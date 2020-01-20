Q-C area high school results for Monday, Jan. 20
0 comments
agate

Q-C area high school results for Monday, Jan. 20

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

Iowa AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukee (10)9-01161
2. Waterloo, West (1)8-11012
3. Iowa City, West7-1903
4. Cedar Falls (1)7-1874
5. Dubuque, Hempstead9-1546
6. Ankeny Centennial10-1525
7. North Scott, Eldridge10-1489
8. Dubuque, Senior6-14410
9. Ankeny9-130NR
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines8-2208

Others receiving votes: Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 15. Sioux City, East 2. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Norwalk (3)8-2928
2. Marion (1)9-19010
3. Davenport Assumption (4)8-2856
4. Carroll (1)7-1731
5. Pella (1)8-257NR
6. Winterset7-2544
7. Mount Vernon9-2432
8. MOC-Floyd Valley10-2287
9. Glenwood9-326NR
10. Ballard7-424NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 20. Dallas Center-Grimes 20. Keokuk 10. Le Mars 8. Central DeWitt 7. Gilbert 6. Harlan 6. Algona 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Washington 1. Denison-Schleswig 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. West Sioux (7)12-01131 
2. Camanche (5)9-01072
3. Treynor11-1903
4. North Linn10-0834
5. Boyden-Hull10-1748
6. Beckman Catholic9-2535
7. Van Meter10-0469
8. Western Christian8-216NR
9. Iowa City Regina8-2147
(tie) West Branch10-114NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 8. Osage 7. Albia 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4. Woodward-Granger 4. Pella Christian 3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 3. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 2. Rock Valley 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Easton Valley (5)11-01093
2. Bishop Garrigan, Algona (4)11-11064
3. WACO, Wayland (1)12-0755 
4. Montezuma8-1681
5. West Fork, Sheffield (1)11-1656
6. Lake Mills11-1587
7. St. Mary's, Remsen9-2552
8. South O'Brien, Paullina10-24610
9. Mount Ayr (1)10-03810
10. Martensdale-St. Marys9-18NR
(tie) Highland, Riverside12-18NR

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. New London 5. Siouxland Community Christian 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Newell-Fonda 3. Madrid 1.

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;6;0;10;1

Davenport North;5;1;7;3

Davenport Central;5;2;7;4

Assumption;4;2;8;2

Bettendorf;4;2;4;6

Pleasant Valley;3;5;6;5

Clinton;1;5;1;8

Muscatine;1;6;1;10

Davenport West;0;6;2;6

Tuesday's games

Davenport West at North Scott

Davenport North at Bettendorf

Assumption at Clinton

Muscatine at Davenport Central

Western Big 6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Geneseo;4;1;12;5

Galesburg;5;2;16;2

Rock Island;4;2;13;4

Quincy;3;2;10;6

Moline;2;3;12;5

United Township;2;3;6;9

Sterling;2;3;9;6

Alleman;0;6;2;17

Monday's results

Iowa

Burlington Notre Dame 75, Louisa-Muscatine 56

Camanche 78, Anamosa 40

Wapello 47, Winfield-Mount Union 24

Illinois

Galesburg 73, Rock Island 62

Rockford Guilford 44, United Twp. 38

Rockford Jefferson 46, United Twp. 33

Camanche 78, Anamosa 40

CAMANCHE (10-0) -- Ethan Buckley 2 0-1 4, LJ Henderson 2 1-2 5, Caleb Delzell 5 0-0 10, Logan Shaw 0 2-2 2, Zach Erwin 3 5-6 11, Cam Soenksen 6 0-1 16, Jordan Lawrence 4 0-1 10, Zayne Feller 3 2-2 8, Brayden Lodge 1 0-0 3, Mike Delzell 1 1-2 3, Payton Draper 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 11-17 78.

ANAMOSA (2-10) -- Trae Klatt 6 2-3 15, Jake Jess 2 0-0 5, Justin Tjaden 1 0-0 3, Sage Hoyt 1 1-4 3, Caleb Otting 0 0-0 0, Sam Wilt 3 3-4 10, Nick Wagner 1 0-0 2, Andrew Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-11 40.

