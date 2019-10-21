Football
Iowa AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (8)
|8-0
|89
|1
|2. West Des Moines Dowling
|7-1
|76
|2
|2. Cedar Falls (1)
|8-0
|76
|3
|4. Ankeny Centennial
|7-1
|62
|4
|5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|7-1
|57
|5
|6. Bettendorf
|6-2
|37
|8
|(tie) Southeast Polk
|7-1
|37
|7
|8. Ankeny
|5-3
|17
|9
|9. Waukee
|5-3
|16
|10
|10. Des Moines Roosevelt
|6-2
|15
|6
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5. Sioux City East 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Western Dubuque (9)
|8-0
|90
|1
|2. Solon
|8-0
|80
|2
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|7-1
|64
|3
|4. North Scott
|7-1
|55
|5
|5. Independence
|8-0
|47
|4
|6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|7-1
|43
|6
|7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|7-1
|41
|7
|8. Norwalk
|7-1
|25
|8
|9. Washington
|6-2
|18
|T10
|10. Dallas Center-Grimes
|7-1
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Harlan 12. Pella 2. Glenwood 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (9)
|8-0
|90
|1
|2. Clear Lake
|8-0
|76
|2
|3. Algona
|8-0
|72
|3
|4. Greene County
|8-0
|60
|5
|5. O-A BCIG
|8-0
|59
|6
|6. Waterloo Columbus
|7-1
|44
|7
|7. Van Horne Benton
|7-1
|28
|NR
|8. Des Moines Christian
|7-1
|22
|4
|9. Nevada
|7-1
|13
|NR
|10. Tipton
|6-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 6. Williamsburg 5. Monticello 4. Spirit Lake 4. Monroe PCM 3.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Dike-New Hartford (6)
|8-0
|87
|1
|2. Van Meter (2)
|8-0
|81
|2
|3. Western Christian
|8-0
|64
|3
|4. Hawarden West Sioux
|7-1
|53
|4
|5. West Branch
|8-0
|51
|T6
|6. South Central Calhoun (1)
|8-0
|50
|5
|7. Treynor
|8-0
|44
|T6
|8. Inwood West Lyon
|7-1
|32
|8
|9. Sigourney-Keota
|8-0
|21
|9
|10. Iowa City Regina
|7-1
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Underwood 3.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (8)
|8-0
|89
|1
|2. St. Ansgar (1)
|8-0
|81
|2
|3. Traer North Tama
|8-0
|69
|3
|4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|8-0
|54
|5
|5. Grundy Center
|7-1
|51
|4
|6. Earlham
|7-1
|39
|7
|7. Moville Woodbury Central
|7-1
|35
|8
|8. Edgewood-Colesburg
|6-2
|20
|6
|9. Brooklyn BGM
|7-1
|16
|9
|10. Hinton
|6-2
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Paullina South O'Brien 9. 12, Central Springs 8. 12, Neola Tri-Center 8. 14, Calmar South Winneshiek 1. 14, Belle Plaine 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7)
|8-0
|88
|1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|8-0
|77
|2
|3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (1)
|8-0
|76
|3
|4. Audubon
|8-1
|63
|4
|5. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|7-1
|48
|T7
|6. Harris-Lake Park
|7-1
|39
|T7
|7. Fremont Mills, Tabor
|5-1
|27
|9
|8. Easton Valley
|7-1
|25
|5
|9. Anita CAM
|7-1
|21
|6
|10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-2
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Montezuma 6. Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. HLV, Victor 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1.
Iowa RPI
Here is the Iowa High School Athletic Association's RPI rankings following Week 8 of the season. The rankings are used to determine at-large playoff qualifiers in each classification. There will be 16 playoff qualifiers in each class, with the district champion earning an automatic bid.
