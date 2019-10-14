Football
Iowa Associated Press poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. WDM Valley (9);7-0;99;1
2. Dowling Catholic;6-1;84;3
3. Cedar Falls (1);7-0;82;2
4. Ankeny Centennial;6-1;71;4
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;6-1;62;6
6. Des Moines Roosevelt;6-1;41;7
7. Southeast Polk;5-2;35;8
8. Bettendorf;5-2;30;5
9. Ankeny;4-3;20;9
10. Waukee;4-3;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Dubuque Senior 5; Cedar Rapids Prairie 3; Linn-Mar 3; Sioux City East 2; Indianola 1.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Western Dubuque (9);7-0;99;1
2. Solon;7-0;87;3
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier;6-1;75;2
4. Independence (1);7-0;57;6
5. North Scott;6-1;56;5
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;6-1;44;7
7. C.B. Lewis Central;6-1;35;4
8. Norwalk;6-1;29;8
9. Dallas Center-Grimes;6-1;23;9
T10. Glenwood;6-1;16;NR
T10. Washington;5-2;16;10
Others receiving votes: Harlan 11; Pella 2
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Waukon (8);7-0;98;1
2. Clear Lake (2);7-0;89;2
3. Algona;7-0;78;3
4. Des Moines Christian;7-0;65;T5
5. Greene County;7-0;63;4
6. O-A/BCIG;7-0;54;7
7. Waterloo Columbus;6-1;37;T5
8. West Marshall;5-2;17;NR
9. Sioux Center;5-2;16;T10
10. Spirit Lake;5-2;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Benton Community 8; Nevada 4; Tipton 4; Williamsburg 2; Monroe PCM 2; Camanche 2
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Dike-New Hartford (7);7-0;95;1
2. Van Meter (1);7-0;88;2
3. Western Christian (1);7-0;75;4
4. Hawarden West Sioux;6-1;58;8
5. South Central Calhoun (1);7-0;53;6
T6. West Branch;7-0;50;5
T6. Treynor;7-0;50;7
8. West Lyon;6-1;37;3
9. Sigourney-Keota;7-0;23;9
10. Iowa City Regina;6-1;15;10
Others receiving votes: Underwood 4; Panorama 2
Class A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Britt West Hancock (8);7-0;98;1
2. St. Ansgar (2);7-0;91;2
3. North Tama;7-0;71;3
4. Grundy Center;6-1;59;5
5. Monona MFL MarMac;7-0;58;4
6. Edgewood-Colesburg;6-1;54;7
7. Earlham;6-1;42;8
8. Woodbury Central;6-1;30;9
9. Brooklyn BGM;6-1;17;NR
10. Tri-Center;4-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: South O'Brien 5; Sloan Westwood 5; LeMars Gehlen 5; Hinton 4; South Winneshiek 2; Belle Plaine 1.
Class 8-Player
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Don Bosco (9);7-0;99;1
2. Remsen St. Mary's (1);7-0;85;2
3. Turkey Valley;7-0;80;3
4. Audubon;7-1;67;4
5. Easton Valley;7-0;55;5
6. Anita CAM;7-0;51;6
T7. Harris-Lake Park;6-1;33;8
T7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;6-1;33;7
9. Fremont Mills;4-1;16;NR
10. Lenox;7-1;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7; Janesville 5; Montezuma 3; Ackley AGWSR 3; Midland 2; Iowa Valley 2
Iowa RPI
Here is the Iowa High School Athletic Association's RPI rankings following Week 7 of the season. The rankings are used to determine at-large playoff qualifiers in each classification. There will be 16 playoff qualifiers in each class, with the district champion earning an automatic bid.
