Boys track and field
Drake Relays qualifiers
Here is a list of locals participating in each event for this week's Drake Relays:
Discus (24 individuals) -- T.J. Dirth, sr., Wapello
Shot put (27 individuals) -- Alex Blizzard, sr., Bettendorf; Caden Wendt, jr., North Cedar
High jump (24 individuals) -- Braeden Hoyer, sr., Northeast; Trent Allard, jr., North Scott; Andrew Stewart, sr., Tipton
Long jump (24 individuals) -- Carter Bell, sr., Bettendorf; Kelvin Mukosa, sr., Bettendorf
100 (32 individuals) -- Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf; Ray Venditti, sr., Calamus-Wheatland
400 (16 individuals) -- Darien Porter, sr., Bettendorf; Noah Yahn, so., Muscatine
800 (16 individuals) -- none
1600 (21 individuals) -- Kole Sommer, so., Pleasant Valley; Parker Huhn, sr., Pleasant Valley; Max Murphy, jr., Pleasant Valley
3200 (21 individuals) -- Parker Huhn, sr., Pleasant Valley; Max Murphy, jr., Pleasant Valley; Kole Sommer, so., Pleasant Valley
110 hurdles (32 individuals) -- Will Reemtsma, sr., Davenport Central; Sam Sturtzer, jr., Pleasant Valley; Austin McMichael, jr., West Liberty; Spencer Thomas, sr., North Scott
400 hurdles (16 individuals) -- Will Reemtsma, sr., Davenport Central; Ben Wilson, jr., Pleasant Valley; Ethan Clarke, sr., Bettendorf
400 relay (96 teams) -- Bettendorf; Bellevue; Davenport Assumption; North Scott; Central DeWitt; Davenport West; Clinton; Camanche; Northeast; Davenport North
800 relay (24 teams) -- Bettendorf
1600 relay (24 teams) -- Bettendorf; Muscatine; Clinton
3200 relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf
Shuttle hurdle relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley; West Liberty
Distance medley relay (24 teams) -- Bettendorf; Calamus-Wheatland
Girls track and field
Drake Relays qualifiers
Here is a list of locals participating in each event for this week's Drake Relays:
Discus (24 individuals) -- Jamie Kofron, sr., Tipton; Shayla Oster, so., Bellevue
Shot put (27 individuals) -- Jamie Kofron, sr., Tipton; Claire Abbot, jr., Northeast; Kim Powell, jr., Clinton; Zanila Terrell, sr., Davenport North
High jump (31 individuals) -- Sara Hoskins, jr., Pleasant Valley
Long jump (25 individuals) -- Erin McQuillen, sr., Bettendorf; Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Morgan Ramirez, jr., Pleasant Valley; Lexie Williams, sr., Bettendorf; Harmony Creasy, so., Pleasant Valley; Macy Daufeldt, fr., West Liberty
100 (32 individuals) -- Ariana Hill, sr., Davenport North
400 (16 individuals) -- Carly King, sr., Davenport Assumption
800 (16 individuals) -- none
1500 (21 individuals) -- none
3000 (21 individuals) -- none
100 hurdles (32 individuals) -- Ellie Rickertsen, fr., Northeast; Kelly Proesch, so., North Cedar
400 hurdles (16 individuals) -- Ellie Rickertsen, fr., Northeast
400 relay (96 teams) -- Davenport Assumption; Bettendorf; Pleasant Valley; North Scott; Central DeWitt; Northeast; Davenport North
800 relay (24 teams) -- Davenport Assumption; Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf
1600 relay (24 teams) -- Pleasant Valley; Davenport Assumption; Bettendorf
3200 relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley
Sprint medley relay (24 teams) -- Davenport Assumption; Pleasant Valley; Bettendorf
Shuttle hurdle relay (16 teams) -- Pleasant Valley
Boys soccer
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, North Scott 0
Halftime -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 0, North Scott 0. Corners --Cedar Rapids Xavier 4, North Scott 2. Shots -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 6, North Scott 8. Shots on goal -- Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, North Scott 3. Records -- North Scott 6-2
Boys tennis
Pleasant Valley Invitational
Team results -- 1. Pleasant Valley 27, 2. Davenport North 11, 3. Pleasant Valley JV 9, 4. Linn Mar JV 5, 5. Davenport West 4, 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3, T7. Geneseo 2, T7. Rock Island 2
Singles championship matches
No. 1 -- Justin Sehlin (PV) def. Parker Sprague (CRK) 8-1.
No. 2 -- Nathan Wong (PV) def. Kyle Sehlin (PV JV) 8-0.
No. 3 -- Jake Dolphin (PV) def. Nate Williams (North) 8-0.
No. 4 -- Muneeb Nadeem (PV) def. Kishore Vijay Kumar (PV JV) 8-0.
No. 5 -- Brady Adams (PV) def. Arwind Sivakumar (LM JV) 8-1.
No. 6 -- Mazen Alsheikha (PV) def. Ryan Wallick (West) 8-2.
Doubles championship matches
No. 1 -- Dolphin/Wong (PV) def. Josund/Williams (North) 8-0.
No. 2 -- Luke Brunsvold/J. Sehlin (PV) def. Stieger/Wakeland (North) 8-2.
No. 3 -- Adams/Nadeem (PV) def. Stoughton/Taylor (North) 8-0.
Girls tennis
Clinton/North Scott Invitational
Team results -- 1. Waterloo Columbus Catholic 26, 2. Pleasant Valley 13, 3. Clinton 12, 4. Bettendorf 7.5, 5. Decorah 4.5, 6. North Scott 2.5, 7. Camanche 2, T8. Davenport North 0, T8. Burlington 0.
