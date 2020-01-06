Q-C area high school results for Monday, Jan. 6

Boys basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North Scott;4;0;7;1
Assumption;3;0;7;0
Dav. Central;3;1;5;3
Dav. North;2;1;4;3
Bettendorf;1;2;1;6
Pleasant Valley;1;3;4;3
Muscatine;1;3;1;5
Clinton;1;3;1;5
Dav. West;0;3;2;3
Monday's score
Washington at Muscatine
Today's games
Bettendorf at Davenport West
Burlington at Muscatine
Clinton at Davenport North
North Scott at Assumption
Pleasant Valley at Davenport Central
MAC individual leaders
Points per game -- Sean Peeters (Assumption) 23.9; Emarion Ellis (Central) 19.6; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 18.9; Jamal Winston (West) 17.4; Sam Kilburg (North Scott) 16.6; Jayden Houston (North) 16.2; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 15.7; John Miller (Central) 15.4; Dayne Hodge (Assumption) 14.4; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 13.8; Kaiden Phillips (Central) 13.0
Rebounds per game -- Ty Anderson (North Scott) 10.0; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 9.3; Aldane Barrett (West) 8.6; Kaiden Phillips (Central) 7.6; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 7.2; Emarion Ellis (Central) 7.0; Jayden Houston (North) 5.7; Bill Flaherty (Assumption) 5.1; Jamal Winston (West) 5.0; CJ Ragins (PV) 5.0
Assists -- Amari Porter (Central) 34; Grayson Heiser (Assumption) 31; Jermaine Gardner (West) 27; Sam Kilburg (North Scott) 24; Emarion Ellis (Central) 21; Dayne Hodge (Assumption) 19; Jacob Townsend (PV) 17; Max Holy (Clinton) 16; Ryan Dolphin (PV) 16
Steals -- Emarion Ellis (Central) 15; Jayden Houston (North) 14; Dajion Greer (Central) 13; Jermaine Gardner (West) 12; Ryan Dolphin (PV) 12; Sean Peeters (Assumption) 11; Amari Porter (Central) 11; John Miller (Central) 11; Ty Anderson (North Scott) 10
Blocks -- Kaiden Phillips (Central) 21; Aldane Barrett (West) 20; Emarion Ellis (Central) 17; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 11; Bill Flaherty (Assumption) 10; Jamal Winston (West) 8
Iowa area records
Wamac East -- Central DeWitt 6-1, Maquoketa 2-5
River Valley Conference -- Camanche 6-0, Northeast 7-2, North Cedar 4-3, Durant 4-5, Bellevue 3-5, Tipton 3-6, Wilton 2-7, West Liberty 1-8
Tri-Rivers Conference -- Easton Valley 8-0, Calamus-Wheatland 4-5, Bellevue Marquette 2-8, Clinton Prince of Peace 1-5, Midland 1-7
SEISC North Division -- Wapello 3-5, Louisa-Muscatine 0-7, Columbus 0-9
Iowa AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Waukee (7);6-0;104;1
2. Dubuque Hempstead;7-0;92;3
3. Sioux City East (2);7-0;71;4
4. Waterloo West (1);6-1;67;5
5. Ankeny Centennial (1);7-1;52;2
6. Cedar Falls (1);5-1;48;7
7. Dowling Catholic;6-1;47;9
8. Iowa City West;5-1;42;8
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie;6-1;38;6
10. C.B. Abe Lincoln;8-0;37;10
Others receiving votes: North Scott 24; Dubuque Senior 18; Ankeny 17; Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Davenport Assumption (8);7-0;114;1
2. Carroll (3);5-0;100;2
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (1);7-0;90;3
4. Mount Vernon;7-0;81;4
5. Algona;6-0;66;7
6. Winterset;5-1;53;5
7. Norwalk;4-2;36;8
8. Harlan;6-1;30;6
9. MOC-Floyd Valley;7-1;25;NR
10. Central DeWitt;6-1;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 13; Pella 10; Marion 10; Knoxville 6; Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4; Webster City 1; Gilbert 1; Glenwood 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. West Sioux (1);8-0;96;6
2. Treynor (4);7-1;87;2
3. North Linn (3);7-0;86;3
4. Camanche (4);6-0;82;T4
5. Dyersville Beckman;7-1;64;1
6. Dike-New Hartford;7-0;46;9
7. Iowa City Regina;6-1;35;T4
8. Van Meter;5-0;23;10
9. East Sac County;6-1;22;NR
10. Boyden-Hull;6-1;19;8
Others receiving votes: Albia 18; Monticello 17; Osage 10; Aplington-Parkersburg 10; Western Christian 8; South Central Calhoun 8; Woodward-Granger 7; Des Moines Christian 6; Unity Christian 6; West Branch 5; West Burlington 2; Pella Christian 2; Tri-Center 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Remsen St. Mary's (5);7-0;109;1
2. Montezuma (1);6-0;89;2
3. Easton Valley;8-0;80;4
4. West Fork (1);8-0;78;5
5. Algona Garrigan (3);81-76;3
6. WACO, Wayland (2);9-0;55;6
7. Siouxland Community;8-0;30;NR
8. Lake Mills;6-1;24;9
9. CAM, Anita;7-0;18;NR
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;6-0;16;10
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 14; Martensdale-St. Marys 13; South O'Brien 13; Mount Ayr 9; Grand View Christian 8; Ankeny Christian Academy 7; Madrid 5; Burlington Notre Dame 5; George-Little Rock 3; MFL MarMac 2; Springville 2; Stanton 1; New London 1; Newell-Fonda 1; Meskwaki Settlement 1.
