Football
Iowa AP poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. West Des Moines Valley (6);2-0;77;4
2. Bettendorf;2-0;66;3
3. Johnston (1);2-0;63;2
4. Cedar Falls (1);2-0;58;5
5. Dowling Catholic;1-1;49;1
6. Cedar Rapids Prairie;2-0;35;7
7. Ankeny Centennial;2-0;34;8
8. Iowa City West;1-1;24;6
9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;2-0;20;9
10. Fort Dodge;2-0;8;NR
Receiving votes: Waukee 3; Indianola 2; Marshalltown 1
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5);2-0;77;1
2. C.B. Lewis Central (3);2-0;72;2
3. Solon;2-0;54;3
4. Pella;2-0;52;4
5. Sioux City Heelan;2-0;47;6
6. West Delaware;2-0;42;7
7. Waverly-Shell Rock;2-0;26;9
T8. North Scott;1-1;21;8
T8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;1-1;21;10
10. Western Dubuque;2-0;18;NR
Receiving votes: Harlan 7; Independence 2; Clear Creek Amana 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Boyden-Hull/RV (7);2-0;79;1
2. PCM, Monroe (1);2-0;71;2
3. Union, LaPorte City;2-0;64;3
4. Spirit Lake;2-0;40;NR
5. Sheldon;2-0;27;10
T6. Benton;2-0;24;NR
T6. Waukon;1-1;24;9
8. Clear Lake;1-1;20;7
9. Centerville;2-0;18;NR
10. Algona;2-0;14;NR
Receiving votes: West Marshall 11; Sioux Center 11; Carroll Kuemper 9; Southeast Valley 8; Mount Vernon 8; Camanche 6; Des Moines Christian 4; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1; Williamsburg 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. West Lyon (5);2-0;67;2
2. West Branch;2-0;64;3
3. Dike-New Hartford (1);2-0;59;5
4. Van Meter (2);2-0;56;8
5. West Sioux;1-1;37;4
6. Iowa City Regina;1-1;33;6
7. South Central Calhoun;2-0;31;NR
8. Mediapolis;2-0;20;NR
9. Wilton;2-0;19;T9
10. Pella Christian;1-1;15;1
Receiving votes: Interstate 35 7; Sumner-Fredericksburg 6; Panorama 5; South Hamilton 5; Bellevue 5; Cascade 4; Woodward-Granger 4; North Linn 2; Western Christian 1.
Class A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Hudson (7);2-0;70;1
2. Algona Garrigan;2-0;67;4
3. AHSTW, Avoca;2-0;61;5
4. Belmond-Klemme;2-0;38;10
5. East Buchanan;2-0;33;T7
T6. St. Ansgar;1-1;30;2
T6. Wapsie Valley;2-0;30;9
8. Pekin (1);2-0;26;NR
9. C.B. St. Albert;1-1;19;T7
10. IKM/Manning;2-0;13;NR
Receiving votes: West Hancock 10; North Tama 10; Hinton 8; Cardinal 5; Alburnett 5; Lynnville-Sully 5; Highland 4; Brooklyn, BGM 4; Sioux Rapids Siou Central 2.
Class 8-player
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Don Bosco (7);2-0;79;1
2. Newell-Fonda (1);2-0;61;3
3. New London;2-0;56;5
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton;2-0;45;4
5. Ar-We-Va, Westside;2-0;31;T7
6. Midland;3-0;25;6
7. Iowa Valley;3-0;24;NR
8. Turkey Valley;2-0;22;NR
9. Fremont-Mills;1-1;20;9
10. Central City;2-0;11;NR
Receiving votes: Riceville 10; East Mills 9; Audubon 8; Kingsley-Pierson 8; Southeast Warren 7; Lone Tree 6; Anita CAM 6; Northwood-Kensett 6; Stanton 3; Coon Rapids-Bayard 2; Rockford 1.
Volleyball
MAC standings
;Conf;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Assumption;;2;0;6;0
Pleasant Valley;;2;0;4;1
Bettendorf;;2;0;3;2
Muscatine;;2;0;4;3
Clinton;;1;1;4;4
Davenport Central;1;1;2;5
North Scott;;0;2;5;5
Davenport North;;0;2;2;5
Davenport West;;0;2;0;3
Burlington;;0;2;0;7
Today's matches
Assumption at Davenport Central
Bettendorf at North Scott
Burlington at Clinton
Davenport North at Davenport West
Muscatine at Pleasant Valley
