Boys basketball
Pekin Tournament
Thursday, Dec. 27
G1: Lanphier vs. Washington, 9 a.m.
G2: Richwoods vs. Planfield East, 10:30 a.m.
G3: Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45 p.m.
G4: Hersey vs. Boylan, 2:15 p.m.
G5: United Township vs. Freeport, 3:45 p.m.
G6: Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Morton vs. Pattonville, 8 p.m.
G8: Mt. Carmel vs. Normal West, 9:30 p.m.
Normal large schools
Wednesday, Dec. 26
At West A gym
G1: Thornwood vs. Springfield, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Kenwood vs. Plainfield South, noon
G3: Zion-Benton vs. Normal U-High, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Metamora vs. Machesney Park Harlem, 3 p.m.
G5: Normal Community vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p..m.
G6: Joliet Central vs. North Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Rock Island vs. North Lawndale, 8 p.m.
G8: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Peoria High, 9:30 p.m.
Normal small schools
Wednesday, Dec. 26
At Shirk Center
G1: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Downs-Tri Valley, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Rock Falls vs. Annawan, noon
G3: St. Mel vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 3 p.m.
G5: El Paso-Gridley vs. Winnebago, 5 p..m.
G6: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.
G7: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 8 p.m.
G8: Aurora Christian vs. Peoria Christian, 9:30 p.m.
Macomb-Western Tourney
Wednesday, Dec. 26
G1: Abingdon-Avon vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.mm.
G2: West Hancock vs. Brown County, 10:30 a.m.
G3: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Canton, 1 p.m.
G4: Rockridge vs. Pittsfield, 2:30 p.m.
G5: Eureka vs. Illini West, 4 p.m.
G6: Macomb vs. Illini West, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Farmington vs. Liberty, 8 p.m.
G8: Lewistown vs. Camp Point Central, 9:30 p.m.
Erie's Warkins Classic
Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown, Orion, Riverdale, Alleman, Stark County, Stockton
Pool B: Wethersfield, Lena-Winslow, Mercer County, Morrison, Peoria Heights, Sterling Newman
Saturday, Dec. 22
Prophetstown HS Gym
Mercer County 70, Morrison 53
Wethersfield 62, Peoria Heights 45
Newman 80, Mercer County 52
Orion 60, Stark County 38
Alleman 55, Stockton 47
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Riverdale 33
Prophetstown JH gym
Erie-Prophetstown 69, Stark County 45
Orion 46, Stockton 27
Alleman 58, Riverdale 42
Lena-Winslow 30, Morrison 26
Newman 81, Peoria Heights 59
Wethersfield 51, Lena-Winslow 46 (OT)
Thursday, Dec. 27
Prophetstown HS gym
4:30 p.m.: Peoria Heights vs. Morrison
6 p.m.: Lena-Winslow vs. Mercer County
7:30 p.m.: Newman vs. Wethersfield
Prophetstown JH gym
4:30 p.m.: Riverdale vs. Stark County
6 p.m.: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Stockton
7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Alleman
Princeville Tournament
Wednesday, Dec. 26
G1: Elmwood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 2 p.m.
G2: Galva vs. DePue, 3:30 p.m.
G3. Brimfield vs. Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.
G4: Princeville vs. North Fulton, 8 p.m.
Eastland Tournament
Pool A: Eastland, Stillman Valley, South Beloit, Fultoin, Aquin
Pool B: Polo, North Boone, Warren, Amboy, Sherrard
Wednesday, Dec. 26
9 a.m.: Warren vs. Polo
10:30 a.m.: South Beloit vs. Eastland
Noon: North Boone vs. Warren
1:30 p.m.: Stillman Valley vs. South Beloit
3 p.m.: Amboy vs. Sherrard
4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Aquin
6 p.m.: Polo vs. Amboy
7:30 p.m.: Eastland vs. Fulton
E.C. Nichols Holiday Tourney
69th annual at Marengo HS
Thursday, Dec. 27
Winner's bracket:
Game 13: Crystal Lake Central vs. Harvest Christian, 3 p.m.
Game 14: Genoa-Kingston vs. Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.
Game 15: Rockford Christian vs. Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Game 16: Wauconda vs. Marengo, 7:30 p.m.
Loser's bracket:
Game 9: Belvidere vs. Richmond Burton, 9 a.m.
Game 10: Elgin vs. Woodstock, 10:30 a.m.
