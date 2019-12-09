Q-C area high school results for Monday, Dec. 9
Q-C area high school results for Monday, Dec. 9

Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;0;0;2;0

Pleasant Valley;0;0;2;0

North Scott;0;0;1;1

Dav. North;0;0;1;2

Dav. West;0;0;0;0

Muscatine;0;0;0;1

Bettendorf;0;0;0;2

Clinton;0;0;0;2

Dav. Central;0;0;0;2

Today's games

Assumption at Davenport West

Davenport Central at Davenport North

Iowa City West at Bettendorf

Muscatine at Clinton

North Scott at Pleasant Valley

Western Big Six

;;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Moline;1;0;5;0

Quincy;1;0;4;1

Rock Island;1;0;4;1

Geneseo;1;0;4;2

Galesburg;0;1;4;1

Sterling;0;1;3;2

United Township;0;1;3;2

Alleman;0;1;1;5

Today's games

Moline at Geneseo

Quincy at Alleman

Sterling at Galesburg

United Township at Rock Island

Bellevue Marquette 60, West Carroll 47

Bellevue Marquette;9;12;14;25;--;60

West Carroll;10;15;13;9;--;47

Bellevue Marquette -- Jake Anderson 1 0-0 1 3, Aza Bartels 0 3-4 2 3, Carson Michels 11 10-11 1 33, Nick Hager 4 0-0 2 11, Tristen Pfiffner 1 0-0 2 2, Parker Mueller 1 1-4 4 3, Matt Brinker 2 1-2 4 5. Totals 20 15-23 16 60

West Carroll -- Jackson Miller 2 1-2 3 5, Michael Popkin 5 4-6 5 16, Derek Tracy 3 0-0 5 6, Jacob McLuckie 1 0-0 2 3, Ashton Miller 0 0-0 0 0, John McCombie 4 5-5 3 13, Devin Davis 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 17 10-13 20 47

3-point goals -- Bellevue Marquette 5 (Hager 3, Michels, Anderson); West Carroll 3 (Popkin 2, McLuckie). Fouled out -- West Carroll (Popkin, Tracy)  

Morrison 69, Milledgeville 60

Milledgeville -- Nick Smith 3 0-0 4 6, Chase Sarber 1 0-0 0 3, Kieren Harris 11 2-3 2 25, Kobe Gabbard 1 0-0 0 2, Damon Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Newstrand 0 0-0 1 0, Christian Shores 0 0-0 0 0, Treyton Selman 4 0-0 2 12, Jake Gallegos 1 0-0 2 3, Ryan Kendall 3 1-2 4 7, Brandon Eye 0 0-0 0 0, Brett Gums 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 25 3-5 17 60

Morrison -- Anderson 9 5-7 2 24, Mickley 4 2-7 1 10, Leu 0 4-4 0 4, Shetler 0 0-0 0 0, Sage 3 0-0 3 6, TC Ottens 7 6-7 4 21, Ashton Smith 2 0-0 0 4, Zack Eads 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25 17-25 11 69

Milledgeville;18;18;14;10;--;60

Morrison;20;17;17;15;--;69

3-point goals -- Milledgeville 7 (Selman 4, Sarber, Harris, Gallegos); Morrison 2 (Anderson, Ottens)

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;2;0;4;0

Davenport Central;1;0;3;1

Bettendorf;1;1;3;1

Assumption;1;1;3;1

Davenport North;1;1;2;1

Muscatine;1;1;2;2

Davenport West;1;1;1;2

Pleasant Valley;0;1;1;3

Clinton;0;2;0;4

Today's games

Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Bettendorf at Moline, 6:30 p.m.

Davenport North at Davenport Central

Davenport West at Assumption

Pleasant Valley at North Scott

Annawan 56, Ridgewood 35

Annawan -- Emily Miller 5 5-6 4 15, Kaley Peterson 5 0-1 1 13, Keagan Rico 5 1-2 3 12, Reese Randall 3 1-2 3 8, Maddie Rusk 2 0-0 0 4, Cassidy Miller 1 1-2 2 3, Emily Jagers 0 1-1 0 1, Hailey Thurston 0 0-0 0 0, Jadyn Wise 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 21 9-14 13 56

Ridgewood -- Adamson 4 3-6 3 12, Miller 2 2-4 2 6, Lewis 2 1-2 3 5, Maher 2 1-1 0 5, Bowles 1 0-0 1 3, Jackson 1 0-1 1 2, Downing 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 13 7-14 10 35 

Annawan;12;16;5;23;--;56

Ridgewood;7;7;12;10;--;35

3-point goals -- Annawan 5 (Peterson 3, Rico, Randall); Ridgewood 2 (Adamson, Bowles)

JV -- Annawan 53, Ridgewood 29

Girls bowling 

Sterling 2759, Moline 2645

Sterling -- Zoey Paone 237-201-180--618, Grace Schultz 149-161-228--538, Kylie Bresley 157-167-177--501, Hannah Conderman 152-129-132--413, Elayna Felder 130-128-96--354, Katelynn Garcia 135-107-93--335

Moline -- Regyn Buffington 187-183-174--544, Sossi Mantan 177-130-142--449, Grace Finney 154-136-158--448, Kalli Hann 146-138-157--441, Camryn McBride 133-155-128--416, Morgan Jasper 115-125-107--347

