Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
North Scott;;10;0;13;0
Bettendorf;;8;1;11;1
Davenport Central;;8;2;11;2
Assumption;;6;4;8;5
Pleasant Valley;;5;5;8;5
Davenport North;;4;5;5;7
Davenport West;;4;6;5;7
Clinton;;2;7;2;9
Burlington;;1;8;2;8
Muscatine;;0;10;0;13
Today's games
Assumption at North Scott
Davenport Central at Davenport North
Bettendorf at Davenport West
Burlington at Pleasant Valley
Clinton at Muscatine
Iowa Associated Press poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Waukee (6);12-0;95;1
2. North Scott (4);13-0;86;2
3. Sioux City East;12-0;73;3
4. Bettendorf;11-1;66;4
5. Iowa City West;9-2;58;5
6. Davenport Central;11-2;40;7
7. Cedar Falls;9-2;36;6
8. WDM Valley;12-2;33;8
9. Dubuque Senior;9-2;31;9
10. Des Moines North;11-2;23;10
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 2; Ankeny 2; Lewis Central 2; Cedar Rapids Prairie 1; Ankeny Centennial 1; Johnston 1.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Maquoketa (7);14-0;94;1
2. Clear Lake (2);13-0;88;2
3. Pella (1);11-2;59;4
4. Norwalk;11-3;57;5
5. Oskaloosa;9-3;55;3
6. Carroll;10-1;51;6
7. Gilbert;12-2;45;8
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;9-3;44;7
9. Glenwood;11-2;25;9
10. West Delaware;10-4;9;10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 8; Dubuque Wahlert 7; Cedar Rapids Xavier 2; Marion 2; Storm Lake; 2; Davenport Assumption 1; Boone 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. North Linn (9);13-0;99;1
2. Boyden-Hull (1);13-0;81;3
3. Van Meter;12-0;76;4
4. West Sioux;14-0;64;5
5. Treynor;13-1;56;2
6. South Hamilton;12-1;47;7
7. Western Christian;9-3;30;8
8. South Central Calhoun;13-1;29;9
T9. Camanche;11-2;18;6
T9. Dike-New Hartford;11-1;18;10
Others receiving votes: Iowa City Regina 14; West Branch 5; Lake Mills 4; Pella Christian 3; Sioux Center 3; OA-BCIG 3.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Grand View Christian (8);14-1;98;1
2. Montezuma (2);14-0;81;3
3. George-Little Rock;13-1;79;2
4. New London;15-0;66;5
5. Ankeny Christian Academy;12-0;52;4
6. Stanton;15-0;51;6
7. Ar-We-Va;14-0;41;7
8. Clinton Prince of Peace;12-1;38;8
9. Sioux Central;12-1;22;9
10. Calamus-Wheatland;12-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Easton Valley 4; Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4; Mason City Newman 3; South O'Brien 1; Algona Garrigan 1.
Monday's scores
Iowa area
West Branch 75, Tipton 68
Northeast 62, Durant 33
Camanche 72, Mid-Prairie 43
Iowa City Regina 78, North Cedar 55
Easton Valley 80, Calamus-Wheatland 55
Prince of Peace 61, Lisbon 36
IMS 58, Wapello 51
Western Big Six
Danville 73, Galesburg 47
Galesburg 66, Dunlap 48
Moline 61, Minooka 50
Rockford Guilford 48, United Township 45
United Township 48, Rockford Jefferson 39
Easton Valley 80, Calamus-Wheatland 55
CAL-WHEAT (12-3) -- Hunter Rickels 2-10 2-6 6, Josh Hein 5-9 0-1 13, Caleb Banowetz 0-8 0-0 0, Kaden Schnede 9-18 5-9 23, Brant Boeckmann 3-7 0-0 8, Max Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Brady Buchmeyer 1-1 0-0 3, Brian Forret 1-1 0-0 2, Chase Knoche 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 7-16 55.
