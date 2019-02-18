Boys basketball

Iowa districts

Class 1A

District 6

Today's games

At Clinton Prince of Peace -- Easton Valley vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, 5:30 p.m.; Central City vs. Clinton Prince of Peace, 7 p.m.

Thursday's game

District final at Cascade, 7 p.m.

District 7

Today's games

At Wheatland -- Alburnett vs. Springville, 5:30 p.m.; Iowa Mennonite vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Thursday's game

District final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

District 7

Today's final

At Davenport North -- Camanche vs. West Branch, 7 p.m.

District 6

Today's final

At Maquoketa -- Tipton vs. Cascade, 7 p.m.

Iowa substates

Class 4A

Substate 4

Monday's scores

Davenport North 53, Iowa City Liberty 44

Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Clinton 44

Friday's games

Davenport North at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Washington at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.

Substate 5

Monday's scores

Pleasant Valley 62, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

Dubuque Hempstead 87, Muscatine 39

Friday's games

Pleasant Valley at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Dubuque Hempstead at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Substate 6

Monday's scores

Davenport West 69, Ottumwa 41

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 59, Burlington 51

Friday's games

Davenport West at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Substate 3

Monday's scores

At Manchester -- Center Point-Urbana 63, Benton Community 42; West Delaware 62, West Liberty 37

At Cedar Rapids -- Davenport Assumption 63, Clear Creek Amana 46; Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, Vinton-Shellsburg 48

Thursday's games

Center Point-Urbana at West Delaware, 7 p.m.

Assumption at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Substate 4

Monday's scores

At Maquoketa -- Central DeWitt 66, Solon 61; Maquoketa 68, Independence 38

At Marion -- Dubuque Wahlert 57, Mount Vernon 45; Marion 59, Anamosa 50

Thursday's games

Central DeWitt at Maquoketa, 7 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert at Marion, 7 p.m.

Iowa Associated Press poll

Final poll

Class 4A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Bettendorf (7);20-1;79;3

2. North Scott (1);20-1;73;1

3. Sioux City East;19-1;55;6

4. Waukee;18-2;50;2

5. Cedar Falls;16-3;45;7

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie;16-3;44;T8

T7. Dubuque Senior;15-3;25;5

T7. Iowa City West;15-4;25;4

9. West Des Moines Valley;18-4;16;T8

10. Des Moines North;17-4;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Indianola 7; Sioux City West 6; Ames 2; Linn-Mar 1.

Class 3A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Clear Lake (7);20-0;79;1

2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;17-3;68;2

3. Maquoketa (1);18-2;60;5

4. Norwalk;17-4;48;4

5. Oskaloosa;13-5;37;6

6. Pella;15-5;35;3

7. Fairfield;16-3;31;7

8. Denison-Schleswig;16-4;30;9

9. Carroll;17-4;28;8

10. Gilbert;16-4;16;10

Others receiving votes: Marion 4; West Delaware 2; Glenwood 1; Cedar Rapids Xavier 1.

Davenport Assumption 63, Clear Creek-Amana 46

CLEAR CREEK-AMANA  (11-9) – Christian Withrow 5-18 3-4 13, T.J. Bollers 3-7 6-10 12, Kaden McAreavy 1-4 0-0 2, Nicholas O’Connor 1-4 0-0 2, Tyler Schrepfer 3-9 0-0 8, Brock Reade 0-2 1-2 1, Nolan Schwarting 2-9 2-3 8, Zachary Kabbage 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Rahabot Habte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 12-19 46.

ASSUMPTION (14-8) – Dylan Peeters 5-14 6-9 16, Anthony Valainis 4-7 1-1 9, Grayson Heiser 0-2 1-1 1, Ray Kotula 1-3 2-2 4, Sean Peeters 12-23 0-1 26, J.J. Stratman 1-1 0-0 2, Logan Ehrecke 2-2 0-0 5, Bret Kopp 0-0 0-0 0, Bill Flaherty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 10-15 63.