West Liberty 46, Louisa-Musatine 33
LOUISA-MUSCATINE (0-8) -- Jared Woerly 1 0-0 3, Emmanuel Walker 4 0-0 10, Dawson Wehrle 3 1-2 7, Dallas Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Brock Jeambey 3 2-4 8, Michael Danz 1 1-1 3, Xander Bieri 0 0-0 0, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 33
WEST LIBERTY (2-8) -- Ty Jones 2 0-0 4, Caleb Wulf 4 2-4 10, Brodie Kilburn 3 0-2 6, Austin McMicheal 2 1-2 5, Gavin Chown 8 4-8 21, Bryson Iske 0 0-0 0, Ty Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-16 46
Louisa-Muscatine;7;7;11;8;--;33
West Liberty;3;16;13;14;--;46
Three-point goals -- L-M 3 (Walker 2, Woerly); WL 1 (Chown). Team fouls -- L-M 16, WL 13. Fouled out -- L-M (Vasquez); WL (none).
Washington 50, Muscatine 44
Washington -- Kasen Bailey 6-11 2-2 1 19, Zac Stout 0-1 0-0 1 0, Trevor Quigley 1-6 1-2 2 3, Ethan Hunt 2-2 0-0 0 4, Brock Sabaski 1-2 1-2 3 3, Trashaun Willis 4-10 2-2 12, Ethan Patterson 2-6 0-0 0 5, Caleb Tanner 0-0 0-0 2 0.
Muscatine -- Briggs Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Braden Hufford 2-8 0-0 2 6, Reed Ulses 1-6 0-3 2 2, Eli Gaye 0-0 0-0 1 0, Sean Brown 0-0 0-2 1 0, Nick Scholz 2-3 0-1 2 4, Noah Yahn 7-14 1-2 1 19, Waker Cler 0-1 0-2 0 0, Josh Dieckman 3-12 1-2 2 7.
Washington;9;17;12;12;--;50
Muscatine;12;6;13;13;--;44
3-point goal -- Washington 8 (Bailey 5-7, Stout 0-1, Quigley 0-3, Wilis 2-6, Patterson 1-2); Muscatine 5 (Hufford 2-6, Yahn 2-5, Dieckman 0-4). Rebounds -- Washington 29; Muscatine 17. Turnovers -- Washington 19; Muscatine 12.
Mediapolis 48, Wapello 41
Wapello -- Griffen Mears 1 0-0 0 2, Brian Redmond 0 0-0 0 0, Maddox Griffin 1 2-3 1 4, Briar Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, McCuen West 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 2 0-0 5 6, Hector Zepeda 1 0-0 1 3, Caden Thomas 8 0-0 3 16, Jake Gustison 0 0-0 0 0, Tristan Kauffman 0 0-0 0 0, Dawson Holmes 0 0-0 0 0, Rhett Smith 5 0-0 3 10. Totals 18 2-3 16 41
Mediapolis -- Ryan Ensminger 0 0-0 0 0, Owen Timmerman 4 3-4 1 13, Wyatt Wilkerson 0 0-0 2 0, Drew Schroeder 5 5-7 1 16, Josh Darbyshire 3 0-0 1 6, Andrew Carter 0 0-0 2 0, Dawson Wirt 2 3-4 2 9, Regan Thornburg 2 0-0 2 4. Totals 16 11-15 11 48
Wapello;4;12;5;20;--;41
Mediapolis;;11:13;7;17;--;48
3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Housman 2, Zepeda); Mediapolis 5 (Timmerman 2, Wirt 2, Schroeder). Fouled out -- Wapello (Housman)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;6;0;9;0
Assumption;4;1;6;1
Davenport North;4;1;5;2
Bettendorf;3;2;5;3
Muscatine;3;3;4;5
Davenport Central;2;3;4;4
Pleasant Valley;1;4;2;6
Davenport West;1;4;1;6
Clinton;0;6;0;8
Monday's score
Washington at Muscatine
Today's games
Assumption at North Scott
Clinton at Davenport North, 6 p.m.
