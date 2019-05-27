Boys soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Thursday's games
Class 1A
North Polk (14-3) vs. West Liberty (10-7), noon
Iowa City Regina (15-6) vs. Greene County (14-5), 12:05 p.m.
Sioux Center (13-4) vs. Iowa Mennonite (12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Waterloo Columbus (18-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (12-8), 12:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-2) vs. Knoxville (14-4), 2:30 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (14-4) vs. Gilbert (18-2), 2:35 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert (12-5) vs. Hudson United (18-2), 2:40 p.m.
Lewis Central (17-3) vs. Storm Lake (16-1), 2:45 p.m.
Class 3A
Waukee (19-0) vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11-3), 5 p.m.
Bettendorf (12-2) vs. Urbandale (14-5), 5:05 p.m.
Marshalltown (16-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (13-5), 5:10 p.m.
Iowa City West (16-1) vs. Ankeny (12-5), 5:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Iowa postseason
Class 3A Region 7
Wednesday's games
Dubuque Hempstead at Linn-Mar, 6 p.m.
Clinton at Muscatine, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Wednesday's games
Davenport West at Bettendorf, 6 p.m.
Davenport Central at Pleasant Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Region 7
Today's games
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5 p.m.
Dubuque Wahlert at North Scott, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 7
Today's games
Northeast at Center Point-Urbana, 5 p.m.
Anamosa at Bellevue Marquette, 5 p.m.
West Delaware at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Monticello at Dyersville Beckman, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Region 8
Today's games
Wapello vs. Columbus at Assumption, 5 p.m.
West Branch at Iowa City Regina, 6 p.m.
Mediapolis at Solon, 6 p.m.
West Liberty at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Rock Island super sectional
Monday's score
Alleman 7, Brimfield-Elmwood 5
State tournament
at Peoria
Friday's games
Aurora Christian/Kankakee McNamara winner vs. Pleasant Plains, 3 p.m.
Alleman vs. Teutopolis, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
Illinois Wesleyan sectional
Wednesday's games
Belleville West vs. Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Normal Community West vs. Moline, 6 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Alleman 7, Brimfield-Elmwood 5
Brimfield;220;000;1;--;5;9;2
Alleman;005;011;x;--;7;7;4
WP -- Snyder. LP -- Brodine. Two or more hits, Brimfield, C. Johnson 3, B. Johnson; Alleman, VanDerGinst. 2B -- Brimfield, B. Johnson 2. RBI -- Brimfield, C. Johnson 3, Wessels; Alleman, Glancy, VanDerGinst, Carpita, Terronez.
Softball
Illinois postseason
Class 2A
Peoria super-sectional
Monday's score
Rockridge 11, Sterling Newman 1 (6 inn.)
State tournament
Friday's semifinals
at East Peoria
Rockridge (31-6) at Beecher (38-2), 3 p.m.
Pinckneyville (24-7) vs. Olympia (27-7), 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Peoria Notre Dame sectional
Today's games
Pontiac vs. Galesburg, 4:30 p.m.
Geneseo vs. Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Class 4A
Normal Community sectional
Today's games
O'Fallon vs. Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
Moline vs. Rock Island at United Township, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's game
Sectional final, 11 a.m.
Rockridge 11, Sterling Newman 1
Rockridge;000;10(10);--;11;16;2
Newman;100;000;--;1;4;3
WP -- Thomas. LP -- Koerner. Two or more hits -- Rockridge, Dehner 3, Hines 3, Thomas, Rursch, Drish; Newman, Johnson. 3B -- Rockridge, Garrett. 2B -- Rockridge -- Hines, Drish. RBI -- Rursch 3, Drish 2, Thomas 2, Hines, Dehner, Riley; Newman, Johnson.
Records: Rockridge 31-6, Sterling Newman 18-10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.