Camanche;21;20;20;17;--;78

Anamosa;10;8;14;8;--;40

3-point goals -- Camanche 7 (Soenksen 4, Lawrence 2, Lodge); Anamosa 4 (Klatt, Jess, Tjaden, Wilt). Total fouls -- Camanche 12, Anamosa 15. Fouled out -- none.

Galesburg 73, Rock Island 62

ROCK ISLAND (13-4, 4-2) -- Sigel 2-9 1-2 3 6, Nimmers 1-8 2-2 5 5, Reese 1-6 2-2 3 5, Holtam 5-14 6-8 2 16, Gustafson 3-8 0-0 1 6, McDuffy 5-15 5-11 2 16, Key 3-4 0-0 0 8, Metcalf 0-0 0-0 2 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 20-64 16-25 19 62.

GALESBURG (19-2, 5-2) -- D. Egicpciaco 4-6 3-3 2 11, A. Egipciaco 3-3 0-0 2 6, Milan 1-4 8-12 4 11, Price 9-16 3-4 4 21, McCants 7-17 5-6 3 20, Meadows 0-1 4-8 2 4. Totals 24-47 23-33 17 73

Rock Island;9;12;14;27;—;62

Galesburg;10;15;18;30;—;73

3-point goals -- RI 6-24 (Key 2-2, Sigel 1-7, McDuffy 1-6, Nimmers 1-3, Reese 1-3, Holtam 0-3); Gales 2-15 (McCants 1-4, Milan 1-2, Price 0-6, D. Egipciaco 0-2, Meadows 0-1). Rebounds -- RI 44 (Holtam 9); Gales 23 (Price 7, McCants 7). Assists -- RI 9 (Sigel 3); Gales 6 (Price 4). Steals -- RI 5 (Holtam 2); Gales 5 (Price 2). Blocks -- RI 1 (Holtam 1); Gales 2 (McCants 2). Turnovers -- RI 12, Gales 8. Technical fouls -- RI 2 (C. Sigel and coach Sigel)

Burlington Notre Dame 75, Louisa-Muscatine 56

Louisa-Muscatine -- Jared Woerly 4 0-0 2 11, Emmanuel Walker 1 0-0 0 3, Aidan Danz 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Wehrle 4 0-0 2 9, Dru Raisbeck 0 0-0 0 0, Dallas Vasquez 5 0-0 1 11, Brock Jeambey 6 6-7 0 18, Michael Danz 2 0-0 1 4, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 6-7 6 56

Burlington Notre Dame -- Mitchell Brent 10 0-2 1 20, Matt Johnson 2 0-0 2 5, Sam Brueck 4 0-0 1 8, Brady Oleson 0 0-0 0 0, Anthony Hoffman 0 0-0 0 0, Josh Smith 7 1-2 4 15, Nick Skerik 4 2-2 0 12, Axel Tjaden 6 1-2 1 13, Lane Burnett 0 0-0 0 0, Alex Becker 1 0-0 1 2, Jackson Brent 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 34 4-8 10 75

Louisa-Muscatine;7;8;19;22;--;56

Burlington Notre Dame;15;26;19;15;--;75

3-point goals -- Louisa-Muscatine 6 (Woerly 3, Walker, Wehrle, Vasquez); Burlington Notre Dame 3 (Skerik 2, Johnson) 

Wapello 47, Winfield-Mount Union 24

Winfield-Mount Union -- Juanito Piper 1 0-0 2 2, Jacob Kongable 0 0-0 0 0, Christian Gerot 1 0-0 1 3, Konner Wade 0 0-0 0 0, Nathan Crow 0 0-0 0 0, Nolan Ross 1 0-0 2 3, John Day 0 0-0 0 0, Daunte Oepping 3 1-2 0 7, Dawson Bergthold 1 0-0 3 2, Collin Simmons 0 0-0 0 0, Jared Arnold 2 0-0 1 5, Bryce Wade 1 0-0 1 2, Ty Yocum 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 1-2 10 24 

