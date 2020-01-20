Q-C area high school results for Monday, Jan. 20

Boys basketball
Iowa AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee (10)
|9-0
|116
|1
|2. Waterloo, West (1)
|8-1
|101
|2
|3. Iowa City, West
|7-1
|90
|3
|4. Cedar Falls (1)
|7-1
|87
|4
|5. Dubuque, Hempstead
|9-1
|54
|6
|6. Ankeny Centennial
|10-1
|52
|5
|7. North Scott, Eldridge
|10-1
|48
|9
|8. Dubuque, Senior
|6-1
|44
|10
|9. Ankeny
|9-1
|30
|NR
|10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines
|8-2
|20
|8
Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Norwalk (3)
|8-2
|92
|8
|2. Marion (1)
|9-1
|90
|10
|3. Davenport Assumption (4)
|8-2
|85
|6
|4. Carroll (1)
|7-1
|73
|1
|5. Pella (1)
|8-2
|57
|NR
|6. Winterset
|7-2
|54
|4
|7. Mount Vernon
|9-2
|43
|2
|8. MOC-Floyd Valley
|10-2
|28
|7
|9. Glenwood
|9-3
|26
|NR
|10. Ballard
|7-4
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central DeWitt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Sioux (7)
|12-0
|113
|1
|2. Camanche (5)
|9-0
|107
|2
|3. Treynor
|11-1
|90
|3
|4. North Linn
|10-0
|83
|4
|5. Boyden-Hull
|10-1
|74
|8
|6. Beckman Catholic
|9-2
|53
|5
|7. Van Meter
|10-0
|46
|9
|8. Western Christian
|8-2
|16
|NR
|9. Iowa City Regina
|8-2
|14
|7
|(tie) West Branch
|10-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Easton Valley (5)
|11-0
|109
|3
|2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4)
|11-1
|106
|4
|3. WACO, Wayland (1)
|12-0
|75
|5
|4. Montezuma
|8-1
|68
|1
|5. West Fork, Sheffield (1)
|11-1
|65
|6
|6. Lake Mills
|11-1
|58
|7
|7. St. Mary's, Remsen
|9-2
|55
|2
|8. South O'Brien, Paullina
|10-2
|46
|10
|9. Mount Ayr (1)
|10-0
|38
|10
|10. Martensdale-St. Marys
|9-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) Highland, Riverside
|12-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;6;0;10;1
Davenport North;5;1;7;3
Davenport Central;5;2;7;4
Assumption;4;2;8;2
Bettendorf;4;2;4;6
Pleasant Valley;3;5;6;5
Clinton;1;5;1;8
Muscatine;1;6;1;10
Davenport West;0;6;2;6
Tuesday's games
Davenport West at North Scott
Davenport North at Bettendorf
Assumption at Clinton
Muscatine at Davenport Central
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;4;1;12;5
Galesburg;5;2;16;2
Rock Island;4;2;13;4
Quincy;3;2;10;6
Moline;2;3;12;5
United Township;2;3;6;9
Sterling;2;3;9;6
Alleman;0;6;2;17
Monday's results
Iowa
Burlington Notre Dame 75, Louisa-Muscatine 56
Camanche 78, Anamosa 40
Wapello 47, Winfield-Mount Union 24
Illinois
Galesburg 73, Rock Island 62
Rockford Guilford 44, United Twp. 38
Rockford Jefferson 46, United Twp. 33
Camanche 78, Anamosa 40
CAMANCHE (10-0) -- Ethan Buckley 2 0-1 4, LJ Henderson 2 1-2 5, Caleb Delzell 5 0-0 10, Logan Shaw 0 2-2 2, Zach Erwin 3 5-6 11, Cam Soenksen 6 0-1 16, Jordan Lawrence 4 0-1 10, Zayne Feller 3 2-2 8, Brayden Lodge 1 0-0 3, Mike Delzell 1 1-2 3, Payton Draper 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 11-17 78.
ANAMOSA (2-10) -- Trae Klatt 6 2-3 15, Jake Jess 2 0-0 5, Justin Tjaden 1 0-0 3, Sage Hoyt 1 1-4 3, Caleb Otting 0 0-0 0, Sam Wilt 3 3-4 10, Nick Wagner 1 0-0 2, Andrew Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-11 40.
