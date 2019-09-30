Football

Iowa AP poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. West Des Moines Valley (10)5-01091
2. Cedar Falls (1)5-0942
3. West Des Moines Dowling4-1923
4. Ankeny Centennial4-1705
5. Bettendorf4-169T6
6. Southeast Polk4-156T6
7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy4-1438
8. Fort Dodge4-1384
9. Des Moines Roosevelt4-116NR
10. Ankeny2-379

Others receiving votes: Johnston 3. Sioux City East 3. Urbandale 2. Dubuque Senior 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1.

Class 3A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Epworth Western Dubuque (7)5-01061
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4)5-01002
3. Solon5-0873
4. Council Bluffs Lewis Central5-0784
5. Eldridge North Scott4-1615
6. Washington5-0546
7. Independence5-0407
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton4-1348
9. Norwalk4-1259
10. Dallas Center-Grimes4-11610

Others receiving votes: Harlan 4.

Class 2A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukon (10)5-01091
2. Clear Lake (1)5-0972
3. Algona5-0893
4. Greene County5-0674
5. Waterloo Columbus5-0625
6. Des Moines Christian4-0576
7. Van Horne Benton5-0467
8. O-A BCIG5-0379
9. Monroe PCM4-113NR
10. Southeast Valley4-29NR

Others receiving votes: Nevada 8. Letts Louisa-Muscatine 6. Monticello 3. Sioux Center 2.

Class 1A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (10)5-01081
2. Dike-New Hartford5-0922
3. Van Meter (1)5-0843
4. Inwood West Lyon5-0754
5. West Branch5-0635
6. South Central Calhoun5-0616
7. Treynor5-0437
8. Hull Western Christian5-0358
9. Underwood5-0229
10. Sigourney-Keota5-012NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Ayr 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Troy Mills North Linn 2.

Class A
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (10)5-01091
2. St. Ansgar (1)5-0992
3. Traer North Tama5-0753
4. Grundy Center5-0685
5. Sloan Westwood5-0594
6. Brooklyn BGM5-0476
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac5-0429
8. Paullina South O'Brien5-04110
9. Edgewood-Colesburg4-1347
10. Earlham4-110NR

Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 5. Calmar South Winneshiek 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Moville Woodbury Central 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.

8-Man
 RecordPtsPrv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10)5-01021
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)5-0952
3. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley5-0903
4. Coon Rapids-Bayard5-0645
5. Audubon5-1597
6. Easton Valley5-0538
7. Lenox6-0516
8. Harris-Lake Park5-0329
9. Anita CAM5-02610
10. Montezuma4-1104

Others receiving votes: Janesville 5. Newell-Fonda 3. Lone Tree 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. HLV, Victor 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. East Mills 2. Woodbine 1. Northwood-Kensett 1. <

Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Pleasant Valley;;5;0;15;3

Assumption;;4;0;18;2

North Scott;;3;1;18;4

Bettendorf;;3;2;13;8

Dav. Central;;2;2;5;11

Dav. North;;2;3;8;17

Muscatine;;1;3;4;7

Clinton;;0;4;6;14

Dav. West;;0;5;0;11

Today's matches

Assumption at Muscatine

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

Clinton at Davenport West

Davenport Central at North Scott

MAC statistical leaders

Kills per set -- Justyus Jackson (Dav. North) 3.25; Ava Schubert (Assumption) 3.20; Kylie Welch (Assumption) 2.71; Kendall McNaull (North Scott) 2.54; Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 2.52; Emily Wood (PV) 2.37; Emma Powell (North Scott) 2.35; Ella McLaughlin (North Scott) 2.26; Erica Brohm (PV) 2.22; Emma Schubert (Assumption) 2.14; Hannah Wieskamp (Muscatine) 2.13

Assists per set -- Kora Ruff (PV) 8.62; Bailey Ortega (Dav. North) 6.72; Alexis Huntley (Dav. Central) 5.29; Annabelle Costello (Assumption) 5.00; Sam Lee (North Scott) 4.36; Brooke Mulholland (Clinton) 4.24; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 4.17; Taylor Robertson (North Scott) 4.15; Jessica Stratman (Assumption) 4.04; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 4.00

Digs per set -- Rylie Mussman (Clinton) 4.43; Riley Deere (Bettendorf) 4.16; Lindsey Smith (Dav. Central) 3.32; Halle Walkup (Dav. North) 3.19; Alex Solbrig (Dav. West) 3.00; Paige Blaskovich (North Scott) 3.00; Emma Powell (North Scott) 2.96; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 2.93; Brooke Mulholland (Clinton) 2.69; Erica Smith (Bettendorf) 2.54

Total blocks -- Grace Graham (North Scott) 59; Kaalyn Petersen (Bettendorf) 50; Kendall McNaull (North Scott) 50; Johnaizjha Angel (Bettendorf) 46; Erica Brohm (PV) 38; Maesa Harris (Bettendorf) 30; Breanna Vermeer (Bettendorf) 30; Emma Powell (North Scott) 28; Claire Smith (Assumption) 27; Kaylee Camp (Clinton) 22; Hailey Halupnick (PV) 22

Service aces -- Alexis Huntley (Dav. Central) 39; Kylie Welch (Assumption) 32; Kaylynn Salyars (Muscatine) 26; Hailey Halupnick (PV) 26; Ava Schubert (Assumption) 24; Riley Deere (Bettendorf) 22; Emily Wood (PV) 21; Ilah Perez-Johnson (PV) 21; Erica Brohm (PV) 20; Emma Schubert (Assumption) 19; Bailey Ortega (Dav. North) 19

Riverdale 25-25, Erie-Prophetstown 18-22

E-P stats

Aces — Anderson 1, Scott 1, Brooks 1. Kills — Brooks 9, Scott 6. Assists — Anderson 20. Digs — Nickerson 12, Brooks 8.

Mercer County 25-25, Stark County 21-21

Mercer County stats

Kills — Bella Cuellar 7, Karlie Stineman 6, Enzka Sedam 2. Assists — Lillian Hucke 8, Sheridan Hank 7. Digs — Zoey Miller 12, Stineman 9. Aces — Hucke 2.

Ridgewood 25-25, Wethersfield 16-21

Ridgewood stats

Kills — Paige Leander 4, Skya Barton 3. Assists — Brecken Adamson 5. Aces — Adamson, Brook Jones. Digs — Madi Jones 16. Blocks — Leander 4.

Boys soccer

Riverdale 4, Canton 0

Halftime — Riverdale 4, Canton 0. Goals — Riverdale (Chase Lockaby 3, Jacobs Lyons 1). Shots on goal — Riverdale 10, Canton 13. Saves — Riverdale (Josh Ibarra 13), Canton (Bayer 6). Corner kicks — Riverdale 3, Canton 3. Record — Riverdale 6-10-1.

Orion-Sherrard 10, Peoria Manual 1

Halftime — Orion-Sherrard 9, Manual 1. Goals — O-S, Tanner Irey (Caleb Spranger), 1st minute; O-S, Jacob Kruse (unassisted), 5th; O-S, Kruse (Jordan Maynard), 8th; O-S, Maynard (Tyler Sislo), 12th; O-S, Sislo (unassisted), 24th; O-S, AJ Moon (unassisted), 27th; O-S, Irey (unassisted), 29th; Manual, Mateo, 32nd; O-S, Kruse (Ben Churchill), 33rd; O-S, Eric Erdmann (Cole Kimball), 35th; O-S, Ethan Meisenburg (unassisted), 39th. Shots — O-S 22, Manual 3. Saves — O-S (Trey Erdmann 2, Eric Erdmann 1), Manual (Taylon Tinsley 11). Corners — O-S 4, Manual 2. Fouls — O-S 2, Manual 2. Offsides — O-S 3, Manual 1. Record — O-S 11-6.

Boys golf

Western Big Six meet

At Fyre Lake, Sherrard (par 70)

Team results — 1. Alleman 333; 2. Moline 336; T3. Geneseo 337; T3. Quincy 337; 5. Rock Island 365; 6. Galesburg 405; 7. Sterling 419.

First-team all-conference — Seth Winchell (Geneseo) 74; Luke Lofgren (Alleman) 76; Aaron Rogers (Moline) 78; Jason Runbom (Galesburg) 79; Danny Ford (Geneseo) 79; Preston Armstrong (Quincy) 79.

Second team all-conference — AJ Shoemaker (Alleman) 82; Colton Sigel (Rock Island) 82; Ben Frieden (Moline) 83; Cole Nicholas (Quincy) 85; Brady Walker (Quincy) 86; Drew Coleman (Alleman) 87; Dylan Schueneman (Moline) 87; Cameron Bergman (Quincy) 87.

Alleman — Lofgren 76; Shoemaker 82; Coleman 87; Noah Brinkman 88; Billy Taylor 89; Jack Janssen 101.

Moline — Rogers 78; Frieden 83; Schueneman 87; Dylan Wiemers 88; Sam Spurgetis 91; Tommy Potter 93.

Geneseo — Winchell, 74; Ford 79; Derek Johnson 91; Mason Miller 93; Mason Steinert 93; Zach Henderson 99.

Rock Island — Sigel 82; Ryan Nickel 92; Kaleb Rossi 93; Eli Boeye 98; Nathan Steinbeck 105; Alex Kern 108.

Rockridge triangular

At Highland Springs

Team scores — Rockridge 169, Mercer County 198, Mid-County 202.

Medalist — Drew Hall (Rockridge) 39.

Rockridge — Hall 39, Dan O'Neil 40, Maverick Chism 44, Grant Jorgensen 52, Major Chism 46, Cole Kuster 48.

Mercer County — Gage Lager 45, Robby Holtschlag 50, Caden Miller 56, Hunter Weeks 53, Carson Clawson 55, Trenton Smith 50.

Girls golf

Rockridge 203, Mercer County 223

At Highland Springs front 9 (Par 36)

Medalist — Ella Douglas (Rockridge) 48.

Mercer County — Emma Saltzman 57, Callie Siering 50, Kristina Snowdon 57, Mia Hillyer 59, Kylie Snyder 66, Emily Brown 71.

Rockridge — Douglas 48, Ella Rursch 49, Amelia Rursch 56, Emma Slattery 50, Cassi Vroman 61, Shelby Lantau 68.

Mid-County — Faith Erlacher 59, Anna Lynn Lowal 76, Kathryn Goss 111.

