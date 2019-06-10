Baseball
Monday's scores
MAC
Assumption 3-7, Pleasant Valley 2-1
Burlington 8-4, Davenport North 6-3
Davenport Central 5-4, Muscatine 0-3
Bettendorf 9-5, Davenport West 1-16
North Scott 13-6, Clinton 2-4
Area
Wilton 6-4, Durant 1-0
Bellevue Marquette 13-6, Edgewood-Colesburg 3-4
Calamus-Wheatland 19-21, East Buchanan 0-7
Camanche 7-9, Anamosa 4-4
Cascade 15-19, Bellevue 0-5
Central City 6-9, Prince of Peace 2-4
North Linn 12-4, Midland 0-3
Northeast 7, Monticello 5
First game
Assumption;100;200;0;--;3;6;0
Pleasant Valley;000;020;0;--;2;6;2
Nick Gottilla, Brandon Schlichting (7) and Jayson Willers; Jack Young, Seth Clausen (7) and Eric Clifton. WP -- Gottilla (3-0). LP -- Young (2-1). S -- Schlichting (2). Two or more hits -- PV, Max Slavens, Kyle McDermott. RBIs -- Assumption, Adam Metivier 2, Nate Schlichting; PV, Slavens 2.
Second game
Assumption;002;050;0;--;7;8;3
Pleasant Valley;000;010;0;--;0;3;5
Brandon Schlichting and Jayson Willers; Carlos Rivera, Andrew Doyle (6) and Eric Clifton. WP -- Schlichting (3-0). LP -- Rivera (1-2). Two or more hits -- Assumption, Adam Metivier, Seth Adrian, Noah Weiman. 2B -- Assumption, Adrian. RBIs -- Assumption, Metivier 2, Weiman 2, Adrian.
Team records -- Assumption 12-3, 8-0 MAC; Pleasant Valley 7-5, 6-2
Bettendorf 9-5, Davenport West 1-16 (5)
First game
West;000;001;0;--;1;6;2
Bettendorf;003;600;X;--;9;7;4
WP -- Ashton Westphall. LP -- Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston. Two or more hits -- West, Logan Gluba, Ryan McKown; Bettendorf, Trevor Feller, Noah Abbott. 2B -- West, Gluba, Dominic DeLaPaz. RBIs -- West, McKown; Bettendorf, Abbott 2, Andrew Kramer 2, Sam Schluensen.
Second game
West;080;17;-;16;8;4
Bettendorf;100;13;--;5;5;2
WP -- Leo DeLaPaz. LP -- Noah Mack. Two or more hits -- West, Noah Downing 3, Gluba, Jared Black, Leo DeLaPaz; Bettendorf, Tavian Goerdt. 2B -- West, McKown. HR -- Bettendorf, Goerdt. RBIs -- West, Logan Gluba 3, Leo DeLaPaz 3, McKown 2, Jared Black 2, Schaeffer-Houston, Noah Carlson, Dominic DeLaPaz, Noah Downing, Jackson Huffstutler; Bettendorf, Goerdt 3, Adam Like.
Burlington 8-4, Davenport North 6-3
First game
Burlington;510;020;0;--;8;10;5
North;000;012;3;--6;8;2
WP -- Jacob Zahner. LP -- Griffen Leibold. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Drake Parks, Reese Wissinger, Tyson Powers; North, Trevor Collins, Donovan Weaver. 2b -- Burlington, Parks, Powers, Elias Cordero; North, Weaver 2. RBI -- Burlington, Wissinger, Powers 5, Cordero; North, Weaver 4
Second game
Burlington;100;000;3;--;4;9;3
North;101;010;0;--;3;4;2
WP -- Wissinger. LP -- Blake Stoughton. Two or more hits -- Burlington, Mason Fort 3, Owen Fawcett; North, Cody DePardo. 2B -- Burlington, Fort. RBI -- Burlington, Wissinger, Cody Newman, Fawcett; North, Justin Saskowski, Blake Gaskey
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A
1. Johnston (12-0); 2. Western Dubuque (12-1); 3. Ankeny Centennial (9-2); 4. Waukee (9-2); 5. Dowling Catholic (8-3); 6. Iowa City West (10-4); 7. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3); 8. Southeast Polk (9-4); 9. Linn-Mar (9-3); 10. Sioux City East (10-2)
Others: Ankeny, Iowa City High, Pleasant Valley, Urbandale
Class 3A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1); 2. Davenport Assumption (10-3); 3. Central DeWitt (9-0); 4. Harlan (9-1); 5. Marion (8-1); 6. Solon (9-3); 7. Grinnell (10-1); 8. Ballard (9-1); 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5); 10. Centerville (7-0)
Others: Dubuque Wahlert, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sioux City Heelan, Storm Lake, Washington, Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2A
1. Wilton (8-0); 2. Dike-New Hartford (14-0); 3. North Linn (16-1); 4. Treynor (12-1); 5. Dyersville Beckman (12-3); 6. Van Meter (7-2); 7. Cascade (11-2); 8. New Hampton (13-2); 9. West Lyon (11-0); 10. Hinton (10-0)
Others: Carroll Kuemper, Estherville-Lincoln Central, MVAOCOU, Underwood, Woodward-Granger
Class 1A
1. Mason City Newman (9-2); 2. Don Bosco (11-0); 3. Southeast Warren (9-0); 4. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-3); 5. Calamus-Wheatland (13-1); 6. Alburnett (10-3); 7. Saint Ansgar (10-4); 8. Kee High (11-2); 9. HLV, Victor (11-0); 10. Kingsley-Pierson (12-3)
Others: CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Lisbon, Midland, Remsen St. Mary's, South Winneshiek, West Fork, Woodbury Central
Area leaders