Camanche;21;20;20;17;--;78
Anamosa;10;8;14;8;--;40
3-point goals -- Camanche 7 (Soenksen 4, Lawrence 2, Lodge); Anamosa 4 (Klatt, Jess, Tjaden, Wilt). Total fouls -- Camanche 12, Anamosa 15. Fouled out -- none.
Galesburg 73, Rock Island 62
ROCK ISLAND (13-4, 4-2) -- Sigel 2-9 1-2 3 6, Nimmers 1-8 2-2 5 5, Reese 1-6 2-2 3 5, Holtam 5-14 6-8 2 16, Gustafson 3-8 0-0 1 6, McDuffy 5-15 5-11 2 16, Key 3-4 0-0 0 8, Metcalf 0-0 0-0 2 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 20-64 16-25 19 62.
GALESBURG (19-2, 5-2) -- D. Egicpciaco 4-6 3-3 2 11, A. Egipciaco 3-3 0-0 2 6, Milan 1-4 8-12 4 11, Price 9-16 3-4 4 21, McCants 7-17 5-6 3 20, Meadows 0-1 4-8 2 4. Totals 24-47 23-33 17 73
Rock Island;9;12;14;27;—;62
Galesburg;10;15;18;30;—;73
3-point goals -- RI 6-24 (Key 2-2, Sigel 1-7, McDuffy 1-6, Nimmers 1-3, Reese 1-3, Holtam 0-3); Gales 2-15 (McCants 1-4, Milan 1-2, Price 0-6, D. Egipciaco 0-2, Meadows 0-1). Rebounds -- RI 44 (Holtam 9); Gales 23 (Price 7, McCants 7). Assists -- RI 9 (Sigel 3); Gales 6 (Price 4). Steals -- RI 5 (Holtam 2); Gales 5 (Price 2). Blocks -- RI 1 (Holtam 1); Gales 2 (McCants 2). Turnovers -- RI 12, Gales 8. Technical fouls -- RI 2 (C. Sigel and coach Sigel)
Burlington Notre Dame 75, Louisa-Muscatine 56
Louisa-Muscatine -- Jared Woerly 4 0-0 2 11, Emmanuel Walker 1 0-0 0 3, Aidan Danz 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Wehrle 4 0-0 2 9, Dru Raisbeck 0 0-0 0 0, Dallas Vasquez 5 0-0 1 11, Brock Jeambey 6 6-7 0 18, Michael Danz 2 0-0 1 4, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 6-7 6 56
Burlington Notre Dame -- Mitchell Brent 10 0-2 1 20, Matt Johnson 2 0-0 2 5, Sam Brueck 4 0-0 1 8, Brady Oleson 0 0-0 0 0, Anthony Hoffman 0 0-0 0 0, Josh Smith 7 1-2 4 15, Nick Skerik 4 2-2 0 12, Axel Tjaden 6 1-2 1 13, Lane Burnett 0 0-0 0 0, Alex Becker 1 0-0 1 2, Jackson Brent 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 34 4-8 10 75
Louisa-Muscatine;7;8;19;22;--;56
Burlington Notre Dame;15;26;19;15;--;75
3-point goals -- Louisa-Muscatine 6 (Woerly 3, Walker, Wehrle, Vasquez); Burlington Notre Dame 3 (Skerik 2, Johnson)
Wapello 47, Winfield-Mount Union 24
Winfield-Mount Union -- Juanito Piper 1 0-0 2 2, Jacob Kongable 0 0-0 0 0, Christian Gerot 1 0-0 1 3, Konner Wade 0 0-0 0 0, Nathan Crow 0 0-0 0 0, Nolan Ross 1 0-0 2 3, John Day 0 0-0 0 0, Daunte Oepping 3 1-2 0 7, Dawson Bergthold 1 0-0 3 2, Collin Simmons 0 0-0 0 0, Jared Arnold 2 0-0 1 5, Bryce Wade 1 0-0 1 2, Ty Yocum 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 1-2 10 24
