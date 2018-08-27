Football
Iowa AP poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts
1. West Des Moines Dowling (7);1-0;70
2. Johnston;1-0;53
3. Bettendorf;1-0;50
4. West Des Moines Valley;1-0;48
5. Cedar Falls;1-0;43
6. Iowa City West;1-0;39
7. Cedar Rapids Prairie;1-0;32
8. Ankeny Centennial;1-0;23
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;1-0;14
10. Southeast Polk;0-1;6
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 5; Indianola 1; Sioux City West 1
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3);1-0;63
2. C.B. Lewis Central (2);1-0;60
3. Solon;1-0;48
4. Pella (2);1-0;43
5. Harlan;1-0;41
6. Sioux City Heelan;1-0;33
7. West Delaware;1-0;26
8. North Scott;0;1;16
9. Waverly-Shell Rock;1-0;13
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;0-1;11
Others receiving votes: Western Dubuque 9; Decorah 7; Marion 6; Glenwood 5; Webster City 4
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts
1. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (4);1-0;67
2. Monroe, PCM (3);1-0;63
3. Union, LaPorte City;1-0;51
4. Carroll Kuemper;1-0;42
5. Sioux Center;1-0;35
6. West Marshall;1-0;32
7. Clear Lake;1-0;31
8. Williamsburg;0-1;15
9. Waukon;0-1;13
10. Sheldon;1-0;11
Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 9; Prairie Valley 5; Centerville 4; Algona 3; Albia 2; Roland-Story 2
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts
1. Pella Christian (2);1-0;56
2. West Lyon (2);1-0;48
3. West Branch;1-0;41
4. West Sioux;0-1;37
5. Dike-New Hartford (1);1-0;34
6. Iowa City Regina;0-1;33
7. Cascade (1);1-0;23
8. Van Meter (1);1-0;22
T9. Wilton;1-0;18
T9. Western Christian;1-0;18
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15; Aplington-Parkersburg 15; South Central Calhoun 13; Bellevue 6; Interstate 35 5; Denver 1
Class A
Team;Record;Pts
1. Hudson (4);1-0;60
2. St. Ansgar (1);1-0;50
3. Lynnville-Sully (1);1-0;49
4. Algona Garrigan;1-0;47
5. AHSTW, Avoca;1-0;45
6. Alburnett;1-0;23
T7. East Buchanan;1-0;17
T7. Council Bluffs St. Albert;0-1;17
9. Wapsie Valley;1-0;16
10. Belmond-Klemme;1-0;15
Others receiving votes: IKM/Manning 10; Brooklyn BGM (1) 10; Pekin 8; West Hancock 7; Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 5; Hartley HMS 3; Sloan Westwood 2; Hinton 1.
8-Player
Team;Record;Pts
1. Don Bosco (7);1-0;70
2. Audubon;1-0;42
3. Newell-Fonda;1-0;38
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;1-0;36
5. New London;1-0;32
6. Midland;2-0;27
T7. Ar-We-Va Westside;1-0;21
T7. Stanton;1-0;21
9. Fremont-Mills;0-1;18
10. Riceville;1-0;13
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11; Iowa Valley 11; Kingsley-Pierson 11; Moravia 9; Turkey Valley 7; Lone Tree 6; East Mills 3; HLV, Victor 3; Northwood-Kensett 2; Harris-Lake Park 2; Coon Rapids-Bayard 1; Dunkerton 1.
Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;1;0;1;0
Muscatine;;1;0;1;0
Pleasant Valley;;1;0;3;1
Clinton;;1;0;5;3
Bettendorf;;1;0;2;2
North Scott;;0;1;5;4
Davenport North;;0;1;1;1
Burlington;;0;1;0;1
Davenport Central;;0;1;0;1
Davenport West;;0;1;0;2
Today's matches
Assumption at Burlington
Bettendorf at Clinton
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Muscatine at Davenport West
North Scott at Pleasant Valley
Area
Illinois
Erie-Prophetstown 19-25-25, Morrison 25-11-21
Wethersfield 25-25, Brimfield 19-15
Iowa
Bellevue 25-24-25, Easton Valley 17-26-15
Erie-Prophetstown 19-25-25, Morrison 25-11-21
Erie-Prophetstown stats:
Kills -- Skylar Steimle 15, Sophia Sullivan 11. Aces -- Olivia-Hope Toppert 3, Brooke Bennett 2, Skylar Steimle 2. Blocks -- Youngberg, Quinn, Toppert, Sullivan. Assists -- Jenna Saad 21, Brooke Bennett 11. Digs -- Jenna Saad 5, Jasmyn VanHorn 4, Skylar Steimle 4, Sullivan 4
Records: Erie-Prophetstown 3-4
Boys golf
Western Dubuque Invitational
Thunder Hills Country Club
at Peosta, IA
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 310, 2. Bettendorf 335, T3. Western Dubuque 358, T3. Muscatine 358, 5. Clinton 370
Top 3 individuals -- Matthew Garside (Bett) 73, Jack Dumas (PV) 73, Nathan Tillman (PV) 76
Pleasant Valley -- Dumas 73, Tillman 76, Lucas Wood 80, Joe Logan 81
Bettendorf -- Garside 73, David Schwartz 81, Mitch Nikulski 89, Tommy Buckwalter 92, Maurice Wynn 92
Muscatine -- Doug Custis 86, Brigg Burback 88, Grant Valiant 89, James Solt 95
Clinton -- Blake Behrens 90, Zach Bohle 90, Joe Simpson 94, Andrew Brisch 96
Ridgewood 171, Mercer County 190, United 209
at Gibson Woods
Medalist -- Thomas Bumann (Ridge) 36
Ridgewood -- Bumann 36, Ganon Greenman 44, Bill Bumann 47, Kyle Barman 48
Mercer County -- Cody Hagloch 45, Jake Saltzman 45, Robby Holtschlog 50, Gage Lager 50, Mason Brown 50
United -- Drew Brown 49, Dhylan Hepner 53, Caleb Copeland 53, Ian McVey 54, Andrew Fuller 54
Sherrard 162, Sterling Newman 177, Bureau Valley 203
at Fyre Lake
Medalist -- Ethan Earl (Sherr) 33
Sherrard -- Earl 33, Jaeger Harkey 42, Alyn Hall 43, Tyler Varner 44
Sterling Newman -- Jacob Rude 37, Blake Wolfe 43, Cody Beitt 47, Josh Payan 50
Bureau Valley -- Corbin Walsh 45, Trent DeVenney 49, Bryson Smith 53, Allan Kerber 56
Girls golf
Princeton 206, Mid-County 249
at Oak Run
Medalist -- Elizabeth Whitford (MC) 41
Princeton -- Jade Loftus 47, Adrienne Sneten 50, Emily Hartman 51, Izzy Hall 58, Abby Jensen 58
Mid-County -- Whitford 41, Faith Eylacker 56, Kathren Goss 76, Anna Lynn Lovel 76
Mercer County 210, United 214, Ridgewood 252
at Gibson Woods
Medalist -- Erin Glison (United) 50, Kristina Snowdon (MC) 50
Mercer County -- Snowdon 50, Emma Saltzman 51, Kira Anderson 51, Mia Hillyer 59, Callie Siering 59
United -- Gilson 50, Emily Groojest 53, Paige McKeown 54, Alex King 57, Claire Carnes 57
Ridgewood -- Jenna Welch 54, Madison Lindsey 66, Madison Haar 66, Madison Swanson 66
