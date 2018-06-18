Baseball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;8;2;19;5

North Scott;;8;2;15;3

Davenport Central;;7;3;16;6

Pleasant Valley;;5;4;13;10

Davenport West;;5;5;10;8

Burlington;;5;5;8;11

Davenport North;;4;6;7;11

Muscatine;;3;6;3;11

Bettendorf;;2;8;6;15

Clinton;;2;8;5;12

Monday's scores

Assumption 4-9, Davenport West 3-5

Burlington 7-7, Clinton 6-3

Davenport Central 7-11, Bettendorf 4-4

Pleasant Valley 8-4, Muscatine 3-4 (second game suspended by lightning)

North Scott 8-5, Davenport North 3-0

Area scores

Midland 13, Central City 3

West Branch 11, Northeast 9

Davenport Assumption 4-9, Davenport West 3-5

First game

Assumption;200;100;01;--;4;6;0

West;002;001;00;--;3;4;3

Nick Gottilla, Julien Broderson (7) and Jayson Willers; Clayton Nettleton, Adam Good (6) and Connor Saul, Ryan McKown (3). WP -- Broderson (4-0). LP -- Good (1-2). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Jayce Levy; West, Nettleton. 2B -- Assumption, Levy; West, Trevor Burkhart. HR -- Assumption, Levy. RBIs -- Assumption, Levy 2, Seth Adrian, Jeremy McIntosh; West, Alex Hunt, Noah McCreary

Second game

Assumption;103;002;3;--;9;12;0

West;003;000;2;--;5;5;3

Ryan Wohlers, Broderson (4) and Adrian, Willers (5); Kyle Oberbroeckling, Brady Cale (7) and Ryan McKown. WP -- Wohlers (4-0). LP -- Oberbroeckling (3-2). Two or more hits -- Assumption, McIntosh 4, Levy 3. 2B -- Assumption, Levy; West, McKown. RBIs -- Assumption, Willers 2, Noah Weiman 2, Levy, Gottilla, McIntosh; West, Nettleton 3, McKown 2.

Team records -- Assumption 19-5, 8-2 MAC; West 10-8, 5-5

Burlington 7-3, Clinton 6-7

First game

Clinton;100;040;1;--;6;8;4

Burlington;001;240;x;--;7;11;2

WP -- Riley Gilpin (2-1). LP -- Parker Mangelsen (2-3). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Brennen Lemke, Matt Swamberger; Burlington, Josh Orth 3, Everett Wilson 3, Danny Topping 3. 2B -- Burlington, Isaiah Perez-Hall, Orth. HR -- Clinton, Jared Simpson. RBI -- Clinton, Lemke 2, Swamberger 2, Simpson, Max Holy; Burlington, Wilson, Topping, Jacob Hardy

Second game 

Clinton;410;010;1;--;7;12;0

Burlington;001;000;2;--;3;1;3

WP -- Jared Simpson (2-3). LP -- Ethan Zaiser (4-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton, Simpson 3, Brennen Lemke, Malachi Mojeiko. 2B -- Clinton, Dante Brunson; Burlington, Danny Topping. HR -- Clinton, Simpson. RBI -- Clinton, Simpson, Matt Swamberger, Brunson, Parker Mangelsen, Mojeika, Camden Pennock; Burlington, Topping 2, Drake Parks. Records -- Clinton 5-12, (2-8), Burlington 10-11, (5-5) 

North Scott 8-5, Davenport North 3-0

First game

NS;010;001;6;--;8;10;3

North;000;011;1;--;3;6;4

WP -- Jake Matthaidess. LP -- Jared Beck. Two or more hits -- NS, Brooks Sunny 3, Cayle Webster, Chase Moseley; North, Adam Borcher. 2B -- NS, Sunny. 3B -- NS, Moseley. RBI -- NS, Sunny 2, Moseley 2, Webster 2, Kyle Denison, Matthaidess; North, Borcher, Nathan Williams