Class 4A (42 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Cedar Falls;7-0;.6982
2. WDM Valley;7-0;.6960
3. Ankeny Centennial;6-1;.6735
4. Dowling Catholic;6-1;.6563
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;6-1;.6378
Locals
12. Bettendorf;5-2;.5589
21. Davenport North;4-3;.4921
24. Pleasant Valley;3-4;.4788
25. Davenport Central;3-4;.4552
32. Davenport West;3-4;.4126
36. Muscatine;1-6;.3457
Class 3A (54 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Solon;7-0;.6929
2. Western Dubuque;7-0;.6792
3. C.B. Lewis Central;6-1;.6720
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;6-1;.6671
5. Glenwood;6-1;.6653
Locals
9. North Scott;6-1;.6347
13. Assumption;5-2;.6126
37. Maquoketa;3-4;.4766
44. Central DeWitt;2-5;.4347
52. Clinton;0-7;.3320
Class 2A (54 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Waukon;7-0;.6971
2. Algona;7-0;.6737
3. Clear Lake;7-0;.6594
4. OABCIG;7-0;.6446
5. Waterloo Columbus;6-1;.6371
Locals
8. Tipton;5-2;.5939
16. West Liberty;4-3;.5644
18. Camanche;5-2;.5557
25. Louisa-Muscatine;4-3;.5090
Class 1A (54 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Van Meter;7-0;.7335
2. West Branch;7-0;.6977
3. Western Christian;7-0;.6916
4. West Sioux;6-1;.6869
5. Dike-New Hartford;7-0;.6825
Locals
23. North Cedar;4-3;.5348
24. Wapello;4-3;.5188
35. Bellevue;3-4;.4905
47. Northeast;1-6;.3690
49. Wilton;1-6;.3622
52. Columbus;1-7;.3461
Class A (61 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. West Hancock;7-0;.6797
2. Saint Ansgar;7-0;.6462
3. MFL MarMac;7-0;.6402
4. North Tama;7-0;.6387
5. Woodbury Central;6-1;.6301
Local
17. Durant;4-3;.5472
Eight-Player (62 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. CAM, Anita;7-0;.7032
2. Turkey Valley;7-0;.7013
3. Audubon;7-1;.6947
4. Don Bosco;7-0;.6937
5. Easton Valley;7-0;.6730
Local
20. Midland;5-2;.5768
Volleyball
MAC standings
;;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;7;0;23;3
Assumption;;6;0;28;4
North Scott;;5;1;25;4
Bettendorf;;3;3;17;10
Clinton;;3;4;10;18
Dav. Central;;2;4;5;14
Dav. North;;2;5;9;21
Muscatine;;1;5;6;15
Dav. West;;0;7;0;17
Monday's scores
Bettendorf at Central
North at North Scott
Today's matches
Assumption at Pleasant Valley
Clinton at Muscatine
North Scott 25-25-25, Davenport North 16-17-17
Kills — North, Olivia Falborg 8, Layne Wright 7, Justyus Jackson 5; NS, Emma Powell 13, Kendall McNaull 11, Ella McLaughlin 6, Grace Graham 6. Blocks — North, Jackson 1, Kylie Kemp 1; NS, McNaull 1. Digs — North, Halle Walkup 7, Wright 7, Jackson 6, Maya Beasley 5; NS, Powell 11, Paige Blaskovich 9. Assists — North, Bailey Ortega 26; NS, Sam Lee 19, Taylor Robertson 13. Aces — North, Beasley 2, Ortega 2; NS, Rachel Anderson 2, McNaull 2.
Bettendorf 25-25-25, Davenport Central 13-17-22
Kills -- Bett, Breanna VerMeer 8, Annie Stotlar 3, Claudia Johnson 3, Jay Angel 3, Maesa Harris 3; Central, Morgan Barker 6, Miya Wilkens 5, Julia Houghton 4. Aces -- Bett, Kaalyn Petersen 4, Erica Smith 3, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 3; Central, Miya Wilkins 6, Lilly Campbell 2. Assists -- Bett, Maggie Erpelding 11, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 8, Riley Deere 3; Central, Lexi Huntley 17. Digs -- Bett, Riley Deere 12, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 8, Caidince Cleveland 7; Central, Lindsey Smith 12, Miya Wilkins 8, Lexi Huntley 7. Blocks -- Bett, Kaalyn Petersen 3, Jay Angel 2, Maddie Makoben 2, Maesa Harris 2; Central, Miya Wilkins, Lilly Campbell, Noelle Smith
Records: Bettendorf 18-10, (4-3 MAC); Davenport Central 5-15, (2-5 MAC)
Ridgewood 25-20-25, Alleman 22-25-21
Ridgewood stats:
Kills -- Kendall Lewis 6, Skya Barton 5, Paige Leander 5. Digs -- Madi Jones 15, Kendall Lewis 6, Tatum Miller 2, Brook Jones 2. Blocks -- Tatum Miller 2. Assists -- Brook Jones 11, Brecken Adamson 9. Aces -- Brook Jones 2, Madi Jones 2, Kendall Lewis
Records: Ridgewood 2-11
Boys cross country
SEISC meet
at Fairfield
Team scores -- 1. Pekin 39; 2. Danville New London 44; 3. Wapello 112; 4. Columbus 145; 5. Winfield-Mount Union 180; 6. Cardinal 187; 7. Van Buren 197; 8. West Burlington-Notre Dame 222; 9. Central Lee 233; 10. Holy Trinity 262; 11. Lone Tree 284; 12. Mediapolis 291; 13. Louisa-Muscatine 310; 14. Highland 385. No team score – Hillcrest Academy, WACO.