EASTON VALLEY (14-2) -- Cade Jargo 1-4 0-0 3, Nate Trenkamp 6-8 2-2 16, Jessen Webber 1-5 4-4 7, Cooper Kunde 4-6 2-2 12, Curtis Hartung 8-12 3-8 19, Kaleb Cornilsen 10-14 3-4 23, Hunter Holdgrafer 0-1 0-0 0, Braydin Farrell 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Petersen 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Farrell 0-0 0-0 0, Buddy Junge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 14-20 80.
Cal-Wheat;12;17;15;11;--;55
Easton Valley;19;16;25;20;--;80
3-point goals -- Cal-Wheat 6-20 (Hein 3-6, Boeckmann 2-3, Buchmeyer 1-1, Rickels 0-3, Banowetz 0-6, Hansen 0-1); Easton Valley 6-18 (Trenkamp 2-3, Kunde 2-4, Jargo 1-4, Weber 1-4, Cornilsen 0-2, Junge 0-1). Rebounds -- Cal-Wheat 27 (Schnede 10); Easton Valley 34 (Hartung 12, Cornilsen 9). Turnovers -- Cal-Wheat 18, Easton Valley 17. Total fouls -- Cal-Wheat 20, Easton Valley 17. Fouled out -- Cal-Wheat (Hein, Boeckmann); Easton Valley (Trenkamp).
United Township 48, Jefferson 39
UTHS (14-6) — Geadeyan 1-1 0-1 3, Wilson 2-9 3-6 7, Ronnebeck 0-4 0-0 0, Agot 4-10 2-2 13, Ellis 11-15 1-1 23, Rose 1-2 0-0 3, Taghon 0-0 0-0 0, Solis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 6-10 48.
ROCKFORD JEFFERSON (12-11) — Graham 3-11 0-0 8, Wilson 5-13 0-0 14, Moss 0-5 0-0 0, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Leavy 3-9 3-4 9, Newble 0-0 0-0 0, Bankole 1-2 0-0 2, Haire 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Jordan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 15-48 3-4 39.
UTHS;11;7;15;15;—;48
Jefferson;7;11;12;9;—;39
3-point goals — UT 4-14 (Agot 2-5, Rose 1-1, Geadeyan 1-1, Ronnebeck 0-4, Wilson 0-3), Jefferson 6-22 (Graham 2-5, Williams 4-11, Moss 0-4, Haire 0-2). Assists — UT 12 (Wilson 6), Jefferson 1 (Robinson 4). Steals — UT 6 (Wilson 2, Agot 2, Ronnebeck 2), Jefferson 6 (Moss 4). Turnovers — UT 15, Jeferson 13.
Guilford 48, United Township 45
UTHS (13-6) — Geadeyan 1-5 2-2 4, Wilson 3-8 4-5 10, Taghon 0-0 0-0 0, Agot 2-7 2-6 6, Ellis 5-8 3-4 13, Ronnebeck 4-8 0-0 12, Solis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-36 11-17 45.
ROCKFORD GUILFORD (11-11) — Hunter 1-2 1-2 4, Rodriguez 3-5 3-3 10, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Knuth 3-5 0-0 6, Holmstrom 6-11 4-4 18, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Stapelman 1-3 0-0 3, Ivanic 1-2 3-3 5. Totals 16-32 11-12 48.
UTHS;14;6;9;16;—;45
Guilford;6;12;15;15;—;48
3-point goals — UT 4-12 (Ronnebeck 4-8, Agot 0-2, Geadeyan 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Guilford 5-12 (Holmstrom 2-5, Rodriguez 1-3, Stapelman 1-2, Hunter 1-1, Saunders 0-1). Assists — UT 11 (Wilson 7), Guilford 8 (Knuth 3). Steals — UT 11 (Wilson 6), Guilford 5 (Ivanic 2). Turnovers — UT 18, Guilford 19.
