Football
Iowa playoffs
Friday's quarterfinals (all games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 4A
Waukee (7-3) at WDM Valley (10-0)
Bettendorf (8-2) at Cedar Falls (10-0)
Urbandale (7-3) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-1)
Ankeny (7-3) at Dowling Catholic (9-1)
Class 3A
Pella (8-2) at Solon (10-0)
North Scott (9-1) at Western Dubuque (10-0)
Norwalk (9-1) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Dallas Center-Grimes (9-1) at C.B. Lewis Central (9-1)
Class 2A
West Liberty (7-3) at Waukon (10-0)
Williamsburg (7-3) at Clear Lake (10-0)
Greene County (9-1) at Algona (10-0)
PCM, Monroe (8-2) at OABCIG (10-0)
Class 1A
South Central Calhoun (10-0) at Van Meter (10-0)
Iowa City Regina (8-2) at West Branch (10-0)
West Lyon (9-1) at Dike-New Hartford (10-0)
Treynor (10-0) at West Sioux (9-1)
Class A
South O'Brien (9-1) at West Hancock (10-0)
Grundy Center (9-1) at MFL MarMac (10-0)
Woodbury Central (9-1) at North Tama (10-0)
Earlham (9-1) at St. Ansgar (10-0)
8-Player
CAM, Anita (8-2) at Audubon (10-1)
HLV, Victor (8-2) at Turkey Valley (10-0)
Fremont-Mills (7-1) at Remsen St. Mary's (10-0)
Easton Valley (9-1) at Don Bosco (10-0)
Illinois playoffs
Saturday's second round (area only)
6A: East St. Louis (10-0) at Rock Island (8-2), 1 p.m.
4A: Kewanee (7-3) at Coal City (10-0), 1 p.m.
2A: Mercer County (7-3) at Clifton Central (10-0), 3 p.m.
1A: Forreston (8-2) at Annawan-Wethersfield (10-0), 5 p.m.
1A: Kirkland, Hiawatha (9-1) at Morrison (10-0), 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 2A Region 8
Today's final
At Durant -- Wilton (34-3) vs. West Branch (21-15), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Monday's score
Assumption 25-25-25, Independence 15-17-17
Class 3A Region 7
Monday's score
Nevada 25-25-22-25, Tipton 18-9-25-16
Class 3A Region 8
Monday's score
West Liberty 25-25-25, Albia 16-16-19
Class 4A Region 7
Monday's score
Western Dubuque 25-25-25, Clinton 16-10-15
Class 4A Region 8
Monday's score
North Scott 25-25-27, Burlington 18-23-25
Class 5A Region 8
Monday's score
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Bettendorf 16-22-20
Iowa state tournament pairings
at Cedar Rapids
Class 5A
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Cedar Falls (41-1) vs. Waukee (35-11), noon
Ankeny (36-5) vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (38-3), 2 p.m.
Iowa City Liberty (34-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (29-5), noon
WDM Valley (40-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (32-11), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (34-3) vs. Glenwood (30-12), 4 p.m.
Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) vs. West Delaware (39-5), 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) vs. Western Dubuque (22-13), 4 p.m.
North Scott (28-5) vs. Marion (30-10), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Davenport Assumption (32-5) vs. Union Community (30-11), 10 a.m.
West Liberty (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (33-10), noon
Carroll Kuemper (35-4) vs. Unity Christian (24-10), 10 a.m.
Red Oak (33-6) vs. Nevada (33-9), noon
Illinois sectional pairings
Class 2A
Spring Valley Hall Sectional
Monday's scores
Orion 25-25, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-19
El Paso-Gridley 25-25, Riverdale 19-17
Wednesday's final
Orion (36-1) vs. El Paso-Gridley (29-5), 6 p.m.
Class 1A
Pecatonica Sectional
Monday's scores
Galena 25-25, Sterling Newman 17-23
Dakota 25-25-25, Fulton 12-27-19
Wednesday's final
Galena (30-7-1) vs. Dakota (34-4), 6 p.m.
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Bettendorf 16-22-20
Kills -- Bettendorf, Kaalyn Petersen 7, Claudia Johnson 4, Maesa Harris 4; PV, Emily Wood 11, Chloe Cline 9, Ilah Perez-Johnson 8, Erica Brohm 7. Assists -- Bettendorf, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 13, Maggie Erpelding 7; PV, Kora Ruff 29. Aces -- Bettendorf, Erpelding 2; PV, Brohm 3, Wood 2, Perez-Johnson 2, Ruff 2. Blocks -- Bettendorf, Harris 4, Petersen 3, Annie Stotlar 2, Breanna VerMeer 2, Johnaizjha Angel 2; PV, Brohm 3. Digs -- Bettendorf, Erpelding 15, Riley Deere 11, Stotlar 8; PV, Ruff 16, Perez-Johnson 13, Wood 11, Sara Hoskins 11.
