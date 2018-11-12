Football

Iowa playoffs

at Cedar Falls, UNI-Dome

Thursday's championship games

8-player

10 a.m. -- Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1)

Class A

1:30 p.m. -- Avoca, AHSTW (12-0) vs. Hudson (12-0)

Class 3A

7 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)

Friday's championship games

Class 1A

11 a.m. -- West Sioux (11-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (12-0)

Class 2A

2 p.m. -- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM, Monroe (12-0)

Class 4A

7 p.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0) 

Illinois playoffs

Saturday's semifinals

Class 8A

Chicago Brother Rice (12-0) at Chicago Marist (11-1)

Frankfort Lincoln-Way East (12-0) at Loyola Academy (9-3)

Class 7A

Batavia (12-0) at Nazareth Academy (11-1)

Chicago Mt. Carmel (11-1) at St. Charles North (9-3)

Class 6A

Cary-Grove (12-0) at Niles Notre Dame (10-2)

Oak Lawn Richards (12-0) at Crete-Monee (9-3)

Class 5A

Lombard Montini (11-1) at Sterling (11-1)

Country Club Hills Hillcrest (12-0) at Joliet Catholic Academy (8-4)

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton (11-1) at Elmhurst IC Catholic (12-0)

Rochester (11-1) at Kankakee McNamara (11-1)

Class 3A

Byron (12-0) at Herscher (8-4)

Carlinville (12-0) at Monticello (12-0)

Class 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12-0) at Eastland-Pearl City (12-0)

Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) at Decatur St. Teresa (12-0)

Class 1A

Forreston (10-2) at Lena-Winslow (11-1)

Camp Point Central (11-1) at Argenta-Oreana (12-0)

Class 2A District 5 all-district teams

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Seth Feldman (West Liberty)

Running Back -- Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon), Logan Stolte (Tipton)

Wide Receiver -- Eric Campie (Camanche), Lake Newton (West Liberty), Jordan Lawrence (Camanche), Zach Baker (Mount Vernon)

Offensive Line -- Brent Meyers (West Liberty), Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon), Andrew Louwagie (Mount Vernon), Dylan Mente (Tipton), Zayne Feller (Camanche)

Utility: Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine)

Defense

Defensive Linemen -- Spencer Daufeldt (West Liberty), Nick Caseey (Mount Vernon), Cobain Polman (West Liberty), Payton Nicol (Camanche)

Linebackers -- Coy Ruess (West Liberty), Baylor Crigger (Camanche), Will Esmoil (West Liberty), Mitchell Louwagie (Mount Vernon)

Defensive Backs -- Ely Gingerich (West Liberty), Blake Booth (Mount Vernon), Keatyn Velez (Louisa-Muscatine)

Utility -- Tanner Snodgrass (West Burlington/Notre Dame)

Special Teams

Kicker -- Tyler Elliott (Mount Vernon), Logan Waltz (Camanche)

Punter -- A.J. Lenz (West Liberty)

Returner -- Karson Cantrell (Louisa-Muscatine)

Second team

West Liberty -- Gabriel Melendez, Austin Beaver, Eben Bierman, Talen Dengler, Kobe Simon

Mount Vernon -- Garrett Hormann, Noah Guilaume, Matt Vislisel, Brady Ketchum

Tipton -- Nile Schuett, Frank Bierman, Connor Hermiston, Skyler Harroun

Camanche -- Raul Esparza, Calvin Ottens, Ethan Buckley

Louisa-Muscatine -- Max McCulley, Cody Calvelage, Gabe Hayes

West Burlington/Notre Dame -- Austin Mixer, Cole Williams

Honorable Mention

West Liberty -- Gavin Chown, Jahsiah Galvan; Mount Vernon -- Ryan Clark, Nolan Brand; Camanche -- Jaxon White, Cade Everson; Tipton -- Austin Lenz, Jesse Lieser; Louisa-Muscatine -- Brock Jeambey, Trey Wagner; West Burlington/Notre Dame -- Drew Chiprez, Ryle Koenig

Girls basketball

Moline 59, Havana 49

Moline -- Taylor 0 0-0 2 0, Hazen 1 2-2 0 4, Davis 1 0-2 2 2, McDowell 0 0-0 0 0, Thatcher 0 2-2 0 2, Curtis 0 2-3 4 2, Trice 3 9-13 5 16, Pittington 7 3-5 1 17, McNamee 4 0-1 5 8. Totals 20 18-28 20 59

Havana -- Koke 2 0-0 0 4, Gruiz 0 0-1 3 0, Saylor 0 0-0 2 0, Staton 0 0-0 0 0, Ash 3 2-3 4 9, Smith 1 2-2 1 4, Quinlan 0 0-0 2 0, Byrd 2 3-4 3 7, Lindner 4 3-3 2 11, Sarnes 1 0-0 3 2, Lane-Mitchell 5 2-4 4 12. Totals 18 12-17 24 49 

