Football

Iowa AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. West Des Moines Valley (8)8-0891
2. West Des Moines Dowling7-1762
2. Cedar Falls (1)8-0763
4. Ankeny Centennial7-1624
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy7-1575
6. Bettendorf6-2378
(tie) Southeast Polk7-1377
8. Ankeny5-3179
9. Waukee5-31610
10. Des Moines Roosevelt6-2156

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Marion Linn-Mar 5. Sioux City East 2.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Western Dubuque (9)8-0901
2. Solon8-0802
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier7-1643
4. North Scott7-1555
5. Independence8-0474
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton7-1436
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central7-1417
8. Norwalk7-1258
9. Washington6-218T10
10. Dallas Center-Grimes7-1179

Others receiving votes: Harlan 12. Pella 2. Glenwood 1.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukon (9)8-0901
2. Clear Lake8-0762
3. Algona8-0723
4. Greene County8-0605
5. O-A BCIG8-0596
6. Waterloo Columbus7-1447
7. Van Horne Benton7-128NR
8. Des Moines Christian7-1224
9. Nevada7-113NR
10. Tipton6-29NR

Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 6. Williamsburg 5. Monticello 4. Spirit Lake 4. Monroe PCM 3.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6)8-0871
2. Van Meter (2)8-0812
3. Western Christian8-0643
4. Hawarden West Sioux7-1534
5. West Branch8-051T6
6. South Central Calhoun (1)8-0505
7. Treynor8-044T6
8. Inwood West Lyon7-1328
9. Sigourney-Keota8-0219
10. Iowa City Regina7-1910

Others receiving votes: Underwood 3.

Class A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (8)8-0891
2. St. Ansgar (1)8-0812
3. Traer North Tama8-0693
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac8-0545
5. Grundy Center7-1514
6. Earlham7-1397
7. Moville Woodbury Central7-1358
8. Edgewood-Colesburg6-2206
9. Brooklyn BGM7-1169
10. Hinton6-214NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Paullina South O'Brien 9. 12, Central Springs 8. 12, Neola Tri-Center 8. 14, Calmar South Winneshiek 1. 14, Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7)8-0881
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)8-0772
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley (1)8-0763
4. Audubon8-1634
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard7-148T7
6. Harris-Lake Park7-139T7
7. Fremont Mills, Tabor5-1279
8. Easton Valley7-1255
9. Anita CAM7-1216
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck6-27NR

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 6. Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. HLV, Victor 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1.

Iowa RPI

Here is the Iowa High School Athletic Association's RPI rankings following Week 8 of the season. The rankings are used to determine at-large playoff qualifiers in each classification. There will be 16 playoff qualifiers in each class, with the district champion earning an automatic bid.

Class 4A (42 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. WDM Valley;8-0;.7037

2. Cedar Falls;8-0;.6971

3. Ankeny Centennial;7-1;.6780

4. Dowling Catholic;7-1;.6694

5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;7-1;.6476

Locals

11. Bettendorf;6-2;.5781

20. Davenport North;5-3;.5108

25. Pleasant Valley;3-5;.4660

27. Davenport Central;3-5;.4394

34. Davenport West;3-5;.3967

37. Muscatine;1-7;.3403

Class 3A (54 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Solon;8-0;.6914

2. Western Dubuque;8-0;.6854

3. C.B. Lewis Central;7-1;.6786

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;7-1;.6777

5. Norwalk;7-1;.6694

Locals

9. North Scott;7-1;.6393

17. Assumption;5-3;.5818

30. Maquoketa;4-4;.5077

39. Central DeWitt;3-5;.4599

53. Clinton;0-8;.3264

Class 2A (54 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Waukon;8-0;.6958

2. Algona;8-0;.6630

3. Clear Lake;8-0;.6613

4. OABCIG;8-0;.6431

5. Waterloo Columbus;7-1;.6426

Locals

7. Tipton;6-2;.6036

11. West Liberty;5-3;.5837

21. Camanche;5-3;.5266

29. Louisa-Muscatine;4-4;.4811

Class 1A (54 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Van Meter;8-0;.7250

