Q-C area high school results for Monday, Dec. 16

Boys basketball
Iowa Associated Press poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Waukee (4);3-0;86
2. Ankeny Centennial (4);4-0;84
3. Iowa City West (1);3-0;81
4. Dubuque Hempstead;4-0;49;
5. Sioux City East (1);5-0;44
6. Waterloo West;3-1;38
7. Dowling Catholic;3-1;31
T8. Cedar Falls;2-1;28
T8. Cedar Rapids Prairie;3-0;28
10. C.B. Abe Lincoln;5-0;15
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Liberty 13; North Scott 11; Ankeny 8; Waterloo East 8; Dubuque Senior 7; Linn-Mar 6; Urbandale 5; Johnston 4; Lewis Central 3; Des Moines Lincoln 1.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Winterset (3);4-0;87
2. Assumption (3);5-0;73
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3);3-0;59
4. Norwalk;3-1;55
5. Carroll;4-0;52
6. Dallas Center-Grimes;4-0;50
7. Mount Vernon;4-0;37
8. Harlan;4-0;33
T9. Algona;4-0;24
T9. Glenwood (1);4-1;24
Others receiving votes: Central DeWitt 23; Gilbert 9; Marion 6; Mount Pleasant 6; Clear Lake 6; Grinnell 3; Webster City 2; Denison-Schleswig 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Dyersville Beckman;5-0;80
2. Treynor (5);5-0;73
3. North Linn (2);4-0;64
4. Camanche (2);4-0;59
5. West Sioux;5-0;54
6. Aplington-Parkersburg (1);5-0;36
7. Pella Christian;4-1;34
8. Iowa City Regina;3-1;20
T9. Osage;5-0;18
T9. Northeast;5-0;18
Others receiving votes: East Sac County 16; Boyden-Hull 12; Dike-New Hartford 11; Des Moines Christian 9; Panorama 9; Van Meter 9; Monticello 8; South Central Calhoun 7; Tri-Center 5; Unity Christian 5; Albia 3.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts.
1. Remsen St. Mary's (7);4-0;86
2. Algona Garrigan (2);5-1;63
3. Montezuma;4-0;58
T4. West Fork;5-0;52
T4. Easton Valley;5-0;52
T6. WACO (1);5-0;38
T6. AHSTW, Avoca;6-0;38
8. Lake Mills;2-1;19
9. Janesville;4-0;16
10. Mount Ayr;4-0;13
Others receiving votes: Siouxland Community Christian 12; Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11; East Mills 10; CAM (Anita) 8; Madrid 8; Bedford 8; Burlington Notre Dame 8; Alburnett 8; Newell-Fonda 8; South O'Brien 7; Don Bosco 6; MFL MarMac 6; Nodaway Valley 3; River Valley 3; Wapsie Valley 2; South Winneshiek 2; Martensdale-St. Marys 2; Grand View Christian 2; Edgewood-Colesburg 1.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;2;0;5;0
North Scott;2;0;4;1
Dav. Central;2;0;3;2
Muscatine;1;1;1;2
Clinton;1;1;1;3
Dav. North;0;1;2;3
Bettendorf;0;1;0;5
Pleasant Valley;0;2;3;2
Dav. West;0;2;1;2
Today's games
Assumption at Muscatine
Bettendorf at Davenport Central
Davenport North at Pleasant Valley
North Scott at Clinton
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;3;0;7;2
Rock Island;3;0;6;2
Quincy;2;1;5;2
Galesburg;1;2;6;2
Moline;1;2;5;3
Sterling;1;2;4;3
United Township;1;2;4;4
Alleman;0;3;1;8
Friday's games
Geneseo at Rock Island
Moline at Galesburg
Sterling at Alleman
United Township at Quincy
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;4;0;6;0
Assumption;3;1;5;1
Muscatine;3;1;4;2
Davenport Central;2;1;4;2
Davenport North;2;1;3;2
Bettendorf;1;2;3;3
Davenport West;1;3;1;4
Pleasant Valley;0;3;1;5
Clinton;0;4;0;6
Today's games
Davenport Central at Bettendorf
Muscatine at Assumption
North Scott at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Pleasant Valley at Davenport North
Big Six standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;5;0;12;0
Geneseo;5;0;10;0
Rock Island;3;2;9;4
Galesburg;3;2;7;3
Quincy;3;2;4;4
Sterling;1;4;2;7
Alleman;0;5;1;9
United Township;0;5;1;10
Thursday's games
Alleman at United Township
Galesburg at Sterling
Geneseo at Moline
Quincy at Rock Island
Riverdale 57, Camanche 16
CAMANCHE (1-4) — Dodson 0 0-0 1 0, Karstensen 0 1-2 4 1, Wehde 1 0-0 1 3, Sloane 1 0-1 3 2, Short 1 0-0 1 2, Vogel 0 0-0 2 0, Seeser 1 1-2 2 4, Snyder 1 1-2 2 4. Totals: 5 3-5 16 16.
RIVERDALE (7-1) — Ella Garrett 1 1-4 0 4, Molly Sharp 0 0-0 1 0, Shae Hanrahan 5 4-5 0 14, Sydney Haas 0 0-0 1 0, Brooke Smeltzly 5 0-0 0 11, Sidney Garrett 4 5-7 3 14, Katelyn Oleson 2 3-4 1 8, Addison Brock 0 0-1 1 0, Lauren Lodico 2 0-0 1 4, Hope Jackson 1 0-0 2 2. Totals: 20 13-22 10 57
3-point goals — Camanche 3 (Wehde, Seeser, Snyder), Riverdale 4 (E. Garrett, Smeltzly, S. Garrett, Oleson).
Monmouth-Roseville 49, Orion 33
ORION — Abbott 2 0-2 4, Lillibridge 1 1-2 3, Bowling 3 2-2 8, R.Filler 3 4-6 10, Kimball 1 0-0 2, James 1 0-2 2, Bollinger 0 0-0 0, O.Farwell 2 0-0 4, C.Farwell 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-14 33.
MON-ROSE — Shelton 0 0-1 0, Cundiff 2 0-2 5, Luna 0 4-4 4, Allen 0 0-0 0, Braun 1 0-0 2, Huston 9 0-4 18, Gillen 7 6-7 20. Totals 19 10-18 49.
Orion;3;13;14;3;--;33
Mon-Rose;14;14;15;6;--;49
3-point goals — Orion 0, Mon-Rose 1 (Cundiff). Fouls — Orion 16, Mon-Rose 13.
Wrestling
Fulton 45, Central DeWitt 36
106 -- Conner Sheridan (Ful) pinned Kruse, 1:58.. 113 -- Zeimet (CD) won by forfeit. 120 -- Ben Fosdick pinned Bossum, 2:59. 126 -- Grell (CD) won by forfeit. 132 -- Howard pinned Noah Ford, 0:46. 138 -- Michael Apostolos (Ful) dec. Fuller, 7-5. 145 -- Donovan (CD) pinned Clayton Howard, 0:25. 152 -- Elijah Stillings (Ful) pinned Tipton, 1:47. 160 -- Jake Pannell (Ful) pinned Shaw, 1:10. 170 -- Randy Ortiz (Ful) pinned Ecuagua, 1:12. 182 -- Kallemeyn (CD) won by forfeit. 195 -- Howard (CD) pinned Kaleb Schipper, 0:48. 220 -- Bly (Fulton) won by foreit. 285 -- Portz (Ful) won by foreit, 5:58.
West Liberty 66, Fulton 12
106 -- Cassidy (WL) pinned Conner, 3:46. 113 -- Beaver (WL) won by forfeit. 120 -- Ben (Ful) pinned Alverado, 2:42. 126 -- Gingerich (WL) won by forfeit. 132 -- Collins (WL) pinned Noah, 0:47. 138 -- Michael dec. Zeman, 13-9. 145 -- Dengler (WL) pinned Howard, 1:25. 152 -- Esmoil (WL) pinned Elijah, 0:57. 160 -- Collins (WL) pinned Jake, 1:46. 170 -- Wolf (WL) pinned Randy, 0:55. 182 -- Molina (WL) won by forfeit. 195 -- Martinez (WL) pinned Kaleb, 4:30. 220 -- Simon (WL) dec. Max, 11-5. 285 -- Portz (Ful) pinned Martinez, 2:09.
Camanche 57, Fulton 24
106 -- Bussa (Cam) pinned Connor, 1:12. 113 -- Benavides (Cam) won by forfeit. 120 -- Vogel (Cam) dec. Fosdick, 7-66. 126 -- Sbertolli (Cam) won by forfeit. 132 -- Ford (Ful) won by forfeit. 138 -- Kinkaid (Cam) pinned Apostolos, 1:59. 145 -- Kramer (Cam) pinned Howard, 0:55. 152 -- Huling (Cam) pinned Stillings, 3:17. 160 -- Everson (Cam) pinned Pannell, 1:48. 170 -- Ortiz (Ful) pinned Butt, 1:42. 182 -- Sharp (Cam) won by forfeit. 195 -- Waltz (Cam) pinned Kaleb, 1:10. 220 --- Bly (Ful) pinned Huling, 0:25. 285 -- Portz (Ful) pinned Quarrie, 0:08.