Moline;14;15;11;19;--;59

Havana;5;17;14;13;--;49

3-point goals -- Moline 1 (Trice); Havana 1 (Ash). Fouled out -- Moline (Trice)

Riverdale 47, Elmwood 26

Riverdale (1-0) -- Lauren Lodico 3 0-2 0 6, Molly Sharp 0 1-4 0 1, Alecea Mendoza 0 0-0 1 0, Riley Walls 0 0-0 1 0, Ashley Garber 4 0-0 1 8, Brooke Smeltzly 0 1-2 0 1, Katelyn Oleson 3 2-2 1 9, Morgan Caves 1 0-2 1 2, Abigail Weaver 2 0-0 2 4, Shae Hanrahan 4 4-4 1 12, Hope Jackson 1 0-2 0 2, Sarah Saddoris 1 0-0 2 2. Totals 19 8-18 10 47

Elmwood (0-1) -- Gloder 2 2-2 0 6, Ingersol 0 0-0 0 0, Meyers 1 2-3 1 4, Carver 0 0-2 2 0, Inskeep 1 0-0 2 2, Lehew 4 0-0 4 8, Noll 1 0-1 3 2, Ledbetter 1 2-4 3 4. Totals 10 6-10 16 26

Riverdale;11;13;15;8;--;47

Elmwood;2;4;11;9;--;26

3-point goals -- Riverdale 1 (Oleson)

West Central 49, Mercer County 40

Mercer County -- Karley Defrieze 0 0-0 1 0, Lillian Hucke 3 0-0 4 8, Maggie Harrison 2 1-2 2 7, Bella Cuellar 1 0-0 1 2, Kiersten Cox 0 0-0 0 0, Dani Hagens 6 0-2 4 13, Karli Stineman 5 0-3 3 10, Grace Fisher 0 0-0 1 0, Shalyn Lucas 0 0-0 5 0, Ericka Sedam 0 0-0 5 0. Totals 17 1-7 26 40

West Central -- Reed 5 7-13 0 19, Smith 0 1-4 1 1, Peterson 0 0-0 1 0, Beelman 2 0-0 0 5, Schaley 2 6-8 2 10, Lienz 1 0-0 0 3, Porter 0 0-0 0 0, Henry 0 0-0 1 0, Lafary 3 5-10 2 11, Clark 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 13 19-35 9 49

Mercer County;16;10;4;10;--;40

West Central;11;10;12;16;--;49

3-point goals -- Mercer County 5 (Hucke 2, Harrison 2, Hagens); West Central 4 (Reed 2, Beelman, Lienz). Fouled out -- Mercer County (Lucas, Sedam)

Annawan 55, Alleman 42

Annawan -- Emily Miller 7 4-9 1 18, Ella Manuel 5 4-7 3 14, Keagan Rico 2 5-7 2 10, Kaley Peterson 3 2-3 2 9, Park 1 0-0 0 3, Reese Randall 0 1-2 2 1, Courtney Baele 0 0-0 0 0, Grace Sturtewagen 0 0-0 0 0, Emily Jagers 0 0-0 0 0, Emily McClelland 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 18 16-28 10 55

Alleman -- Gabbi Loiz 7 0-0 3 16, DeAjah Woods 6 2-2 3 15, Natika Woods 2 0-0 1 4, Bailey Gorgal 2 0-0 5 4, Maddie Porter 1 1-1 2 3. Totals 18 3-3 14 42

Annawan;11;19;15;10;--;55

Alleman;12;2;17;11;--;42

3-point goals -- Annawan 3 (Rico, Peterson, Park); Alleman 3 (Loiz 2, DeAjah Woods). Fouled out -- Alleman (Gorgal) 

Geneseo 52, St. Bede 26

GENESEO -- Raya 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Brown 3 0-0 6, Frerichs 3 0-0 6, M.Barickman 4 2-2 13, A.Barickman 2 0-0 5, Webster 3 0-0 6, Ludwig 3 0-0 6, Pardoe 1 0-0 2, Verbeck 0 0-0 0, Himmelman 4 0-0 8, McAvoy 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 2-2 52.

ST. BEDE -- Sons 4 0-0 9, Weber 0 0-0 0, Brady 0 0-0 0, Needs 0 0-0 0, Eushie 1 1-2 3, Bosnich 0 0-1 0, Senica 0 0-0 0, Cattani 0 0-0 0, Johnson 4 2-4 10, Ochvba 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 3-7 26.

Geneseo;8;8;18;16;—;52

St. Bede;4;4;4;11;—;26

3s: G 4 (M.Barickman 3, A.Barickman 1), SB 1 (Sons).