2. West Branch;8-0;.6985

3. Western Christian;8-0;.6954

4. West Sioux;7-1;.6869

5. Dike-New Hartford;8-0;.6815

Locals

30. Bellevue;4-4;.5087

31. North Cedar;4-4;.5041

33. Wapello;4-4;.4885

45. Wilton;2-6;.3980

50. Northeast;1-7;.3596

52. Columbus Community;1-8;.3354

Class A (61 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. West Hancock;8-0;.6775

2. North Tama;8-0;.6443

3. Saint Ansgar;8-0;.6437

4. MFL MarMac;8-0;.6404

5. Woodbury Central;7-1;.6292

Local

26. Durant;4-4;.5199

Eight-Player (62 schools)

School;Record;RPI

1. Turkey Valley;8-0;.6974

2. Audubon;8-1;.6973

3. Don Bosco;8-0;.6959

4. Remsen St. Mary's;8-0;.6729

5. Coon Rapids-Bayard;7-1;6634

Local

7. Easton Valley;7-1;.6301

16. Midland;6-2;.5880

Volleyball

MAC standings final

MAC standings

;;;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;8;0;27;5

Assumption;;7;1;29;5

North Scott;;6;2;26;5

Bettendorf;;5;3;21;13

Clinton;;4;4;11;18

Dav. Central;;3;5;6;15

Dav. North;;2;6;9;22

Muscatine;;1;7;6;17

Dav. West;;0;8;0;19

Monday's scores

Assumption 25-26-30-25, North Scott 15-28-28-20

Bettendorf 25-25-25, Davenport West 11-15-15

Davenport Central 25-23-25-26-15, Muscatine 20-25-16-28-9

Assumption 25-26-30-25, North Scott 15-28-28-20

Kills -- NS, Ella McLaughlin 20, Emma Powell 18, Kendall McNaull 12; Assumption, Kylie Welch 16, Emma Schubert 15, Claire Smith 11, Ava Schubert 10. Assists -- NS, Sam Lee 24, Taylor Robertson 23; Assumption, Annabelle Costello 28, Jessica Stratman 19. Aces -- NS, Paige Blaskovich 3, Powell; Assumption, Costello 2, Welch, Anna Quijas. Blocks -- NS, Kaitlyn Kuhl 2; Assumption, Smith 5, A. Schubert 5, E. Schubert 3, Lauren Loken 3. Digs -- NS, Powell 21, Blaskovich 13, Rachel Anderson 12; Assumption, Costello 26, E. Schubert 24, Welch 15.

Records: North Scott 26-5, 6-2 MAC; Assumption 29-5, 7-1

Davenport Central 25-23-25-26-15, Muscatine 20-25-16-28-9

Kills —Central, Miya Wilkens 20, Lilly Campbell 8, Morgan Barker 7, Delaney Graves 7; Muscatine, Madi Petersen 9, Hannah Reynolds 9, Hannah Wieskamp 7, Kaitlyn McGinnis 4. Aces — Central, Lexi Huntley 2, Lili Duffield 2, Graves 2; Muscatine, Ashlyn McGinnis 2, Kaylynn Salyars 2, Wieskamp 2. Assists — Central, Huntley 50; Muscatine, Salyars 6, Ashlyn McGinnis 3. Blocks — Central, Graves 4, Campbell 4, Destiny Jones 2; Muscatine, Wieskamp 2, Reynolds 2, Salyars 2. Digs — Central, Lindsey Smith 33, Duffield 26, Julia Houghton 13; Muscatine, Rylie Moss 25, Petersen 14, Olivia Harmon 12

Bettendorf 25-25-25, Davenport West 11-15-15

Assists — Bett, Maggie Erpelding 17, Abbey VanMiddlesworth 11; West, Cassidy Schaeffer 10. Bett, Kaalyn Peterson 8, Claudia Johnson 6, Breanna Vermeer 5; West, Isabel Castel 4, Cameron Tracy 3, Hailey Stewart 3. Blocks — Bett, Annie Stotlar 2, Johnson 2; West, Molly Daily 1, Castel 1. Aces — Bett, Riley Deere 4. VanMiddlesworth 3, Caidince Cleveland 3; West, Abby Raes 2, Alex Solbrig 1. Digs — Bett, Deere 14, Erica Smith 13; West, Solbrig 11, Schaeffer 5, Raes 4.

Records — Bettendorf 21-13, 5-3; West 0-18, 0-8.