Clear Creek-Amana;8;5;19;14;--;46

Assumption;17;12;14;20;--;63

3-point goals – Clear Creek-Amana 4-13 (Schrepfer 2-4, Schwarting 2-6, Reade 0-1, O’Connor 0-2); Davenport Assumption S. Peeters 2-6, Ehrecke 1-1, Kotula 0-1, Heiser 0-2, D. Peeters 0-4). Rebounds – Clear Creek-Amana 30 (Bollers 7); Davenport Assumption 33 (D. Peeters 11). Total fouls – Clear Creek-Amana 13; Davenport Assumption 16. Fouled out – Valainis. Turnovers – Clear Creek-Amana 15; Davenport Assumption 11.

Davenport West 69, Ottumwa 41

OTTUMWA (6-15) -- Ryan Simmer 0-2 0-0 0, Connor Sutton 0-0 0-0 0, Latham Hamm 3-8 0-0 8, Joe Hammer 5-12 0-0 15, Drake Handling 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Foy 0-0 0-0 0, Kie Glosser 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Reed 2-7 0-0 6, Trae Swartz 2-9 0-1 5, Quentin Bishop 0-0 0-0 0, Zach Bennett 0-1 0-0 0, Caleb Vasconez 3-5 1-2 7. Totals 15-44 1-3 41.

WEST (9-12) -- Jermaine Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Elijah Hollingshed 0-1 0-0 0, Malik Westerfield 6-13 0-0 13, Logan Petersen 1-4 0-0 3, Phearless Caruthers 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Runge 0-1 0-0 0, NaZion Caruthers 3-3 0-0 6, Nasir Beechum 0-1 0-0 0, Jalil Payne 2-2 0-0 4, John Michael Thornton 4-7 0-0 8, Jamil Haymond 8-14 4-4 21, Aldane Barrett 5-8 3-5 13. Totals 29-54 7-9 69.

Ottumwa;23;6;6;6;--;41

West;16;10;21;22;--;69

3-point goals -- Ottumwa 10-27 (Hammer 5-10, Hamm 2-6, Reed 2-6, Swartz 1-4, Simmer 0-1); West 4-11 (Westerfield 2-4, Petersen 1-4, Haymond 1-1, Hollingshed 0-1, Runge 0-1). Rebounds -- Ottumwa 16 (Hamm 4); West 33 (Barrett 10). Turnovers -- Ottumwa 12, West 8. Total fouls -- Ottumwa 6, West 13. Fouled out -- none.

Pleasant Valley 62, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 55

JEFFERSON -- Ozzie Meiborg 5 0-0 15, Blaze Bouzek 4 0-0 12, Willie Guy III 4 2-2 13, Dymonte Hawkins 0 0-0 0, Raejzuan Shockley 7 1-1 15, Brayden Kindhart 0 0-0 0, Sam Staley 0 0-0 0, Evan Griffith 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-3 55.

PLEASANT VALLEY -- Carter Duwa 3 4-4 11, Hunter Snyder 4 11-13 20, Carter Cline 2 7-8 12, Jacob Townsend 3 5-6 11, Cade Collier 2 2-2 6, Ryan Dolphin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Parker 1 0-1 2, Hayden Guenzler 0 0-0 0, Michael Lawlor 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 29-36 62.

Jefferson;11;8;16;20;--;55

Pleasant Valley;18;8;13;23;--;62

3-point goals -- Jefferson 12 (Meiborg 5, Bouzek 4, Guy III 2); Pleasant Valley 3 (Duwa, Snyder, Cline). Total fouls -- Jefferson 22, Pleasant Valley 10. Fouled out -- Jefferson (Guy III, Meiborg).

Davenport North 53, Iowa City Liberty 44

LIBERTY (8-13) — Grayton Tyler 2-4 0-0 5, Ira Hazeltine 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac Bender 4-12 0-0 11, Bo Gryp 0-2 0-0 0, Kelby Telander 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan O’Donnell 5-13 1-2 12, Ben Houselog 0-2 0-0 0, Andre Brandon 4-6 1-1 9, Sam Funke 0-1 0-0 0, Basil Aldoss 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 18-48 2-3 44.

