Boys basketball

Pekin Tournament

Thursday, Dec. 27

G1: Lanphier vs. Washington, 9 a.m.

G2: Richwoods vs. Planfield East, 10:30 a.m.

G3: Moline vs. Limestone, 12:45 p.m.

G4: Hersey vs. Boylan, 2:15 p.m.

G5: United Township vs. Freeport, 3:45 p.m.

G6: Pekin vs. Lake Zurich, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Morton vs. Pattonville, 8 p.m.

G8: Mt. Carmel vs. Normal West, 9:30 p.m.

Normal large schools

Wednesday, Dec. 26

At West A gym

G1: Thornwood vs. Springfield, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Kenwood vs. Plainfield South, noon

G3: Zion-Benton vs. Normal U-High, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Metamora vs. Machesney Park Harlem, 3 p.m.

G5: Normal Community vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p..m.

G6: Joliet Central vs. North Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Rock Island vs. North Lawndale, 8 p.m.

G8: Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Peoria High, 9:30 p.m.

Normal small schools

Wednesday, Dec. 26

At Shirk Center

G1: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Downs-Tri Valley, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Rock Falls vs. Annawan, noon

G3: St. Mel vs. Stanford Olympia, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 3 p.m.

G5: El Paso-Gridley vs. Winnebago, 5 p..m.

G6: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m.

G7: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rockford Lutheran, 8 p.m.

G8: Aurora Christian vs. Peoria Christian, 9:30 p.m.

Macomb-Western Tourney

Wednesday, Dec. 26

G1: Abingdon-Avon vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.mm.

G2: West Hancock vs. Brown County, 10:30 a.m.

G3: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Canton, 1 p.m.

G4: Rockridge vs. Pittsfield, 2:30 p.m.

G5: Eureka vs. Illini West, 4 p.m.

G6: Macomb vs. Illini West, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Farmington vs. Liberty, 8 p.m.

G8: Lewistown vs. Camp Point Central, 9:30 p.m.

Erie's Warkins Classic

Pool A: Erie-Prophetstown, Orion, Riverdale, Alleman, Stark County, Stockton

Pool B: Wethersfield, Lena-Winslow, Mercer County, Morrison, Peoria Heights, Sterling Newman

Saturday, Dec. 22

Prophetstown HS Gym

Mercer County 70, Morrison 53

Wethersfield 62, Peoria Heights 45

Newman 80, Mercer County 52

Orion 60, Stark County 38

Alleman 55, Stockton 47

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Riverdale 33

Prophetstown JH gym

Erie-Prophetstown 69, Stark County 45

Orion 46, Stockton 27

Alleman 58, Riverdale 42

Lena-Winslow 30, Morrison 26

Newman 81, Peoria Heights 59

Wethersfield 51, Lena-Winslow 46 (OT)

Thursday, Dec. 27

Prophetstown HS gym

4:30 p.m.: Peoria Heights vs. Morrison

6 p.m.: Lena-Winslow vs. Mercer County

7:30 p.m.: Newman vs. Wethersfield

Prophetstown JH gym

4:30 p.m.: Riverdale vs. Stark County

6 p.m.: Erie-Prophetstown vs. Stockton

7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Alleman

Princeville Tournament

Wednesday, Dec. 26

G1: Elmwood vs. Henry-Senachwine, 2 p.m.

G2: Galva vs. DePue, 3:30 p.m.

G3. Brimfield  vs. Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m.

G4: Princeville vs. North Fulton, 8 p.m.

Eastland Tournament

Pool A: Eastland, Stillman Valley, South Beloit, Fultoin, Aquin

Pool B: Polo, North Boone, Warren, Amboy, Sherrard

Wednesday, Dec. 26

9 a.m.: Warren vs. Polo

10:30 a.m.: South Beloit vs. Eastland

Noon: North Boone vs. Warren

1:30 p.m.: Stillman Valley vs. South Beloit

3 p.m.: Amboy vs. Sherrard

4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Aquin

6 p.m.: Polo vs. Amboy

7:30 p.m.: Eastland vs. Fulton

E.C. Nichols Holiday Tourney

69th annual at Marengo HS

Thursday, Dec. 27

Winner's bracket:

Game 13: Crystal Lake Central vs. Harvest Christian, 3 p.m.

Game 14: Genoa-Kingston vs. Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Game 15: Rockford Christian vs. Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Game 16: Wauconda vs. Marengo, 7:30 p.m.