Geneseo 23-25-25, Dixon 25-17-23

Geneseo stats:

Aces — Abbi Barickman 4, Addie Dunker 2. Kills — Cadence Talbert 13, Hannah Copeland 12. Blocks — Cora Varland 2, Hannah Copeland(2, Maddi Barickman 1. Assists — M. Barickman 24, Dunker 14. Digs — Maggi Weller 25, Taylor DeSplinter 7.

Record — Geneseo 24-8, 11-3.

Mercer County 25-25, Williamsfield 15-12

Mercer County stats:

Kills — Ericka Sedam 8, Karli Stineman 8. Assists — Sheridan Hank 14, Lillian Hucke 9. Digs — Stineman 20, Zoey Miller 5, Bella Cuellar 5. Aces — Hank 2, Hucke 1.

Ridgewood 24-25-27, Stark County 26-22-25

Ridgewood stats:

Kills — Hallica Warren-Anderson 6, Kendall Lewis 6. Aces — Warren-Anderson 5. Digs — Madi Jones 16, Lewis 14. Assists — Brecken Adamson 11. Blocks — Paige Leander 5.

Final IGHSAU rankings

Class 5A

School;Record;LW

1. Cedar Falls;39-1;1

2. Iowa City Liberty;32-2;2

3. West Des Moines Valley;38-4;3

4. Ankeny;34-5;4

5. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln;36-3;8

6. Dowling Catholic;30-11;7

7. Pleasant Valley;27-5;5

8. Waukee;33-11;6

9. Ankeny Centennial;17-14;9

10. Bettendorf;20-13;11

11. Dubuque Hempstead;19-13;13

12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;18-16;10

13. Urbandale;16-16;NR

14. Iowa City High;16-14;12

15. Sioux City East;24-14;14

Dropped Out: Waterloo West (15)

Class 4A

School;Record;LW

1. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;32-3;1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier;26-6;2

3. North Scott;26-4;4

4. Waverly-Shell Rock;44-6;7

5. West Delaware;37-5;5

6. Lewis Central;26-6;6

7. Dubuque Wahlert;21-11;3

8. Marion;28-10;8

9. Dallas Center-Grimes;30-6;11

10. Western Dubuque;18-11;13;

11. Gilbert;31-12;12

12. Knoxville;25-7;9

13. Oskaloosa;18-11;10

14. Clear Creek-Amana;22-14;NR

15. Center Point-Urbana;20-17;14

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School;Record;LW

1. Davenport Assumption;28-5;1

2. Kuemper Catholic;28-7;7

3. Red Oak;30-6;8

4. Dike-New Hartford;27-14;5

5. West Liberty;28-7;2

6. New Hampton;38-3;6

7. Mount Vernon;30-10;9

8. Tipton;30-6;3

9. Spirit Lake;34-5;4

10. Nevada;30-9;11

11. Des Moines Christian;22-6;10

12. Unity Christian;21-10;12

13. Union;27-11;11

14. Sioux Center;25-9;15

15. MOC-Floyd Valley;25-8;NR

Dropped Out: Humboldt (14)

Class 2A

School;Record;LW

1. Western Christian;35-5;1

2. Mediapolis;39-1;2

3. Beckman Catholic;37-8;3

4. Wilton;32-3;4

5. Osage;33-6;5

6. Grundy Center;29-8;6

7. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;26-6;7

8. Van Buren;29-4;8

9. Boyden-Hull;22-9;9

10. Hudson;28-7;10

11. Underwood;28-5;12

12. Central Lyon;22-10;11

13. East Sac County;26-6;13

14. Denver;25-14;14

15. Logan-Magnolia;19-7;15

Dropped Out: None

Class 1A

School;Record;LW

1. Sidney;32-6;1

2. Council Bluffs St. Albert;21-9;2

3. Janesville;30-11;3

4. LeMars Gehlen Catholic;22-7;5

5. North Tama;22-6;4

6. Wapsie Valley;20-15;6

7. New London;26-8;10

8. Holy Trinity Catholic;25-10;8

9. Lisbon;34-7;7

10. East Mills;22-7;9

11. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;23-8;11

12. Newell-Fonda;23-10;13

13. BCLUW;20-14;14

14. Glidden-Ralston;18-4;15

15. Southwest Valley;23-5;NR

Dropped Out: Tripoli (12)

Iowa regional pairings

Class 1A Region 7

Today's matches

Midland (4-27) at Calamus-Wheatland (8-24), 7 p.m.

