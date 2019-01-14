Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;9;0;12;0

Bettendorf;;8;1;10;1

Davenport Central;;7;2;10;2

Pleasant Valley;;5;4;8;4

Assumption;;5;4;6;5

Davenport North;;4;5;5;6

Davenport West;;4;5;5;6

Clinton;;2;7;2;9

Burlington;;1;8;2;8

Muscatine;;0;9;0;12

Today's games

Assumption at Alleman

Clinton Prince of Peace at Davenport North

Iowa AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukee (9)11-01161
2. North Scott (3)12-01052 
3. Sioux City East10-0913
4. Bettendorf10-1785
5. Iowa City West9-1564
6. Cedar Falls8-2487
7. Davenport Central10-2396
8. West Des Moines Valley10-2389
9. Dubuque Senior8-22910
10. Des Moines North9-224NR

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 10. Davenport, North 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 5. Ames 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3. Southeast Polk 2.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Maquoketa (9)13-01151
2. Clear Lake (2)12-01002
3. Oskaloosa9-2835
4. Pella (1)9-2814
5. Norwalk9-3667
6. Carroll9-1608
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton8-3486
8. Gilbert10-2463
9. Glenwood9-216NR
10. West Delaware9-31410

Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 7. Fairfield 7. Spencer 4. Storm Lake 3. Ballard 3. Assumption, Davenport 3. Denison-Schleswig 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn (8)12-01161
2. Treynor (2)12-01003
3. Boyden-Hull (2)11-0906
4. Van Meter10-0844
5. West Sioux, Hawarden12-0655
6. Camanche11-1632
7. South Hamilton11-1518
8. Western Christian9-2267
9. South Central Calhoun12-12410
10. Dike-New Hartford9-119NR

Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 11. West Branch 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 3. Sioux Center 2. Pella Christian 1. OA-BCIG 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (9)11-11161
2. George-Little Rock12-1873
3. Montezuma (2)13-0862
4. Ankeny Christian Academy11-0854
5. New London (1)12-0685
6. Stanton12-0527
7. Ar-We-Va, Westside12-0518
8. Clinton Prince of Peace11-122NR
9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids10-121NR
10. Bishop Garrigan, Algona10-3199

Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. South O'Brien, Paullina 11. Lynnville-Sully 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Calamus-Wheatland 4. Dunkerton 1.

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;11;0;14;0

North Scott;;10;1;12;2

Bettendorf;;8;3;11;3

Davenport North;;7;4;8;5

Assumption;;7;4;8;6

Clinton;;4;7;5;7

Muscatine;;4;7;4;10

Davenport Central;;2;9;2;11

Burlington;;2;9;3;10

Davenport West;;0;11;0;14

Today's game

Fort Madison at Burlington

West Liberty 41, Louisa-Muscatine 32

L-M — McKenna Hohenadel 2 1-4 5, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 0m Hanna McConnaha 1 0-0 2, Laken Werner 1 0-0 2, Hailey Sanders 2 1-3 5, Kylee Sanders 3 6-8 13, Raegan Downing 1 3-4 5, Sarah Martinez 0 0-0 0, Meagan Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-19 32.

WEST LIBERTY — Haylee Lehman 3 4-4 10, Macy Akers 3 4-7 11, Macy Daufeldt 3 4-6 10, Averi Goodale 0 2-2 2, Isabel Morison 0 0-0 0, Sailor Hall 0 2-2 2, Janey Gingerich 1 4-6 6. Totals 10 20-33 41.

L-M;11;8;1;12;--;32

West Liberty;9;4;6;22;--;41

3-point goals — L-M 1 (KSanders), West Liberty 1 Akers). Fouls — L-M 18, West Liberty 17. Fouled out — Werner.

Annawan 45, United 24

Annawan — Rico 3 5-11 12, Miller 6 0-0 12, Manuel 3 1-4 7, Park 3 0-0 6, Randall 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-15 45.

