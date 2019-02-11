Boys basketball
Iowa AP poll
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Scott, Eldridge
|(9)
|18-0
|98
|1
|2. Waukee (1)
|18-1
|84
|3
|3. Bettendorf
|17-1
|77
|2
|4. Iowa City, West
|13-3
|67
|4
|5. Dubuque, Senior
|14-2
|66
|6
|6. Sioux City, East
|17-1
|48
|7
|7. Cedar Falls
|14-3
|29
|5
|8. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|14-3
|20
|10
|8. Valley, West Des Moines
|16-4
|20
|9
|10. Davenport, Central
|14-4
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: Ames 11, Des Moines, North 5, Sioux City West 5, Linn-Mar 4, Indianola 4.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clear Lake (8)
|18-0
|91
|1
|2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)
|16-3
|85
|4
|3. Pella (1)
|15-4
|76
|5
|4. Norwalk
|16-4
|59
|2
|5. Maquoketa
|17-2
|57
|3
|6. Oskaloosa
|12-5
|42
|NR
|7. Fairfield
|15-3
|38
|7
|8. Carroll
|16-3
|36
|9
|9. Denison-Schleswig
|15-4
|33
|10
|10. Gilbert
|15-4
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8, West Delaware 5, Spencer 4, Marion 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10)
|20-0
|100
|1
|2. West Sioux, Hawarden
|20-0
|78
|3
|3. South Hamilton, Jewell
|18-1
|74
|4
|4. South Central Calhoun
|20-1
|62
|5
|5. Boyden-Hull
|19-2
|49
|2
|6. Van Meter
|18-2
|46
|6
|7. Dike-New Hartford
|18-1
|37
|9
|8. Regina, Iowa City
|17-2
|22
|NR
|(tie) Treynor
|18-3
|22
|7
|10. Camanche
|18-3
|21
|8
Others receiving votes: Pella Christian 20, Woodward-Granger 5, Mediapolis 4, Mount Ayr 3, Sioux Center 3, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 2, Forest City 1, OA-BCIG 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (9)
|19-1
|99
|1
|2. Ankeny Christian Academy (1)
|20-0
|84
|5
|3. George-Little Rock
|18-3
|59
|T3
|4. Montezuma
|17-1
|58
|2
|5. New London
|18-1
|50
|T3
|6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|18-2
|43
|9
|7. Exira Elk Horn-Kimballton
|19-2
|29
|10
|8. Ar-We-Va, Westside
|20-1
|26
|6
|(tie) South O'Brien, Paullina
|17-4
|26
|NR
|10. Newman Catholic, Mason City
|18-2
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 14, Burlington Notre Dame 11, Clinton Prince of Peace 11, Stanton 8, Calamus-Wheatland 4, Belle Plaine 3, Newell-Fonda 2, East Mills 1.
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;15;1;18;1
North Scott;;15;1;18;1
Davenport Central;;11;4;14;4
Pleasant Valley;;8;7;12;7
Assumption;;8;7;10;8
Davenport North;;7;8;8;10
Davenport West;;6;10;7;11
Burlington;;3;10;4;11
Clinton;;2;13;2;16
Muscatine;;0;14;0;17
Monday's scores
Bettendorf 43, North Scott 41
Davenport West 63, Davenport North 60
Clinton at Muscatine, postponed
Today's games
Davenport North at Bettendorf
Burlington at North Scott
Muscatine at Assumption
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley
Clinton at Davenport West
Iowa area
Monday's score
Maquoketa 77, Central DeWitt 62
Iowa districts
Class 1A
District 6
Today's game
Central Elkader at Midland, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
Midland/Central Elkader winner at Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.
Central City vs. Maquoketa Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bellevue Marquette vs. Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 6:30 p.m.
Clayton Ridge at Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 p.m.
District 7
Wednesday's games
English Valleys vs. Iowa Valley, 5 p.m.
Cedar Valley Christian vs. Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
English Valleys/Iowa Valley winner at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.
Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.
Belle Plaine vs. Springville at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.
Lisbon/Cedar Valley Christian winner at Alburnett, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
District 7
Today's games
At Wapello -- Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wilton, 6:30 p.m.; Columbus vs. Wapello, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Camanche -- Wapello/Columbus winner vs. West Branch, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Camanche, 8 p.m.
District 6
Monday's score
Northeast 69, Bellevue 46
Today's game
Tipton vs. Durant at Goose Lake, 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Monticello -- Northeast/Bellevue winner vs. Cascade, 6:30 p.m.; Tipton/Durant winner vs. Monticello, 8 p.m.
Bettendorf 43, North Scott 41
NORTH SCOTT (18-1, 15-1) — Carson Rollinger 1-6 3-4 6, Cortaviaus Seales 3-9 3-4 12, Sam Kilburg 5-6 1-3 15, Reece Sommers 2-7 0-1 6, Ty Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Landon Eiland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-33 10-13 41.
BETTENDORF (18-1, 15-1) — Tyler Wellman 4-6 0-0 12, D.J. Carton 5-13 3-4 15, Blake Tyler 2-8 0-0 6, Trevor Feller 1-5 0-0 3, Oliver Bakeris 2-4 0-0 4, Joe Byrne 0-2 1-2 1, Ty Numkena 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-40 4-6 43.