Bellevue Marquette (2-27) at Prince of Peace (20-16), 7 p.m.

English Valleys (4-20) at Belle Plaine (25-12), 7 p.m.

HLV (12-20) at Iowa Valley (15-18), 7 p.m.

Lone Tree (5-20) at Springville (16-16), 7 p.m.

Cedar Valley Christian (11-16) at Central City (9-18), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 6

Today's matches

Danville (7-17) at Pekin (11-16), 7 p.m.

Colfax-Mingo (8-21) at East Marshall (4-25), 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

Pekin/Danville winner at Mediapolis (39-1), 7 p.m.

Louisa-Muscatine (14-12) at Wapello (16-14), 7 p.m.

East Marshall/Colfax-Mingo winner at Hudson (29-7), 7 p.m.

Columbus (6-22) at Iowa City Regina (6-28), 7 p.m.

Class 2A Region 8

Today's matches

Northeast (0-37) at Bellevue (17-16), 7 p.m.

Alburnett (12-15) at North Linn (11-18), 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28

Durant (10-21) at Wilton (32-3), 7 p.m.

Bellevue/Northeast winner at Bellevue (20-19), 7 p.m.

Maquoketa Valley (14-14) at Cascade (22-10), 7 p.m.

North Linn/Alburnett winner at West Branch (19-15), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 6

Wednesday's matches

Camanche (15-18) at Davenport Assumption (29-5), 7 p.m.

Solon (15-21) at Benton Community (16-22), 7 p.m.

Vinton-Shellsburg (14-23) at Independence (27-11), 7 p.m.

Monticello (19-13) at Anamosa (16-12), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 7

Wednesday's matches

South Tama (10-30) at Tipton (30-6), 7 p.m.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (11-19) at Williamsburg (14-19), 7 p.m.

PCM (5-22) at Nevada (30-9), 7 p.m.

West Marshall (14-19) at North Polk (29-10), 7 p.m.

Class 3A Region 8

Wednesday's matches

Mid-Prairie (6-21) at West Liberty (28-7), 7 p.m.

Central Lee (22-10) at West Burlington (15-15), 7 p.m.

Chariton (3-19) at Albia (27-9), 7 p.m.

Centerville (10-16) at Davis County (18-16), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 7

Wednesday's matches

Central DeWitt (5-26) at Western Dubuque (18-11), 7 p.m.

Clinton (11-18) at Maquoketa (24-14), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Dubuque/Central DeWitt winner at Dubuque Wahlert (19-11), 7 p.m.

Maquoketa/Clinton winner at Clear Creek Amana (23-14), 7 p.m.

Class 4A Region 8

Wednesday's match

Fairfield (7-26) at Mount Pleasant (7-25), 7 p.m.

Keokuk (7-18) at Fort Madison (14-23), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Mount Pleasant/Fairfield winner at North Scott (26-5), 7 p.m.

Fort Madison/Keokuk winner at Burlington (24-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 7

Wednesday's match

Dubuque Senior (12-26) at Linn-Mar (17-17), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Muscatine (6-17) at Iowa City Liberty (32-2), 7 p.m.

Linn-Mar/Dubuque Senior winner at Dubuque Hempstead (19-13), 7 p.m.

Class 5A Region 8

Wednesday's match

Davenport West (0-19) at Davenport Central (6-14), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Davenport Central/Davenport West winner at Pleasant Valley (27-5), 7 p.m.

Davenport North (9-22) at Bettendorf (21-13), 7 p.m.

Boys soccer

Illinois Class 2A

Ottawa Regional

Wednesday: (1) Rock Island vs. (8) Morris, 4:30 p.m.; (4) Sterling vs. (6) Ottawa Township, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Regional final, 3 p.m.

Geneseo Regional

Today: (2) Geneseo vs. (7) Orion-Sherrard; (3) Dixon vs. (5) Streator Township, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Regional final, 3 p.m.

Illinois Class 3A

Pekin Regional

Today: (2) Minooka vs. (7) Pekin, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: (3) United Township vs. (5) Moline, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Regional final, 3 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments