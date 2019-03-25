Baseball
Alleman 9, Canton 2
Canton;000;000;2;--;2;4;0
Alleman;004;113;x;--;9;13;1
WP -- Jono Berry (2-0); LP -- Passmire. Two or more hits -- Alleman (Mattecheck 3, Lara 3, Terronez 3). 2B -- Canton (Passmire); Alleman (Lara 2, Sheets). RBI -- Alleman 9 (Lara 3, Carpita 2, Terronez 2, Ferrari, Snyder).
Team record -- Alleman (8-1)
Edwardsville 5, Moline 4
Moline;000;130;0;--;4
Edwardsville;100;201;1;--;5
WP -- Salter; LP -- Will McLaughlin. 2B -- Moline (Jacob Pauwels); Edwardsville (Toscano, Funkhowser). RBI -- Moline (Aiden Michna, Noah Sebben); Edwardsville (Moore, Kitchen, Funkhowser).
Rock Island 10, Sterling 8
Rock Island;051;100;3;--;10;12;1
Sterling;000;106;1;--;8;7;4
WP -- Esposito. LP -- Lehmant. Two or more hits -- RI (Trask 3, Ford 3, Lampkin); Sterling (Willman, Kessler). 2B -- RI (Trask, Lampkin); Sterling (Wilman, Bailey). RBI -- RI (Trask 3, Allison 2); Sterling (Monerrez 2, Kessler 2).
Team records -- Rock Island 2-4; Sterling 1-4
Softball
Alleman 11, West Carroll 3
Alleman;223;130;0;--;11;9;1
West Carroll;101;000;1;--;3;6;4
WP -- (Rachel Winkel); LP -- (Maddie Meek). Two or more hits -- Alleman (Parker, Casas); West Carroll (McKenna Sullivan 3). 2B -- Alleman (Taylor Parker, Joan Melton); WC (Sullivan). 3B -- Alleman (Alicia Casas). HR -- Alleman (Taylor Parker). RBI -- Alleman (Parker 2, Aurie Schmidt 2, Melton 2, Madison Steines, Sophia Terronez, Casas); West Carroll (Danielle Tafoya, Madison Magill, Sullivan).
Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 6, Sterling 1
Halftime score -- OSU 4, Sterling 0. Goals -- Hailey James, OSU (from Jamie Abbott), 9th minute; Lily Moen, OSU (from Gwen Diehl), 21st minute; Moen, OSU (from Gabby Sharer), 35th minute; Sharer, OSU (from Moen), 38th minute; Emily Teel, OSU (unassisted), 41st minute; Sterling, 42nd minute; Karsyn McCunn (unassisted), 75th minute. Shots -- OSU 17, Sterling 6. Saves -- OSU (Mary Mount 5); Sterling (Holli Drew 11). Offsides -- OSU 7, Sterling 1. Corner kicks -- OSU 2, Sterling 2. Fouls -- OSU 6, Sterling 3.
Team record -- Orion-Sherrard United 4-0