Here is a look at the metro and area baseball leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities. Statistics are what has been reported to QuikStats as of 6 a.m. Monday:
OFFENSE
Batting average (min. 25 at-bats) -- Ben Orr (Durant). 600; Garrett Finley (Central DeWitt) .563; Chantz Stevens (Wilton) .550; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) .524; Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) .500; Joe Simpson (Clinton) .500; Nate Schlichting (Assumption) .500; Britan Martens (Midland) .500; Wilson Buckwalter (Midland) .486; Jack Young (Pleasant Valley) .481; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) .465; Patrick Mulholland (Prince of Peace) .455; Tate Kronfeldt (Wapello) .450; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) .447; Mason Byrns (Camanche) .444
Runs -- Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 21; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 20; Jack West (Davenport North) 16; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 15; Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 15; Britan Martens (Midland) 14; Nate Schlichting (Assumption) 13; Ryne Gruenwald (Maquoketa) 13; Aza Berthel (Bellevue Marquette) 13; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 13
Doubles -- Zain Sauer (Midland) 7; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 6; Max Holy (Clinton) 6; Ben Orr (Durant) 6; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 6; Alex Smith (Midland) 6; Britan Martens (Midland) 6; Brian Forret (Calamus-Wheatland) 5; Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt) 5
Triples -- Trey Daugherty (Bellevue) 3; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 2; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 2; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 2
Home runs -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 5; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 3; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) 2; Riley Konrardy (Bellevue) 2; Tyler Rowold (Calamus-Wheatland) 2; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 2; Jack West (Davenport North) 2
Runs batted in -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 27; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 19; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 13; Nate Schlichting (Assumption) 13; Brian Forret (Calamus-Wheatland) 12; Garrett Finley (Central DeWitt) 11; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 11; Joe Anderson (Bellevue Marquette) 11; Britan Martens (Midland) 11; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 11
Stolen bases -- Trey Daugherty (Bellevue) 13; Andrew Swartz (Bellevue) 13; Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 12; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 12; Jake Willkomm (Durant) 11; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 11; Hunter Rickels (Calamus-Wheatland) 10; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 10; Brady Templeton (Bellevue Marquette) 10; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 9; Adam Metivier (Assumption) 9
Pitching
Record (min. 3 decisions) -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) 4-0; Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 4-0; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 4-0; Nate Williams (Davenport North) 3-0; Alex Smith (Midland) 3-0; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 3-0; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 3-1; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 3-1
ERA (min. 10 IP) -- Brandon Schlichting (Assumption) 0.00; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 0.00; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 0.00; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 0.00; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 0.32; Brendan Paper (Durant) 0.44; Blake Stoughton (Davenport North) 0.47; Dalton Logel (Muscatine) 0.54; AJ Boston (Wilton) 0.54; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 0.70; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 0.84
Strikeouts -- Caleb Banowetz (Calamus-Wheatland) 47; Alex Smith (Midland) 36; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 34; Jensen Dodge (Midland) 32; Max Hansen (Calamus-Wheatland) 31; Ethan Sahr (North Cedar) 29; Julien Broderson (Assumption) 27; Brendan Paper (Durant) 26; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 24; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 24; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 23; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 23.
