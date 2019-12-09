Q-C area high school results for Monday, Dec. 9

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;0;0;2;0
Pleasant Valley;0;0;2;0
North Scott;0;0;1;1
Dav. North;0;0;1;2
Dav. West;0;0;0;0
Muscatine;0;0;0;1
Bettendorf;0;0;0;2
Clinton;0;0;0;2
Dav. Central;0;0;0;2
Today's games
Assumption at Davenport West
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Iowa City West at Bettendorf
Muscatine at Clinton
North Scott at Pleasant Valley
Western Big Six
;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Moline;1;0;5;0
Quincy;1;0;4;1
Rock Island;1;0;4;1
Geneseo;1;0;4;2
Galesburg;0;1;4;1
Sterling;0;1;3;2
United Township;0;1;3;2
Alleman;0;1;1;5
Today's games
Moline at Geneseo
Quincy at Alleman
Sterling at Galesburg
United Township at Rock Island
Bellevue Marquette 60, West Carroll 47
Bellevue Marquette;9;12;14;25;--;60
West Carroll;10;15;13;9;--;47
Bellevue Marquette -- Jake Anderson 1 0-0 1 3, Aza Bartels 0 3-4 2 3, Carson Michels 11 10-11 1 33, Nick Hager 4 0-0 2 11, Tristen Pfiffner 1 0-0 2 2, Parker Mueller 1 1-4 4 3, Matt Brinker 2 1-2 4 5. Totals 20 15-23 16 60
West Carroll -- Jackson Miller 2 1-2 3 5, Michael Popkin 5 4-6 5 16, Derek Tracy 3 0-0 5 6, Jacob McLuckie 1 0-0 2 3, Ashton Miller 0 0-0 0 0, John McCombie 4 5-5 3 13, Devin Davis 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 17 10-13 20 47
3-point goals -- Bellevue Marquette 5 (Hager 3, Michels, Anderson); West Carroll 3 (Popkin 2, McLuckie). Fouled out -- West Carroll (Popkin, Tracy)
Morrison 69, Milledgeville 60
Milledgeville -- Nick Smith 3 0-0 4 6, Chase Sarber 1 0-0 0 3, Kieren Harris 11 2-3 2 25, Kobe Gabbard 1 0-0 0 2, Damon Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Newstrand 0 0-0 1 0, Christian Shores 0 0-0 0 0, Treyton Selman 4 0-0 2 12, Jake Gallegos 1 0-0 2 3, Ryan Kendall 3 1-2 4 7, Brandon Eye 0 0-0 0 0, Brett Gums 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 25 3-5 17 60
Morrison -- Anderson 9 5-7 2 24, Mickley 4 2-7 1 10, Leu 0 4-4 0 4, Shetler 0 0-0 0 0, Sage 3 0-0 3 6, TC Ottens 7 6-7 4 21, Ashton Smith 2 0-0 0 4, Zack Eads 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 25 17-25 11 69
Milledgeville;18;18;14;10;--;60
Morrison;20;17;17;15;--;69
3-point goals -- Milledgeville 7 (Selman 4, Sarber, Harris, Gallegos); Morrison 2 (Anderson, Ottens)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;2;0;4;0
Davenport Central;1;0;3;1
Bettendorf;1;1;3;1
Assumption;1;1;3;1
Davenport North;1;1;2;1
Muscatine;1;1;2;2
Davenport West;1;1;1;2
Pleasant Valley;0;1;1;3
Clinton;0;2;0;4
Today's games
Muscatine at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Bettendorf at Moline, 6:30 p.m.
Davenport North at Davenport Central
Davenport West at Assumption
Pleasant Valley at North Scott
Annawan 56, Ridgewood 35
Annawan -- Emily Miller 5 5-6 4 15, Kaley Peterson 5 0-1 1 13, Keagan Rico 5 1-2 3 12, Reese Randall 3 1-2 3 8, Maddie Rusk 2 0-0 0 4, Cassidy Miller 1 1-2 2 3, Emily Jagers 0 1-1 0 1, Hailey Thurston 0 0-0 0 0, Jadyn Wise 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 21 9-14 13 56
Ridgewood -- Adamson 4 3-6 3 12, Miller 2 2-4 2 6, Lewis 2 1-2 3 5, Maher 2 1-1 0 5, Bowles 1 0-0 1 3, Jackson 1 0-1 1 2, Downing 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 13 7-14 10 35
Annawan;12;16;5;23;--;56
Ridgewood;7;7;12;10;--;35
3-point goals -- Annawan 5 (Peterson 3, Rico, Randall); Ridgewood 2 (Adamson, Bowles)
JV -- Annawan 53, Ridgewood 29
Girls bowling
Sterling 2759, Moline 2645
Sterling -- Zoey Paone 237-201-180--618, Grace Schultz 149-161-228--538, Kylie Bresley 157-167-177--501, Hannah Conderman 152-129-132--413, Elayna Felder 130-128-96--354, Katelynn Garcia 135-107-93--335
Moline -- Regyn Buffington 187-183-174--544, Sossi Mantan 177-130-142--449, Grace Finney 154-136-158--448, Kalli Hann 146-138-157--441, Camryn McBride 133-155-128--416, Morgan Jasper 115-125-107--347