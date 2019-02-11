Boys basketball

Iowa AP poll

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. North Scott, Eldridge(9)18-0981
2. Waukee (1)18-1843
3. Bettendorf17-1772
4. Iowa City, West13-3674
5. Dubuque, Senior14-2666
6. Sioux City, East17-1487
7. Cedar Falls14-3295
8. Prairie, Cedar Rapids14-32010
8. Valley, West Des Moines16-4209
10. Davenport, Central14-4128

Others receiving votes: Ames 11, Des Moines, North 5, Sioux City West 5, Linn-Mar 4, Indianola 4.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Clear Lake (8)18-0911
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1)16-3854
3. Pella (1)15-4765
4. Norwalk16-4592
5. Maquoketa17-2573
6. Oskaloosa12-542NR
7. Fairfield15-3387
8. Carroll16-3369
9. Denison-Schleswig15-43310
10. Gilbert15-414NR

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8, West Delaware 5, Spencer 4, Marion 1, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10)20-01001
2. West Sioux, Hawarden20-0783
3. South Hamilton, Jewell18-1744
4. South Central Calhoun20-1625
5. Boyden-Hull19-2492
6. Van Meter18-2466
7. Dike-New Hartford18-1379
8. Regina, Iowa City17-222NR
(tie) Treynor18-3227
10. Camanche18-3218

Others receiving votes: Pella Christian 20, Woodward-Granger 5, Mediapolis 4, Mount Ayr 3, Sioux Center 3, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 2, Forest City 1, OA-BCIG 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (9)19-1991
2. Ankeny Christian Academy (1)20-0845
3. George-Little Rock18-359T3
4. Montezuma17-1582
5. New London18-150T3
6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids18-2439
7. Exira Elk Horn-Kimballton19-22910
8. Ar-We-Va, Westside20-1266
(tie) South O'Brien, Paullina17-426NR
10. Newman Catholic, Mason City18-222NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 14, Burlington Notre Dame 11, Clinton Prince of Peace 11, Stanton 8, Calamus-Wheatland 4, Belle Plaine 3, Newell-Fonda 2, East Mills 1.

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Bettendorf;;15;1;18;1

North Scott;;15;1;18;1

Davenport Central;;11;4;14;4

Pleasant Valley;;8;7;12;7

Assumption;;8;7;10;8

Davenport North;;7;8;8;10

Davenport West;;6;10;7;11

Burlington;;3;10;4;11

Clinton;;2;13;2;16

Muscatine;;0;14;0;17

Monday's scores

Bettendorf 43, North Scott 41

Davenport West 63, Davenport North 60

Clinton at Muscatine, postponed

Today's games

Davenport North at Bettendorf

Burlington at North Scott

Muscatine at Assumption

Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley

Clinton at Davenport West

Iowa area

Monday's score

Maquoketa 77, Central DeWitt 62

Iowa districts

Class 1A

District 6

Today's game

Central Elkader at Midland, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Midland/Central Elkader winner at Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.

Central City vs. Maquoketa Valley at Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette vs. Easton Valley at Prince of Peace, 6:30 p.m.

Clayton Ridge at Edgewood-Colesburg, 8 p.m.

District 7

Wednesday's games

English Valleys vs. Iowa Valley, 5 p.m.

Cedar Valley Christian vs. Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

English Valleys/Iowa Valley winner at Calamus-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Highland at Iowa Mennonite, 8 p.m.

Belle Plaine vs. Springville at Alburnett, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon/Cedar Valley Christian winner at Alburnett, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

District 7

Today's games

At Wapello -- Louisa-Muscatine vs. Wilton, 6:30 p.m.; Columbus vs. Wapello, 8 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Camanche -- Wapello/Columbus winner vs. West Branch, 6:30 p.m.; Wilton/Louisa-Muscatine winner vs. Camanche, 8 p.m.

District 6

Monday's score

Northeast 69, Bellevue 46

Today's game

Tipton vs. Durant at Goose Lake, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Monticello -- Northeast/Bellevue winner vs. Cascade, 6:30 p.m.; Tipton/Durant winner vs. Monticello, 8 p.m.

Bettendorf 43, North Scott 41

NORTH SCOTT (18-1, 15-1) — Carson Rollinger 1-6 3-4 6, Cortaviaus Seales 3-9 3-4 12, Sam Kilburg 5-6 1-3 15, Reece Sommers 2-7 0-1 6, Ty Anderson 0-3 2-2 2, Landon Eiland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-33 10-13 41.

BETTENDORF (18-1, 15-1) — Tyler Wellman 4-6 0-0 12, D.J. Carton 5-13 3-4 15, Blake Tyler 2-8 0-0 6, Trevor Feller 1-5 0-0 3, Oliver Bakeris 2-4 0-0 4, Joe Byrne 0-2 1-2 1, Ty Numkena 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-40 4-6 43.

North Scott;6;12;11;12;--;41

Bettendorf;11;11;13;8;--;43

3-point goals — North Scott 9-26 (Kilburg 4-5, Seales 2-6, Sommers 2-7, Rollinger 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Eiland 0-2); Bettendorf 9-26 (Wellman 4-6, Carton 2-8, Tyler 2-6, Feller 1-4, Byrne 0-2). Rebounds — North Scott 22 (Anderson 6, Sommers 4); Bettendorf 27 (Carton 14). Turnovers — North Scott 5, Bettendorf 6. Total fouls — North Scott 10, Bettendorf 14. Fouled out -- Bakeris.

Davenport West 63, Davenport North 60

WEST (7-11, 6-10) -- Elijah Hollingshed 3-7 0-0 9, Malik Westerfield 5-11 1-1 13, Logan Petersen 1-3 0-0 3, NaZion Caruthers 0-0 2-2 2, Nasir Beechum 7-10 0-0 14, John Michael Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Quenton Dempsey 0-0 0-0 0, Jamil Haymond 6-10 0-1 12, Aldane Barrett 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 26-49 5-6 63.

