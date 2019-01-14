Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;9;0;12;0
Bettendorf;;8;1;10;1
Davenport Central;;7;2;10;2
Pleasant Valley;;5;4;8;4
Assumption;;5;4;6;5
Davenport North;;4;5;5;6
Davenport West;;4;5;5;6
Clinton;;2;7;2;9
Burlington;;1;8;2;8
Muscatine;;0;9;0;12
Today's games
Assumption at Alleman
Clinton Prince of Peace at Davenport North
Iowa AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee (9)
|11-0
|116
|1
|2. North Scott (3)
|12-0
|105
|2
|3. Sioux City East
|10-0
|91
|3
|4. Bettendorf
|10-1
|78
|5
|5. Iowa City West
|9-1
|56
|4
|6. Cedar Falls
|8-2
|48
|7
|7. Davenport Central
|10-2
|39
|6
|8. West Des Moines Valley
|10-2
|38
|9
|9. Dubuque Senior
|8-2
|29
|10
|10. Des Moines North
|9-2
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ankeny 10. Davenport, North 6. Indianola 6. Johnston 5. Ames 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 3. Southeast Polk 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Maquoketa (9)
|13-0
|115
|1
|2. Clear Lake (2)
|12-0
|100
|2
|3. Oskaloosa
|9-2
|83
|5
|4. Pella (1)
|9-2
|81
|4
|5. Norwalk
|9-3
|66
|7
|6. Carroll
|9-1
|60
|8
|7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|8-3
|48
|6
|8. Gilbert
|10-2
|46
|3
|9. Glenwood
|9-2
|16
|NR
|10. West Delaware
|9-3
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Wahlert, Dubuque 7. Fairfield 7. Spencer 4. Storm Lake 3. Ballard 3. Assumption, Davenport 3. Denison-Schleswig 2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn (8)
|12-0
|116
|1
|2. Treynor (2)
|12-0
|100
|3
|3. Boyden-Hull (2)
|11-0
|90
|6
|4. Van Meter
|10-0
|84
|4
|5. West Sioux, Hawarden
|12-0
|65
|5
|6. Camanche
|11-1
|63
|2
|7. South Hamilton
|11-1
|51
|8
|8. Western Christian
|9-2
|26
|7
|9. South Central Calhoun
|12-1
|24
|10
|10. Dike-New Hartford
|9-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Regina, Iowa City 11. West Branch 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 3. Sioux Center 2. Pella Christian 1. OA-BCIG 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (9)
|11-1
|116
|1
|2. George-Little Rock
|12-1
|87
|3
|3. Montezuma (2)
|13-0
|86
|2
|4. Ankeny Christian Academy
|11-0
|85
|4
|5. New London (1)
|12-0
|68
|5
|6. Stanton
|12-0
|52
|7
|7. Ar-We-Va, Westside
|12-0
|51
|8
|8. Clinton Prince of Peace
|11-1
|22
|NR
|9. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|10-1
|21
|NR
|10. Bishop Garrigan, Algona
|10-3
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 12. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. South O'Brien, Paullina 11. Lynnville-Sully 5. Newman Catholic, Mason City 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Calamus-Wheatland 4. Dunkerton 1.
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;11;0;14;0
North Scott;;10;1;12;2
Bettendorf;;8;3;11;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Assumption;;7;4;8;6
Clinton;;4;7;5;7
Muscatine;;4;7;4;10
Davenport Central;;2;9;2;11
Burlington;;2;9;3;10
Davenport West;;0;11;0;14
Today's game
Fort Madison at Burlington
West Liberty 41, Louisa-Muscatine 32
L-M — McKenna Hohenadel 2 1-4 5, Emilee Truitt 0 0-0 0m Hanna McConnaha 1 0-0 2, Laken Werner 1 0-0 2, Hailey Sanders 2 1-3 5, Kylee Sanders 3 6-8 13, Raegan Downing 1 3-4 5, Sarah Martinez 0 0-0 0, Meagan Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-19 32.
WEST LIBERTY — Haylee Lehman 3 4-4 10, Macy Akers 3 4-7 11, Macy Daufeldt 3 4-6 10, Averi Goodale 0 2-2 2, Isabel Morison 0 0-0 0, Sailor Hall 0 2-2 2, Janey Gingerich 1 4-6 6. Totals 10 20-33 41.
