Boys soccer

Iowa state tournament

At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines

Thursday's games

Class 1A

North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon

Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.

Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.

Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.

Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.

Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.

Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Iowa postseason

Class 3A Region 7

Wednesday's games

Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.

Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Wednesday's games

Davenport West at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.

Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Region 7

Today's games

Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.

Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Region 7

Today's games

Northeast at Center Point-Urbana, 5 p.m.

Anamosa at Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.

West Delaware at Hudson, 5 p.m.

Monticello at Dyersville Beckman, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Region 8

Today's games

Wapello vs. Columbus at Assumption, 5 p.m.

West Branch at Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.

Mediapolis at Solon, 6 p.m.

West Liberty at Assumption, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Rock Island super sectional

Monday's score

Alleman 7, Brimfield-Elmwood 5

State tournament

at Peoria

Friday's games

Aurora Christian/Kankakee McNamara winner vs. Pleasant Plains, 3 p.m.

Alleman vs. Teutopolis, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

Illinois Wesleyan sectional

Wednesday's games

Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Alleman 7, Brimfield-Elmwood 5

Brimfield;220;000;1;--;5;9;2

Alleman;005;011;x;--;7;7;4

WP -- Snyder. LP -- Brodine. Two or more hits, Brimfield, C. Johnson 3, B. Johnson; Alleman, VanDerGinst. 2B -- Brimfield, B. Johnson 2. RBI -- Brimfield, C. Johnson 3, Wessels; Alleman, Glancy, VanDerGinst, Carpita, Terronez.

Softball

Illinois postseason

Class 2A

Peoria super-sectional

Monday's score

Rockridge 11, Sterling Newman 1 (6 inn.)

State tournament

Friday's semifinals

at East Peoria

Rockridge (31-6) at Beecher (38-2), 3 p.m.

Pinckneyville (24-7) vs. Olympia (27-7), 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Peoria Notre Dame sectional

Today's games

Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.

Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Class 4A

Normal Community sectional

Today's games

O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

Moline vs. Rock Island at United Township, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's game

Sectional final, 11 a.m.

Rockridge 11, Sterling Newman 1

Rockridge;000;10(10);--;11;16;2

Newman;100;000;--;1;4;3

WP -- Thomas. LP -- Koerner. Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Dehner 3, Hines 3, Thomas, Rursch, Drish; Newman, Johnson. 3B -- Rockridge, Garrett. 2B -- Rockridge -- Hines, Drish. RBI -- Rursch 3, Drish 2, Thomas 2, Hines, Dehner, Riley; Newman, Johnson.

Records: Rockridge 31-6, Sterling Newman 18-10.