Class 4A (42 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. WDM Valley;8-0;.7037
2. Cedar Falls;8-0;.6971
3. Ankeny Centennial;7-1;.6780
4. Dowling Catholic;7-1;.6694
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;7-1;.6476
Locals
11. Bettendorf;6-2;.5781
20. Davenport North;5-3;.5108
25. Pleasant Valley;3-5;.4660
27. Davenport Central;3-5;.4394
34. Davenport West;3-5;.3967
37. Muscatine;1-7;.3403
Class 3A (54 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Solon;8-0;.6914
2. Western Dubuque;8-0;.6854
3. C.B. Lewis Central;7-1;.6786
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;7-1;.6777
5. Norwalk;7-1;.6694
Locals
9. North Scott;7-1;.6393
17. Assumption;5-3;.5818
30. Maquoketa;4-4;.5077
39. Central DeWitt;3-5;.4599
53. Clinton;0-8;.3264
Class 2A (54 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Waukon;8-0;.6958
2. Algona;8-0;.6630
3. Clear Lake;8-0;.6613
4. OABCIG;8-0;.6431
5. Waterloo Columbus;7-1;.6426
Locals
7. Tipton;6-2;.6036
11. West Liberty;5-3;.5837
21. Camanche;5-3;.5266
29. Louisa-Muscatine;4-4;.4811
Class 1A (54 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Van Meter;8-0;.7250
2. West Branch;8-0;.6985
3. Western Christian;8-0;.6954
4. West Sioux;7-1;.6869
5. Dike-New Hartford;8-0;.6815
Locals
30. Bellevue;4-4;.5087
31. North Cedar;4-4;.5041
33. Wapello;4-4;.4885
45. Wilton;2-6;.3980
50. Northeast;1-7;.3596
52. Columbus Community;1-8;.3354
Class A (61 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. West Hancock;8-0;.6775
2. North Tama;8-0;.6443
3. Saint Ansgar;8-0;.6437
4. MFL MarMac;8-0;.6404
5. Woodbury Central;7-1;.6292
Local
26. Durant;4-4;.5199
Eight-Player (62 schools)
School;Record;RPI
1. Turkey Valley;8-0;.6974
2. Audubon;8-1;.6973
3. Don Bosco;8-0;.6959
4. Remsen St. Mary's;8-0;.6729
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard;7-1;6634
Local
7. Easton Valley;7-1;.6301
16. Midland;6-2;.5880
Volleyball
MAC standings final
MAC standings
;;;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;8;0;27;5
Assumption;;7;1;29;5
North Scott;;6;2;26;5
Bettendorf;;5;3;21;13
Clinton;;4;4;11;18
Dav. Central;;3;5;6;15
Dav. North;;2;6;9;22
Muscatine;;1;7;6;17
Dav. West;;0;8;0;19
Monday's scores
Assumption 25-26-30-25, North Scott 15-28-28-20
Bettendorf 25-25-25, Davenport West 11-15-15
Davenport Central 25-23-25-26-15, Muscatine 20-25-16-28-9
Assumption 25-26-30-25, North Scott 15-28-28-20
Kills -- NS, Ella McLaughlin 20, Emma Powell 18, Kendall McNaull 12; Assumption, Kylie Welch 16, Emma Schubert 15, Claire Smith 11, Ava Schubert 10. Assists -- NS, Sam Lee 24, Taylor Robertson 23; Assumption, Annabelle Costello 28, Jessica Stratman 19. Aces -- NS, Paige Blaskovich 3, Powell; Assumption, Costello 2, Welch, Anna Quijas. Blocks -- NS, Kaitlyn Kuhl 2; Assumption, Smith 5, A. Schubert 5, E. Schubert 3, Lauren Loken 3. Digs -- NS, Powell 21, Blaskovich 13, Rachel Anderson 12; Assumption, Costello 26, E. Schubert 24, Welch 15.
Records: North Scott 26-5, 6-2 MAC; Assumption 29-5, 7-1
Davenport Central 25-23-25-26-15, Muscatine 20-25-16-28-9
Kills —Central, Miya Wilkens 20, Lilly Campbell 8, Morgan Barker 7, Delaney Graves 7; Muscatine, Madi Petersen 9, Hannah Reynolds 9, Hannah Wieskamp 7, Kaitlyn McGinnis 4. Aces — Central, Lexi Huntley 2, Lili Duffield 2, Graves 2; Muscatine, Ashlyn McGinnis 2, Kaylynn Salyars 2, Wieskamp 2. Assists — Central, Huntley 50; Muscatine, Salyars 6, Ashlyn McGinnis 3. Blocks — Central, Graves 4, Campbell 4, Destiny Jones 2; Muscatine, Wieskamp 2, Reynolds 2, Salyars 2. Digs — Central, Lindsey Smith 33, Duffield 26, Julia Houghton 13; Muscatine, Rylie Moss 25, Petersen 14, Olivia Harmon 12
Bettendorf 25-25-25, Davenport West 11-15-15
Assists — Bett, Maggie Erpelding 17, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 11; West, Cassidy Schaeffer 10. Bett, Kaalyn Peterson 8, Claudia Johnson 6, Breanna Vermeer 5; West, Isabel Castel 4, Cameron Tracy 3, Hailey Stewart 3. Blocks — Bett, Annie Stotlar 2, Johnson 2; West, Molly Daily 1, Castel 1. Aces — Bett, Riley Deere 4. VanMiddlesworth 3, Caidince Cleveland 3; West, Abby Raes 2, Alex Solbrig 1. Digs — Bett, Deere 14, Erica Smith 13; West, Solbrig 11, Schaeffer 5, Raes 4.
