Baseball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;15;1;24;4
Pleasant Valley;;14;4;18;10
Davenport Central;;10;8;12;14
North Scott;;9;8;12;15
Burlington;;8;8;13;16
Davenport North;;7;9;16;12
Davenport West;;7;10;16;15
Bettendorf;;6;10;9;17
Muscatine;;4;11;7;18
Clinton;;3;14;8;18
Monday's scores
Assumption 1-6, Clinton 4-2
Davenport North 3-14, Bettendorf 1-7
Davenport Central 18-6, Burlington 0-12
Pleasant Valley 12-3, Davenport West 0-0
North Scott 6-11, Muscatine 2-0
Pleasant Valley 12-3, Davenport West 0-0 (5 innings)
Game 1
West;000;00;--;0;1;0
PV;660;0X;--12;11;1
WP — Jack Young. LP — Jared Black. Two or more hits — PV, Eric Clifton 3, Peyton Lindmark, Ely Adams. 2B — PV, Berrett Lindmark. 3B — PV, Jose Lara. HR — Adams, Ryan Mumey. RBI — PV, Adams 4, P.Lindmark, Max Slavens, Lara, B.Lindmark, Kyle McDermott, Young, Clifton.
Game 2
West;000;000;0;--;0;5;2
PV;300;000;X;--;3;8;1
WP — Max Slavens. LP — Leo DeLaPaz. Two or more hits — West, DeLaPaz; PV, Peyton Lindmark 3, Jack Young, Seth Clausen. RBI — PV, Barrett Lindmark, Caden Kipper.
Davenport North 3-14, Bettendorf 1-7
Game 1
Bettendorf;000;001;0;--;1;5;2
North;011;010;0;--;3;8;0
WP -- Hunter Merrill. LP -- Ashton Westphall. Two or more hits -- Bett, Luke Bohonek; North, Cody DePardo, Blake Gaskey, Donovan Weaver. RBI -- Bett, Trevor Feller; North, Jack West, Blake Gaskey
Game 2
Bettendorf;322;000;0;--;7;8;2
North;402;260;0;--;14;13;4
WP -- Griffen Leibold. LP -- Andrew Wall. Two or more hits -- Bett, Trevor Feller; North, Bryan Verdon 3, Donovan Weaver 3, Blake Gaskey, Trevor Collins. 2B -- North, Trevor Collins 2, Donovan Weaver, Nate Williams. RBI -- Bett, Trevor Feller, Adam Like, Luke Bohonek, Noah Abbott, Andrew Wall; North, Collins 4, Griffen Leibold 3, Bryan Verdon, Justin Saskowski
Clinton 4-2, Assumption 1-6
Game 1
Assumption;010;000;0;--;1;5;1
Clinton;003;001;x;--;4;7;0
Parker Mangelsen. Nick Gottilla, Adam Metivier (6). WP -- Mangelsen. LP -- Gottilla. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh; Clinton, Joe Simpson, Max Holy. 2B -- Assumption, Nate Schlichting. 3B -- Clinton, Joe Simpson. RBI -- Assumption, Jayson Willers; Clinton, Dante Brunson, Riley Hill, Freddy Williams
Game 2
Assumption;000;150;0;--;6;9;1
Clinton;110;000;0;--;2;8;1
Brandon Schlichting. Zach Hoffman, Bret Myli (7). WP -- Brandon Schlichting. LP -- Hoffman. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh, Nick Gottilla; Clinton, Riley Hill 3, Joe Simpson. 2B -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh, Jayson Willers. 3B -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla. RBI -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh 4, Nick Gottilla, Seth Adrian; Clinton, Riley Hill
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (23-4); 2. Iowa City West (26-6); 3. Western Dubuque (25-6); 4. Urbandale (22-10); 5. Des Moines Roosevelt (22-5); 6. Southeast Polk (24-9); 7. Ankeny Centennial (20-9); 8. Dowling Catholic (20-10); 9. Linn-Mar (23-7); 10. Waukee (20-10)
Others: Ankeny; Iowa City High; Mason City; Sioux City East
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-2); 2. Davenport Assumption (23-3); 3. Central DeWitt (26-1); 4. Harlan (20-4); 5. Marion (23-5); 6. Gilbert (21-2); 7. Centerville (19-3); 8. Fairfield (20-4); 9. North Polk (20-4); 10. Ballard (19-5)
Others: Sioux City Heelan; Glenwood; Grinnell; Oskaloosa
Class 2A
1. Wilton (22-2); 2. North Linn (34-4); 3. Dike-New Hartford (24-3); 4. West Lyon (24-0); 5. Van Meter (23-3); 6. Treynor (25-6); 7. New Hampton (25-6); 8. Dyersville Beckman (25-10); 9. Hinton (23-2); 10. Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-2)
