Baseball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;15;1;24;4

Pleasant Valley;;14;4;18;10

Davenport Central;;10;8;12;14

North Scott;;9;8;12;15

Burlington;;8;8;13;16

Davenport North;;7;9;16;12

Davenport West;;7;10;16;15

Bettendorf;;6;10;9;17

Muscatine;;4;11;7;18

Clinton;;3;14;8;18

Monday's scores

Assumption 1-6, Clinton 4-2

Davenport North 3-14, Bettendorf 1-7

Davenport Central 18-6, Burlington 0-12

Pleasant Valley 12-3, Davenport West 0-0

North Scott 6-11, Muscatine 2-0

Pleasant Valley 12-3, Davenport West 0-0 (5 innings)

Game 1

West;000;00;--;0;1;0

PV;660;0X;--12;11;1

WP — Jack Young. LP — Jared Black. Two or more hits — PV, Eric Clifton 3, Peyton Lindmark, Ely Adams. 2B — PV, Berrett Lindmark. 3B — PV, Jose Lara. HR — Adams, Ryan Mumey. RBI — PV, Adams 4, P.Lindmark, Max Slavens, Lara, B.Lindmark, Kyle McDermott, Young, Clifton.

Game 2

West;000;000;0;--;0;5;2

PV;300;000;X;--;3;8;1

WP — Max Slavens. LP — Leo DeLaPaz. Two or more hits — West, DeLaPaz; PV, Peyton Lindmark 3, Jack Young, Seth Clausen. RBI — PV, Barrett Lindmark, Caden Kipper.

Davenport North 3-14, Bettendorf 1-7

Game 1

Bettendorf;000;001;0;--;1;5;2

North;011;010;0;--;3;8;0

WP -- Hunter Merrill. LP -- Ashton Westphall. Two or more hits -- Bett, Luke Bohonek; North, Cody DePardo, Blake Gaskey, Donovan Weaver. RBI -- Bett, Trevor Feller; North, Jack West, Blake Gaskey

Game 2 

Bettendorf;322;000;0;--;7;8;2

North;402;260;0;--;14;13;4

WP -- Griffen Leibold. LP -- Andrew Wall. Two or more hits -- Bett, Trevor Feller; North, Bryan Verdon 3, Donovan Weaver 3, Blake Gaskey, Trevor Collins. 2B -- North, Trevor Collins 2, Donovan Weaver, Nate Williams. RBI -- Bett, Trevor Feller, Adam Like, Luke Bohonek, Noah Abbott, Andrew Wall; North, Collins 4, Griffen Leibold 3, Bryan Verdon, Justin Saskowski

Clinton 4-2, Assumption 1-6

Game 1 

Assumption;010;000;0;--;1;5;1

Clinton;003;001;x;--;4;7;0

Parker Mangelsen. Nick Gottilla, Adam Metivier (6). WP -- Mangelsen. LP -- Gottilla. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh; Clinton, Joe Simpson, Max Holy. 2B -- Assumption, Nate Schlichting. 3B -- Clinton, Joe Simpson. RBI -- Assumption, Jayson Willers; Clinton, Dante Brunson, Riley Hill, Freddy Williams

Game 2

Assumption;000;150;0;--;6;9;1

Clinton;110;000;0;--;2;8;1

Brandon Schlichting. Zach Hoffman, Bret Myli (7). WP -- Brandon Schlichting. LP -- Hoffman. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh, Nick Gottilla; Clinton, Riley Hill 3, Joe Simpson. 2B -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh, Jayson Willers. 3B -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla. RBI -- Assumption, Jeremy McIntosh 4, Nick Gottilla, Seth Adrian; Clinton, Riley Hill

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston (23-4); 2. Iowa City West (26-6); 3. Western Dubuque (25-6); 4. Urbandale (22-10); 5. Des Moines Roosevelt (22-5); 6. Southeast Polk (24-9); 7. Ankeny Centennial (20-9); 8. Dowling Catholic (20-10); 9. Linn-Mar (23-7); 10. Waukee (20-10)

Others: Ankeny; Iowa City High; Mason City; Sioux City East

Class 3A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-2); 2. Davenport Assumption (23-3); 3. Central DeWitt (26-1); 4. Harlan (20-4); 5. Marion (23-5); 6. Gilbert (21-2); 7. Centerville (19-3); 8. Fairfield (20-4); 9. North Polk (20-4); 10. Ballard (19-5)

