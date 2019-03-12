Boys basketball

IPSWA all-state teams

Class 4A

First team

D.J. Carton, Bettendorf, sr.; Tyreke Locure, Des Moines North, sr.; Patrick McCaffery, Iowa City West, sr.; Noah Carter, Dubuque Senior, sr.; Logan Wolf, Cedar Falls, sr.; Aidan Vanderloo, Sioux City East, sr.; Keegan Murray, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.; Trey Hutcheson, Linn-Mar, sr. 

Second team

Ty Anderson, North Scott, jr.; Keshawn Pegues, Davenport Central, sr.; Tyrese Nickelson, Waterloo East, sr.; Dylan Jones, Waukee, sr.; Kris Murray, Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.; Evan Gauger, Indianola, sr.; Tamin Lipsey, Ames, fr.; Cliff McCray, Sioux City West, sr. 

Third team (locals only)

Cortaviaus Seales, North Scott, sr.

Class 3A

First team

Bowen Born, Norwalk, jr.; Cole Henry, Oskaloosa, sr.; Xavier Foster, Oskaloosa, jr.; AJ Becker, Maquoketa, sr.; Jackson Molstead, Charles City, jr.; Derek Krogmann, West Delaware, sr.; Owen Coburn, Spirit Lake, sr.; Collin Lister, Carlisle, sr.

Second team

Dylan Peeters, Davenport Assumption, sr.; Drew Enke, Clear Lake, sr.; Easton Darling, Winterset, jr.; Conner Groves, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, sr.; Alex Erwin, Le Mars, sr.; Christian Stanislav, Glenwood, sr.; Goanar Biliew, Denison-Schleswig, jr.; Kylan Smallwood, Creston, sr. 

Third team (locals only)

Macklin Shanahan, Maquoketa, sr. 

Class 2A

First team

Jake Hilmer, North Linn, sr.; Conner Hill, South Hamilton, sr.; Ryan Schmitt, Van Meter, sr.; Jace Davidson, Pocahontas Area, sr.; Beau De Jongh, Boyden-Hull, sr.; Ben Heeren, Ogden, sr.; Masen Miller, Iowa City Regina, jr.; Cooper DeJean, OABCIG, so. 

Second team

Keaton Mitchell, Wapello, sr.; Caleb Delzell, Camanche, jr.; Cade Fuller, Dike-New Hartford, sr.; Andrew Van Ryswyk, PCM, sr.; James Betz, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, sr.; Carter Cuvelier, Aplington-Parkersburg, sr.; Hunter Dekkers, West Sioux, jr.; Avery Busta, Forest City, sr.

Third team (locals only)

Cam Soenksen, Camanche, jr.

Class 1A

First team

Nick Reid, Central City, jr.; Trey Shearer, Montezuma, so.; Andrew Gibb, Fort Dodge St. Edmond, sr.; Brennan Sefrit, Bedford, jr.; Codey Hicks, Janesville, sr.; TJ Schnurr, Algona Garrigan, sr.; Issa Samake, Grand View Christian, sr.; Zach Martinek, West Fork, sr.

Second team

Kaidion Larson, Clinton Prince of Peace, sr.; Brady Happel, Dunkerton, sr.; Hunter Decker, Sioux Central, sr.; Cole Burmeister, Exira/EHK, sr.; Nik Coble, WACO, jr.; Bryce Coppock, Newell-Fonda, jr.; Izic Mackey, Alburnett, sr.; Jackson Louscher, South O'Brien, jr.

Third team (locals only)

Hunter Rickels, Calamus-Wheatland, sr.

Mr. Basketball: DJ Carton (Bettendorf) and Jake Hilmer (North Linn)