Moline 61, Minooka 40
MOLINE -- Brody Harding 5 4-6 1 16, Zidain Sterling 0 0-0 2 0, Jabari Rogers 3 0-0 0 7, Treyton Lamphier 3 1-1 2 7, Nate Johnson 0 0-0 1 0, Drew Wiemers 1 3-4 1 5, Deonte Billups 5 13-21 1 26. Totals 17 21-32 8 61
MINOOKA -- Trent Hudak 3 0-0 4 8, Jaeden Johnson 3 0-0 1 7, Artayis Bailey 2 0-0 4 4, Carlos Hernandez 1 0-0 5 2, Xavier Horde 4 2-2 4 10, Jaden Paige 0 0-0 0 0, Evan Stonitsch 0 0-0 0 0, D'anthony Thomas 1 0-0 0 2, Mike Zito 0 0-0 1 0, Adrian Gutierrez 7 1-2 4 17. Totals 21 3-4 25 40
Moline;18;9;13;21;--;61
Minooka;6;12;7;25;--;50
3-point goals -- Moline 6 (Billups 3, Harding 2, Rogers); Minooka 5 (Gutierrez 2, Hudak 2, Johnson). Fouled out -- Minooka (Hernandez)
Iowa Mennonite School 58, Wapello 51
IMS -- Eli Ours 5 4-6 1 15, Cody Jones 1 0-0 0 3, Caleb Gingerich 1 0-0 0 2, Trevor Leyden 2 2-2 0 6, Kobe Borntrager 2 1-2 1 5, Blake Bontrager 2 1-2 2 5, Jeremy Niemeyer 11 0-0 3 22. Totals 24 8-12 7 58
WAPELLO -- Tate Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Noah Holland 2 0-0 3 4, Maddox Griffin 0 0-0 0 0, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0 0, Joe Stewart 0 0-0 2 0, Caden Thomas 6 0-0 5 12, Bryant Lanz 4 0-0 3 9, Keaton Mitchell 8 5-5 1 21, Rhett Smith 1 1-2 1 3. Totals 22 6-7 16 51
IMS;13;12;14;19;--;58
Wapello;10;16;10;15;--;51
3-point goals -- IMS 2 (Ours, Jones); Wapello 1 (Lanz). Fouled out -- Wapello (Thomas)
Northeast 62, Durant 33
DURANT -- Mason Compton 3 0-0 2 9, Jack Voss 0 0-0 0 0, Drew Delong 1 0-0 3 3, Easton Botkins 0 0-0 1 0, Jake Willkomm 1 0-0 1 2, Marcus Engstler 0 0-0 0 0, Bryce Lafrenz 4 0-0 0 8, Brendan Paper 2 0-1 2 5, Anthony Mundt 0 0-0 0 0, Zac Badtram 0 0-0 0 0, Joe Lilienthal 3 0-0 3 6. Totals 14 0-1 13 33
NORTHEAST -- Dawson Rickords 0 0-0 0 0, Riley Wolfe 0 0-0 0 0, Dakota Stevenson 3 0-0 0 8, Braeden Hoyer 4 0-0 1 8, Cade Hughes 2 0-0 2 5, Jaren Rathje 0 0-1 0 0, Grant Rickertsen 6 2-5 0 16, Trey McAleer 3 1-2 1 8, Brock Junge 0 1-2 0 1, Connor Petersen 3 0-1 2 6, Dawson Stoll 4 2-2 2 10, Judd Swanton 0 0-0 0 0, Atzin Dondiego 0 0-0 0 0, Carter Pataska 0 0-0 0 0, Cole Lee 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 25 6-13 8 62
Durant;11;12;2;8;--;33
Northeast;13;15;18;16;--;62
3-point goals -- Durant 5 (Compton 3, Delong, Paper); Northeast 6 (Stevenson 2, Rickertsen 2, Hughes, McAleer)
Girls basketball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;12;0;15;0
North Scott;;11;1;13;2
Bettendorf;;8;3;11;3
Davenport North;;7;4;8;5
Davenport Assumption;;7;5;8;7
Clinton;;4;7;6;7
Muscatine;;4;8;4;11
Davenport Central;;3;9;3;11
Burlington;;2;9;3;10
Davenport West;;0;12;0;15
Today's games
Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
North Scott at Assumption
Davenport North at Davenport Central
Pleasant Valley at Burlington
Davenport West at Bettendorf
Monday's scores
Iowa area
Tipton 49, West Branch 47
Camanche 48, Mid-Prairie 38
Iowa City Regina 61, North Cedar 34
Easton Valley 63, Calamus-Wheatland 52
Lisbon 57, Prince of Peace 45
Wapello 57, IMS 41
Illinois area
Dakota 59, Morrison 44
Freeport Aquin 77, Erie-Prophetstown 56
Geneseo 59, Orion 21
Geneseo 74, Bureau Valley 43
Princeville 66, Ridgewood 40
Rock Island 79, Rockford Boylan 60
Rock Island 65, Belvidere North 43
Rock Island 71, Minooka 53
Rock Island 65, Belvidere North 43
BELVIDERE NORTH (15-7) — Diercks 3-10 0-0 7, Luna 1-4 0-0 3, Lake 7-20 6-7 22, Horgan 0-7 0-2 0, Smith 3-5 0-0 6, Callahan 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 2-4 1-2 5, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 7-11 43.