NORTH (10-12) — Anthony Carr 0-0 0-0 0, T.J. Vesey 3-8 4-10 11, Jayden Houston 3-5 6-7 12, Cory Prather 2-3 2-3 6, Mekki Sisk 1-3 2-4 5, Jamal Litt 2-6 0-2 4, Quincy Wiseman 5-5 0-0 12, Jamal Winston 1-1 0-0 3, Alec Seifert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-32 14-26 53.

Liberty;9;8;19;8;—;44

North;21;9;11;12;—;53

3-point goals -- Liberty 6-21 (Bender 3-10, Tyler 1-1, O’Donnell 1-2, Aldoss 1-3, Gryp 0-2, Houselog 0-2, Hazeltine 0-1); North 5-10 (Wiseman 2-2, Winston 1-1, Vesey 1-2, Sisk 1-3, Houston 0-1, Prather 0-1). Rebounds -- Liberty 28 (Brandon 9); North 20 (Sisk 4). Turnovers -- Liberty 19, North 15. Total fouls -- Liberty 19, North 9. Fouled out -- Liberty (Gryp).

Central DeWitt 66, Solon 61

SOLON (9-12) — Luke Van Roekel 0-0 0-0 0, AJ Coons 6-16 3-5 15, Cam Miller 6-12 0-0 17, David Bluder 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton Gerdin 2-3 0-0 4, Carson Shive 1-4 3-4 5, Ben Cusick 0-0 2-2 2, Carson Yakish 5-11 0-0 13, Bo Janssen 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Stahle 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 22-52 9-14 61.

CENTRAL DEWITT (10-9) — Henry Bloom 0-9 4-4 4, Zach Hinkle 2-7 3-5 8, Drew Kueter 3-7 0-0 6, Alex McAleer 5-11 4-6 15, Tucker Kinney 4-9 5-6 14, Devin Hurdle 4-9 5-5 13, Jeff Grau 1-2 0-0 2, Mason Braddock 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 20-55 23-28 66.

Solon;16;15;21;9;—;61

Central DeWitt;13;18;16;19;—;66

3-point goals — Solon 8-22 (Miller 5-9, Yakish 3-7, Coons 0-3, Bluder 0-1, Shive 0-1, Janssen 0-1); Central DeWitt 3-18 (McAleer 1-3, Hinkle 1-3, Kinney 1-3, Bloom 0-6, Hurdle 0-2, Kueter 0-1). Rebounds — Solon 34 (Miller 10); Central DeWitt 35 (Kinney 17, McAleer 7). Turnovers — Solon 15, Central DeWitt 9. Total fouls — Solon 21, Central DeWitt 12. Fouled out — none.

Maquoketa 68, Independence 38

INDEPENDENCE (3-19) — Jaxon Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan McCormick 2-6 2-2 8, Sean Geertsema 4-10 2-2 11, Blake Bartz 0-3 0-0 0, Logan Schmitt 1-6 0-0 3, Kaleb Lamphier 2-5 0-0 4, Robert Stivers 1-1 0-0 2, Jered Jensen 1-1 1-2 3, Karter Wendling 0-3 1-2 1, Tyler Till 0-3 0-0 0, Ryan Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Jack Rummel 2-2 0-0 5, Kaden Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Tom Nejdl 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 13-44 7-10 38.

MAQUOKETA (19-2) — Kane Kopp 2-6 1-2 7, Connor Becker 1-2 1-2 4, Macklin Shanahan 4-4 2-4 11, Caiden Atienza 2-4 1-2 5, A.J. Becker 10-16 0-0 27, Nicholas Ehlinger 4-8 0-1 8, Nathan Watters 0-0 0-0 0, Clayton Widel 1-5 0-0 2, Ben Wagner 0-2 0-0 0, Emmett Sheets 0-1 0-0 0, Kaiden Scott 1-2 0-0 2, James Linden 1-2 0-0 2, Dalen Acton 0-3 0-0 0, Chase Gruenwald 0-0 0-0 0, Quentyn Huebbe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 5-11 68.