Second game

NS;000;401;0;--;5;10;2

North;000;000;0;--;0;1;1

WP -- Grayson Drezek. LP -- Nate Williams. Two or more hits -- NS, Cayle Webster, Brooks Sunny, Jake Matthaidess, Eric Dobbe. 2B -- NS, Matthaidess 2, Sunny. RBI -- NS, Webster 2, Keaton Reese, Austin Helton, Sunny

West Branch 11, Northeast 9

West Branch;002;401;4;--;11;15;4

Northeast;230;004;0;--;9;9;8

Ted Bridges, Tanner Lukavsky (3), Matt Paulsen (6). Dakota Stevenson, Case Hughes (7). Two or more hits -- West Branch, Matt Paulsen 3, Brady Lukavsky 3, Pete Espensen, Ted Bridges; Northeast, Dakota Stevenson, Tristen Daniels, Logan Stevenson, Caleb Howe. 2B -- West Branch, Ted Bridges; Northeast, Logan Stevenson 2, Dakota Stevenson, Tristen Daniels. RBI -- West Branch, Ted Bridges 3, Matt Paulsen 3, Pete Espensen 2, Tanner Lukavsky, Mitchell Koop; Northeast, Logan Stevenson 4, Dakota Stevenson 2, Tristen Daniels, Connor Bodman, Cade Hughes.

Iowa Baseball Coaches Association rankings

Class 4A

1. Johnston (17-4); 2. Urbandale (13-4); 3. Dowling Catholic (15-4); 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (15-5); 5. Indianola (14-1); 6. Iowa City West (16-5); 7. North Scott (13-3); 8. Southeast Polk (16-6); 9. West Des Moines Valley (15-7); 10. Marshalltown (14-6)

Others: Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Cedar Rapids Washington; Davenport Central; Waukee; Western Dubuque

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (17-5); 2. Sioux City Heelan (15-4); 3. Harlan (13-2); 4. Carlisle (15-4); 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-5); 6. Boone (11-3); 7. Solon (16-6); 8. Waverly-Shell Rock (15-3); 9. Decorah (10-3); 10. North Polk (13-4)

Others: Fairfield; Grinnell; Oskaloosa; Webster City; Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 2A

1. Cascade (18-0); 2. Iowa City Regina (14-5); 3. Wilton (13-3); 4. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-2); 5. West Lyon (16-0); 6. Dyersville Beckman (13-8); 7. Van Meter (16-3); 8. Centerville (13-2); 9. New Hampton (17-3); 10. Monticello (12-3)

Others: Alta/Aurelia; Kuemper Catholic; Pleasantville; Roland-Story; Treynor

Class 1A

1. Mason City Newman (20-1); 2. Lisbon (18-0); 3. North Linn (19-2); 4. Remsen St. Mary's (13-2); 5. Alburnett (18-3); 6. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-5); 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert (16-5); 8. South Winneshiek (14-4); 9. New London (13-2); 10. Don Bosco (12-5)

Others: Ankeny Christian Academy; Calamus-Wheatland; CAM, Anita; Moravia; Southeast Warren; Tri-Center, Neola; Trinity Christian, Hull; Woodbury Central