Wapello -- Griffin Mears 1 0-0 0 2, Brian Redmond 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 4 6-8 5 16, Briar Holmes 1 0-0 1 2, Aiden Housman 1 0-0 1 2, Hector Zepeda 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 7 1-2 1 15, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Rhett Smith 5 0-0 2 10. Totals 19 7-10 10 47

Winfield-Mount Union;5;2;9;8;--;24

Wapello;17;4;16;10;--;47

3-point goals -- Winfield-Mount Union 3 (Gerot, Ross, Arnold); Wapello 2 (Griffin 2). Fouled out -- Wapello 1 (Griffin) 

Girls basketball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;8;0;11;0

Davenport North;7;1;8;3

Bettendorf;7;2;9;4

Assumption;5;4;7;4

Muscatine;4;5;7;7

Davenport Central;3;5;5;6

Pleasant Valley;3;6;5;8

Davenport West;1;7;1;10

Clinton;0;8;1;10

Tuesday's games

Bettendorf at Davenport North

Clinton at Assumption

North Scott at Davenport West

Davenport Central at Muscatine

Western Big 6 standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Geneseo;9;0;16;2

Rock Island;6;2;18;6

Moline;6;2;16;6

Quincy;4;4;10;8

Sterling;4;5;11;11

Galesburg;3;5;13;8

United Township;2;6;7;16

Alleman;0;9;3;18

Monday's results

Iowa

Washington 46, Louisa-Muscatine 17

West Liberty 49, Regina 38

Illinois

Geneseo 59, Peoria Manual 27

Geneseo 71, Bureau Valley 39

Orion 50, Bureau Valley 46

Orion 69, Kewanee 47

Peoria Manual 44, Kewanee 40

Washington 46, Louisa-Muscatine 17

Washington -- Halle Leyden 3 2-4 2 11, Kinsey Duwa 3 0-0 3 7, Maddison Fishback 1 0-0 0 3, Anna Nacos 2 3-5 2 8, Josie Tanner 0 0-0 2 0, Ava Turner 1 2-2 0 4, Addison Six 3 3-6 3 9, Emma Herr 0 0-0 0 0, Elyse Hunt 0 0-0 0 0, Kaylin Long 0 0-0 0 0, Makenna Conrad 0 0-0 0 0, Olivia Pacha 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 13 10-17 14 46

Louisa-Muscatine -- McKenna Hohenadel 0 0-1 2 0, Emilee Truitt 1 0-0 0 2, Hanna McConnaha 0 2-2 1 2, Abbie Kinsley 0 0-2 0 0, Laken Werner 0 1-2 3 1, Hailey Sanders 0 2-2 2 2, Kylee Sanders 3 2-2 0 8, Raegan Downing 1 0-3 3 2, Alissa Cox 0 0-0 2 0, Destiny Miller 0 0-2 0 0, Joslin Crumly 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 5 7-16 13 17 

Washington;7;14;13;12;--;46

Louisa-Muscatine;7;4;4;2;--;17

3-point goals -- Washington 6 (Leyden 3, Duwa, Fishback, Nacos) 

Geneseo 59, Peoria Manual 27

GENESEO -- Rapps 2 0-0 1 5, Simms 1 0-0 1 2, Frerichs 1 0-0 1 2, M. Barickman 0 0-0 0 0, A. Barickman 0 2-2 0 2, McGuire 1 0-0 0 2, Ludwig 6 10 1-1 1 23, Mackey 0 2-4 2 2, Wiese 0 0-0 2 0, Henderson 1 0-0 2 2, Wirth 1 5-6 2 7, Beach 3 6-6 0 12. Totals 20 16-19 12 59.

PEORIA MANUAL -- Mack 2 1-1 4 5, Williams 0 0-0 1 0, Williams 0 3-4 2 3, Brownlee 2 0-0 5 4, King 0 0-0 3 0, Bramlett 2 0-0 1 6, Pittman 1 0-0 3 2, Cooper 1 1-2 2 3, Humbles 3 0-0 0 6. Totals 11 5-7 20 27.