Wapello -- Griffin Mears 1 0-0 0 2, Brian Redmond 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 4 6-8 5 16, Briar Holmes 1 0-0 1 2, Aiden Housman 1 0-0 1 2, Hector Zepeda 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 7 1-2 1 15, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Rhett Smith 5 0-0 2 10. Totals 19 7-10 10 47
Winfield-Mount Union;5;2;9;8;--;24
Wapello;17;4;16;10;--;47
3-point goals -- Winfield-Mount Union 3 (Gerot, Ross, Arnold); Wapello 2 (Griffin 2). Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Griffin)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;8;0;11;0
Davenport North;7;1;8;3
Bettendorf;7;2;9;4
Assumption;5;4;7;4
Muscatine;4;5;7;7
Davenport Central;3;5;5;6
Pleasant Valley;3;6;5;8
Davenport West;1;7;1;10
Clinton;0;8;1;10
Tuesday's games
Bettendorf at Davenport North
Clinton at Assumption
North Scott at Davenport West
Davenport Central at Muscatine
Western Big 6 standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Geneseo;9;0;16;2
Rock Island;6;2;18;6
Moline;6;2;16;6
Quincy;4;4;10;8
Sterling;4;5;11;11
Galesburg;3;5;13;8
United Township;2;6;7;16
Alleman;0;9;3;18
Monday's results
Iowa
Washington 46, Louisa-Muscatine 17
West Liberty 49, Regina 38
Illinois
Geneseo 59, Peoria Manual 27
Geneseo 71, Bureau Valley 39
Orion 50, Bureau Valley 46
Orion 69, Kewanee 47
Peoria Manual 44, Kewanee 40
Washington 46, Louisa-Muscatine 17
Washington -- Halle Leyden 3 2-4 2 11, Kinsey Duwa 3 0-0 3 7, Maddison Fishback 1 0-0 0 3, Anna Nacos 2 3-5 2 8, Josie Tanner 0 0-0 2 0, Ava Turner 1 2-2 0 4, Addison Six 3 3-6 3 9, Emma Herr 0 0-0 0 0, Elyse Hunt 0 0-0 0 0, Kaylin Long 0 0-0 0 0, Makenna Conrad 0 0-0 0 0, Olivia Pacha 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 13 10-17 14 46
Louisa-Muscatine -- McKenna Hohenadel 0 0-1 2 0, Emilee Truitt 1 0-0 0 2, Hanna McConnaha 0 2-2 1 2, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-2 0 0, Laken Werner 0 1-2 3 1, Hailey Sanders 0 2-2 2 2, Kylee Sanders 3 2-2 0 8, Raegan Downing 1 0-3 3 2, Alissa Cox 0 0-0 2 0, Destiny Miller 0 0-2 0 0, Joslin Crumly 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 5 7-16 13 17
Washington;7;14;13;12;--;46
Louisa-Muscatine;7;4;4;2;--;17
3-point goals -- Washington 6 (Leyden 3, Duwa, Fishback, Nacos)
Geneseo 59, Peoria Manual 27
GENESEO -- Rapps 2 0-0 1 5, Simms 1 0-0 1 2, Frerichs 1 0-0 1 2, M. Barickman 0 0-0 0 0, A. Barickman 0 2-2 0 2, McGuire 1 0-0 0 2, Ludwig 6 10 1-1 1 23, Mackey 0 2-4 2 2, Wiese 0 0-0 2 0, Henderson 1 0-0 2 2, Wirth 1 5-6 2 7, Beach 3 6-6 0 12. Totals 20 16-19 12 59.
PEORIA MANUAL -- Mack 2 1-1 4 5, Williams 0 0-0 1 0, Williams 0 3-4 2 3, Brownlee 2 0-0 5 4, King 0 0-0 3 0, Bramlett 2 0-0 1 6, Pittman 1 0-0 3 2, Cooper 1 1-2 2 3, Humbles 3 0-0 0 6. Totals 11 5-7 20 27.
