Boys basketball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;12;0;15;0

Bettendorf;;10;1;13;1

Davenport Central;;9;2;12;2

Assumption;;6;5;8;6

Pleasant Valley;;5;6;8;6

Davenport North;;4;5;5;7

Davenport West;;4;7;5;8

Clinton;;2;8;2;11

Burlington;;1;9;2;9

Muscatine;;0;10;0;13

Today's games

Assumption at Burlington, 6 p.m.

North Scott at Bettendorf

Davenport West at Pleasant Valley

Davenport North at Clinton, postponed

Muscatine at Davenport Central, postponed

Iowa Associated Press poll

Class 4A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Waukee (5);13-0;86;1

2. North Scott (4);15-0;84;2

3. Bettendorf;13-1;65;4

4. Iowa City West;11-2;58;5

5. Davenport Central;12-2;44;6

T6. Cedar Falls;11-2;40;7

T6. Sioux City East;13-1;40;3

8. Dubuque Senior;10-2;39;9

T9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;11-3;10;NR

T9. WDM Valley;13-3;10;8

Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 6; Ames 6; Indianola 6; Johnston 1.

Class 3A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Clear Lake (4);15-0;82;2

2. Norwalk (4);12-3;78;4

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;12-3;62;8

4. Maquoketa (1);14-1;59;1

5. Pella;11-3;48;3

6. Oskaloosa;9-4;46;5

7. Carroll;11-2;31;6

8. West Delaware;11-4;29;10

9. Fairfield;12-3;20;NR

10. Gilbert;13-3;15;7

Others receiving votes: Marion 13; Glenwood 6; Denison-Schleswig 3; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2; Spencer 1. 

Class 2A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. North Linn (7);15-0;88;1

2. Boyden-Hull (2);16-0;72;2

3. Van Meter;14-0;66;3

4. West Sioux;17-0;60;4

5. Treynor;14-1;58;5

6. South Hamilton;15-1;46;6

7. South Central Calhoun;15-1;32;8

8. Camanche;14-2;25;T9

9. Dike-New Hartford;13-1;12;T9

10. Western Christian;10-4;11;7

Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 9; OA/BCIG 6; West Branch 5; Sioux Center 3; Mount Ayr 1; Unity Christian 1. 

Class 1A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Grand View Christian (6);16-1;87;1

2. Montezuma (3);16-0;74;2

3. New London;15-0;69;4

4. Ankeny Christian Academy;14-0;52;5

5. George-Little Rock;15-2;50;3

6. Stanton;17-0;48;6

7. Ar-We-Va;17-0;46;7

8. Clinton Prince of Peace;14-1;31;8

9. Sioux Central;15-2;10;9

10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;15-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7; South O'Brien 3; Burlington Notre Dame 3; Algona Garrigan 2; Mason City Newman 2; Lynnville-Sully 2.

Durant 70, Wilton 49

DURANT -- Mason Compton 3 0-0 7, Drew Delong 1 0-0 3, Easton Botkins 12 1-2 34, Marcus Engstler 2 0-0 5, Bryce Lafrenz 7 5-6 19, Joe Lilienthal 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 6-10 70.

WILTON -- Garrett Bohnsack  3 0-0 9, Brian Santiago 1 0-0 2, Chase Miller 1 0-0 2, Jared Townsend 8 10-14 27, Ashten Stoelk 3 3-4 9. Totals: 16 13-18 49.

Wilton;12;13;12;12;--;49

Durant;21;9;12;28;--;70

3-point goals -- Durant 12 (Botkins 9, Compson, Delong, Engstler); Wilton 4 (Bohnsack 3, Townsend)

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;13;0;16;0

North Scott;;12;2;14;3

Bettendorf;;10;3;13;3

Davenport North;;7;4;8;5

Davenport Assumption;;7;6;8;8

Clinton;;5;7;7;7

Muscatine;;4;8;4;11

Davenport Central;;3;10;3;13

Burlington;;2;10;3;11

Davenport West;;0;13;0;16

Today's games

Burlington at Assumption, 6 p.m.

Bettendorf at North Scott

Pleasant Valley at Davenport West

Davenport North at Clinton, postponed

Davenport Central at Muscatine, postponed

Wilton 88, Durant 61

WILTON -- Linsey Ford 0-0 2-2 2, Kortney Drake 10 1-2 22, Chloe Wells 2 0-1 4, Emily Lange 12 2-4 33, Aubrey Putman 3 9-10 15, Lexi Walker 1 0-2 3, Kelsey Drake 4 0-0 9. Totals: 21 14-22 88.

DURANT -- Hannah Happ 3 3-3 11, Ruby Kappeler 3 0-0 8, Kamryn Meyer 6 6-7 18, Kira Schult 4 3-4 13, Kylie Kay 0 0-2 0, Gabrielle Olsen 1 0-0 2, Allie Poston 1 0-2 2, Nicole Brown 1 0-0 3, Halle Collier 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 14-20 61.

Wilton;30;21;19;18;--;88

Durant;20;14;8;19;--;61

3-point goals -- Wilton 10 (Lange 7, Kortney Drake, Walker, Kelsey Drake); Durant 7 (Happ 2, Kappeler 2, Schult 2, Brown). Fouled out -- None.