Geneseo;21;23;8;7;--;59

Peoria Manual;8;8;6;7;--;27

3-point goals -- Gen 2 (Rapps, Ludwig)

Geneseo 71, Bureau Valley 39

GENESEO -- Rapps 6 2-2 1 10, Simms 1 2-2 0 6, Frerichs 1 2-2 1 6, M. Barickman 3 2-2 1 9, A. Barickman 0 2-2 0 2, McGuire 2 1-2 1 5, Ludwig 8 2-2 1 20, Mackey 0 0-0 0 0, Wiese 2 0-1 3 6, Henderson 1 2-2 1 6, Wirth 1 0-0 1 2, Beach 2 3-6 0 7. Totals 25 18-21 10 71.

BUREAU VALLEY -- Wirth 1 0-0 1 2, Kolb 2 0-0 0 4, Aber 3 1-2 0 8, Stoller 5 3-5 2 13, Ringle 0 2-2 2 2, Konneuk 2 0-0 3 4, Osorio 0 0-0 0 0, Bohm 2 0-1 2 4, Hardy 0 0-0 1 0, Morrow 0 0-0 1 0, Wagner 0 0-2 0 0, Dye 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 16 6-12 15 39.

Geneseo;32;19;12;13;--;71

Bureau Valley;15;11;11;2;--;39

3-point goals -- BV 1 (Aber); Gen 3 (Barickman, Ludwig 2). 

Peoria Manual 44, Kewanee 40

KEWANEE -- Shafer 1 1-2 5 4, Meyer 3 2-2 1 9, Heeren 1 0-0 1 2, Duarte 2 0-0 1 4, Damron 5 5-7 4 15, Torrean 0 0-0 1 0, Contreras 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 15 8-11 15 40.

PEORIA MANUAL -- Mack 6 0-3 0 13, Williams 1 0-0 5 2, Williams 0 0-0 1 0, Brownlee 1 2-4 2 4, Kivy 2 1-5 3 5, Bromlett 0 0-0 0 0, Pittman 4 1-3 2 9, Cooper 3 0-0 1 6, Humbles 1 1-2 1 3, Randle 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 18 5-17 16 44.

Kewanee;9;16;6;9;--;40

Manual;16;5;7;16;--;44

3-point goals -- K 2 (Shafer, Meyer); PM 3 (Mack, Kivy 20)

Orion 50, Bureau Valley 46

ORION -- Lillibridge 2 3-5 2 7, Bowling 4 1-3 4 9, R. Filler 3 2-2 0 8, K. Filler 0 0-0 3 0, Kimball 1 0-0 0 2, James 4 6-10 4 14, Bollinger 0 0-1 2 0, O. Farawell 2 0-0 5 4, C. Farawell 3 0-0 4 6. Totals 19 12-21 22 50.

BUREAU VALLEY -- Wirth 0 0-0 0 0, Kolb 0 2-2 0 2, Aber 1 0-1 2 2, Stoller 3 2-2 4 9, Ringle 2 4-9 5 10, Konneck 3 0-2 0 6, Bohm 3 11-14 3 17, Hardy 0 0-0 1 0, Morrow 0 0-1 3 0, Dye 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 12 19-31 20 46.

Orion;10;11;9;20;--;50

Bureau Valley;6;7;17;16;--;46

3-point goals -- BV 3 (Stoller, Ringle 2)

Orion 69, Kewanee 47

ORION -- Lillibridge 3 2-4 0 8, Bowling 4 1-2 2 9, R. Filler 1 1-1 3 4, Jayes 6 2-2 4 14, Bollinger 3 4-4 2 11, O. Farwell 3 4-4 1 10, C. Farwell 4 0-0 3 8. Totals 26 14-17 15 69.

KEWANEE -- Crabtree 0 1-2 1 1, Shafer 2 0-0 2 6, Meyer 3 0-0 3 8, Heeren 0 0-0 1 0, Duarte 0 0-0 2 0, Damron 9 5-10 2 25, Tondreau 1 1-2 3 3, Sheets 1 1-2 2 3, Contreras 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 8-16 17 47.