Top individuals -- 1. Brady Millikin (Pek) 16:50; 2. Colten Glosser (Pek) 16:58; 3. Matt Hellige (HTC) 17:09; 4. Aiden Housman (Wap) 17:16; 5. Ty Carr (NL) 17:24
Columbus -- 18. Isaac Acosta 18:57; 28. Freddy Vergara 19:32; 31. Garrett Palmer 19:42; 36. Gary Molina 20:12; 37. Mason Hills-Carrier 20:18; 38. Daniel Martinez 20:20; 58. Jesus Medrano 21:12
Louisa-Muscatine -- 21. Paul Hoopes 19:15
Wapello -- 4. Housman 17:16; 22. Tristan Kaufman 19:17; 25. Christopher Ewart 19:23; 26. Jesse Parish 19:27; 39. Jacob Chamberlin 20:24; 41. Brian Redmond 29:29; 43. Griffin Schoonover 20:36
Girls cross country
SEISC meet
at Fairfield
Team scores -- 1. Pekin 37; 2. Danville-New London 66; 3. Mediapolis 117; 4. Highland 126; 5. Cardinal 130; 6. Hillcrest Academy 135; 7. Wapello 177; 8. WACO 192; 9. Louisa-Muscatine 202; 10. Columbus 219. No team score – Central Lee, Lone Tree, Van Buren, Winfield-Mount Union.
Top individuals -- 1. Addison Parrott (NL) 19:44; 2. Lauren Derscheid (Pek) 21.01; 3. Leah Bontrager (Hill) 21:06; 4. Madison Thomann (High) 21.28; 5. Lily Fariss (Pek) 21:38
Columbus -- 39. Juvixsa Valdez 25:42; 44. Van Iang 26:21; 53. Esther Lian 27:27; 59. Averi Sipes 28:44; 67. Julie Sosa 32:51
Louisa-Muscatine -- 29. Mae Cox 24:18; 42. Brelynn Randall 26:02; 47. Abby Kemper 26:26
Wapello --17. Evelyn Peck 23:18; 23. Madi Lundvall 23:46
Boys soccer
United Township 2, Hononegah 1
Halftime — UT 1, Hononegah 1. UT goals — Ben Downey (unassisted), 35th minute; Yahir Garcia (Chan Nawl), 28th. Shots on goal — Hononegah 10, UT 4. Keeper saves — Hononegah 1, UT 9. Corners — Hononegah 1, UT 1. Fouls — Hononegah 7, UT 5. Offsides — Hononegah 0, UT 2.
Boys golf
Class 3A
Pekin Sectional
at Lick Creek Golf Course, Pekin, par 72
Team results -- 1. Lockport 317, 2. Pekin 325, 3. New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 327, 4. Normal Community 330, 5. Orland Park Sandburg 337, 6. Edwardsville 338, 7. O'Fallon 341, 8. Homewood-Flossmoor. 351, 9. Normal West 353, 10. Chicago Marist 359, 11. Quincy 374, 12. Palos Hills Stagg 412.
Individual winner -- Ben Sluzas (Lockport) 71.
Local advancing individual -- T5. Dylan Wiemers (Moline) 78.
