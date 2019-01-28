Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;12;0;15;0
Bettendorf;;10;1;13;1
Davenport Central;;9;2;12;2
Assumption;;6;5;8;6
Pleasant Valley;;5;6;8;6
Davenport North;;4;5;5;7
Davenport West;;4;7;5;8
Clinton;;2;8;2;11
Burlington;;1;9;2;9
Muscatine;;0;10;0;13
Today's games
Assumption at Burlington, 6 p.m.
North Scott at Bettendorf
Davenport West at Pleasant Valley
Davenport North at Clinton, postponed
Muscatine at Davenport Central, postponed
Iowa Associated Press poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Waukee (5);13-0;86;1
2. North Scott (4);15-0;84;2
3. Bettendorf;13-1;65;4
4. Iowa City West;11-2;58;5
5. Davenport Central;12-2;44;6
T6. Cedar Falls;11-2;40;7
T6. Sioux City East;13-1;40;3
8. Dubuque Senior;10-2;39;9
T9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;11-3;10;NR
T9. WDM Valley;13-3;10;8
Others receiving votes: Des Moines North 6; Ames 6; Indianola 6; Johnston 1.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Clear Lake (4);15-0;82;2
2. Norwalk (4);12-3;78;4
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;12-3;62;8
4. Maquoketa (1);14-1;59;1
5. Pella;11-3;48;3
6. Oskaloosa;9-4;46;5
7. Carroll;11-2;31;6
8. West Delaware;11-4;29;10
9. Fairfield;12-3;20;NR
10. Gilbert;13-3;15;7
Others receiving votes: Marion 13; Glenwood 6; Denison-Schleswig 3; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2; Spencer 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. North Linn (7);15-0;88;1
2. Boyden-Hull (2);16-0;72;2
3. Van Meter;14-0;66;3
4. West Sioux;17-0;60;4
5. Treynor;14-1;58;5
6. South Hamilton;15-1;46;6
7. South Central Calhoun;15-1;32;8
8. Camanche;14-2;25;T9
9. Dike-New Hartford;13-1;12;T9
10. Western Christian;10-4;11;7
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 9; OA/BCIG 6; West Branch 5; Sioux Center 3; Mount Ayr 1; Unity Christian 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Grand View Christian (6);16-1;87;1
2. Montezuma (3);16-0;74;2
3. New London;15-0;69;4
4. Ankeny Christian Academy;14-0;52;5
5. George-Little Rock;15-2;50;3
6. Stanton;17-0;48;6
7. Ar-We-Va;17-0;46;7
8. Clinton Prince of Peace;14-1;31;8
9. Sioux Central;15-2;10;9
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;15-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 7; South O'Brien 3; Burlington Notre Dame 3; Algona Garrigan 2; Mason City Newman 2; Lynnville-Sully 2.
Durant 70, Wilton 49
DURANT -- Mason Compton 3 0-0 7, Drew Delong 1 0-0 3, Easton Botkins 12 1-2 34, Marcus Engstler 2 0-0 5, Bryce Lafrenz 7 5-6 19, Joe Lilienthal 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 6-10 70.
WILTON -- Garrett Bohnsack 3 0-0 9, Brian Santiago 1 0-0 2, Chase Miller 1 0-0 2, Jared Townsend 8 10-14 27, Ashten Stoelk 3 3-4 9. Totals: 16 13-18 49.
Wilton;12;13;12;12;--;49
Durant;21;9;12;28;--;70
3-point goals -- Durant 12 (Botkins 9, Compson, Delong, Engstler); Wilton 4 (Bohnsack 3, Townsend)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;13;0;16;0
North Scott;;12;2;14;3
Bettendorf;;10;3;13;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Davenport Assumption;;7;6;8;8
Clinton;;5;7;7;7
Muscatine;;4;8;4;11
Davenport Central;;3;10;3;13
Burlington;;2;10;3;11
Davenport West;;0;13;0;16
Today's games
Burlington at Assumption, 6 p.m.
Bettendorf at North Scott
Pleasant Valley at Davenport West
Davenport North at Clinton, postponed
Davenport Central at Muscatine, postponed
Wilton 88, Durant 61
WILTON -- Linsey Ford 0-0 2-2 2, Kortney Drake 10 1-2 22, Chloe Wells 2 0-1 4, Emily Lange 12 2-4 33, Aubrey Putman 3 9-10 15, Lexi Walker 1 0-2 3, Kelsey Drake 4 0-0 9. Totals: 21 14-22 88.
DURANT -- Hannah Happ 3 3-3 11, Ruby Kappeler 3 0-0 8, Kamryn Meyer 6 6-7 18, Kira Schult 4 3-4 13, Kylie Kay 0 0-2 0, Gabrielle Olsen 1 0-0 2, Allie Poston 1 0-2 2, Nicole Brown 1 0-0 3, Halle Collier 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 14-20 61.
Wilton;30;21;19;18;--;88
Durant;20;14;8;19;--;61
3-point goals -- Wilton 10 (Lange 7, Kortney Drake, Walker, Kelsey Drake); Durant 7 (Happ 2, Kappeler 2, Schult 2, Brown). Fouled out -- None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.