NORTH (8-10, 7-8) -- TJ Vesey 5-11 4-8 15, Jayden Houston 4-11 2-3 10, Cory Prather 3-8 0-0 8, Mekki Sisk 2-6 0-0 4, Jamal Litt 1-2 0-2 2, Quincy Wiseman 7-10 0-0 18, Jamal Winston 1-1 0-0 3, Alec Seifert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 6-13 60.

West;23;7;16;17;--;63

North;20;15;7;18;--;60

3-point goals -- West 6-17 (Hollingshed 3-7, Westerfield 2-4, Petersen 1-3, Beechum 0-2, Haymond 0-1); North 8-24 (Wiseman 4-6, Prather 2-7, Vesey 1-3, Winston 1-1, Houston 0-4, Sisk 0-3). Rebounds -- West 26 (Barrett 8); North 24 (Houston 9). Turnovers -- West 18, North 12. Total fouls -- West 11, North 12. Fouled out -- none.

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;17;0;20;0

North Scott;;15;2;17;3

Bettendorf;;12;6;15;6

Davenport North;;11;6;12;8

Davenport Assumption;;9;7;11;9

Muscatine;;8;9;8;12

Clinton;;6;10;8;10

Davenport Central;;4;13;4;16

Burlington;;2;13;3;15

Davenport West;;0;18;0;21

Monday's score

Davenport North 76, Davenport West 16

Iowa regional pairings

Class 5A

Region 1

Wednesday's game

Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Muscatine at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.

Central/North winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Wednesday's game

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Saturday's games

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.

Sioux City North/Sioux City East winner at Ankeny Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Region 5

Wednesday's games

West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert, 7 p.m.

Iowa City Liberty at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

West Delaware/Dubuque Wahlert winner at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m.

Western Dubuque/Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Region 6

Wednesday's games

Maquoketa at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Fort Madison at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Clinton/Maquoketa winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.

Burlington/Fort Madison winner at Keokuk, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Region 4

Wednesday's games

North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Saturday's game

Regional final at Marion, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 4

Today's games

Belle Plaine at Cascade, 7 p.m.

South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, 7 p.m.

Beckman Catholic at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Regional semifinal at Cascade, 7 p.m.

Regional semifinal at Dyersville, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Regional final at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.

Region 5

Today's games

Northeast at North Linn, 7 p.m.

Iowa City Regina at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Highland at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Regional semifinal at Troy Mills, 7 p.m.

Regional semifinal at Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18

Regional final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Region 4

Today's games

Iowa Mennonite at Lynnville-Sully, 7 p.m.

HLV at Meskwaki Settlement School, 7 p.m.

Prince of Peace at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.

Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Regional semifinal at Victor, 7 p.m.

Regional semifinal at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.

Davenport North 76, Davenport West 16

WEST (0-21, 0-18) -- Jessie Chalupa 1-1 0-0 3, Grace Schneiderman 0-0 0-0 0, Nativionna Griffin-Blanks 0-3 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Powell 1-4 1-2 3, Madison Schlotfeldt 0-3 0-0 0, Maddie Perry 3-7 0-0 6, Nevaeh Thomas 1-6 2-4 4, Lauren Oostendorp 0-3 0-0 0, Chandra Duyvejonck 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0-2 0-0 0, Kylee DeVore 0-0 0-0 0, Erica Ralfs 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Hildebrandt 0-5 0-0 0, Paige Townley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 6-36 3-6 16.

NORTH (12-8, 11-6) -- Anne Awour 4-9 1-1 9, Bailey Ortega 2-4 2-2 7, Lindsey Broders 2-3 3-5 7, Bella Sims 4-8 3-4 12, Camry Dillie 5-9 2-2 15, Reese Ranum 2-3 2-3 6, Ivy Wilmington 3-4 2-2 10, Jordan Burch 0-2 0-0 0, Me’Kiyah Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Tayja Clayton 0-1 2-3 2, Kenzie Tronnes 0-2 0-0 0, Jasmine Lingle 0-1 1-2 1, Emma Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Layla Muhammad 2-2 0-0 4, Rylee Sherwood 0-0 1-4 1, Yanna Roberts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 19-28 76.

West;2;3;5;6;--;16

North;22;23;17;14;--;76

3-point goals -- West 1-9 (Chalupa 1-1, Hildebrandt 0-4, Powell 0-2, Schlotfeldt 0-1, Thomas 0-1); North 7-21 (Dillie 3-6, Wilmington 2-3, Ortega 1-3, Sims 1-2, Burch 0-2, Tronnes 0-2, Harris 0-1, Broders 0-1, Ranum 0-1). Rebounds -- West 15 (DeVore 4); North 38 (Awour 8). Turnovers -- West 18, North 2. Total fouls -- West 18, North 6. Fouled out -- none.

Wrestling

Iowa state duals

Wednesday's matches

At Des Moines

Class 3A

Southeast Polk vs. Western Dubuque, 9 a.m.

Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 9 a.m.

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. West Des Moines Valley, 9 a.m.

Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 9 a.m.

Class 2A

West Delaware vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9 a.m.

Davenport Assumption vs. Crestwood, 9 a.m.

Solon vs. Independence, 9 a.m.

Osage vs. PCM (Monroe), 9 a.m.

Class 1A

Don Bosco vs. Missouri Valley, 11 a.m.

West Sioux vs. Lake Mills, 11 a.m.

Denver vs. Logan-Magnolia, 11 a.m.

Lisbon vs. Emmetsburg, 11 a.m.

