 324; 9. Morton 328; 10. Normal West 331; 11. Alleman 337; 12. Peoria Christian 340; 13. Metamora 347; 14. Peoria Richwoods 353; 15. Peoria Notre Dame (Green) 360; 16. Streator 365; 17. Bartonville Limestone 372; 18. Chillicothe IVC 377; 19. Pleasant Plains, 385
Medalist -- Mike Wales (PND Navy) 69
Moline -- B. Frieden 79, A. Rogers 84, D. Wiemers 78, S. Spurgetis 83, A. Corso 93, R. Frieden 94
Alleman -- Lofgren 76, Coleman 79, Shoemaker 86, Taylor 97, Janssen 96, Bowker 100
Geneseo quadrangular
Teams -- 1. Geneseo 150; 2. Spring Valley Hall 198; 3. Kewanee 191; 4. Mercer County 194
Medalist -- Seth Winchell (Geneseo) 35
Geneseo -- Winchell 35, Danny Ford 39, Derek Johnson 37, Zach Henderson 39, Mason Miller 45, Mason Steinert 46
Kewanee -- Riley Hansen 39, Walkyr Peed 50, Chaz Peed 55, Mya Mirocha 47, Natalie Yepsen 56, Kale Stuckey 57
Mercer County -- Gage Lager 46, Robby Holtzschleg 43, Caden Miller 52, Michael Smith 53, Collin Lininger 53, Matthew Fisher 57
Riverdale triangular
at Byron Hills Golf Club
Medalist -- James Moorhusen (Riverdale) 34
Riverdale (147) -- Moorhusen 34, Sutton 36, Bussert 38, Nelson 39
Ridgewood (165) -- Bumann 38, Greenman 40, Morarity 43, Bumann 44
Mid-County (177) -- Rogers 40, Willes 42, Rogers 44, Willes 51