Independence;7;11;9;11;—;38

Maquoketa;13;23;23;9;—;68

3-point goals — Independence 5-18 (McCormick 2-3, Geertsema 1-3, Schmit 1-4, Rummel 1-1, Miller 0-1, Bartz 0-2, Lamphier 0-1, Wendling 0-1, Till 0-2); Maquoketa 11-31 (A. Becker 7-13, Kopp 2-4, C. Becker 1-2, Shanahan 1-1, Atienza 0-1, Ehlinger 0-3, Acton 0-3, Wagner 0-2, Huebbe 0-1, Scott 0-1). Rebounds — Independence 32 (five players with four); Maquoketa 31 (Atienza 5). Turnovers — Independence 18, Maquoketa 9. Total fouls — Independence 13, Maquoketa 10. Fouled out — none.

Hempstead 87, Muscatine 39

HEMPSTEAD -- Joey Kaesbauer 3-7 0-0 9, Max Duax 2-8 0-0 4, Tanner Meier 3-4 1-2 9, Elijah Heerion 2-2 0-0 6, Cameron Davis 6-7 1-1 14, Micahel Duax 3-6 0-0 7, Reed Snitker 3-4 0-0 6, Jaekwon Haskins 2-2 0-2 6, Jamari Smith 2-5 1-2 5, Nick Kaesbauer 6-7 0-2 16, Jack Sabers 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Micah WIlliams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-54 3-9 87.

MUSCATINE -- Briggs Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Sean Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Noah Yahn 2-9 3-4 7, Cooper Zeck 0-2 0-0 0. Jose Martinez 3-7 0-2 6, Nate Diercks 1-6 0-0 3, Brady McDaniel 0-1 2-2 2, Bredyn Seaman 0-3 1-2 1, Jake Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Josh Dieckman 4-8 4-4 12, Braden Hufford 0-2 0-0 0, Trevor Diederichs 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-47 10-14 39.

Hempstead 14;22;26;25;--;87

Muscatine 7;15;8;9;--;39

3-point goals -- Hempstead16-32 (J. Kaesbauer 3-7, Max Duax 0-4, Meier 2-3, Herrion 2-2, Davis 1-1, Michael Duax 1-3, Hoskins 2-2, Smith 0-3, N. Kaesbauer 4-5, Sabers 0-1, Williams 0-1); Muscatine 1 (Yahn 0-1, Diercks 1-6, Seaman 0-2, Dieckman 0-1, Hufford 0-2, Diederichs 0-1). Turnovers -- Hempstead 9, Muscatine 20. Fouled out -- none.

Ridgewood 65, Lamoille-Ohio 58

LAMOILLE-OHIO -- Stamberger 5 4-6 5 14, Moore 0 0-0 1 0, C. Pinter 0 0-0 0 0, Winn 2 2-3 1 6, Walzer 6 1-1 5 13, Lovgren 2 0-0 1 6, K. Pinter 0 0-0 1 0, Casen Cherry 0 0-0 2 0, Becker 9 0-2 3 19. Totals 24 7-12 19 58

RIDGEWOOD -- Francis 1 0-0 1 3, Greenman 15 4-8 2 36, Althaus 0 2-4 2 2, Anderson 0 0-0 0 0, Kessinger 5 5-6 0 15, Nodine 0 0-0 2 0, Brooks 2 3-4 3 9, Wiley 0 0-0 1 0, Dean 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 23 14-22 12 65

Lamoille-Ohio;11;18;17;12;--;58

Ridgewood;20;12;12;21;--;65

3-point goals -- Lamoille-Ohio 3 (Lovgren 2, Becker); Ridgewood 5 (Greenman 2, Brooks 2, Francis). Fouled out -- Lamoille-Ohio (Stamberger, Walzer) 

Riverdale 70, West Carroll 37

RIVERDALE -- Antolik 1 1-2 1 3, Wainwright 4 6-7 2 15, Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Ditto 0 0-0 0 0, Haskins 0 0-2 1 0, Arney 4 0-0 2 10, Kye. Smeltzly 0 0-1 0 0, Reed 0 0-0 1 0, J. Meloan 1 2-2 0 4, Kar. Smeltzly 1 0-2 3 2, Young 5 0-0 2 10, A. Meloan 0 0-0 0 0, Bradley 1 0-0 0 2, Willems 2 0-0 1 4, Ruthey 8 4-5 1 20. Totals 27 13-21 14 70