Records — Bettendorf 21-13, 5-3; West 0-18, 0-8.
Geneseo 23-25-25, Dixon 25-17-23
Geneseo stats:
Aces — Abbi Barickman 4, Addie Dunker 2. Kills — Cadence Talbert 13, Hannah Copeland 12. Blocks — Cora Varland 2, Hannah Copeland(2, Maddi Barickman 1. Assists — M. Barickman 24, Dunker 14. Digs — Maggi Weller 25, Taylor DeSplinter 7.
Record — Geneseo 24-8, 11-3.
Mercer County 25-25, Williamsfield 15-12
Mercer County stats:
Kills — Ericka Sedam 8, Karli Stineman 8. Assists — Sheridan Hank 14, Lillian Hucke 9. Digs — Stineman 20, Zoey Miller 5, Bella Cuellar 5. Aces — Hank 2, Hucke 1.
Ridgewood 24-25-27, Stark County 26-22-25
Ridgewood stats:
Kills — Hallica Warren-Anderson 6, Kendall Lewis 6. Aces — Warren-Anderson 5. Digs — Madi Jones 16, Lewis 14. Assists — Brecken Adamson 11. Blocks — Paige Leander 5.
Final IGHSAU rankings
Class 5A
School;Record;LW
1. Cedar Falls;39-1;1
2. Iowa City Liberty;32-2;2
3. West Des Moines Valley;38-4;3
4. Ankeny;34-5;4
5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;36-3;8
6. Dowling Catholic;30-11;7
7. Pleasant Valley;27-5;5
8. Waukee;33-11;6
9. Ankeny Centennial;17-14;9
10. Bettendorf;20-13;11
11. Dubuque Hempstead;19-13;13
12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;18-16;10
13. Urbandale;16-16;NR
14. Iowa City High;16-14;12
15. Sioux City East;24-14;14
Dropped Out: Waterloo West (15)
Class 4A
School;Record;LW
1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;32-3;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;26-6;2
3. North Scott;26-4;4
4. Waverly-Shell Rock;44-6;7
5. West Delaware;37-5;5
6. Lewis Central;26-6;6
7. Dubuque Wahlert;21-11;3
8. Marion;28-10;8
9. Dallas Center-Grimes;30-6;11
10. Western Dubuque;18-11;13;
11. Gilbert;31-12;12
12. Knoxville;25-7;9
13. Oskaloosa;18-11;10
14. Clear Creek-Amana;22-14;NR
15. Center Point-Urbana;20-17;14
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School;Record;LW
1. Davenport Assumption;28-5;1
2. Kuemper Catholic;28-7;7
3. Red Oak;30-6;8
4. Dike-New Hartford;27-14;5
5. West Liberty;28-7;2
6. New Hampton;38-3;6
7. Mount Vernon;30-10;9
8. Tipton;30-6;3
9. Spirit Lake;34-5;4
10. Nevada;30-9;11
11. Des Moines Christian;22-6;10
12. Unity Christian;21-10;12
13. Union;27-11;11
14. Sioux Center;25-9;15
15. MOC-Floyd Valley;25-8;NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (14)
Class 2A
School;Record;LW
1. Western Christian;35-5;1
2. Mediapolis;39-1;2
3. Beckman Catholic;37-8;3
4. Wilton;32-3;4
5. Osage;33-6;5
6. Grundy Center;29-8;6
7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;26-6;7
8. Van Buren;29-4;8
9. Boyden-Hull;22-9;9
10. Hudson;28-7;10
11. Underwood;28-5;12
12. Central Lyon;22-10;11
13. East Sac County;26-6;13
14. Denver;25-14;14
15. Logan-Magnolia;19-7;15
Dropped Out: None
Class 1A
School;Record;LW
1. Sidney;32-6;1
2. Council Bluffs St. Albert;21-9;2
3. Janesville;30-11;3
4. LeMars Gehlen Catholic;22-7;5
5. North Tama;22-6;4
6. Wapsie Valley;20-15;6
7. New London;26-8;10
8. Holy Trinity Catholic;25-10;8
9. Lisbon;34-7;7
10. East Mills;22-7;9
11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;23-8;11
12. Newell-Fonda;23-10;13
13. BCLUW;20-14;14
14. Glidden-Ralston;18-4;15
15. Southwest Valley;23-5;NR
Dropped Out: Tripoli (12)
Iowa regional pairings
Class 1A Region 7
Today's matches
Midland (4-27) at Calamus-Wheatland (8-24), 7 p.m.