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley
Davenport West at Bettendorf
Muscatine at Burlington
MAC individual leaders
Points per game -- Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 30.4; Zoey Long (Muscatine) 14.4; Kaitlyn Powell (West) 12.4; Bella Sims (North) 10.6; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 10.5; Kariana Lohf (Central) 10.0; Aniah Smith (Central) 9.9; Camry Dillie (North) 9.7; Presley Case (North Scott) 9.4; Ashley Fountain (Bettendorf) 9.0
Rebounds per game -- Makenzie Cooley (Clinton) 12.0; Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 11.9; Corey Whitlock (Assumption) 8.4; Madi Petersen (Muscatine) 8.2; Kaalyn Petersen (Bettendorf) 7.5; Kylee Devore (West) 6.9; Anne Awour (North) 6.8; Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 6.4; Presley Case (North Scott) 5.7; Riley Vice (PV) 5.5
Assists -- Presley Case (North Scott) 59; Adriane Latham (North Scott) 34; Bella Sims (North) 30; Acorianna Lard (Central) 26; Brooke Kilburg (North Scott) 20; Dawsen Dorsey (Assumption) 19; Elle Davis (Clinton) 18; Kaitlyn Powell (West) 17; Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 17
Steals -- Dawsen Dorsey (Assumption) 28; Presley Case (North Scott) 25; Natalie Moore (Assumption) 23; Kaalyn Petersen (Bettendorf) 21; Grace Schneiderman (West) 19; Maddie Loken (Assumption) 18; Emily Woepking (Muscatine) 18; Acorianna Lard (Central) 18
Blocks -- Kylee Devore (West) 21; Acorianna Lard (Central) 20; Adriauna Mayfield (Central) 15; Kaalyn Petersen (Bettendorf) 10; Aliyah Morgan (Central) 9; Anne Awour (North) 8; Molly Shannon (Clinton) 8; Ava Schubert (Assumption) 7; Corey Whitlock (Assumption) 7; Grace Boffeli (North Scott) 7
Iowa area records
Wamac East -- Central DeWitt 9-0, Maquoketa 7-2
River Valley Conference -- West Liberty 9-1, Northeast 7-3, Wilton 4-5, Bellevue 3-6, Tipton 3-6, Camanche 2-7, Durant 2-8, North Cedar 0-8
Tri-Rivers Conference -- Bellevue Marquette 10-1, Clinton Prince of Peace 4-4, Easton Valley 4-5, Calamus-Wheatland 4-6, Midland 1-7
SEISC North Division -- Wapello 7-2, Louisa-Muscatine 6-3, Columbus 1-9
West Liberty 58, Louisa-Muscatine 43
LOUISA-MUSCATINE (6-3) – McKenna Hohenadel 2-8 2-4 6, Laken Werner 1-3 1-2 3, Hailey Sanders 4-6 3-5 11, Kylee Sanders 6-18 5-9 17, Raegan Downing 2-5 0-0 4, Hanna McConnaha 1-3 0-0 2, Destiney Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Emilee Truitt 0-0 0-2 0, Abbie Kinsley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-34 11-22 43
WEST LIBERTY (9-1) – Sailor Hall 3-9 0-0 8, Finley Hall 7-12 1-4 19, Macy Daufeldt 7-13 2-2 16, Janey Gingerich 2-6 1-2 5, Averi Goodale 1-3 0-0 2, Haylee Lehman 1-6 4-4 6, Kinzie Akes 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey Laughlin 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Struck 0-0 0-0 0, Aly Harned 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-12 58
Louisa-Muscatine;8;7;10;18;--;43
West Liberty;20;9;14;15;--;58
Three-point goals – L-M 0-9; WL 6-14 (F. Hall 4-6, S. Hall 2-4). Rebounds – L-M 27 (K. Sanders 10, H. Sanders 6); WL 33 (Daufeldt 9, F. Hall 5). Turnovers – L-M 17, WL 16. Team fouls – L-M 13, WL 19. Fouled out – L-M (none); WL (Goodale).