ROCK ISLAND (20-1) — Beal 12-23 7-9 32, McDuffy 0-3 0-0 0, Larson 1-3 1-2 4, Simmer 5-9 1-1 11, Winter 2-5 0-0 5, Engholm 2-3 2-3 6, Williams 2-5 0-0 5, Freeman 1-1 0-0 2, Sims 0-1 0-0 0, Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Nimmers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 11-15 65.
Belvidere North;9;15;13;6;—;43
Rock Island;19;12;16;18;—;65
3-point goals — BN 4-17 (Lake 2-7, Diercks 1-4, Luna 1-2, Horgan 0-5), RI 4-15 (Beal 1-6, Williams 1-3, Larson 1-2, Winter 1-2, McDuffy 0-1, Simmer 0-1). Assists — BN 6 (Lake 2), RI 15 (Beal 6). Steals — BN 4 (Diercks 2), RI 9 (Beal 5). Blocks — BN 2 (Horgan 2), RI 6 (Beal 5). Turnovers — BN 16, RI 15.
Rock Island 71, Minooka 53
MINOOKA (21-3) — Hoover 1-8 0-0 5, Lovato 1-3 0-0 0, Bachmann 9-11 6-6 24, Johnson 3-5 0-0 6, Darden 1-4 0-0 2, McNally 0-3 0-2 0, Hammer 1-5 2-3 5, Cullen 1-2 0-0 2, Kinzer 0-0 0-0 0, Drey 0-4 0-0 0, Pettigrew 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 20-48 8-11 53.
ROCK ISLAND (21-1) — Beal 11-26 17-19 40, McDuffy 1-1 2-2 5, Williams 1-3 2-2 5, Larson 1-3 0-0 3, Winter 3-5 2-3 9, Simmer 3-10 0-0 7, Engholm 1-1 0-0 2, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-1 0-1 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Nimmers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 23-27 71.
Minooka;19;11;12;11;—;53
Rock Island;17;12;23;19;—;71
3-point goals — M 5-18 (Pettigrew 2-3, Hoover 1-7, Hammer 1-3, Lovato 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Darden 0-1, Drey 0-1), RI 60-13 (Simmer 1-3, Larson 1-3, Beal 1-2, Williams 1-2, McDuffy 1-1, Winter 1-1, Sims 0-1). Assists — M 7 (Bachmann 3), RI 11 (Beal 7). Steals — M 3 (Bachman 2), RI 11 (Beal and Simmer 4). Blocks — M 1 (McNally 1), RI 5 (Beal 3). Turnovers — M 14, RI 10.
Rock Island 79, Boylan 60
ROCKFORD BOYLAN (22-1) — Schiro 2-7 0-0 6, Bishop 1-4 3-6 5, Reyes 3-8 0-0 7, B. Eschelmann 4-14 1-2 12, Kennedy 7-14 4-5 18, E. Eschelmann 3-8 2-2 8, Westlund 0-3 0-0 0, Sciortino 0-0 0-0 0, Dally 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-59 10-15 60.
ROCK ISLAND (22-1) — Beal 12-21 9-10 35, McDuffy 3-6 0-0 6, Larson 2-4 0-0 6, Simmer 8-9 0-1 16, Winter 3-7 2-3 9, Engholm 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 0-0 1-2 1, Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Nimmers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-51 12-16 79.
Boylan;14;17;13;16;—;60
Rock Island;16;21;18;24;—;79
3-point goals — B 6-26 (B. Eschelmann 3-9, Schitro 2-5, Reyes 1-4, E. Eschelmann 0-3, Westlund 0-3, Kennedy 0-2), RI 5-16 (Larson 2-4, Beal 2-3, Winter 1-5, McDuffy 0-1). Assists — B 7 (Reyes 3), RI 19 (McDuffy 8). Steals — B 8 (Kennedy 3), RI 4 (Simmer 2). Blocks — RI 5 (Beal 3). Turnovers — B 7, RI 13.
Geneseo 74, Bureau Valley 43
BUREAU VALLEY — Ringle 0 0-0 0, Barnett 6 1-2 15, Williams 5 0-0 10, Bohm 5 0-0 10, Kolb 2 0-0 4, Fordham 1 2-3 4. Totals 19 3-5 43.
GENESEO — Raya 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-2 2, Frerichs 3 1-1 8, M.Barickman 8 0-1 12, A.Barickman 2 0-0 5, Webster 2 0-0 4, Ludwig 7 1-2 17, Pardoe 2 0-0 4, Rapps 0 3-4 3, Himmelman 2 2-2 6, McAvoy 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 7-12 74.
Bureau Valley;10;7;18;8;—;43
Geneseo;9;25;20;20;—;74
3-point goals — BV 2 (Barnett 2), G 9 (M.Barickman 5, Ludwig 2, Frerichs 1, A.Barickman 1).
Geneseo 59, Orion 21
GENESEO — Raya 0 2-3 2, Pierce 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 3-4 7, Frerichs 1 0-0 2, M.Barickman 5 0-0 13, A.Barickman 2 0-0 6, Webster 2 2-4 6, Ludwig 5 1-1 11, Pardoe 1 0-1 2, Rapps 0 0-0 0, Himmelman 2 2-4 6, McAvoy 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 10-17 59.
ORION — McCunn 2 0-0 4, Abbott 0 2-2 2, Taets 3 1-3 7, Blackert 0 0-1 0, James 1 0-0 2, Fausett 0 0-0 0, Farwell 0 0-0 0, Parsons 3 0-0 6. Totals 9 3-6 21.
Geneseo;26;16;12;5;—;59
Orion;6;7;2;6;—;21
3-point goals — G 5 (M.Barickman 3, A.Barickman 2).
Kewanee 68, Orion 68 (OT)
ORION — McCunn 2 1-2 6, Abbott 2 0-0 4, Bainter 1 0-0 2, Taets 8 4-7 21, Blackert 5 0-0 11, James 2 3-6 7, Fausett 0 0-0 0, Farwell 2 0-0 4, Parsons 3 3-6 9. Totals 25 11-21 64.
KEWANEE — Shafer 1 0-0 3, Vitenmark 8 2-2 23, Duarte 3 0-2 6, Damron 6 2-2 17, Tondreau 2 0-0 4, Nolan 2 0-0 5, Hinojosa 2 6-10 10. Totals 24 10-16 68.
Orion;17;13;14;12;8;—;64
Kewanee;14;18;12;12;10;—;68
3-point goals — O 3 (McCunn 1, Taets 1, Blackert 1), K 10 (Vitenmark 5, Damron 3, Shafer 1).
Kewanee 41, Manual 30
MANUAL — Guyton 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-0 5, Brownlee 0 0-0 0, Coburn 1 0-2 2, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-2 2, Mack 3 0-5 6, Dotson 3 1-2 8, Mables 2 3-4 7. Totals 12 4-15 30.
KEWANEE — Shafer 2 0-0 4, Vitenmark 1 4-4 6, Duarte 1 1-2 3, Damron 2 3-4 8, Tondreau 3 0-0 6, Nolan 1 0-0 2, Diaz 2 0-0 4, Hinojosa 4 0-2 8. Totals 16 7-11 41.
Manual;12;10;3;5;—;30
Kewanee;10;14;6;11;—;41
3-point goals — M 2 (Williams 1, Dotson 1), K 1 (Damron).
Bureau Valley 55, Manual 37
BUREAU VALLEY — Ringle 0 2-2 2, Barnett 5 10-13 21, Williams 2 1-2 5, Konneck 1 3-4 5, Bohm 0 2-2 2, Kolb 1 1-2 3, Fordham 7 3-6 17, Mayes 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 22-31 55.
MANUAL — Guyton 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brownlee 1 0-0 2, Coburn 1 0-0 2, Pittman 2 0-1 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Mack 4 1-4 10, Dotson 1 2-2 4, Mables 4 1-2 9. Totals 16 4-9 37.
Bureau Valley;18;16;11;10—55
Manual;7;11;6;13—37
3-point goals — BV 1 (Barnett), M 1 (Mack).
Mercer County 60, ROWVA 45
MERCER COUNTY (11-13) — DeFrieze 1 0-0 2, Finch 3 0-0 6, Hucke 4 0-0 10, Harrison 3 0-0 8, Cuellar 0 3-4 3, Cox 2 1-2 5, Hagens 4 0-0 8, Stineman 2 3-4 7, Lucas 1 3-6 5, Sedam 2 1-2 5, Coulter 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 12-20 60.
ROWVA (3-30) — Woodside 2 0-0 4, Godsil 1 0-2 2, Garza 3 1-2 7, Ponce-Voss 5 1-2 11, Gibbons 0 1-2 1, Holden 3 0-0 9, Miller 3 0-0 8, Stowe 0 1-2 1, Erlacher 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-10 45.
Mercer County;13;19;12;16—60
ROWVA;7;5;14;19—45
3-point goals — MC 4 (Hucke 2, Harrison 2), R 5 (Holden 3, Miller 2).
Riverdale 47, Rockridge 22
ROCKRIDGE — Chae Leaich 0 0-0 0, Addison Riley 0 0-0 0, Mattie Henry 0 0-0 0, Peyton Heisch 1 0-0 2, Kadey Garrett 1 2-2 4, Madison Heisch 0 0-0 0, Jessica Stice 5 0-0 10, Lexi Hines 0 0-0 0, Kierney McDonald 1 4-4 6, Erin Danner 0 0-0 0, Kylee Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-6 22.
RIVERDALE — Molly Sharp 1 2-2 5, Shae Hanrahan 1 3-5 5, Sydney Haas 1 0-0 2, Riley Walls 0 0-0 0, Ashley Garber 1 1-2 3, Brooke Smeltzly 8 3-3 19, Morgan Caves 2 0-0 4, Abigail Weaver 0 0-0 0, Alecea Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Lauren Lodico 2 1-4 5, Hope Jackson 2 0-0 4, Abby Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 10-16 47.
Rockridge;8;4;6;4;—;22
Riverdale;12;12;7;16;—;47
3-point goals — Riverdale 1 (Sharp).
Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite School 41
Wapello --Eryka Dickey 7-17 3-4 17, Brekyn Mears 6-14 0-0 12, Emma Reid 4-6 0-0 8, Holly Massner 3-4 1-2 8, Sammy Ewart 2-7 1-4 6, Lindsy Massner 3-3 0-1 6. Totals: 25-55 5-11 57.
Iowa Mennonite School -- Suzanna Yoder 5 3-6 15, Sarena Gerber 0-0 1-2 1, Rubye Ney 1 2-2 4, Mia Graber 1 0-1 2, Yani Gutierrez 6 2-3 19. Totals: 13 8-14 41.
Wapello;14;18;12;13;--;57
IMS;14;6;5;16;--;41
3-point goals: Wapello 2-5 (Holly Massner 1-2, Ewart 1-3) Iowa Mennonite School 7 (Gutierrez 5, Yoder 2). Fouled out: Ney (Iowa Mennonite School)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.