Others: Des Moines Christian; MVAOCOU; Pocahontas; Underwood; West Marshall
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (26-3); 2. Martensdale-St. Marys (29-4); 3. Alburnett (27-4); 4. Calamus-Wheatland (27-3); 5. Southeast Warren (25-3); 6. Don Bosco (22-4); 7. Saint Ansgar (20-7); 8. Kingsley-Pierson (23-4); 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-4); 10. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7)
Others: CAM; HLV; Kee High; Council Bluffs St. Albert; South Winneshiek; Wapsie Valley; West Fork
Softball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;16;2;35;2
Muscatine;;15;3;30;7
Pleasant Valley;;14;4;26;12
North Scott;;12;6;24;14
Bettendorf;;10;8;22;14
Davenport West;;8;10;16;20
Burlington;;5;11;19;16
Davenport North;;6;12;11;19
Clinton;;2;16;8;26
Davenport Central;;0;16;7;20
Monday's scores
Assumption 14-16, Clinton 3-0
Bettendorf 12-4, Davenport North 2-9
Muscatine 3-9, North Scott 2-2
Pleasant Valley 10-10, Davenport West 3-1
Burlington at Davenport Central, late
Area
West Delaware 2-4, Camanche 0-2
Iowa regionals
Class 3A Region 1
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Columbus Community at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.
Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.
Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.
At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 3
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.
PCM (Monroe) at Centerville, 7 p.m.
South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.
Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.
At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Vinton-Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m.
Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.
Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m.
Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.
At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Monday's scores
First round
Maquoketa Valley 11, Bellevue 2
North Cedar 11, Clayton Ridge 4
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Maquoketa Valley at Durant, 7 p.m.
MFL/MarMac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.
North Cedar at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Monday's scores
First round
West Branch 10, Mediapolis 0
Pekin 3, Danville 0
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
West Branch at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.
Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m.
Pekin at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Region 6
Monday's scores
First round
Easton Valley 14, East Buchanan 12.
Don Bosco 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Bellevue Marquette 6, Midland 3
Calamus-Wheatland 13, GMG, Garwin 1
Springville 8, North Tama 0
Wednesday's games
Quarterfinals
Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.
At Gilbertville -- Bellevue Marquette vs. Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Springville at Central City, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Semifinals
at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.
Monday's game
Championship
At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 10-10, Davenport West 3-1
First game
Pleasant Valley;210;240;1;--;10;18;0
Dav. West;000;030;0;--;3;8;1
Sophia Lindquist and Peggy Klingler. Erica Ralfs and MacKenzie Harland. WP -- Lindquist. LP -- Ralfs. Two or more hits, PV, Emily Wood 4, Jessi Meyer 4, Klingler 3, Kaitlyn Drish 3, Carli Spelhaug, Bell Luebken; West, Emma Lee, Kaylie Caldwell. 2B -- PV, Drish, Meyer, Klingler; West, Ralfs. HR -- West, Caldwell. RBI -- PV, Spelhaug 4, Wood 2, Lindquist, Klingler, Meyer, Christin Hartman; West, Caldwell 3.
