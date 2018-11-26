Wrestling
Iowa Predicament preseason rankings
Class 3A
Team — 1. Southeast Polk; 2. Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Waukee; 4. Fort Dodge; 5. West Des Moines Valley; 6. Mason City; 7. Iowa City High; 8. Bettendorf; 9. Ankeny Centennial; 10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
106 pounds — 1. Ethan Wood-Finley (jr.), IC High; 2. Aiden Riggins (fr.), Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Connor Kelly (so.), Waukee; 10. Dustin Bohren (fr.), Bettendorf
113 — 1. Drake Ayala (so.), Fort Dodge; 2. Devin Harmison (sr.), SE Polk; 3. Nathan Kahoe (sr.), DM Lincoln
120 — 1. Cullan Schriever (jr.), Mason City; 2. Nick Miller (sr.), Waukee; 3. Carson Taylor (jr.), Fort Dodge; 5. Aiden Evans (jr.), Bettendorf
126 — 1. Nick Oldham (sr.), WDM Valley; 2. Caleb Rathjen (so.), Ankeny; 3. Caleb McCabe (sr.), North Scott
132 — 1. Ben Monroe (jr.), Ankeny Centennial; 2. Joe Pins (sr.), Dubuque Hempstead; 3. Conrad Braswell (sr.), CR Prairie
138 — 1. Cody Anderson (jr.), Waukee; 2. Colby Schriever (jr.), Mason City; 3. Nathan Marchand (sr.), SE Polk; 9. Deven Strief (so.), North Scott; 10. Rylan Hughbanks (sr.), Bettendorf
145 — 1. Eli Loyd (jr.), Pleasant Valley; 2. Deville Dentis (sr.), DM East; 3. Collin Lewis (sr.), North Scott; 8. Isaac Larkin (sr.), Clinton
152 — 1. Lance Runyon (sr.), SE Polk; 2. Kyle Hefley (sr.), IC High; 3. Jake Matthaidhess (jr.), North Scott
160 — 1. Cade Devos (sr.), SE Polk; 2. Jacob Herrmann (sr.), Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Ryker Kurimski (sr.), Western Dubuque
170 — 1. Anthony Zach (sr.), Waukee; 2. Logan Neils (jr.), Ankeny Centennial; 3. Will Jefferson (sr.), Bettendorf
182 — 1. Jacob Wempen (sr.), Linn-Mar; 2. Zach Needham (jr.), Dallas Center-Grimes; 3. Devin Ludwig (sr.), Western Dubuque; 8. Alex Blizzard (sr.), Bettendorf
195 — 1. Gabe Christensen (jr.), SE Polk; 2. Brayden Wolf (jr.), Waverly-Shell Rock; 3. Ethan Barry (jr.), Clinton; 7. Dalton Sell (sr.), Muscatine
220 — 1. Greg Hagan (sr.), Dowling Catholic; 2. Beau Lombardi (sr.), WDM Valley; 3. Tanner Teem (sr.), Urbandale
285 — 1. Griffin Liddle (so.), Bettendorf; 2. Josh Vis (jr.), CR Kennedy; 3. Manny McGowan (sr.), Davenport Central
Class 2A
Team — 1. Prairie City Monroe; 2. West Delaware; 3. Union; 4. Centerville; 5. Monticello; 6. Sergeant Bluff Luton; 7. Spirit Lake Park; 8. Clear Lake; 9. Crestwood; 10. Davenport Assumption
106 — 1. Keaton Zeimet (so.), Central DeWitt; 2. Jacob Mielke (sr.), Pocahontas Area; 3. Carter Fousek (fr.), Crestwood
113 — 1. Matthew Lewis (so.), Centerville; 2. Benjamin Schmitz (jr.), Kuemper Catholic; 3. Kolten Crawford (so.), Union
120 — 1. Aden Reeves (sr.), Albia; 2. Drake Doolittle (sr.), Webster City; 3. Nathan Genobana (so.), Centerville; 8. John Crowley (sr.), Tipton
126 — 1. Andrew Flora (sr.), ADM Adel; 2. Kain Luensman (so.), Monticello; 3. Kayden Kauzlarich (jr.), Centerville
132 — 1. Eric Faught (sr.), Clear Lake; 2. Jack Gaukel (so.), Sgt Bluff Luton; 3. Jalen Schropp (jr.), Williamsburg; 10. Jacob Felderman (sr.), Davenport Assumption
138 — 1. Jack Thomsen (jr.), Union; 2. Kaleb Olejniczak (sr.), Perry; 3. Chase McLaren (sr.), Atlantic-CAM; 4. Jarod Kadel (sr.), Columbus Jct.