Bellevue Marquette (2-27) at Prince of Peace (20-16), 7 p.m.
English Valleys (4-20) at Belle Plaine (25-12), 7 p.m.
HLV (12-20) at Iowa Valley (15-18), 7 p.m.
Lone Tree (5-20) at Springville (16-16), 7 p.m.
Cedar Valley Christian (11-16) at Central City (9-18), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 6
Today's matches
Danville (7-17) at Pekin (11-16), 7 p.m.
Colfax-Mingo (8-21) at East Marshall (4-25), 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Pekin/Danville winner at Mediapolis (39-1), 7 p.m.
Louisa-Muscatine (14-12) at Wapello (16-14), 7 p.m.
East Marshall/Colfax-Mingo winner at Hudson (29-7), 7 p.m.
Columbus (6-22) at Iowa City Regina (6-28), 7 p.m.
Class 2A Region 8
Today's matches
Northeast (0-37) at Bellevue (17-16), 7 p.m.
Alburnett (12-15) at North Linn (11-18), 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3), 7 p.m.
Bellevue/Northeast winner at Bellevue (20-19), 7 p.m.
Maquoketa Valley (14-14) at Cascade (22-10), 7 p.m.
North Linn/Alburnett winner at West Branch (19-15), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 6
Wednesday's matches
Camanche (15-18) at Davenport Assumption (29-5), 7 p.m.
Solon (15-21) at Benton Community (16-22), 7 p.m.
Vinton-Shellsburg (14-23) at Independence (27-11), 7 p.m.
Monticello (19-13) at Anamosa (16-12), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 7
Wednesday's matches
South Tama (10-30) at Tipton (30-6), 7 p.m.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (11-19) at Williamsburg (14-19), 7 p.m.
PCM (5-22) at Nevada (30-9), 7 p.m.
West Marshall (14-19) at North Polk (29-10), 7 p.m.
Class 3A Region 8
Wednesday's matches
Mid-Prairie (6-21) at West Liberty (28-7), 7 p.m.
Central Lee (22-10) at West Burlington (15-15), 7 p.m.
Chariton (3-19) at Albia (27-9), 7 p.m.
Centerville (10-16) at Davis County (18-16), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 7
Wednesday's matches
Central DeWitt (5-26) at Western Dubuque (18-11), 7 p.m.
Clinton (11-18) at Maquoketa (24-14), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Dubuque/Central DeWitt winner at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.
Maquoketa/Clinton winner at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.
Class 4A Region 8
Wednesday's match
Fairfield (7-26) at Mount Pleasant (7-25), 7 p.m.
Keokuk (7-18) at Fort Madison (14-23), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Mount Pleasant/Fairfield winner at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.
Fort Madison/Keokuk winner at Burlington (24-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 7
Wednesday's match
Dubuque Senior (12-26) at Linn-Mar (17-17), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.
Linn-Mar/Dubuque Senior winner at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.
Class 5A Region 8
Wednesday's match
Davenport West (0-19) at Davenport Central (6-14), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Davenport Central/Davenport West winner at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.
Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.
Boys soccer
Illinois Class 2A
Ottawa Regional
Wednesday: (1) Rock Island vs. (8) Morris, 4:30 p.m.; (4) Sterling vs. (6) Ottawa Township, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Regional final, 3 p.m.
Geneseo Regional
Today: (2) Geneseo vs. (7) Orion-Sherrard; (3) Dixon vs. (5) Streator Township, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Regional final, 3 p.m.
Illinois Class 3A
Pekin Regional
Today: (2) Minooka vs. (7) Pekin, 4 p.m.
Wednesday: (3) United Township vs. (5) Moline, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26: Regional final, 3 p.m.