Muscatine 44, Washington 24
Washington -- Halle Leyden 0-0 0-0 1 0, Kinsey Duwa 2-9 0-0 1 4, Maddison Fishback 0-2 0-0 1 0, Anna Nacos 2-6 1-2 0 6, Kellie Dallmeyer 0-2 0-0 1 0, Addison Six 1-5 3-7 1 6, Emma Herr 1-1 2-2 0 4, Olivia Pacha 2-7 0-0 1 4. Totals 8-32 6-11 6 24.
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 8-14 0-0 0 20, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-0 0-0 1 0, Grace Bode 0-0 0-0 1 0, Emma Zillig 1-4 0-0 0 2, Olivia Harmon 1-1 0-0 1 3, Emily Woepking 4-8 0-0 1 9, Sophia Thomas 0-1 0-0 1 0, Mya Jansen 0-1 0-0 1 0, Avarie Eagle 3-4 4-5 2 8, Madi Petersen 0-2 0-0 2 0, Karly Ricketts 1-2 0-0 0 2. Totals 18-37 4-5 12 44.
Washington;1;8;3;12;--;24
Muscatine;17;7;10;10;--;44
3-point goals -- Washington 1 (Duwa 0-4, Dallmeyer 0-1, Nacos 1-3, Fishback 0-1); Muscatine 5 (Long 4-8, Woepking 1-1). Rebounds -- Washington 19; Muscatine 21. Turnovers -- Washington 11; Muscatine 10. Fouled out -- none.
Mediapolis 53, Wapello 36
Wapello -- Serah Shafer 1 0-0 1 2, Sammy Ewart 3 0-0 0 7, Kylie Wilson 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 8 1-6 3 20, Eryka Dickey 0 1-3 3 1, Lindsy Massner 2 0-0 3 4, Mady Reid 0 2-3 1 2, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14 4-12 11 36.
Mediapolis -- Payton Bush 0 0-0 2 0, Ruthie Jahn 4 0-0 3 9, Mackenzie Springsteen 5 0-0 1 12, Olivia Moehle 0 0-0 4 0, Rachael Kennedy 0 0-0 1 0, Helaina Hillyard 7 2-3 1 20, Hallie Mohr 4 4-4 3 12, Liz Lane 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 6-7 15 53.
Wapello;5;2;15;14;--;36
Mediapolis;17;5;16;15;--;53
3-point goals -- Mediapolis 7 (Hillyard 4, Springsteen 2, Jahn); Wapello 4 (Holly Massner 3, Ewart).
Mercer County 66, Ridgewood 29
MERCER COUNTY (12-5) -- Fisher 0 0-0 1 0, Hucke 2 1-2 2 7, Harrison 2 2-2 1 6, Cuellar 2 0-0 0 5, Sabel 1 0-0 1 2, Stineman 9 2-2 1 20, Cox 4 0-0 0 8, Lucas 3 0-0 1 6, Sedam 2 2-2 2 6, Larson 0 0-2 0 0, Coulter 2 0-0 1 6. Totals: 27 7-10 10 66.
RIDGEWOOD (3-13) -- Lewis 1 0-0 0 2, Jackson 2 0-0 2 5, Adamson 1 1-1 2 3, Tucker 1 0-0 1 2, Maher 3 0-2 3 6, Bennett 1 0-0 0 2, Miller 3 2-4 0 9. Totals: 12 3-7 8 29.
Mercer County;23;23;12;8;—;66
Ridgewood;10;4;7;8;—;29
3-point goals -- MerCo 5 (Hucke 2, Coulter 2, Cuellar); Ridgewood 2 (Jackson, Miller). JV -- MerCo 53, Ridgewood 36.
Geneseo 57, Rockridge 33
GENESEO (14-2) -- Rapps 2-7 2-2 1 6, M. Barickman 7-17 3-3 1 22, A. Barickman 0-8 0-0 0 0, Ludwig 7-12 2-2 3 17, Beach 1-2 4-4 0 5, Wirth 1-1 3-4 4 5, Mackey 0-1 0-0 1 0, Henderson 1-1 0-0 0 2, Simms 0-2 0-0 0 0, Wiese 0-3 0-0 0 0, McGuire 0-1 0-0 1 0, Porter 0-2 0-0 0 0. Totals 19-57 14-15 11 57.