Lincoln Trail Conference
All-academic team
Annawan-Wethersfield -- Tyler Nichols, Isaac Frank, Eli Merrick, Zac VanOpdorp, Mason Roldan, Austin Earley, Josh Sims, Ryan Goodman. Galva -- Josh Dunn, Colby Peterson, Tyler Piester, Guner Spivey. Mercer County -- Jayden Klingaman, Jeff Garrett, Jake Reusch, Bailey Kellett, Cade Sharp, Trey Essig, Daniel Zelenin, Max Santiago, Seth Irwin, Matthew Gray, Joe Reusch, Damian Martinez. Princeville -- Matthew Butterfield, Cobee Craig, Tyus Hunt, Justin Janssen, Ernie Perkins, Adam Snedden. Ridgewood -- Cole Franks, Drake McDonough, Kaiden Vinavich, Jarrett Lund, Ganon Greenman, Mitchell Brooks. ROWVA -- Jason Clark, Justin Glass, Dane Libby, Harrison Wight. Stark County -- Jacob Best, Brendan Gibler, Drake Johnston, Robert Robinson, Logan Swank. United -- Brannock McVey, Alec Thompson, Drew Brown, Evan Wynne, Adamn Johnson, Cormaic Flynn, Avery Leffler, Michael Brown, Nolan Leffler, Dylan Cheline, Declan Flynn, Toby Turnquist, Austin Thompson, Colin Jenks, Aiden Parkins. West Central -- Jamison Mills, Ross Vancil, Parker Brownlee, Bradon Annegers
First team
Pitchers -- Cole Franks (Ridgewood), Jeff Garrett (Mercer County), Tucker Sams (ROWVA.Williamsfield), Coltin Quagliano (Annawan-Wethersfield). Position players -- Jake Reusch (Mercer County), Justin Janssen (Princeville), Payton Browning (Stark County), Jason Clark (ROWVA/Williamsfield), Adam Snedden (Princeville), Cade Franks (Ridgewood), Ryan Goodman (Annawan-Wethersfield), Adam Johnson (United), Gunner Spivey (Galva)
Second team
Pitchers -- Avery Leffler (United), Cade Sharp (Mercer County), Brady Miller (Princeville), Michael Wiley (Ridgewood). Position players -- Matt Grey (Mercer County), Cobee Craig (Princeville), Cormaic Flynn (United), Ganon Greenman (Ridgewood), Tyler Nichols (Annawan-Wethersfield), Dane Libby (ROWVA-Williamsfield), Brian Anderson (Ridgewood), Brayden Collins (Galva), Trey Essig (Mercer County)
Honorable mention -- Eli Merrick (Annawan-Wethersfield)
Honorable mention position players -- Matthew Butterfield (Princeville), Brannock McVey (United), Nathan Bigger (West Central), Isaac Frank (Annawan-Wethersfield)
Softball
Monday's scores
MAC
Assumption 4-9, Pleasant Valley 2-8
Muscatine 10-16, Davenport Central 0-1
Davenport North 7-2, Burlington 6-5
Bettendorf 6-1, Davenport West 2-0
North Scott 11-10, Clinton 3-1
Area
Central DeWitt 4-8, Marion 1-3
Wilton 3-1, Durant 2-2
Louisa-Muscatine 15, Winfield-Mount Union 0
Calamus-Wheatland 16-31, East Buchanan 2-16
Cascade 13-13, Bellevue 0-2
First game
Assumption;000;101;02;--;4;8;0
Pleasant Valley;000;011;00;--;2;6;4
Allie Timmons and Anna Wohlers. Sophia Lindquist, Bell Luebken (6) and Peggy Klingler. WP -- Timmons. LP -- Luebken. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Wohlers 4, Lea Nelson; PV, Carli Spelhaug. 2B -- PV, Spelhaug, Kaitlyn Drish. RBI -- Assumption, Wohlers 2, Olivia Wardlow; PV, Drish, Klingler.
Second game
Assumption;200;304;0;--;9;11;3
Pleasant Valley;020;042;0;--;8;12;2
Lauren Loken, Allie Timmons (5) and Anna Wohlers. Christin Hartman, Kaitlyn Drish (4), Hartman (6) and Peggy Klingler. WP -- Timmons. LP -- Drish. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Olivia Wardlow 3, Carlie Sammon; PV, Carli Spelhaug, Sophia Lindquist, Bell Luebken, Regan Hassel. 2B -- Assumption, Sammon; PV, Spelhaug, Jessi Meyer. HR -- PV, Spelhaug. RBI -- Assumption, Sammon 3, Wardlow, Wohlers, Nicole Yoder, Sydney Roe; PV, Spelhaug 2, Meyer, Olivia Syverud, Hassel.
Records: Assumption 20-1, 7-1 MAC; PV 13-7, 5-3
Davenport North 7-3, Burlington 6-5
First game
North;000;340;0;--;7;11;7
Burlington;001;220;1;--;6;11;1
Morgan Newmyer. Powers. Two or more hits -- North, Yanna Roberts, Ivy Wilmington, Morgan Newmyer; Burlington, Powers 3, Fawcett, Lythe, Crandenburg 3. 2B -- North, Molly Freeman, Morgan Newmyer; Burlington, Fawcett 2. RBI -- North, Jordan Burch, Molly Freeman 2, Layla Muhammad, Morgan Newmyer 2; Burlington, Fawcett 2, Brandenburg, McGinity
Second game
North;001;001;1--;3;6;1
Burlington;040;010;x;--;5;9;0
Brandenburg. Annie Wardlow, Morgan Newmyer (6). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Mehaffy, McGinity. 2B -- North, Morgan Newmyer; Burlington, Brandenburg, Powers. HR -- North, Molly Freeman, Mya Beasley. RBI -- North, Jordan Burch, Molly Freeman, Mya Beasley; Burlington, Powers 3, Brandenburg, Watts.