WEST CARROLL -- J. Miller 0 0-2 2 0, Popkin 3 0-0 4 6, Tracy 3 2-2 2 8, Mchuckie 0 0-0 3 0, Davis 0 0-0 0 0, Storjohann 0 0-0 1 0, Gengenbach 2 9-12 4 14, St. Ores 1 0-0 0 2, A. Miller 0 0-0 1 0, Tipton 3 0-0 3 7, McCombie 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 12 11-16 20 37 

Riverdale;21;12;12;25;--;70

West Carroll;7;10;8;12;--;37

3-point goals -- Riverdale 3 (Arney 2, Wainwright); West Carroll 2 (Gengenbach, Tipton)

Girls basketball

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

Today's game

Bettendorf at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Today's game

Ankeny Centennial at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 5

Today's game

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Today's game

Keokuk at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 5

Monday's score

North Linn 79, Wilton 48.

Class 1A

Region 4

Monday's score

Bellevue Marquette 69, Lynnville-Sully 62

Illinois postseason

Normal West Sectional

Monday's score

Rock Island 52, Normal Community 37

Today's game

O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 7 p.m. at Belleville West

Thursday's game

Rock Island vs. O'Fallon/Edwardsville winner, 7 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette 69, Lynnville-Sully 62

BELLEVUE MARQUETTE (21-2) -- Macey Kremer 6-10 2-4 14, Miranda Peters 5-12 3-4 13, Lizzy Parekr 2-7 2-4 6, Teona Richman 7-15 4-5 18, Tori Michel 9-14 0-1 18, Ellie O'Brien 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Kilburg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 11-18 69

LYNNVILLE-SULLY (18-4) -- Shiloh Cunningham 2-6 1-2 6, Carson Fisk 11-20 2-2 24, Mallory Loftus 3-11 2-4 8, Krystal Van Dyke 5-9 3-5 13, Janelle Rozendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Korinne Jansen 1-1 0-0 2, Caitlin Alberts 1-3 0-0 3, Cally Gibbs 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 25-60 8-13 62

Bellevue Marquette;13;20;19;17;--;69

Lynnville-Sully;12;13;17;20;--;62

3-point goals -- BM 0-4 (Parker 0-3, Richman 0-1); LS 3-14 (Gibbs 2-6, Cunnigham 1-3, Loftus 0-3, Van Dyke 0-1, Rozendaal 0-1). Rebounds -- BM 37 (Michel 14, Richman 11). Turnovers -- BM 15, LS 15. Team fouls -- BM 14, LS 17. Fouled out -- none.

North Linn 79, Wilton 48

NORTH LINN -- Fallen Finnegan 0 1-2 1, Chloe Van Etten 0 2-2 2, Grace Flanagan 4 8-9 18, Ellie Ware 4 2-4 10, Abby Flanagan 5 0-0 12, Kylie Kurt 8 0-0 18, Sidney Burke 5 2-2 16, Emma Ries 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 15-19 79.

WILTON -- Linsey Ford 2 1-2 5, Kortney Drake 7 0-1 15, Emily Lange 8 3-6 19, Ella Caffery 0 2-2 2, Aubrey Putman 1 3-4 5, Kelsey Drake 0 2-3 2. Totals: 17 11-18 48.

Wilton;11;8;19;10;--;48

North Linn;22;19;17;21;--;79

3-point goals -- North Linn 10 (Burke 4, Kurt 2, Abby Flanagan 2, Grace Flanagan 2); Wilton 3 (Lange 2, Kortney Drake). Fouled out -- none.

Rock Island 52, Normal Community 37

ROCK ISLAND (30-1) -- Beal 7-17 10-13 1 13 25, McDuffy 1-2 2-5 1 8 5, Larson 2-8 0-0 0 3 6, Simmer 3-7 0-2 3 6 8, Camlin 2-3 0-0 3 3 4, Winter 0-2 0-0 0 2 0, Engstrom 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, Williams 1-2 1-2 1 1 4, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 16-41 13-22 8 38 52.