Moline -- Wiemers 78, Ben Frieden 95, Aaron Rogers 94, Dylan Schueneman 99, Sam Spurgetis 101.
Rock Island -- Ryan Nickel 95.
Class 1A
Brown County Sectional
at Rolling Greens Golf Course, Mount Sterling
Team results -- 1. Alleman 332, 2. Peoria Christian 338, 3. Ridgewood 343, 4. Brimfield 359, 5. Raymond Lincolnwood 364, 6. Hamilton 366, 7. Auburn 373, 8. Williamsfield 375, 9. Pittsfield 384, 10. Glasford Illini Bluffs 388, 11. Jacksonville Routt 396, 12. Augusta Southeastern 404.
Individual winner -- Weston Walker (Peoria Christian) 74, (beat Drew Hall (Rockridge) 74, in a playoff for medalist honors).
Local advancing individuals -- T1. Hall 74, 6. Brennen Welch (Sherrard) 81, T8. Evan Earl (Sherrard) 83, T8. Dan O'Neill (Rockridge) 83.
Alleman -- Luke Lofgren 80, Drew Coleman 80, A.J. Shoemaker 83, Jack Janssen 89, Billy Taylor 97, Noah Brinkman 101,
Ridgewood -- Thomas Bumann 81, Bill Bumann 86, Ganon Greenman 86, Wyatt Moriarity 90. Wiley Hart 95, Mitchell Brooks 112.
(not all individual scores reported to IHSA)
Mid-County -- Trey Rogers.
Orion -- Reece Holst.
Sherrard -- Austin Fratzke, Jaeger Harkey, Blake Wynn.
United -- Evan Wynne.
Freeport Aquin Sectional
at Park Hills Golf Course, West Course, par 72
Team results -- 1. Riverdale 336, 2. Winnetka North Shore Country Day 337, 3. Fulton 341, 4. Elgin Academy 351, 5. Chicago Latin 352, 6. Granville Putnam County 352, 7. Sterling Newman 366, 8. Elmhurst IC Catholic 367, 9. Byron 371, 10. Lanark Eastland 379, 11. Dakota 387, 12. Peru St. Bede 389.
Individual winner-- Marcus Smith (Winnebago) 69.
Riverdale -- James Moorhusen 88, Ryan Bussert 79, Ashton Sutton 82, Sam Willems 95, Ben Nelson 92, Jared Griffin 87.
Fulton -- Andrew Schrader 81, Patrick Wiebenga 88, Ian Wiebenga 81, Josh VanderPloeg 91, Alex Hartman 93, Landon Meyers 115.
Girls golf
Class 1A
Peru St. Bede Sectional
at Spring Creek Golf Course, Spring Valley, par 72
Team results -- 1. Normal University 321, 2. Bloomington Central Catholic 346, 3. Kewanee 383, 4. Peoria Notre Dame 385, 5. Geneseo 387, 6. Beecher 388, 7. Metamora 390, T8. Monmouth-United 406, T8. Peru St. Bede 406, 10. New Lenox Providence 409, 11. Dwight 415, 12. Alleman 448.
Individual winner -- Reagan Kennedy (Normal-U-High) 71.
Advancing local individual -- Eryn Murray (Geneseo) 83.
Kewanee -- Riley Hansen 74, Mya Mirocha 83. Natalie Yepsen 104, Aspen Schwickeroth 122.
Geneseo -- Elizabeth Roodhouse 100, Murray 83, Paige Laingen 101, Miranda Roemer 103, Keely Nguyen 107, enah Hart 115.
Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 98, Campbell Gustafson 108, Bella Massa 126, Alannah Stevens 116, Clare Thomson NS, Molly Ahern NS.
United -- Claire Carnes 95, Emily Grodjesk 105, Haley Marshall 104, Paige McKeown 102, Gabby Neice 123, Addy Trego 138.
Erie-Prophetstown -- Samantha Soleta 112.
Mercer County -- Mia Hillyer 107, Callie Siering 94, Kristina Snowdon 98.
Ridgewood -- Madison Lindsey 111.
Riverdale -- Audrey Graham 111.
Rockridge -- Ella Douglas 105, Amelia Rursch 107, Ella Rursch 113.