Loser's bracket:

Game 9: Belvidere vs. Richmond Burton, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Elgin vs. Woodstock, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11: Geneseo vs. Woodstock North, noon

Game 12: Sycamore vs. Round Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Marseilles Holiday Tourney

10th annual

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Game 1: Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Dwight, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Indian Creek vs. Leland, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Seneca vs. Somonauk, noon.

Game 4: Flanagan vs. Wilmington, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Kewanee vs. Serena, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: Spring Valley Hall vs. Peru St. Bede, 5 p.m.

Game 7: Reed-Custer vs. Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Ottawa Marquette vs. Putnam County, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Peoria Manual Tourney

Pool A: Dunlap, Peoria Manual, IVC

Pool B: Washington, Limestone, Chatham Glenwood

Pool C: Moline, Peoria Notre Dame, East Peoria

Pool D: Peoria High, Springfield Lanphier, Lincoln

Thursday, Dec. 27

Main Gym

IVC vs. Dunlap, 9:30 a.m.

Moline vs. East Peoria, 11:15 a.m.

Chatham Glenwood vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Springfield Lanphier, 2:45 p.m.

Dunlap vs. Peoria Manual, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Moline, 6:15 p.m.

Complex Gym

Washington vs. Limestone, 9:30 a.m.

Peoria High vs. Lincoln, 11:15 a.m.

Peoria Manual vs. IVC, 1 p.m.

East Peoria vs. Peoria Notre Dame, 2:45 p.m.

Limestone vs. Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier vs. Peoria High, 6:15 p.m.

Normal large schools

Wednesday, Dec. 26

At BHS

G1: Geneseo vs. Kenwood, 10:30 a.m.

G2: Richwoods vs. Normal U-High, noon

G3: Bethalto Civic vs. Springfield, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Rock Island vs. Bloomington, 3 p.m.

G5: Morton vs. Wheaton Warrenville South, 5 p.m.

G6: Simeon vs. Normal West, 6:30 p.m.

G7: St. Ignatius vs. Normal Community, 8 p.m.

G8: Union, Ky., Ryle vs. Canton, 9:30 p.m.

Normal small schools

Wednesday, Dec. 26

At NCHS A gym

G1: Rock Falls vs. Alleman, 10:30 a.m.

G2: McNamara vs. St. Thomas Moore, noon

G3: Brimfield vs. Sherrard, 1:30 p.m.

G4: Rochester vs. Immaculate Conception, 3 p.m.

G5: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Peoria Christian, 5 p.m.

G6: Camp Point Central vs. Fithian Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

G7: Annawan vs. El Paso-Gridley, 8 p.m.

G8: Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Rockford Lutheran, 9:30 p.m.

Erie’s Warkins Classic

Pool A: Knoxville, Orion, Wethersfield, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockford Christian, Fulton

Pool B: Monmouth-Roseville, Stockton, Rockridge, Morrison, Mercer County, Bureau Valley

Saturday, Dec. 22

Annex Gym

Fulton 54, Erie-Prophetstown 40

Knoxville 62, Orion 40

Wethersfield 58, Rockford Christian 39

Mercer County 59, Monmouth-Roseville 57

Bureau Valley 51, Rockridge 43

Stockton 66, Morrison 28

HS Gym

Bureau Valley 59, Mercer County 55

Monmouth-Roseville 62, Morrison 21

Stockton 52, Rockridge 41

Knoxville 58, Fulton 36

Orion 69, Wethersfield 54

Erie-Prophetstown 46, Rockford Christian 31

Thursday, Dec. 27

Annex Gym

4:30 p.m.: Fulton vs. Rockford Christian

6 p.m.: Knoxville vs. Wethersfield

7:30 p.m.: Orion vs. Erie-Prophetstown

HS Gym

4:30 p.m.: Mercer County vs. Morrison

6 p.m.: Monmouth-Roseville vs. Rockridge

7:30 p.m.: Bureau Valley vs. Stockton

KSB Dixon Holiday Classic

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Game 1: Dixon vs. Oregon, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Rockford Guilford vs. Freeport, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: United Township vs. Rochelle, noon

Game 4: Burlington Central vs. G1 winner, 1:30 p.m.

Game 5: Byron vs. Sterling Newman, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Rockford East vs. Stillman Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Sterling vs. G5 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Eastland vs. G6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Lee Westerman Holiday Tourney

8th annual at Princeville HS

Wednesday, Dec. 26

9 a.m.: Princeville vs. Peoria Heights 

10:30 a.m.: Elmwood vs. Bushnell-Prairie City

Noon: Galva vs. Midland 

3 p.m.: Bushnell-Prairie City vs. Midland 

4:30 p.m.: Princeville vs. Elmwood 

6 p.m.: Peoria Heights ​​vs. Galva  

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments