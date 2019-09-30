Football
Iowa AP poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Des Moines Valley (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Cedar Falls (1)
|5-0
|94
|2
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|4-1
|92
|3
|4. Ankeny Centennial
|4-1
|70
|5
|5. Bettendorf
|4-1
|69
|T6
|6. Southeast Polk
|4-1
|56
|T6
|7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|4-1
|43
|8
|8. Fort Dodge
|4-1
|38
|4
|9. Des Moines Roosevelt
|4-1
|16
|NR
|10. Ankeny
|2-3
|7
|9
Others receiving votes: Johnston 3. Sioux City East 3. Urbandale 2. Dubuque Senior 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7)
|5-0
|106
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4)
|5-0
|100
|2
|3. Solon
|5-0
|87
|3
|4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|5-0
|78
|4
|5. Eldridge North Scott
|4-1
|61
|5
|6. Washington
|5-0
|54
|6
|7. Independence
|5-0
|40
|7
|8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|4-1
|34
|8
|9. Norwalk
|4-1
|25
|9
|10. Dallas Center-Grimes
|4-1
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Harlan 4.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukon (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. Clear Lake (1)
|5-0
|97
|2
|3. Algona
|5-0
|89
|3
|4. Greene County
|5-0
|67
|4
|5. Waterloo Columbus
|5-0
|62
|5
|6. Des Moines Christian
|4-0
|57
|6
|7. Van Horne Benton
|5-0
|46
|7
|8. O-A BCIG
|5-0
|37
|9
|9. Monroe PCM
|4-1
|13
|NR
|10. Southeast Valley
|4-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Nevada 8. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hawarden West Sioux (10)
|5-0
|108
|1
|2. Dike-New Hartford
|5-0
|92
|2
|3. Van Meter (1)
|5-0
|84
|3
|4. Inwood West Lyon
|5-0
|75
|4
|5. West Branch
|5-0
|63
|5
|6. South Central Calhoun
|5-0
|61
|6
|7. Treynor
|5-0
|43
|7
|8. Hull Western Christian
|5-0
|35
|8
|9. Underwood
|5-0
|22
|9
|10. Sigourney-Keota
|5-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (10)
|5-0
|109
|1
|2. St. Ansgar (1)
|5-0
|99
|2
|3. Traer North Tama
|5-0
|75
|3
|4. Grundy Center
|5-0
|68
|5
|5. Sloan Westwood
|5-0
|59
|4
|6. Brooklyn BGM
|5-0
|47
|6
|7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|5-0
|42
|9
|8. Paullina South O'Brien
|5-0
|41
|10
|9. Edgewood-Colesburg
|4-1
|34
|7
|10. Earlham
|4-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Calmar South Winneshiek 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Moville Woodbury Central 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.
|8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10)
|5-0
|102
|1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|5-0
|95
|2
|3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|5-0
|90
|3
|4. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|5-0
|64
|5
|5. Audubon
|5-1
|59
|7
|6. Easton Valley
|5-0
|53
|8
|7. Lenox
|6-0
|51
|6
|8. Harris-Lake Park
|5-0
|32
|9
|9. Anita CAM
|5-0
|26
|10
|10. Montezuma
|4-1
|10
|4
Others receiving votes: Janesville 5. Newell-Fonda 3. Lone Tree 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. HLV, Victor 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. East Mills 2. Woodbine 1. Northwood-Kensett 1. <
Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Pleasant Valley;;5;0;15;3
Assumption;;4;0;18;2
North Scott;;3;1;18;4
Bettendorf;;3;2;13;8
Dav. Central;;2;2;5;11
Dav. North;;2;3;8;17
Muscatine;;1;3;4;7
Clinton;;0;4;6;14
Dav. West;;0;5;0;11
Today's matches
Assumption at Muscatine
Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
Clinton at Davenport West
Davenport Central at North Scott
MAC statistical leaders
Kills per set -- Justyus Jackson (Dav. North) 3.25; Ava Schubert (Assumption) 3.20; Kylie Welch (Assumption) 2.71; Kendall McNaull (North Scott) 2.54; Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 2.52; Emily Wood (PV) 2.37; Emma Powell (North Scott) 2.35; Ella McLaughlin (North Scott) 2.26; Erica Brohm (PV) 2.22; Emma Schubert (Assumption) 2.14; Hannah Wieskamp (Muscatine) 2.13
Assists per set -- Kora Ruff (PV) 8.62; Bailey Ortega (Dav. North) 6.72; Alexis Huntley (Dav. Central) 5.29; Annabelle Costello (Assumption) 5.00; Sam Lee (North Scott) 4.36; Brooke Mulholland (Clinton) 4.24; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 4.17; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 4.15; Jessica Stratman (Assumption) 4.04; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 4.00
Digs per set -- Rylie Mussman (Clinton) 4.43; Riley Deere (Bettendorf) 4.16; Lindsey Smith (Dav. Central) 3.32; Halle Walkup (Dav. North) 3.19; Alex Solbrig (Dav. West) 3.00; Paige Blaskovich (North Scott) 3.00; Emma Powell (North Scott) 2.96; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 2.93; Brooke Mulholland (Clinton) 2.69; Erica Smith (Bettendorf) 2.54
Total blocks -- Grace Graham (North Scott) 59; Kaalyn Petersen (Bettendorf) 50; Kendall McNaull (North Scott) 50; Johnaizjha Angel (Bettendorf) 46; Erica Brohm (PV) 38; Maesa Harris (Bettendorf) 30; Breanna Vermeer (Bettendorf) 30; Emma Powell (North Scott) 28; Claire Smith (Assumption) 27; Kaylee Camp (Clinton) 22; Hailey Halupnick (PV) 22
Service aces -- Alexis Huntley (Dav. Central) 39; Kylie Welch (Assumption) 32; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 26; Hailey Halupnick (PV) 26; Ava Schubert (Assumption) 24; Riley Deere (Bettendorf) 22; Emily Wood (PV) 21; Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 21; Erica Brohm (PV) 20; Emma Schubert (Assumption) 19; Bailey Ortega (Dav. North) 19
Riverdale 25-25, Erie-Prophetstown 18-22
E-P stats
Aces — Anderson 1, Scott 1, Brooks 1. Kills — Brooks 9, Scott 6. Assists — Anderson 20. Digs — Nickerson 12, Brooks 8.
Mercer County 25-25, Stark County 21-21
Mercer County stats
Kills — Bella Cuellar 7, Karlie Stineman 6, Enzka Sedam 2. Assists — Lillian Hucke 8, Sheridan Hank 7. Digs — Zoey Miller 12, Stineman 9. Aces — Hucke 2.
Ridgewood 25-25, Wethersfield 16-21
Ridgewood stats
Kills — Paige Leander 4, Skya Barton 3. Assists — Brecken Adamson 5. Aces — Adamson, Brook Jones. Digs — Madi Jones 16. Blocks — Leander 4.
Boys soccer
Riverdale 4, Canton 0
Halftime — Riverdale 4, Canton 0. Goals — Riverdale (Chase Lockaby 3, Jacobs Lyons 1). Shots on goal — Riverdale 10, Canton 13. Saves — Riverdale (Josh Ibarra 13), Canton (Bayer 6). Corner kicks — Riverdale 3, Canton 3. Record — Riverdale 6-10-1.
Orion-Sherrard 10, Peoria Manual 1
Halftime — Orion-Sherrard 9, Manual 1. Goals — O-S, Tanner Irey (Caleb Spranger), 1st minute; O-S, Jacob Kruse (unassisted), 5th; O-S, Kruse (Jordan Maynard), 8th; O-S, Maynard (Tyler Sislo), 12th; O-S, Sislo (unassisted), 24th; O-S, AJ Moon (unassisted), 27th; O-S, Irey (unassisted), 29th; Manual, Mateo, 32nd; O-S, Kruse (Ben Churchill), 33rd; O-S, Eric Erdmann (Cole Kimball), 35th; O-S, Ethan Meisenburg (unassisted), 39th. Shots — O-S 22, Manual 3. Saves — O-S (Trey Erdmann 2, Eric Erdmann 1), Manual (Taylon Tinsley 11). Corners — O-S 4, Manual 2. Fouls — O-S 2, Manual 2. Offsides — O-S 3, Manual 1. Record — O-S 11-6.
Boys golf
Western Big Six meet
At Fyre Lake, Sherrard (par 70)
Team results — 1. Alleman 333; 2. Moline 336; T3. Geneseo 337; T3. Quincy 337; 5. Rock Island 365; 6. Galesburg 405; 7. Sterling 419.
First-team all-conference — Seth Winchell (Geneseo) 74; Luke Lofgren (Alleman) 76; Aaron Rogers (Moline) 78; Jason Runbom (Galesburg) 79; Danny Ford (Geneseo) 79; Preston Armstrong (Quincy) 79.
Second team all-conference — AJ Shoemaker (Alleman) 82; Colton Sigel (Rock Island) 82; Ben Frieden (Moline) 83; Cole Nicholas (Quincy) 85; Brady Walker (Quincy) 86; Drew Coleman (Alleman) 87; Dylan Schueneman (Moline) 87; Cameron Bergman (Quincy) 87.
Alleman — Lofgren 76; Shoemaker 82; Coleman 87; Noah Brinkman 88; Billy Taylor 89; Jack Janssen 101.
Moline — Rogers 78; Frieden 83; Schueneman 87; Dylan Wiemers 88; Sam Spurgetis 91; Tommy Potter 93.
Geneseo — Winchell, 74; Ford 79; Derek Johnson 91; Mason Miller 93; Mason Steinert 93; Zach Henderson 99.
Rock Island — Sigel 82; Ryan Nickel 92; Kaleb Rossi 93; Eli Boeye 98; Nathan Steinbeck 105; Alex Kern 108.
Rockridge triangular
At Highland Springs
Team scores — Rockridge 169, Mercer County 198, Mid-County 202.
Medalist — Drew Hall (Rockridge) 39.
Rockridge — Hall 39, Dan O'Neil 40, Maverick Chism 44, Grant Jorgensen 52, Major Chism 46, Cole Kuster 48.
Mercer County — Gage Lager 45, Robby Holtschlag 50, Caden Miller 56, Hunter Weeks 53, Carson Clawson 55, Trenton Smith 50.
Girls golf
Rockridge 203, Mercer County 223
At Highland Springs front 9 (Par 36)
Medalist — Ella Douglas (Rockridge) 48.
Mercer County — Emma Saltzman 57, Callie Siering 50, Kristina Snowdon 57, Mia Hillyer 59, Kylie Snyder 66, Emily Brown 71.
Rockridge — Douglas 48, Ella Rursch 49, Amelia Rursch 56, Emma Slattery 50, Cassi Vroman 61, Shelby Lantau 68.
Mid-County — Faith Erlacher 59, Anna Lynn Lowal 76, Kathryn Goss 111.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.