Second game
Pleasant Valley;220;120;3;--;10;13;0
Dav. West;100;000;0;--;1;5;2
Christin Hartman and Peggy Klingler. Kaylie Caldwell and Megan Weisrock. WP -- Hartman. LP -- Caldwell. Two or more hits -- PV, Emily Wood 3, Bell Luebken, Carly Lundry; West, Caldwell. 2B -- PV, Wood, Emily Yattoni. HR -- PV, Carli Spelhaug. RBI -- PV, Wood 2, Spelhaug 2, Sophia Lindquist, Luebken, Klingler, Lundry; West, Erica Ralfs.
Records: PV 26-12, 14-4 MAC; West 16-20, 8-10
Muscatine 3-9, North Scott 2-2
First game
Muscatine;021;000;0;--;3;8;1
North Scott;000;011;0;--;2;8;1
Carrie Nelson and Kaylie Reynolds; Ashlynn Shannon and Sam Lee. WP -- Nelson (19-6). LP -- Shannon (9-6). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Reynolds, Rylie Moss, Olivia Harmon; North Scott, Lee, Brooke Kilburg. 2B -- Muscatine, Reynolds. 3B -- North Scott, Kilburg. HR -- North Scott, Lee. RBI -- Muscatine, Reynolds, Emily Nietzel, Nikole Molina; North Scott, Kilburg, Lee.
Second game
Muscatine;000;700;2;--;9;13;0
North Scott;000;000;2;--;2;8;1
Maura Chalupa, Carrie Nelson (7) and Kaylie Reynolds; Ryann Cheek, Drew Lewis (4) and Rachel Anderson. WP -- Chalupa (6-0). LP -- Cheek (11-4). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Rylie Moss, Kaylynn Salyars, Nikole Molina; North Scott, Taylor Robertson. 2B -- Muscatine, Salyars 2, Reynolds; North Scott, Lewis. HR -- North Scott, Abby Moeller. RBI -- Muscatine, Salyars 2, Moss, Reynolds, Molina, Olivia Harmon, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Haley Jarrett; North Scott, Moeller 2.
Records: Muscatine 30-7, 15-3 MAC; North Scott 24-14, 12-6
Bettendorf 12-4, Davenport North 2-9
Game 1
Bettendorf;241;030;2;--;12;10;3
North;002;000;0;--;2;6;6
Sophia Del Vecchio. Maddy Wardlow, Molly Freeman (3). WP -- Vecchio. LP -- Wardlow. Two or more hits -- Bett, Sophia Del Vecchio 3, Bre Caffery, Jessica Wells; North, Molly Freeman. 2B -- Bett, Emma Dennison, Anna Forari; North, Molly Freeman, Ivy Wilmington. HR -- Bett, Sophia Del Vecchio. RBI -- Bett, Sophia Del Vecchio 3, Jessica Wells, Breanna Newton, Alexis Mulvehill, Olivia Anderson; North, Layla Muhammad, Ivy Wilmington
Game 2
Bettendorf;040;000;0;--;4;9;5
North;302;211;x;--;9;6;2
Cristal Baker. Emilie Gist, Sophia Del Vecchio (5). WP -- Baker. LP -- Gist. Two or more hits -- Bett, Maggie Erpelding 3, Breanna Newton, Alexis Mulvehill; North, Yanna Roberts, Molly Freeman. 2B -- Bett, Breanna Newton. HR -- North, Molly Freeman. RBI -- Bett, Breanna Newton 2, Maggie Erpelding, Athena Andrews; North, Molly Freeman 4, Layla Muhammad 2, Jordan Burch 2
Bellevue Marquette 6, Midland 3
Midland;000;020;1;--;3;3;4
Bellevue Marquette;010;140;x;--;6;7;4
Sunny North, Grace Tath (6). Rachelle Cole. WP -- North. LP -- Cole. Two or more hits -- Midland, Taylor Bahnyn; Bellevue Marquette, Elise Kilburg, Holly Kremer. 2B -- Midland, Taylor Bahnyn; Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 2, Emma Callaghan. RBI -- Midland, Taylor Bahnyn 2, Sophia Coastes; Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 2, Sunny North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.