Others: Sioux City Heelan; Glenwood; Grinnell; Oskaloosa

Class 2A

1. Wilton (22-2); 2. North Linn (34-4); 3. Dike-New Hartford (24-3); 4. West Lyon (24-0); 5. Van Meter (23-3); 6. Treynor (25-6); 7. New Hampton (25-6); 8. Dyersville Beckman (25-10); 9. Hinton (23-2); 10. Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-2)

Others: Des Moines Christian; MVAOCOU; Pocahontas; Underwood; West Marshall

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (26-3); 2. Martensdale-St. Marys (29-4); 3. Alburnett (27-4); 4. Calamus-Wheatland (27-3); 5. Southeast Warren (25-3); 6. Don Bosco (22-4); 7. Saint Ansgar (20-7); 8. Kingsley-Pierson (23-4); 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard (22-4); 10. Remsen St. Mary's (20-7)

Others: CAM; HLV; Kee High; Council Bluffs St. Albert; South Winneshiek; Wapsie Valley; West Fork

Softball

MAC standings

;;Conf;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;16;2;35;2

Muscatine;;15;3;30;7

Pleasant Valley;;14;4;26;12

North Scott;;12;6;24;14

Bettendorf;;10;8;22;14

Davenport West;;8;10;16;20

Burlington;;5;11;19;16

Davenport North;;6;12;11;19

Clinton;;2;16;8;26

Davenport Central;;0;16;7;20

Monday's scores

Assumption 14-16, Clinton 3-0

Bettendorf 12-4, Davenport North 2-9

Muscatine 3-9, North Scott 2-2

Pleasant Valley 10-10, Davenport West 3-1

Burlington at Davenport Central, late

Area

West Delaware 2-4, Camanche 0-2

Iowa regionals

Class 3A Region 1

Wednesday's games

Quarterfinals

Columbus Community at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.

Center Point-Urbana at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Tipton at Camanche, 7 p.m.

Davis County at West Burlington, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

At Assumption -- Monticello/CPU winner vs. Assumption/Columbus winner, 7 p.m.

At Camanche -- West Burlington/Davis County winner vs. Tipton/Camanche winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 3

Wednesday's games

Quarterfinals

Central Lee at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.

PCM (Monroe) at Centerville, 7 p.m.

South Tama at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Chariton at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

At Letts -- Centerville/PCM winner vs. Central Lee/Louisa-Muscatine winner, 7 p.m.

At Williamsburg -- EBF/Chariton winner vs. Williamsburg/South Tama winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Wednesday's games

Quarterfinals

Vinton-Shellsburg at West Liberty, 7 p.m.

Union Community at North Fayette Valley, 7 p.m.

Oelwein at Anamosa, 7 p.m.

Waukon at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

At West Liberty -- North Fayette/Union winner vs. West Liberty/Vinton-Shellsburg winner, 7 p.m.

At Anamosa -- Crestwood/Waukon winner vs. Anamosa/Oelwein winner, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Monday's scores

First round

Maquoketa Valley 11, Bellevue 2

North Cedar 11, Clayton Ridge 4

Wednesday's games

Quarterfinals

Maquoketa Valley at Durant, 7 p.m.

MFL/MarMac at Alburnett, 7 p.m.

North Cedar at Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

Cascade at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

at Durant and Dyersville Beckman, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Monday's scores

First round

West Branch 10, Mediapolis 0

Pekin 3, Danville 0

Wednesday's games

Quarterfinals

West Branch at Iowa City Regina, 7 p.m.

Cardinal at Wapello, 7 p.m.

Pekin at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Van Buren at Highland, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

at Iowa City Regina and Wilton, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m. 

Class 1A Region 6

Monday's scores

First round

Easton Valley 14, East Buchanan 12.

Don Bosco 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Bellevue Marquette 6, Midland 3

Calamus-Wheatland 13, GMG, Garwin 1

Springville 8, North Tama 0

Wednesday's games

Quarterfinals

Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

At Gilbertville -- Bellevue Marquette vs. Don Bosco, 5:30 p.m.

Calamus-Wheatland at Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Springville at Central City, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Semifinals

at Lisbon and Belle Plaine, 7 p.m.

Monday's game

Championship

At highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Valley 10-10, Davenport West 3-1

First game

Pleasant Valley;210;240;1;--;10;18;0

Dav. West;000;030;0;--;3;8;1

Sophia Lindquist and Peggy Klingler. Erica Ralfs and MacKenzie Harland. WP -- Lindquist. LP -- Ralfs. Two or more hits, PV, Emily Wood 4, Jessi Meyer 4, Klingler 3, Kaitlyn Drish 3, Carli Spelhaug, Bell Luebken; West, Emma Lee, Kaylie Caldwell. 2B -- PV, Drish, Meyer, Klingler; West, Ralfs. HR -- West, Caldwell. RBI -- PV, Spelhaug 4, Wood 2, Lindquist, Klingler, Meyer, Christin Hartman; West, Caldwell 3. 