ROCKRIDGE (9-10) -- Lower 3-5 1-2 1 7, Heisch 2-12 0-0 2 4, Kendall 1-6 1-1 1 3, Peterson 2-9 1-4 2 5, McDonald 3-9 1-2 3 7, Sedam 1-2 0-0 2 3, Hines 0-4 0-0 2 0, Leaich 0-0 0-0 1 0, Danner 1-3 2-4 0 4, Rursch 0-0 0-0 0 0, Simon 0-1 0-0 0 0. Totals 13-51 6-13 14 33.
Geneseo;11;18;17;11;--;57
Rockridge;14;11;6;2;--;33
3-point goals -- Geneseo 5-20 (M. Barickman 3-10, Beach 1-1, Ludwig 1-2, Wiese 0-1, Porter 0-1, Rapps 0-2, A. Barickman 0-3); Rockridge 1-12 (Sedam 1-1, Kendall 0-1, Hines 0-2, McDonald 0-3, Heisch 0-5). Turnovers -- Rockridge 24, Geneseo 15. Rebounds -- Geneseo 33 (Ludwig 8); Rockridge 32 (McDonald 5). Steals -- Geneseo 13 (A. Barickman 4, Ludwig 3), Rockridge 8 (Hines 3). Fresh-soph -- Geneseo 18, Rockridge 15.
Sherrard 41, Fulton 34
SHERRARD -- Minch 0 0-0 3 0, Hofmann 0 6-11 1 6, Barber 3 3-4 0 12, Adamson 2 2-3 1 8, McMillin 1 1-2 1 4, Whitsell 3 5-6 3 11. Totals: 9 17-26 9 41.
FULTON -- Sweenie 1 0-0 2 3, Schipper 4 1-2 3 11, Fish 1 3-5 5 5, Gazo 0 0-0 2 0, Norman 1 1-2 2 3, Collachia 5 2-2 3 12, Jacobs 0 0-0 1 0. Totals: 12 7-11 18 34.
Sherrard;10;14;3;14;—;41
Fulton;8;4;8;14;—;34
3-point goals -- Sherrard 6 (Barber 3, Adamson 2, McMillin); Fulton 3 (Sweenie, Schipper 2).
Wrestling
West Carroll 57, Knoxville 22
106 -- Adam Scalf (Knox) won by forfeit; 113 -- Briar Nevills (WC) tech fall Oscar Young, 20-4 (5:34); 120 -- Wyatt Doty (WC) won by forfeit; 126 -- Trapper Hartman (WC) won by forfeit; 132 -- Ethen Doty (WC) pinned Brandon Parrish, 1:23; 138 -- Hunter Bush (Knox) pinned Tom Falk, 5:11; 145 -- Tyvan Hartson (WC) won by forfeit; 152 -- Hunter Fox (Knox) major dec. Maddux Hayden, 14-2; 160 -- Kelden McCombie (WC) pinned Eric Brock, 0:55; 170 -- Charlie Simpson (WC) pinned Dillion VanBeveran, 1:12; 182 -- Camren Simpson (WC) pinned Alec Byerly, 1:34; 195 -- Cadin Colehour (WC) pinned Mason Reed, 0:23; 220 -- Eli Dertz (WC) major dec. Dalton Crouse, 14-4; 285 -- William Stowe (Knox) won by forfeit.
West Carroll 38, Winnebago 20
106 -- Double forfeit; 113 -- Briar Nevills (WC) tech fall Waylon Hanke, 19-4 (4:42); 120 -- Double forfeit; 126 -- Trapper Hartman (WC) pinned Owen Lightfoot, 1:24; 132 -- Ethan Doty (WC) pinned Reid Shellhorn, 1:28; 138 -- Hayden Faworski (Winn) tech fall Tom Falk, 16-1; 145 -- Charlie Murray (Winn) pinned Nathan Stephens, 1:28; 152 -- Joe Rice (Winn) dec. Maddux Hayden, 4-0; 160 -- Keldon McCombie (WC) dec. Mannix Faworski, 7-6; 170 -- Bryce Faworski (Winn) pinned Bishop Groezinger, 3:44; 182 -- Camren Simpson (WC) pinned John Murray, 0:42; 195 -- Cadin Colehour (WC) won by forfeit; 220 -- Double forfeit; 285 -- Eli Dertz (WC) pinned Zack Westmoreland, 1:24.
Girls bowling
Geneseo 2792, Mendota 2316
High game: Jenah Hart, G, 213.
High 3-game series: Madison Holevoet, G, 536.
Geneseo: Holevoet 207-190-139--536, Hart 149-213-163--525, Emma Kass 142-140-204--486, Karis Ostrowski 185-140-150--475, Miranda Roemer 171-151-148--470, Jenna Morrone 147-174-149--470.
////////////