North Scott;6;12;11;12;--;41
Bettendorf;11;11;13;8;--;43
3-point goals — North Scott 9-26 (Kilburg 4-5, Seales 2-6, Sommers 2-7, Rollinger 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Eiland 0-2); Bettendorf 9-26 (Wellman 4-6, Carton 2-8, Tyler 2-6, Feller 1-4, Byrne 0-2). Rebounds — North Scott 22 (Anderson 6, Sommers 4); Bettendorf 27 (Carton 14). Turnovers — North Scott 5, Bettendorf 6. Total fouls — North Scott 10, Bettendorf 14. Fouled out -- Bakeris.
Davenport West 63, Davenport North 60
WEST (7-11, 6-10) -- Elijah Hollingshed 3-7 0-0 9, Malik Westerfield 5-11 1-1 13, Logan Petersen 1-3 0-0 3, NaZion Caruthers 0-0 2-2 2, Nasir Beechum 7-10 0-0 14, John Michael Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 6-10 0-1 12, Aldane Barrett 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 26-49 5-6 63.
NORTH (8-10, 7-8) -- TJ Vesey 5-11 4-8 15, Jayden Houston 4-11 2-3 10, Cory Prather 3-8 0-0 8, Mekki Sisk 2-6 0-0 4, Jamal Litt 1-2 0-2 2, Quincy Wiseman 7-10 0-0 18, Jamal Winston 1-1 0-0 3, Alec Seifert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 6-13 60.
West;23;7;16;17;--;63
North;20;15;7;18;--;60
3-point goals -- West 6-17 (Hollingshed 3-7, Westerfield 2-4, Petersen 1-3, Beechum 0-2, Haymond 0-1); North 8-24 (Wiseman 4-6, Prather 2-7, Vesey 1-3, Winston 1-1, Houston 0-4, Sisk 0-3). Rebounds -- West 26 (Barrett 8); North 24 (Houston 9). Turnovers -- West 18, North 12. Total fouls -- West 11, North 12. Fouled out -- none.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;17;0;20;0
North Scott;;15;2;17;3
Bettendorf;;12;6;15;6
Davenport North;;11;6;12;8
Davenport Assumption;;9;7;11;9
Muscatine;;8;9;8;12
Clinton;;6;10;8;10
Davenport Central;;4;13;4;16
Burlington;;2;13;3;15
Davenport West;;0;18;0;21
Monday's score
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 16
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Wednesday's game
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Wednesday's game
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Saturday's games
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Wednesday's games
West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Wednesday's games
Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Region 4
Wednesday's games
North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Saturday's game
Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Region 4
Today's games
Belle Plaine at Cascade, 7 p.m.
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, 7 p.m.
Beckman Catholic at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Dyersville, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Regional final at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Today's games
Northeast at North Linn, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Regina at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Highland at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Muscatine, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 18
Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Today's games
Iowa Mennonite at Lynnville-Sully, 7 p.m.
HLV at Meskwaki Settlement School, 7 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Regional semifinal at Victor, 7 p.m.
Regional semifinal at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Davenport North 76, Davenport West 16
WEST (0-21, 0-18) -- Jessie Chalupa 1-1 0-0 3, Grace Schneiderman 0-0 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffin-Blanks 0-3 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Powell 1-4 1-2 3, Madison Schlotfeldt 0-3 0-0 0, Maddie Perry 3-7 0-0 6, Nevaeh Thomas 1-6 2-4 4, Lauren Oostendorp 0-3 0-0 0, Chandra Duyvejonck 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0-2 0-0 0, Kylee DeVore 0-0 0-0 0, Erica Ralfs 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 0-5 0-0 0, Paige Townley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 6-36 3-6 16.
NORTH (12-8, 11-6) -- Anne Awour 4-9 1-1 9, Bailey Ortega 2-4 2-2 7, Lindsey Broders 2-3 3-5 7, Bella Sims 4-8 3-4 12, Camry Dillie 5-9 2-2 15, Reese Ranum 2-3 2-3 6, Ivy Wilmington 3-4 2-2 10, Jordan Burch 0-2 0-0 0, Me’Kiyah Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-1 2-3 2, Kenzie Tronnes 0-2 0-0 0, Jasmine Lingle 0-1 1-2 1, Emma Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Layla Muhammad 2-2 0-0 4, Rylee Sherwood 0-0 1-4 1, Yanna Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 19-28 76.
West;2;3;5;6;--;16
North;22;23;17;14;--;76
3-point goals -- West 1-9 (Chalupa 1-1, Hildebrandt 0-4, Powell 0-2, Schlotfeldt 0-1, Thomas 0-1); North 7-21 (Dillie 3-6, Wilmington 2-3, Ortega 1-3, Sims 1-2, Burch 0-2, Tronnes 0-2, Harris 0-1, Broders 0-1, Ranum 0-1). Rebounds -- West 15 (DeVore 4); North 38 (Awour 8). Turnovers -- West 18, North 2. Total fouls -- West 18, North 6. Fouled out -- none.
Wrestling
Iowa state duals
Wednesday's matches
At Des Moines
Class 3A
Southeast Polk vs. Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 9 a.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 9 a.m.
Class 2A
West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.
Davenport Assumption vs. Crestwood, 9 a.m.
Solon vs. Independence, 9 a.m.
Osage vs. PCM (Monroe), 9 a.m.
Class 1A
Don Bosco vs. Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.
West Sioux vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.
Denver vs. Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.
Lisbon vs. Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.