L-M;11;8;1;12;--;32
West Liberty;9;4;6;22;--;41
3-point goals — L-M 1 (KSanders), West Liberty 1 Akers). Fouls — L-M 18, West Liberty 17. Fouled out — Werner.
Annawan 45, United 24
Annawan — Rico 3 5-11 12, Miller 6 0-0 12, Manuel 3 1-4 7, Park 3 0-0 6, Randall 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 6-15 45.
United — Thompson 3 3-3 9, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Brunswig 1 0-0 3, Villarreal 1 0-1 3, Hinton 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-6 24.
Annawan;9;10;15;11;--;45
United;6;4;9;5;--;24
Boys bowling
Clinton Invitational
Saturday's results
Class AAA
Teams -- 1. Davenport North 3097; 2. Dubuque Senior 2969; 3. Pleasant Valley 2948; 4. Bettendorf 2929; 5. Dubuque Hempstead 2849; 6. Davenport Central 2807; 7. Cedar Falls 2800; 8. Davenport West 2688.
Top 5 individuals -- Alton Barber (PV) 480; Kevin Wayt (Central) 469; Bryan Verdon (North) 463; Matt Hutcheson (North) 450; Brian Mooney (Bettendorf) 439.
Class AA
Teams -- 1. Clinton 3027; 2. North Scott 2909; 3. Waterloo East 2638; 4. Western Dubuque 2630.
Top 5 individuals -- Brock Larson (North Scott) 499; Keaton Hudson (Clinton) 474; Connor Hyde (Clinton) 474; Tyrell Newman (Waterloo East) 418; Zach Butcher (Western Dubuque) 417.
Class A
Teams -- 1. Maquoketa 3325; 2. Durant 2935; 3. Camanche 2899; 4. Bellevue 2770.
Top 5 individuals -- Caden Stephany (Maquoketa) 473; Colton Goodenow (Maquoketa) 466; Taylor Fox (Maquoketa) 455; Drake Jehle (Durant) 447; Austin Parison (Maquoketa) 437.
Clinton 2899, Davenport West 2836
West (2836) — Noah Bremenkamp 304, Aidan Puckett 285, Nick Hayes 309, Ethan Dies 438, Noah Carver 396, Zach Hainline 460. Baker games: 166, 247, 170, 171, 174.
Clinton (2899) — Keaton Hudson 332, Joe Simpson 349, Jacob Hartman 422, Carter Hudson 362, Stephen Corbin 321, Conner Hyde 425. Baker games: 181, 200, 256, 176, 196.
Girls bowling
Clinton Invitational
Saturday's results
Class AAA
Teams -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead 2727; 2. Cedar Falls 2365; 3. Davenport North 2348; 4. Bettendorf 2331; 5. Davenport West 2312; 6. Pleasant Valley 2280; 7. Dubuque Senior 2195; 8. Davenport Central 2176.
Top 5 individuals -- Erica Henderson (West) 427; Amber Brewer (Central) 415; Natalie Leach (Hempstead) 413; Kassidy Gerken (Hempstead) 409; Bri Curtin (North) 364.
Class AA
Teams -- 1. Western Dubuque 2717; 2. Clinton 2639; 3. Waterloo East 2592; 4. North Scott 2470; 5. Maquoketa 2304.
Top 5 individuals -- Morgan Theisen (Western Dubuque) 424; Amanda Besler (Western Dubuque) 415; Annelise Dickinson (Clinton) 413; Erin Gansemer (North Scott) 401; Tannah Bowman (Clinton) 399.
Class A
Teams -- 1. Camanche 2784; 2. Durant 2235; 3. Bellevue 2180.
Top 5 individuals -- Tori Novinski (Durant) 408; Kendall Wright (Camanche) 407; Abby Stock (Camanche) 401; Ashton Haskell (Camanche) 378; Shayle Oster (Bellevue) 344.
Davenport West 2476, Clinton 2421
West (2276) — Danielle Thiessen 328, Ashley Thiessen 347, Erica Henderson 338, Presley Roseman 306, Angelina Siarot 227, Abigaile Paper 307. Baker games: 192, 174, 160, 180, 144.
Clinton (2421) — Anna Kurtz 339, Avary Krick 249, Hannah Hartman 263, Jazlyn Whitaker 294, Tannah Bowman 362, Annelise Dickinson 277. Baker games: 189, 178, 195, 149, 175.