NORMAL COMMUNITY (23-10) -- Oloffson 1-7 0-0 2 5 2, Wong 3-9 1-2 5 3 8, Kraft 0-2 0-0 0 4 0, Schneringer 1-7 0-0 2 5 2, Feit 10-21 2-2 2 3 22, Creasy 1-3 0-0 1 0 3, Broad 0-0 0-0 4 3 0, Feeney 0-1 0-0 0 0 0, Carter 0-0 0-0 1 0 0, White 0-0 0-0 1 0 0. Totals 16-50 3-4 18 24 37.

Rock Island;19;6;12;15;--;52

Normal Community;8;4;10;15;--;37

3-point goals -- Rock Island 7-17 (Larson 2-6, Simmer 2-5, Beal 1-3, Williams 1-2, McDuffy 1-1); Normal 2-6 (Wong 1-3, Creasy 1-1, Feit 0-2). Assists -- Rock Island 11 (Beal 7); Normal 6 (Kraft 4). Steals -- Rock Island 9 (McDuffy 3); Normal 1 (Feit 1). Blocks -- Rock Island 4 (Beal 3); Normal 3 (Feit 2). Turnovers -- Rock Island 12, Normal 13.

Boys bowling 

Iowa Class 1A state tournament 

at Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo

Team results -- 1. Red Oak 3135, 2. Camanche 3098, 3. Durant 2993, 4. Central DeWitt 2965, 5. Charles City 2879, 6. Vinton-Shellsburg 2839, 7. OA-BCIG 2737, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 2671 

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Dustin Beaham (LM) 300-235--535, 2. Noah Westerlund (Red Oak) 204-276--480, 3. Austin Dau (Cam) 256-215--471, 4. Troy Edmunds (Cam) 211-238--449, 5. Nathan Schultz (Charles City) 208-233--441

Camanche -- Austin Dau 256-215--471. Troy Edmunds 211-238--449, Dalton Weber 211-202--413, Payton Nicol 181-207--388, Brandon Weber 182-195--377, Austin Smith 173-183--356. Baker 196-243-211-177-173--1000. Totals 2098-1000--3098

Durant -- Sean Odegard 181-247--428, Cameron Hoon 173-245--418, Jeremy Carnels 193-213--406, Drew Henderson 210-192--402, Drake Jehle 184-216--400, Ethan Schlopkohl 128-202--330. Baker 233-165-190-162-189--939. Totals 2054-939--2993

Central DeWitt -- Kyle Fox 224-208--432, Doug Claeys 204-206--410, Jacob Brainerd 224-170--394, James Holmes 170-194--364, Colby Ridgley 158-178--336, Devin Mumm 162-143--305. Baker 178-241-192-209-209--1029. Totals 1936-1029--2965

Louisa-Muscatine -- Dustin Beaham 300-235--535, Zack Robertson 200-231--431

Maquoketa -- Kyler Beidler 213-206--419, Austin Davison 183-191--374

Girls bowling 

Iowa Class 1A state tournament

at Cadillac Lanes, Waterloo

Team results -- 1. Louisa-Muscatine 2947, 2. Camanche 2932, 3. Charles City 2615, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 2610, 5. Harlan 2439, 6. Red Oak 2342, 7. Vinton-Shellsburg 2294, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 2265

Top 5 individuals -- 1. Whittney Morse (LM) 285-247--472, 2. Lauren Bodman (LM) 182-288--470, 3. Elizabeth Stanley (Bondurant-Farrar) 247-221--468, 4. Madisyn Gerdts (LM) 203-234--437, 5. Emilee Hall (Cam) 187-233--420

Louisa-Muscatine -- Whittney Morse 225-247--472, Lauren Bodman 182-288--470, Madisyn Gerdts 203-234--437, Shadyn Bishop 203-197--400, Choral Hahn 135-148--283. Baker 206-161-167-202-149--885. Totals 2062-885--2947

Camanche -- Emilee Hall 187-233--420, Kendall Wright 196-215--411, Mackenzie Kelly 191-199--390, Ashton Haskell 128-245--373, Abby Stock 179-190--369. Baker 244-160-159-180-226--969. Totals 1963-969--2932