145 — 1. Easton Graff (sr.), Sgt Bluff Luton; 2. Chase Luensman (sr.), Monticello; 3. Colby Tool (so.), Prairie City Monroe; 6. Will Esmoil (jr.), West Liberty
152 — 1. Kyler Reick (sr.), Spirit Lake Park; 2. Mitchel Mangold (sr.), West Delaware; 3. Matthew Doyle (jr.), Independence; 4. Baylor Crigger (sr.), Camanche; 8. Coy Ruess (sr.), West Liberty
160 — 1. Wes Cummings (sr.), Prairie City Monroe; 2. Skyler Noftsger (sr.), Ballard; 3. Zach Williams (jr.), Osage; 8. Austin Beaver (sr.), West Liberty; 9. Eric Campie (sr.), Camanche
170 — 1. Paul Ryan (sr.), Mount Vernon; 2. Tristin Westphal-Edwards (sr.), Washington; 3. Colter Bye (sr.), Crestwood; 10. Abe Michel (jr.), Maquoketa
182 — 1. Lucas Roland (sr.), Prairie City Monroe; 2. Jack Neuhaus (jr.), West Delaware; 3. Evan Rosonke (jr.), NHTV; 5. Kole Kreinbring (sr.), Davenport Assumption
195 — 1. Julien Broderson (sr.), Davenport Assumption; 2. Kyler Fisher (sr.), Southeast Valley; 3. Thomas Bentley (sr.), Red Oak
220 — 1. Cody Fisher (jr.), Woodward Granger; 2. Dakoda Powell (sr.), Spirit Lake Park; 3. Lake Stahlberg (sr.), Monticello; 10. Seth Adrian (jr.), Davenport Assumption
285 — 1. Spencer Trenary (sr.), Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 2. Kobe Clayborne (jr.), Heelan Catholic; 3. Justin Jones (sr.), Humboldt; 9. Taven Rich (jr.), Maquoketa
Class 1A
Team — 1. Denver; 2. Don Bosco; 3. Lisbon; 4. Woodbury Central; 5. West Sioux; 6. Missouri Valley; 7. Lake Mills; 8. Iowa Valley; 9. Underwood; 10. North Linn
106 — 1. Jaymus Wilson (sr.), Alburnett; 2. Donavon Hanson (so.), Manson NW Webster; 3. Damon Huston (so.), Midland; 4. Kael Brisker (so.), Wilton
113 — 1. Beau Klingensmith (so.), Woodbury Central; 2. Jakob Whitinger (jr.), Nashua Plainfield; 3. Brooks Meyer (so.), Denver; 8. Colton Meeker (sr.), Wapello
120 — 1. Adam Allard (jr.), West Sioux; 2. Daniel Kimball (sr.), Don Bosco; 3. Casey Baker (sr.), I-35, Truro
126 — 1. Daniel Meeker (jr.), Wapello; 2. Briar Reisz (so.), Logan Magnolia; 3. Cole Cassady (jr.), Martensdale-St Marys
132 — 1. Cael Happel (jr.), Lisbon; 2. Gabe Lewis (jr.), Denver; 3. Joshua Tibbits (sr.), Martensdale-St Marys
138 — 1. Cobe Siebrecht (sr.), Lisbon; 2. Spencer Griffin (sr.), Emmetsburg; 3. Riley Wright (sr.), Denver
145 — 1. Wade Mitchell (jr.), Woodbury Central; 2. Kory VanOrt (sr.), West Sioux; 3. Brady Henderson (sr.), North Linn; 6. Cory Anderson (sr.), Wilton
152 — 1. Kaleb Krall (sr.), Wapsie Valley; 2. Ben Smith (jr.), Iowa Valley; 3. Garrett Arment (sr.), Woodbury Central
160 — 1. John Henrich (sr.), Akron-Westfield; 2. John Ebaugh (jr.), Denver; 3. Drew Venteicher (jr.), Bedford-Lenox
170 — 1. Cael Krueger (sr.), Denver; 2. Ethan Fulcher (jr.), Hudson; 3. Nick Haynes (jr.), Missouri Valley; 6. Hunter Clasen (sr.), Bellevue
182 — 1. Gabe Pauley (sr.), AHSTW; 2. Tucker Kroeze (sr.), Belmond Klemme; 3. Thomas Even (jr.), Don Bosco
195 — 1. Zach Ryg (sr.), Central Springs; 2. Chase McCleish (sr.), Newman Catholic; 3. Quinten Rechkemmer (sr.), North Linn
220 — 1. Garet Sims (sr.), Iowa Valley; 2. Owen Grover (sr.), Dyersville Beckman; 3. Nick Gaes (sr.), Alta-Aurelia; 4. Brett Schoenherr (sr.), Midland
285 — 1. Brock Farley (sr.), Denver; 2. Arron Olson (sr.), Missouri Valley; 3. Korby Keehner (sr.), MFL MAR MAC