Geneseo;21;23;8;7;--;59
Peoria Manual;8;8;6;7;--;27
3-point goals -- Gen 2 (Rapps, Ludwig)
Geneseo 71, Bureau Valley 39
GENESEO -- Rapps 6 2-2 1 10, Simms 1 2-2 0 6, Frerichs 1 2-2 1 6, M. Barickman 3 2-2 1 9, A. Barickman 0 2-2 0 2, McGuire 2 1-2 1 5, Ludwig 8 2-2 1 20, Mackey 0 0-0 0 0, Wiese 2 0-1 3 6, Henderson 1 2-2 1 6, Wirth 1 0-0 1 2, Beach 2 3-6 0 7. Totals 25 18-21 10 71.
BUREAU VALLEY -- Wirth 1 0-0 1 2, Kolb 2 0-0 0 4, Aber 3 1-2 0 8, Stoller 5 3-5 2 13, Ringle 0 2-2 2 2, Konneuk 2 0-0 3 4, Osorio 0 0-0 0 0, Bohm 2 0-1 2 4, Hardy 0 0-0 1 0, Morrow 0 0-0 1 0, Wagner 0 0-2 0 0, Dye 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 16 6-12 15 39.
Geneseo;32;19;12;13;--;71
Bureau Valley;15;11;11;2;--;39
3-point goals -- BV 1 (Aber); Gen 3 (Barickman, Ludwig 2).
Peoria Manual 44, Kewanee 40
KEWANEE -- Shafer 1 1-2 5 4, Meyer 3 2-2 1 9, Heeren 1 0-0 1 2, Duarte 2 0-0 1 4, Damron 5 5-7 4 15, Torrean 0 0-0 1 0, Contreras 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 15 8-11 15 40.
PEORIA MANUAL -- Mack 6 0-3 0 13, Williams 1 0-0 5 2, Williams 0 0-0 1 0, Brownlee 1 2-4 2 4, Kivy 2 1-5 3 5, Bromlett 0 0-0 0 0, Pittman 4 1-3 2 9, Cooper 3 0-0 1 6, Humbles 1 1-2 1 3, Randle 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 18 5-17 16 44.
Kewanee;9;16;6;9;--;40
Manual;16;5;7;16;--;44
3-point goals -- K 2 (Shafer, Meyer); PM 3 (Mack, Kivy 20)
Orion 50, Bureau Valley 46
ORION -- Lillibridge 2 3-5 2 7, Bowling 4 1-3 4 9, R. Filler 3 2-2 0 8, K. Filler 0 0-0 3 0, Kimball 1 0-0 0 2, James 4 6-10 4 14, Bollinger 0 0-1 2 0, O. Farawell 2 0-0 5 4, C. Farawell 3 0-0 4 6. Totals 19 12-21 22 50.
BUREAU VALLEY -- Wirth 0 0-0 0 0, Kolb 0 2-2 0 2, Aber 1 0-1 2 2, Stoller 3 2-2 4 9, Ringle 2 4-9 5 10, Konneck 3 0-2 0 6, Bohm 3 11-14 3 17, Hardy 0 0-0 1 0, Morrow 0 0-1 3 0, Dye 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 12 19-31 20 46.
Orion;10;11;9;20;--;50
Bureau Valley;6;7;17;16;--;46
3-point goals -- BV 3 (Stoller, Ringle 2)
Orion 69, Kewanee 47
ORION -- Lillibridge 3 2-4 0 8, Bowling 4 1-2 2 9, R. Filler 1 1-1 3 4, Jayes 6 2-2 4 14, Bollinger 3 4-4 2 11, O. Farwell 3 4-4 1 10, C. Farwell 4 0-0 3 8. Totals 26 14-17 15 69.
KEWANEE -- Crabtree 0 1-2 1 1, Shafer 2 0-0 2 6, Meyer 3 0-0 3 8, Heeren 0 0-0 1 0, Duarte 0 0-0 2 0, Damron 9 5-10 2 25, Tondreau 1 1-2 3 3, Sheets 1 1-2 2 3, Contreras 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 8-16 17 47.
