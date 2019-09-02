Volleyball

MAC standings

;Conf;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

North Scott;;1;0;9;0

Bettendorf;;1;0;4;0

Pleasant Valley;;1;0;4;0

Assumption;;1;0;1;0

Muscatine;;0;0;1;1

Clinton;;0;1;1;4

Davenport Central;;0;1;0;1

Davenport West;;0;1;0;1

Davenport North;;0;1;0;4

Today's matches

Clinton at Bettendorf

Davenport North at Davenport Central

Muscatine at Davenport West

Pleasant Valley at North Scott

Assumption bye