Second game

Pleasant Valley;220;120;3;--;10;13;0

Dav. West;100;000;0;--;1;5;2

Christin Hartman and Peggy Klingler. Kaylie Caldwell and Megan Weisrock. WP -- Hartman. LP -- Caldwell. Two or more hits -- PV, Emily Wood 3, Bell Luebken, Carly Lundry; West, Caldwell. 2B -- PV, Wood, Emily Yattoni. HR -- PV, Carli Spelhaug. RBI -- PV, Wood 2, Spelhaug 2, Sophia Lindquist, Luebken, Klingler, Lundry; West, Erica Ralfs. 

Records: PV 26-12, 14-4 MAC; West 16-20, 8-10

Muscatine 3-9, North Scott 2-2

First game

Muscatine;021;000;0;--;3;8;1

North Scott;000;011;0;--;2;8;1

Carrie Nelson and Kaylie Reynolds; Ashlynn Shannon and Sam Lee. WP -- Nelson (19-6). LP -- Shannon (9-6). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Reynolds, Rylie Moss, Olivia Harmon; North Scott, Lee, Brooke Kilburg. 2B -- Muscatine, Reynolds. 3B -- North Scott, Kilburg. HR -- North Scott, Lee. RBI -- Muscatine, Reynolds, Emily Nietzel, Nikole Molina; North Scott, Kilburg, Lee.

Second game

Muscatine;000;700;2;--;9;13;0

North Scott;000;000;2;--;2;8;1

Maura Chalupa, Carrie Nelson (7) and Kaylie Reynolds; Ryann Cheek, Drew Lewis (4) and Rachel Anderson. WP -- Chalupa (6-0). LP -- Cheek (11-4). Two or more hits -- Muscatine, Rylie Moss, Kaylynn Salyars, Nikole Molina; North Scott, Taylor Robertson. 2B -- Muscatine, Salyars 2, Reynolds; North Scott, Lewis. HR -- North Scott, Abby Moeller. RBI -- Muscatine, Salyars 2, Moss, Reynolds, Molina, Olivia Harmon, Kaitlyn Lathrop, Haley Jarrett; North Scott, Moeller 2.

Records: Muscatine 30-7, 15-3 MAC; North Scott 24-14, 12-6

Bettendorf 12-4, Davenport North 2-9

Game 1 

Bettendorf;241;030;2;--;12;10;3

North;002;000;0;--;2;6;6

Sophia Del Vecchio. Maddy Wardlow, Molly Freeman (3). WP -- Vecchio. LP -- Wardlow. Two or more hits -- Bett, Sophia Del Vecchio 3, Bre Caffery, Jessica Wells; North, Molly Freeman. 2B -- Bett, Emma Dennison, Anna Forari; North, Molly Freeman, Ivy Wilmington. HR -- Bett, Sophia Del Vecchio. RBI -- Bett, Sophia Del Vecchio 3, Jessica Wells, Breanna Newton, Alexis Mulvehill, Olivia Anderson; North, Layla Muhammad, Ivy Wilmington 

Game 2

Bettendorf;040;000;0;--;4;9;5

North;302;211;x;--;9;6;2

Cristal Baker. Emilie Gist, Sophia Del Vecchio (5).  WP -- Baker. LP -- Gist. Two or more hits -- Bett, Maggie Erpelding 3, Breanna Newton, Alexis Mulvehill; North, Yanna Roberts, Molly Freeman. 2B -- Bett, Breanna Newton. HR -- North, Molly Freeman. RBI -- Bett, Breanna Newton 2, Maggie Erpelding, Athena Andrews; North, Molly Freeman 4, Layla Muhammad 2, Jordan Burch 2

Bellevue Marquette 6, Midland 3

Midland;000;020;1;--;3;3;4

Bellevue Marquette;010;140;x;--;6;7;4

Sunny North, Grace Tath (6). Rachelle Cole. WP -- North. LP -- Cole. Two or more hits -- Midland, Taylor Bahnyn; Bellevue Marquette, Elise Kilburg, Holly Kremer. 2B -- Midland, Taylor Bahnyn; Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 2, Emma Callaghan. RBI -- Midland, Taylor Bahnyn 2, Sophia Coastes; Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer 2, Sunny North