United — Thompson 3 3-3 9, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Brunswig 1 0-0 3, Villarreal 1 0-1 3, Hinton 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-6 24.

Annawan;9;10;15;11;--;45

United;6;4;9;5;--;24

Boys bowling

Clinton Invitational

Saturday's results

Class AAA

Teams -- 1. Davenport North 3097; 2. Dubuque Senior 2969; 3. Pleasant Valley 2948; 4. Bettendorf 2929; 5. Dubuque Hempstead 2849; 6. Davenport Central 2807; 7. Cedar Falls 2800; 8. Davenport West 2688.

Top 5 individuals -- Alton Barber (PV) 480; Kevin Wayt (Central) 469; Bryan Verdon (North) 463; Matt Hutcheson (North) 450; Brian Mooney (Bettendorf) 439.

Class AA

Teams -- 1. Clinton 3027; 2. North Scott 2909; 3. Waterloo East 2638; 4. Western Dubuque 2630.

Top 5 individuals -- Brock Larson (North Scott) 499; Keaton Hudson (Clinton) 474; Connor Hyde (Clinton) 474; Tyrell Newman (Waterloo East) 418; Zach Butcher (Western Dubuque) 417.

Class A

Teams -- 1. Maquoketa 3325; 2. Durant 2935; 3. Camanche 2899; 4. Bellevue 2770.

Top 5 individuals -- Caden Stephany (Maquoketa) 473; Colton Goodenow (Maquoketa) 466; Taylor Fox (Maquoketa) 455; Drake Jehle (Durant) 447; Austin Parison (Maquoketa) 437.

Clinton 2899, Davenport West 2836

West (2836) — Noah Bremenkamp 304, Aidan Puckett 285, Nick Hayes 309, Ethan Dies 438, Noah Carver 396, Zach Hainline 460. Baker games: 166, 247, 170, 171, 174.

Clinton (2899) — Keaton Hudson 332, Joe Simpson 349, Jacob Hartman 422, Carter Hudson 362, Stephen Corbin 321, Conner Hyde 425. Baker games: 181, 200, 256, 176, 196.

Girls bowling

Clinton Invitational

Saturday's results

Class AAA

Teams -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead 2727; 2. Cedar Falls 2365; 3. Davenport North 2348; 4. Bettendorf 2331; 5. Davenport West 2312; 6. Pleasant Valley 2280; 7. Dubuque Senior 2195; 8. Davenport Central 2176.

Top 5 individuals -- Erica Henderson (West) 427; Amber Brewer (Central) 415; Natalie Leach (Hempstead) 413; Kassidy Gerken (Hempstead) 409; Bri Curtin (North) 364.

Class AA

Teams -- 1. Western Dubuque 2717; 2. Clinton 2639; 3. Waterloo East 2592; 4. North Scott 2470; 5. Maquoketa 2304.

Top 5 individuals -- Morgan Theisen (Western Dubuque) 424; Amanda Besler (Western Dubuque) 415; Annelise Dickinson (Clinton) 413; Erin Gansemer (North Scott) 401; Tannah Bowman (Clinton) 399.

Class A

Teams -- 1. Camanche 2784; 2. Durant 2235; 3. Bellevue 2180.

Top 5 individuals -- Tori Novinski (Durant) 408; Kendall Wright (Camanche) 407; Abby Stock (Camanche) 401; Ashton Haskell (Camanche) 378; Shayle Oster (Bellevue) 344.

Davenport West 2476, Clinton 2421

West (2276) — Danielle Thiessen 328, Ashley Thiessen 347, Erica Henderson 338, Presley Roseman 306, Angelina Siarot 227, Abigaile Paper 307. Baker games: 192, 174, 160, 180, 144.

Clinton (2421) — Anna Kurtz 339, Avary Krick 249, Hannah Hartman 263, Jazlyn Whitaker 294, Tannah Bowman 362, Annelise Dickinson 277. Baker games: 189, 178, 195, 149, 175.