Softball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;12;2;19;6

Burlington;;10;2;24;3

Assumption;;10;2;22;3

Muscatine;;9;5;19;9

North Scott;;8;6;18;8

Bettendorf;;7;6;15;10

Davenport West;;6;8;16;12

Davenport Central;;3;11;6;15

Davenport North;;2;11;9;17

Clinton;;0;14;0;22

Monday's scores

Assumption 15-14, Davenport West 3-2

Burlington 13-4, Clinton 1-0

Bettendorf 11-15, Davenport Central 0-5

North Scott 11-5, Davenport North 3-0

Muscatine 5-4, Pleasant Valley 2-6

Area scores

Bellevue 5, Mid-Prairie 2

Central City 10, Midland 6

Columbus 2, Pekin 0

Louisa-Muscatine 13, Iowa Mennonite 0

North Linn 4-9, Calamus-Wheatland 1-3

Northeast 14, West Branch 8

Wapello 6, Winfield-Mount Union 4

West Liberty 14, Monticello 4

Wilton 13, North Cedar 3

Assumption 15-14, Davenport West 3-2

First game

Assumption;200;616;--;15;13;2

Dav. West;000;003;--;3;6;3

Hannah Kelley, Libby Madden (6) and Anna Wohlers, Lauren Dilulio (6). Sara Weisrock, Erica Ralfs (4) and Megan Weisrock, Mackenzie Harland (4). WP – Kelley. LP – Weisrock. Two or more hits – Assumption, Olivia Wardlow 3, Kelley 3, Nicole Yoder; West, Katie Simmons, Kaylie Caldwell. 2B – Assumption, Kelley 2, Allie Timmons; West, Abby Atkins. RBI – Assumption, Kelley 4, Wardlow 2, Dilulio 2, Olivia Allen, Timmons, Katie Anderson; West, Atkins 2, Simmons.

Second game

Assumption;210;83;--;14;6;1

Dav. West;101;00;--;2;6;3

Allie Timmons and Anna Wohlers. Kaylie Caldwell, Sara Weisrock (3), Erica Ralfs (4) and Mackenzie Harland. WP – Timmons. LP – Caldwell. Two or more hits – West, Jayme Finn, Courtney Harris. RBI – Assumption, Nicole Yoder 3, Hannah Kelley 3, Olivia Wardlow, Carlie Sammons, Lauren Dilulio; West, Harris.

Records: Assumption 22-3, 10-2 MAC; West 16-12, 6-8

Muscatine 5-4, Pleasant Valley 2-6, 11 innings

First game

Pleasant Valley;000;200;0;--2;5;3

Muscatine;000;041;x;--5;7;2

Winning battery -- Muscatine, Carrie Nelson and Kaylie Reynolds. Losing battery -- Pleasant Valley, Ellie Spelhaug and Peggy Klingler. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Bell Luebken. 2B -- Muscatine, Kate Nelson, Kaylynn Salyars. RBIs -- Muscatine, Haley Jarrett 2, Salyars; Pleasant Valley -- Emily Wood, Klingler

Second game

Pleasant Valley;001;021;000;02;--6;16;1

Muscatine;000;002;200;00;--4;8;3

Winning battery -- Pleasant Valley, Alexia Lara, Ellie Spelhaug (7) and Peggy Klingler. Losing battery -- Muscatine, Kaitlyn Bierman, Carrie Nelson (6) and Kaylie Reynolds. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug 3, Emily Wood 3, Ellie Spelhaug 3, Alexia Lara 2, Bell Luebken 2, Klingler 2; Muscatine, Haley Jarret 2, Catie Cole 2. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Kaitlyn Drish. 3B -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Ellie Spelhaug, Wood; Muscatine, Cole. RBIs -- Pleasant Valley, Wood 2 Drish 2, Ellie Spelhaug, Klingler; Muscatine -- Catie Cole 2.

Records: Pleasant Valley 19-6, 12-2; Muscatine 19-9, 9-5

Burlington 13-4, Clinton 1-0

First game

Clinton;100;0;--;1;3;5

Burlington;435;1;--;13;13;2

WP -- Makaylin Powers (11-2). LP -- Dornbush. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Bryanna Mehaffy 3, Alivia Fawcett 3, Powers, Adessa Brandenburg. 2B -- Burlington, Powers, Fawcett. RBI -- Burlington, Fawcett 4, Brandenburg 3, Kayla Norton 2, Lydia Allen-Barnes, Mehaffy, Powers

Second game

Clinton;000;000;0;--;0;4;1

Burlington;201;010;x;--;4;6;0

WP -- Adessa Brandenburg (8-0). LP -- Brennan. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Makaylin Powers. 2B -- Burlington, Powers. 3B -- Burlington, Brandenburg. RBI -- Burlington, Brandenburg 2, Emily Bloomer. Records -- Burlington 24-3, (10-2)

