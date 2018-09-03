Football

Iowa AP poll

Class 4A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. West Des Moines Valley (6);2-0;77;4

2. Bettendorf;2-0;66;3

3. Johnston (1);2-0;63;2

4. Cedar Falls (1);2-0;58;5

5. Dowling Catholic;1-1;49;1

6. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;35;7

7. Ankeny Centennial;2-0;34;8

8. Iowa City West;1-1;24;6

9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;20;9

10. Fort Dodge;2-0;8;NR

Receiving votes: Waukee 3; Indianola 2; Marshalltown 1

Class 3A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5);2-0;77;1

2. C.B. Lewis Central (3);2-0;72;2

3. Solon;2-0;54;3

4. Pella;2-0;52;4

5. Sioux City Heelan;2-0;47;6

6. West Delaware;2-0;42;7

7. Waverly-Shell Rock;2-0;26;9

T8. North Scott;1-1;21;8

T8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;1-1;21;10

10. Western Dubuque;2-0;18;NR

Receiving votes: Harlan 7; Independence 2; Clear Creek Amana 1. 

Class 2A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Boyden-Hull/RV (7);2-0;79;1

2. PCM, Monroe (1);2-0;71;2

3. Union, LaPorte City;2-0;64;3

4. Spirit Lake;2-0;40;NR

5. Sheldon;2-0;27;10

T6. Benton;2-0;24;NR

T6. Waukon;1-1;24;9

8. Clear Lake;1-1;20;7

9. Centerville;2-0;18;NR

10. Algona;2-0;14;NR

Receiving votes: West Marshall 11; Sioux Center 11; Carroll Kuemper 9; Southeast Valley 8; Mount Vernon 8; Camanche 6; Des Moines Christian 4; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1; Williamsburg 1. 

Class 1A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. West Lyon (5);2-0;67;2

2. West Branch;2-0;64;3

3. Dike-New Hartford (1);2-0;59;5

4. Van Meter (2);2-0;56;8

5. West Sioux;1-1;37;4

6. Iowa City Regina;1-1;33;6

7. South Central Calhoun;2-0;31;NR

8. Mediapolis;2-0;20;NR

9. Wilton;2-0;19;T9

10. Pella Christian;1-1;15;1

Receiving votes: Interstate 35 7; Sumner-Fredericksburg 6; Panorama 5; South Hamilton 5; Bellevue 5; Cascade 4; Woodward-Granger 4; North Linn 2; Western Christian 1. 

Class A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Hudson (7);2-0;70;1

2. Algona Garrigan;2-0;67;4

3. AHSTW, Avoca;2-0;61;5

4. Belmond-Klemme;2-0;38;10

5. East Buchanan;2-0;33;T7

T6. St. Ansgar;1-1;30;2

T6. Wapsie Valley;2-0;30;9

8. Pekin (1);2-0;26;NR

9. C.B. St. Albert;1-1;19;T7

10. IKM/Manning;2-0;13;NR

Receiving votes: West Hancock 10; North Tama 10; Hinton 8; Cardinal 5; Alburnett 5; Lynnville-Sully 5; Highland 4; Brooklyn, BGM 4; Sioux Rapids Siou Central 2. 

Class 8-player

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Don Bosco (7);2-0;79;1

2. Newell-Fonda (1);2-0;61;3

3. New London;2-0;56;5

4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;2-0;45;4

5. Ar-We-Va, Westside;2-0;31;T7

6. Midland;3-0;25;6

7. Iowa Valley;3-0;24;NR

8. Turkey Valley;2-0;22;NR

9. Fremont-Mills;1-1;20;9

10. Central City;2-0;11;NR

Receiving votes: Riceville 10; East Mills 9; Audubon 8; Kingsley-Pierson 8; Southeast Warren 7; Lone Tree 6; Anita CAM 6; Northwood-Kensett 6; Stanton 3; Coon Rapids-Bayard 2; Rockford 1.

Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Assumption;;2;0;6;0

Pleasant Valley;;2;0;4;1

Bettendorf;;2;0;3;2

Muscatine;;2;0;4;3

Clinton;;1;1;4;4

Davenport Central;1;1;2;5

North Scott;;0;2;5;5

Davenport North;;0;2;2;5

Davenport West;;0;2;0;3

Burlington;;0;2;0;7

Today's matches

Assumption at Davenport Central

Bettendorf at North Scott 

Burlington at Clinton

Davenport North at Davenport West

Muscatine at Pleasant Valley