Orion;21;22;14;12;--;69

Kewanee;12;14;9;12;--;47

3-point goals -- O 3 (R. Filler, Kimball, Bollinger); K 7 (Shafer 2, Meyer 2, Damron 2, Sheets)

Wrestling

J-Hawk Invitational

Teams -- 1. Pleasant Valley 194.5; 2. Dubuque Hempstead 175; 3. Cedar Falls 163.5; 4. Iowa City High 153.5; 5. Fort Madison 148.5; 6. Solon 141; 7. Muscatine 136.5; 8. Boone 122.5; 9. Burlington Notre Dame 95; 10. Clinton 81; 11. Davenport Central 79; 12. Alburnett 77.5; 13. Burlington 67; 14. Cedar Rapids Washington 63; 15. North Cedar 62; 16. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25.

Championship matches

106 -- Nathan Canfield (DC) major dec. Henry Koehn (CF), 12-2; 113 -- Blaine Frazier (BND) dec. Ethan Wood-Finley (IC High), 7-1; 120 -- Adler Kramer (Hempstead) dec. Garrett Borman (IC High), 6-2; 126 -- Jackson Barth (CF) dec. Sam West (BND), 14-8; 132 -- Duncan Delzell (Burl) dec. Hunter Meyrer (PV), 11-4; 138 -- Grifen Molle (BND) dec. Dylan Whitt (CF), 9-5; 145 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) tech. fall Brody Hawtrey (NC), 17-2 (3:01); 152 -- Eli Loyd (PV) pinned Zeb Snida (Solon), 5:53; 160 -- Ben Kueter (IC High) major dec. Ryan Kammerer (PV), 15-4; 170 -- Jax Flynn (Solon) major dec. Tim Nimely (Musc), 12-4; 182 -- Taner Harvey (Boone) pinned Aidan Dunne (Hempstead), 1:40; 195 -- Tyler Thurston (NC) pinned Noah Neofotist (Alburnett), 1:12; 220 -- Jason Lemus (IC High) pinned Alex Hudson (Hempstead), 1:57; 285 -- Danen Settles (Ft. Madison) dec. Togeh Deseh (Musc), 3-1. 

Local top-5 place winners

113 -- 5. Sid Sharma (PV); 120 -- 3. Jackson Miller (PV); 5. Luke Jennings (Clinton); 126 -- 3. Mason Crabtree (Musc.); 5. Izaak Swanson (PV); 138 -- 3. Carson Harder (Musc.); 152 -- 5. Connor Beck (Musc.); 160 -- 3. Cedric Castillo (Musc.); 4. Jasper Luckritz (Clinton); 170 -- 5. Raymond Robinson (DC); 182 -- 3. TJ Brown (PV); 4. Trevor Bitner (Clinton); 5. Anthony Mathias (Musc.); 220 -- 5. Aiden Kilstrom (PV); 285 -- 4. Noah Howard (Clinton)

Girls bowling 

Sterling MLK Invite

Team scores -- 1. Oregon 5410, 2. Dixon 5211, 3. Geneseo 5152, 4. Galesburg 5011, 5. Hoopeston 4906, 6. Sterling 4762, 7. Kewanee 4197, 8. Erie-Prophetstown 3736, 9. Rochelle 2971.

High 3-game series -- 1. Casey Folger (Gales) 1219, 2. Rebecca Meyers (OHS) 1148, 3. Zoey Paone (SHS) 1143. High 3-game series -- 1. Folger (Gales) 661, 2. Paone (SHS) 622, 3. Riley Kavanaugh (Dixon) 610. High game -- 1. Folger (Gales) 267, 2. Mya Mirocha (KHS) 246, 3. Madison Holevoet (Gen) 237.

Kewanee -- Mirocha 543-437--1016, Harmonie Petty 340-370--710, Tessa Rodgers 412-352--764, Aspen Schwickerath 385-435--820, Kaitlyn Witte 437-450--887.

Geneseo -- Holevoet 566-521--1087, Karis Ostrowski 509-553--1062, Jenah Hart 481-565--1046, Miranda Roemer 498-482--980, Emma Kass 513-464--977.

Erie-Prophetstown -- Lynette Foree 402-483--885, Keri Battaglia 658, Sydney Melton 350-355--705, Naudia Riteman 370-349--719, Berkley Eggers 349-420--769.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News