North Scott 16-5, Davenport North 3-0

First game

NS;11(10);4;--;16;19;1

North;100;2;--;3;4;6

WP -- Drew Lewis. LP -- Molly Freeman. Two or more hits -- NS, Rachel Anderson 4, Killburg 3, Shelby Schmidt 3, Ryann Cheek, Lewis, Killburg; North, McKenna Rebarcak. 2B -- NS, Killburg 2, Anderson, Cheek, Schmidt; North, Kyleigh Coin. RBI -- NS, Anderson 3, Killburg 2, Sam Lee 2, Lewis 2, Killburg 2, Cheek, Schmidt; North, Rebarcak, Lexie Carstens 

Second game

NS;000;000;5;--;5;9;0

North;000;000;0;--;0;5;2

WP -- Ryann Cheek. LP -- Cristal Baker. Two or more hits -- NS, Kendal Newman, Brooke Corson, Delaney Killburg; North, Rileigh Antle. 2B -- NS, Delaney Killburg; North, McKenna Rebarcak. RBI -- NS, Delaney Killburg 2, Shelby Schmidt, Corson

Northeast 14, West Branch 8

West Branch;000;122;3;--;8;11;4

Northeast;270;023;x;--;14;14;1

Alexis Ehlers. Kaiya Luneckas, Hanna Tisinger (4), Aleah Rocha (6). Two or more hits -- West Branch, Taylor Thein 3, MacKenzie Heise 3; Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 4, Claire Abbott 3, Bree Mangelsen, Alexis Ehlers, Valerie Spooner. 2B -- West Branch, Taylor Thein 2; Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 2, Claire Abbott, Casidy Dondiego. RBI -- West Branch, Caitlin Hamer 2, Nicki Henson, Taylor Thein, MacKenzie Heise, Chloe Pence, Lexie Peak; Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt 6, Claire Abbott 3, Makenna McDonald, Casidy Dondiego, Bree Mangelsen, Alexis Ehlers.

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A

Region 4

Monday, July 2

Postville at Central Elkader, 7 p.m.

Starmont at Central City, 7 p.m.

East Buchanan at Edgewood-Colesburg, 7 p.m.

Easton Valley at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m. 

Midland at Springville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Postville/Central Elkader at Kee, 7 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette/Easton Valley at Lisbon, 7 p.m.

Midland/Springville at Calamues-Wheatland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Region 7

Monday, July 2

Mediapolis at Danville, 7 p.m.

South Hardin at Grundy Center, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Danville/Mediapolis at Louisa-Muscatine, 7 p.m.

Highland at Wapello, 7 p.m.

Grundy Center/South Hardin at East Marshall, 7 p.m.

West Branch at BCLUW, 7 p.m.

Region 8 

Monday, July 2

Clayton Ridge at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.

Tipton at North Cedar, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Clayton Ridge/Maquoketa Valley at Durant, 7 p.m.

Bellevue at Alburnett, 7 p.m.

Tipton/North Cedar at Jesup, 7 p.m.

Cascade at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Region 7

Tuesday, July 3

Davis County at Albia, 7 p.m.

Central Lee at West Burlington, 7 p.m.

Columbus Community at West Liberty, 7 p.m.

Mid-Prairie at Williamsburg, 7 p.m.

Region 8

Tuesday, July 3

Northeast at Davenport Assumption, 7 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman at West Delaware, 7 p.m.

Anamosa at Camanche, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Mt. Vernon, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Justin Sharp Shootout

Friday's games

(in bracket order)

G5: Rockride vs. Linn-Mar, 1 p.m. LC

G1: Bettendorf vs. Rock Falls, 2 p.m. LC

G2: East Peoria vs. Maquoketa, noon HV

G6: Davenport Central vs. Rockford Guilford, 1 p.m. HV

G3: Iowa City West vs. Kewanee, noon RB

G4: IVC vs. Moline, noon PS

G11: Verona Area vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, 2 p.m. RB