Records: Bettendorf 22-14 (final); PV 29-5
Assumption 25-25-25, Independence 15-17-17
Assumption stats only
Kills, Assumption, Emma Schubert 12, Kylie Welch 8, A.J. Schubert 6. Aces, Assumption, E. Schubert 3, Welch 2. Blocks, Assumption, Welch 2, Lauren Loken 2. Assists, Assumption, Annabelle Costello 28. Digs, Assumption, E. Schubert 11, A.J. Schubert 10, Bri Gartner 6, Katie Anderson 6.
Records: Independence 29-12, Davenport Assumption 32-5
North Scott 25-25-27, Burlington 18-23-25
Kills -- Burlington, Kylie May 9, Angel Baylark 8, Bailey Wiemann 7; North Scott, Emma Powell 15, Ella McLaughlin 12, Kendall McNaull 6, Grace Graham 5. Assists -- Burlington, Madison Bunton 25; North Scott, Sam Lee 18, Taylor Robertson 17. Aces -- Burlington, Bunton 3; North Scott, Rachel Anderson 2, Robertson, McLaughlin, Paige Blaskovich. Blocks -- Burlington, Baylark 2, Weimann 2; North Scott, McNaull 5, Graham 3, Powell 2, McLaughlin. Digs -- Burlington, May 14, Peighton Davis 13, Bunton 12, Alyssa Dameron 11; North Scott, Powell 16, McLaughlin 13, Anderson 10.
Records: Burlington 25-6 (final); North Scott 28-5
Nevada 25-25-22-25, Tipton 18-9-25-16
Kills -- Tipton (Kamryn Chapman 10, Sommer Daniel 9, Carly Puffer 8); Nevada (Kacie Rewerts 9, Hannah Thomsen 7, Sdyney Mosinski 7). Assists -- Tipton (Daniel 24, Alex Hoffman 10); Nevada (Morgan Tupper 28, Ellie Gray 2). Aces -- Tipton (Bailey Schmidt 2, Daniel); Nevada (Gray 2, Tupper). Digs -- Tipton (Karlee Kamberling 18, Daniel 12, Schmidt 11); Nevada (Tupper 13, Gray 11, Thomsen 7). Blocks -- Tipton (Puffer 4, Chapman 4); Nevada (Mosinski 5, Thomsen 2).
Records: Tipton 32-7 (final); Nevada 33-9
Dakota 25-25-25, Fulton 12-27-19
Fulton stats only
Kills -- Emily Schipper 13, Maddie Hodge 5, Kylie Collachia 3. Assists -- Collachia 22. Blocks -- Lilianna Eagle 5, Megan Bailey 3, Schipper 2. Digs -- Schipper 11, Ally Curley 10, Collachia 8.
Orion 25-25, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-19
Kills -- Orion, Mackenzie Grafton 10, Sarah Jacobsen 8, Riley Filler 6, Hailey James 3, Olivia Farwell 2, Emiliah Morrison; DCM, Sam Hovey 7, Lilyen McCarthy 6, Hope McGinnes 3, Audrey Thomann. Aces -- Orion, Grafton 2, Faith Catour, Morrison; DCM, McGinnes, Emily Pawlak, Ellie Schmidgall. Blocks -- Orion, Filler 3, Grafton 2, James 2, Morrison; DCM, Thomann. Digs -- Orion, Jacobsen 11, Kati Kratzberg 10, Grafton 8, Catour 6. Assists -- Orion, Ashley Awbrey 14, Catour 8; DCM -- Shelby DeBolt 10, Hovey 3.
Records: Orion 36-1, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 21-13.
El Paso-Gridley 25-25, Riverdale 19-17
Kills -- EPG: Madi Funk 15, Ashlyn Mool 10, Sierra Carr 2, Rebecca Orns 2, Addison Benedict, Sophia Lowery; Riverdale, Addison Brock 6, Sidney Garrett 5, Shae Hanrahan 5, Brooke Smeltzly 5, Faith Jackson. Aces -- EPG, Sami Allen, Carr; Riverdale, Katelyn Oleson. Blocks -- EPG, Lowery 5, Carr 4, Funk, Orns; Riverdale, Brock 3, Garrett 3, Hope Jackson, Smeltzly. Digs -- Riverdale, Molly Sharp 9. Assists -- EPG, Benedict 28; Riverdale -- Oleson 14.
Records: El Paso-Gridley 29-5, Riverdale 18-16-2.
