Girls basketball

Iowa 60, Illinois 56

Senior All-Star Game

at Augustana College

IOWA – Carli Spelhaug 1-6 1-4 3, Megan Gandrup 2-6 0-0 5, Macy Beinborn 1-7 2-2 4, Allie Timmons 3-12 0-0 7, Kylie Wroblewski 5-11 1-2 11, Adrea Arthofer 1-2 2-2 4, Lauren Herrig 2-7 3-4 8, Mallory Lafever 2-4 0-0 4, Reese Ranum 1-7 1-2 4, Chloe Engelkes 1-8 5-6 8, Brooke Corson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-71 17-24 60

ILLINOIS – Brittney Litton 2-12 4-6 9, DeAjah Woods 4-17 4-7 12, Carlee Camlin 3-6 3-6 9, Peyton Tegeler 1-7 2-2 4, Brandi LaFountaine 2-6 3-4 8, Josie Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Siage Barnett 0-8 0-2 0, Natika Woods 0-4 1-2 1, Kaitlyn Webster 1-2 0-0 2, Megan Pittington 1-4 0-2 2, Jessica Stice 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-74 19-34 56

Iowa;13;11;17;19;--60

Illinois;9;15;16;16;--;56

3-point goals – Iowa 5-37 (Timmons 1-8, Herrig 1-5, Engelkes 1-5, Ranum 1-4, Gandrup 1-3, Beinborn 0-4, Spelhaug 0-3, Wroblewski 0-2, Arthofer 0-1, Lafever 0-1, Corson 0-1); Illinois 3-17 (Litton 1-6, LaFountaine 1-1, Brown 1-1, D. Woods 0-3, Barnett 0-3, Tegeler 0-2, Camlin 0-1). Rebounds – Iowa 54 (Wroblewski 10); Illinois 67 (LaFountaine 9). Assists – Iowa 11 (Spelhaug 4); Illinois 6 (Barnett 3). Steals – Iowa 11 (Herrig 4); Illinois 9 (N. Woods). Blocks – Iowa 8 (Timmons 3); Illinois 3 (Pittington 2). Turnovers – Iowa 13, Illinois 17. Team fouls – Iowa 20, Illinois 17.

Boys basketball

Iowa 106, Illinois 101

Senior All-Star Game

at Augustana College

IOWA -- Josh English 4-6 0-0 10, D.J. Carton 4-8 0-0 9, Tavi Seales 5-14 1-2 12, Anthony Valainis 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter Snyder 2-4 2-2 8, TJ Vesey 6-12 0-0 12, Dylan Peeters 5-6 2-2 13, Carter Duwa 8-16 4-4 20, Keshawn Pegues 6-12 1-2 14, Blake Tyler 1-1 0-0 3, Malik Westerfield 1-6 0-0 3, Trevor Feller 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 10-12 106

ILLINOIS -- Kale Barnett 1-4 2-2 5, Josh Hammer 3-6 0-0 9, Drew Wiemers 3-10 0-0 7, Deonte Billups 7-16 0-0 17, Aiden Shore 7-10 0-2 14, JaMir Price 5-13 0-2 10, Sam Mattecheck 2-3 1-2 5, Jean Luc Wilson 3-12 0-0 7, Riley Fetterer 0-2 0-0 0, Daveon Ellis 6-10 0-0 12, Brody Harding 1-5 2-2 5, Keith Cunningham 4-8 0-0 10, Cade Nailor 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 42-103 5-10 101

Halftime score -- Iowa 55, Illinois 54. Three-point goals -- Iowa 10-40 (Snyder 2-4, English 2-3, Seales 1-7, Carton 1-4, Pegues 1-4, Westerfield 1-4, Peeters 1-1, Tyler 1-1, Duwa 0-5, Feller 0-4, Vesey 0-3); Illinois 12-43 (Billups 3-10, Hammer 3-5, Cunningham 2-4, Wiemers 1-6, Harding 1-5, Wilson 1-4, Barnett 1-1, Price 0-3, Fetterer 0-2, Nailor 0-2). Rebounds -- Iowa 51 (Peeters 11), Illinois 60 (Shore 8). Assists -- Iowa 19 (Peeters 4); Illinois 25 (Wiemers 5). Steals -- Iowa 12 (Pegues 3); Illinois 12 (Barnett 5). Blocks -- Iowa 8 (Peeters 5); Illinois 3 (Wiemers, Wilson, Cunningham). Turnovers -- Iowa 13, Illinois 14. Team fouls -- Iowa 6, Illinois 9.

Girls soccer

Orion-Sherrard 7, Macomb 0

Halftime -- Orion-Sherrard 3, Macomb 0. Scoring -- Karsyn McCunn (Emily Teel), 12th minute; Teel (Joelle Gallaugher), 32nd minute; McCunn (Jamie Abbott), 34th minute; McCunn (Teel), 43rd minute; Rokia Clauss (Gallaugher), 65th minute; Abbott (McCunn), 74th minute; Teel (Abbott), 78th minute. Shots on goal -- Orion-Sherrard 17, Macomb 3. Keeper -- Mary Mount (O-S) 3 saves.

Record: Orion-Sherrard 1-0.

