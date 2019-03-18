Girls basketball
Iowa 60, Illinois 56
Senior All-Star Game
at Augustana College
IOWA – Carli Spelhaug 1-6 1-4 3, Megan Gandrup 2-6 0-0 5, Macy Beinborn 1-7 2-2 4, Allie Timmons 3-12 0-0 7, Kylie Wroblewski 5-11 1-2 11, Adrea Arthofer 1-2 2-2 4, Lauren Herrig 2-7 3-4 8, Mallory Lafever 2-4 0-0 4, Reese Ranum 1-7 1-2 4, Chloe Engelkes 1-8 5-6 8, Brooke Corson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-71 17-24 60
ILLINOIS – Brittney Litton 2-12 4-6 9, DeAjah Woods 4-17 4-7 12, Carlee Camlin 3-6 3-6 9, Peyton Tegeler 1-7 2-2 4, Brandi LaFountaine 2-6 3-4 8, Josie Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Siage Barnett 0-8 0-2 0, Natika Woods 0-4 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Webster 1-2 0-0 2, Megan Pittington 1-4 0-2 2, Jessica Stice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-74 19-34 56
Iowa;13;11;17;19;--60
Illinois;9;15;16;16;--;56
3-point goals – Iowa 5-37 (Timmons 1-8, Herrig 1-5, Engelkes 1-5, Ranum 1-4, Gandrup 1-3, Beinborn 0-4, Spelhaug 0-3, Wroblewski 0-2, Arthofer 0-1, Lafever 0-1, Corson 0-1); Illinois 3-17 (Litton 1-6, LaFountaine 1-1, Brown 1-1, D. Woods 0-3, Barnett 0-3, Tegeler 0-2, Camlin 0-1). Rebounds – Iowa 54 (Wroblewski 10); Illinois 67 (LaFountaine 9). Assists – Iowa 11 (Spelhaug 4); Illinois 6 (Barnett 3). Steals – Iowa 11 (Herrig 4); Illinois 9 (N. Woods). Blocks – Iowa 8 (Timmons 3); Illinois 3 (Pittington 2). Turnovers – Iowa 13, Illinois 17. Team fouls – Iowa 20, Illinois 17.
Boys basketball
Iowa 106, Illinois 101
Senior All-Star Game
at Augustana College
IOWA -- Josh English 4-6 0-0 10, D.J. Carton 4-8 0-0 9, Tavi Seales 5-14 1-2 12, Anthony Valainis 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter Snyder 2-4 2-2 8, TJ Vesey 6-12 0-0 12, Dylan Peeters 5-6 2-2 13, Carter Duwa 8-16 4-4 20, Keshawn Pegues 6-12 1-2 14, Blake Tyler 1-1 0-0 3, Malik Westerfield 1-6 0-0 3, Trevor Feller 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 10-12 106
ILLINOIS -- Kale Barnett 1-4 2-2 5, Josh Hammer 3-6 0-0 9, Drew Wiemers 3-10 0-0 7, Deonte Billups 7-16 0-0 17, Aiden Shore 7-10 0-2 14, JaMir Price 5-13 0-2 10, Sam Mattecheck 2-3 1-2 5, Jean Luc Wilson 3-12 0-0 7, Riley Fetterer 0-2 0-0 0, Daveon Ellis 6-10 0-0 12, Brody Harding 1-5 2-2 5, Keith Cunningham 4-8 0-0 10, Cade Nailor 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-103 5-10 101
Halftime score -- Iowa 55, Illinois 54. Three-point goals -- Iowa 10-40 (Snyder 2-4, English 2-3, Seales 1-7, Carton 1-4, Pegues 1-4, Westerfield 1-4, Peeters 1-1, Tyler 1-1, Duwa 0-5, Feller 0-4, Vesey 0-3); Illinois 12-43 (Billups 3-10, Hammer 3-5, Cunningham 2-4, Wiemers 1-6, Harding 1-5, Wilson 1-4, Barnett 1-1, Price 0-3, Fetterer 0-2, Nailor 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa 51 (Peeters 11), Illinois 60 (Shore 8). Assists -- Iowa 19 (Peeters 4); Illinois 25 (Wiemers 5). Steals -- Iowa 12 (Pegues 3); Illinois 12 (Barnett 5). Blocks -- Iowa 8 (Peeters 5); Illinois 3 (Wiemers, Wilson, Cunningham). Turnovers -- Iowa 13, Illinois 14. Team fouls -- Iowa 6, Illinois 9.
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard 7, Macomb 0
Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 3, Macomb 0. Scoring -- Karsyn McCunn (Emily Teel), 12th minute; Teel (Joelle Gallaugher), 32nd minute; McCunn (Jamie Abbott), 34th minute; McCunn (Teel), 43rd minute; Rokia Clauss (Gallaugher), 65th minute; Abbott (McCunn), 74th minute; Teel (Abbott), 78th minute. Shots on goal -- Orion-Sherrard 17, Macomb 3. Keeper -- Mary Mount (O-S) 3 saves.
Record: Orion-Sherrard 1-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.