Game 11: Geneseo vs. Woodstock North, noon
Game 12: Sycamore vs. Round Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Marseilles Holiday Tourney
10th annual
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Game 1: Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Dwight, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Indian Creek vs. Leland, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: Seneca vs. Somonauk, noon.
Game 4: Flanagan vs. Wilmington, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Kewanee vs. Serena, 3:30 p.m.
Game 6: Spring Valley Hall vs. Peru St. Bede, 5 p.m.
Game 7: Reed-Custer vs. Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Ottawa Marquette vs. Putnam County, 8 p.m.
Girls basketball
Peoria Manual Tourney
Pool A: Dunlap, Peoria Manual, IVC
Pool B: Washington, Limestone, Chatham Glenwood
Pool C: Moline, Peoria Notre Dame, East Peoria
Pool D: Peoria High, Springfield Lanphier, Lincoln
Thursday, Dec. 27
Main Gym
IVC vs. Dunlap, 9:30 a.m.
Moline vs. East Peoria, 11:15 a.m.
Chatham Glenwood vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Springfield Lanphier, 2:45 p.m.
Dunlap vs. Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Moline, 6:15 p.m.
Complex Gym
Washington vs. Limestone, 9:30 a.m.
Peoria High vs. Lincoln, 11:15 a.m.
Peoria Manual vs. IVC, 1 p.m.
East Peoria vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 2:45 p.m.
Limestone vs. Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier vs. Peoria High, 6:15 p.m.
Normal large schools
Wednesday, Dec. 26
At BHS
G1: Geneseo vs. Kenwood, 10:30 a.m.
G2: Richwoods vs. Normal U-High, noon
G3: Bethalto Civic vs. Springfield, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Rock Island vs. Bloomington, 3 p.m.
G5: Morton vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, 5 p.m.
G6: Simeon vs. Normal West, 6:30 p.m.
G7: St. Ignatius vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.
G8: Union, Ky., Ryle vs. Canton, 9:30 p.m.
Normal small schools
Wednesday, Dec. 26
At NCHS A gym
G1: Rock Falls vs. Alleman, 10:30 a.m.
G2: McNamara vs. St. Thomas Moore, noon
G3: Brimfield vs. Sherrard, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Rochester vs. Immaculate Conception, 3 p.m.
G5: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Peoria Christian, 5 p.m.
G6: Camp Point Central vs. Fithian Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
G7: Annawan vs. El Paso-Gridley, 8 p.m.
G8: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Rockford Lutheran, 9:30 p.m.
Erie’s Warkins Classic
Pool A: Knoxville, Orion, Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockford Christian, Fulton
Pool B: Monmouth-Roseville, Stockton, Rockridge, Morrison, Mercer County, Bureau Valley
Saturday, Dec. 22
Annex Gym
Fulton 54, Erie-Prophetstown 40
Knoxville 62, Orion 40
Wethersfield 58, Rockford Christian 39
Mercer County 59, Monmouth-Roseville 57
Bureau Valley 51, Rockridge 43
Stockton 66, Morrison 28
HS Gym
Bureau Valley 59, Mercer County 55
Monmouth-Roseville 62, Morrison 21
Stockton 52, Rockridge 41
Knoxville 58, Fulton 36
Orion 69, Wethersfield 54
Erie-Prophetstown 46, Rockford Christian 31
Thursday, Dec. 27
Annex Gym
4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Rockford Christian
6 p.m.: Knoxville vs. Wethersfield
7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Erie-Prophetstown
HS Gym
4:30 p.m.: Mercer County vs. Morrison
6 p.m.: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Rockridge
7:30 p.m.: Bureau Valley vs. Stockton
KSB Dixon Holiday Classic
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Game 1: Dixon vs. Oregon, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Rockford Guilford vs. Freeport, 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: United Township vs. Rochelle, noon
Game 4: Burlington Central vs. G1 winner, 1:30 p.m.
Game 5: Byron vs. Sterling Newman, 3 p.m.
Game 6: Rockford East vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Game 7: Sterling vs. G5 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 8: Eastland vs. G6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Lee Westerman Holiday Tourney
8th annual at Princeville HS
Wednesday, Dec. 26
9 a.m.: Princeville vs. Peoria Heights
10:30 a.m.: Elmwood vs. Bushnell-Prairie City
Noon: Galva vs. Midland
3 p.m.: Bushnell-Prairie City vs. Midland
4:30 p.m.: Princeville vs. Elmwood
6 p.m.: Peoria Heights vs. Galva