Orion;21;22;14;12;--;69
Kewanee;12;14;9;12;--;47
3-point goals -- O 3 (R. Filler, Kimball, Bollinger); K 7 (Shafer 2, Meyer 2, Damron 2, Sheets)
Wrestling
J-Hawk Invitational
Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 194.5; 2. Dubuque Hempstead 175; 3. Cedar Falls 163.5; 4. Iowa City High 153.5; 5. Fort Madison 148.5; 6. Solon 141; 7. Muscatine 136.5; 8. Boone 122.5; 9. Burlington Notre Dame 95; 10. Clinton 81; 11. Davenport Central 79; 12. Alburnett 77.5; 13. Burlington 67; 14. Cedar Rapids Washington 63; 15. North Cedar 62; 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25.
Championship matches
106 -- Nathan Canfield (DC) major dec. Henry Koehn (CF), 12-2; 113 -- Blaine Frazier (BND) dec. Ethan Wood-Finley (IC High), 7-1; 120 -- Adler Kramer (Hempstead) dec. Garrett Borman (IC High), 6-2; 126 -- Jackson Barth (CF) dec. Sam West (BND), 14-8; 132 -- Duncan Delzell (Burl) dec. Hunter Meyrer (PV), 11-4; 138 -- Grifen Molle (BND) dec. Dylan Whitt (CF), 9-5; 145 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) tech. fall Brody Hawtrey (NC), 17-2 (3:01); 152 -- Eli Loyd (PV) pinned Zeb Snida (Solon), 5:53; 160 -- Ben Kueter (IC High) major dec. Ryan Kammerer (PV), 15-4; 170 -- Jax Flynn (Solon) major dec. Tim Nimely (Musc), 12-4; 182 -- Taner Harvey (Boone) pinned Aidan Dunne (Hempstead), 1:40; 195 -- Tyler Thurston (NC) pinned Noah Neofotist (Alburnett), 1:12; 220 -- Jason Lemus (IC High) pinned Alex Hudson (Hempstead), 1:57; 285 -- Danen Settles (Ft. Madison) dec. Togeh Deseh (Musc), 3-1.
Local top-5 place winners
113 -- 5. Sid Sharma (PV); 120 -- 3. Jackson Miller (PV); 5. Luke Jennings (Clinton); 126 -- 3. Mason Crabtree (Musc.); 5. Izaak Swanson (PV); 138 -- 3. Carson Harder (Musc.); 152 -- 5. Connor Beck (Musc.); 160 -- 3. Cedric Castillo (Musc.); 4. Jasper Luckritz (Clinton); 170 -- 5. Raymond Robinson (DC); 182 -- 3. TJ Brown (PV); 4. Trevor Bitner (Clinton); 5. Anthony Mathias (Musc.); 220 -- 5. Aiden Kilstrom (PV); 285 -- 4. Noah Howard (Clinton)
Girls bowling
Sterling MLK Invite
Team scores -- 1. Oregon 5410, 2. Dixon 5211, 3. Geneseo 5152, 4. Galesburg 5011, 5. Hoopeston 4906, 6. Sterling 4762, 7. Kewanee 4197, 8. Erie-Prophetstown 3736, 9. Rochelle 2971.
High 3-game series -- 1. Casey Folger (Gales) 1219, 2. Rebecca Meyers (OHS) 1148, 3. Zoey Paone (SHS) 1143. High 3-game series -- 1. Folger (Gales) 661, 2. Paone (SHS) 622, 3. Riley Kavanaugh (Dixon) 610. High game -- 1. Folger (Gales) 267, 2. Mya Mirocha (KHS) 246, 3. Madison Holevoet (Gen) 237.
Kewanee -- Mirocha 543-437--1016, Harmonie Petty 340-370--710, Tessa Rodgers 412-352--764, Aspen Schwickerath 385-435--820, Kaitlyn Witte 437-450--887.
Geneseo -- Holevoet 566-521--1087, Karis Ostrowski 509-553--1062, Jenah Hart 481-565--1046, Miranda Roemer 498-482--980, Emma Kass 513-464--977.
Erie-Prophetstown -- Lynette Foree 402-483--885, Keri Battaglia 658, Sydney Melton 350-355--705, Naudia Riteman 370-349--719, Berkley Eggers 349-420--769.