G7: UTHS Orange vs. Assumption, 1 p.m. RB

G8: Sterling Newman vs. North Scott, 1 p.m. P2

G21: Davenport North vs. Sterling, 4 p.m. RB

G16: Waukee vs. Sherrard, 3 p.m. RB

G17: Camanche vs. DeKalb, 3 p.m. P2

Winners' bracket

G14: G5 winner sv. G1 winner, 3 p.m. HV

G9: G2 winner vs. Rock Island, 2 p.m. LC

G15: G6 winner vs. G3 winner, 3 p.m. LC

G10: G4 winner vs. Pleasant Valley, 2 p.m. HV

G19: G11 winner vs. G7 winner, 4 p.m. HV

G20: G8 winner vs. Galesburg, 4 p.m. LC

G27: G21 winner vs. G16 winner, 6 p.m. LC

G24: G17 winner vs. UTHS Black, 5 p.m. LC

Losers' bracket

G12: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 2 p.m. P2

G13: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 2 p.m. P3

G18: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 3 p.m. P3

G26: G16 loser vs. G17 loser, 5 p.m. P2

G22: G5 loser vs. G12 winner, 4 p.m. P2

G23: G6 loser vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m. P3

G25: G11 loser vs. G18 winner, 5 p.m. HV

G26: G21 loser vs. G26 winner, 7 pm. LC

Saturday's games

Winners' bracket

G39: G14 winner vs. G9 winner, noon LC

G40: G15 winner vs. G10 winner, noon HV

G43: G19 winner vs. G20 winner, 1 p.m. LC

G44: G27 winner vs. G24 winner, 1 p.m. HV

G53: G39 winner vs. G40 winner, 3 p.m. LC

G54: G43 winner vs. G44 winner, 1 p.m. HV

G55: G39 loser vs. L40 loser, 3 p.m. RB

G56: G43 loser vs. G44 loser, 3 p.m. P2

G66: G55 loser vs. G56 loser, 5 p.m. P2 (7th)

G67: G55 winner vs. G56 winner, 5 p.m. RB (5th)

G63: G53 loser vs. G54 loser, 5 p.m. HV (3rd)

G64: G53 winner vs. G54 winner, 5 p.m. HC (title game)

Losers' bracket

G29: G12 loser vs. G13 loser, 9 a.m. LC

G30: G18 loser vs. G26 loser, 9 a.m. HV

G31: G22 loser vs. G23 loser, 10 a.m. RB

G32: G25 loser vs. G28 loser, 10 a.m. P2

G33: G22 winner vs. G23 winner, 10 a.m. LC

G34: G25 winner vs. G28 winner, 10 a.m. HV

G41: G29 winner vs. G30 winner, noon LC

G42: G29 loser vs. G30 loser, noon RB

G46: G31 winner vs. G32 winner, 1 p.m. P2

G47: G31 loser vs. G32 loser, 1 p.m. P3

G52: G33 winner vs. G34 winner, 2 p.m. LC

G45: G33 loser vs. G34 loser, 1 p.m. RB

G52: G33 winner vs. G34 winner, 2 p.m. LC (consolation champ)

G35: G14 loser vs. G9 loser, 11 a.m. LC

G36: G15 loser vs. G10 loser, 11 a.m. HV

G37: G19 loser vs. G20 loser, 11 a.m. RB

G38: G27 loser vs. G24 loser, 11 a.m. P2

G48: G35 winner vs. G36 winner, 2 p.m. HV

G49: G37 winner vs. G38 winner, 2 p.m. RB

G50: G35 loser vs. G36 loser, 2 p.m. P2

G51: G37 loser vs. G38 loser, 2 p.m. P3

G60: G48 loser vs. G49 loser, 4 p.m. RB

G57: G48 winner vs. G49 winner, 4 p.m. LC

G58: G50 winner vs. G51 winner, 2 p.m. P3

G59: G50 loser vs. G51 loser, 4 p.m. P2

LC: Lundren Chiropractic Court (RIHS Fieldhouse); HV: HyVee Court (RIHS small gym); RB: Rayz Barber Shop Court (Augustana's PepsiCo); P2 & P3: Augustana PepsiCo