Singles
No. 1 -- Semifinals: Taylor Hogan (Columbus Catholic) def. Georgia Nissen (NS) 8-0; Kayla Nutt (PV) def. Kaylee Camp (Clinton) 8-3. Third place: Nissen (NS) def. Camp (Clinton) 8-5. Championship: Hogan (Columbus Catholic) def. Nutt (PV) 8-6.
No. 2 -- Semifinals: Abby Struble (Clinton) def. Alli Groux (Decorah) 8-1; Bella Fain (Columbus Catholic) def. Ramya Subramanian (PV) 8-6. Third place: Subramanian (PV) def. Groux (Decorah) 8-5. Championship: Struble (Clinton) def. Fain (Columbus Catholic) 9-7.
No. 3 -- Semifinals: Elysse Trost (Columbus Catholic) def. Sakshi Lawande (PV) 8-2; Mackenzie Lange (Clinton) def. Mya Christensen (Bett) 8-4. Third place: Lawande (PV) def. Christensen (Bett) 8-6. Championship: Trost (Columbus Catholic) def. Lange (Clinton) 8-1.
No. 4 -- Semifinals: Kylie Housenga (Clinton) def. Maddie Michels (Camanche) 8-4; Grace Sullivan (Columbus Catholic) def. Dena Pyevich (Bett) 8-0. Third place: Pyevich (Bett) def. Michels (Camanche) 8-5. Championship: Sullivan (Columbus Catholic) def. Housenga (Clinton) 8-2.
No. 5 -- Semifinals: Margaret Harn (Columbus Catholic) def. Eesha Lawande (PV) 8-5; Sydney Stout (Bett) def. Lacy Pickney (Clinton) 8-3. Third place: Lawande (PV) def. Pickney (Clinton) 8-4. Championship: Harn (Columbus Catholic) def. Stout (Bett) 8-0.
No. 6 -- Semifinals: Morgan Brauer (Decorah) def. Annalise Mohrman (PV) 8-5; Bailey Sinnwell (Columbus Catholic) def. Abby Harrington (Bett) 8-1. Third place: Harrington (Bett) def. Mohrman (PV) 8-5. Championship: Sinnwell (Columbus Catholic) def. Brauer (Decorah) 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 -- Semifinals: Kayla Nutt/Lauren Hird (PV) def. Natalie Goble/Lexie Hart (Camanche) 8-3; Taylor Hogan/Grace Sullivan (Columbus Catholic) def. Kaylee Camp/Abby Struble (Clinton) 8-5. Third-place: Camp/Struble (Clinton) def. Goble/Hart (Camanche) 8-4. Championship: Hogan/Sullivan (Columbus Catholic) def. Nutt/Hird (PV) 8-1.
No. 2 -- Semifinals: Bella Fain/Elysse Trost (Columbus Catholic) def. Mya Christensen/Dena Pyevich (Bett) 8-2; Kylie Housenga/Mackenzie Lange (Clinton) def. Ramya Subramaniam/Julia Hillman (PV) 8-3. Third place: Subramaniam/Hillman (PV) def. Christensen/Pyevich (Bett) 8-5. Championship: Fain/Trost (Columbus Catholic) def. Housenga/Lange (Clinton) 8-6.
No. 3 -- Semifinals: Eesha Lawande/Sakshi Lawande (PV) def. Sydney Stout/Abby Harrington (Bett) 8-1; Chloe Butler/Margaret Harn (Columbus Catholic) def. Morgan Bauer/Cady Peterson (Decorah) 8-1. Third place: Bauer/Peterson (Decorah) def. Stout/Harrington (Bett) 8-6. Championship: Butler/Harn (Columbus Catholic) def. Lawande/Lawande (PV) 8-3.
Baseball
United Township 7-12, Rock Island 6-8
Game 1
UTHS;000;200;5;—;7
Rock Island;012;010;2;—;6
Kottner, Jansen (5). Hasselroth, Nickel (7), Carroll (7). WP -- Jansen. LP -- Nickel. Two or more hits -- UTHS, Lopez 4, Runkle; RI, Linch, Voss, Esposito. 2B -- UTHS, Runkle; RI, Carroll, Esposito. HR -- RI, Linch. RBI -- UTHS, Stevens 3, Thiem 2, Runkle, Kottmer; RI, Linch 3, Voss, Carroll, Thompson
Game 2
UTHS;230;430;0;—;12
Rock Island;002;114;0;—;8
Stevens, Thiem (5). Esposito, James (6). WP -- Stevens. LP -- Esposito. Two or more hits -- UTHS, Runkle 4, Kottmer 3, Stevens, Lopez, Delaere; RI, Thompson, Allison, James. 2B -- UTHS, Runkle. 3B -- RI, James. HR -- UTHS, Runkle. RBI -- UTHS, Runkle 7, Coronado 3, Kottmer, Holesinger; RI, Ford 3, Thompson 2, Dilulio 2, Carroll
Moline 9-23, Alleman 5-5
Game 1
Moline;240;111;0;--;9;13;2
Alleman;201;100;1;--;5;9;3
Devon Breiholz, Landon Thiele (7). Berry, Snyder (6), Carpita (7). WP -- Breiholz. LP -- Berry. Two or more hits -- Moline, Sam Monroe 3, Aiden Michna, Calvin Wall, Ben Frieden, Jake Parks; Alleman, Mattecheck, Ferrari, Snyder. 2B -- Moline, Ben Frieden; Alleman, Sheets. RBI -- Moline, Aiden Michna 2, Ben Frieden, Jake Parks, Sam Monroe, Noah Sebben, Brody Harding; Alleman, Carpita 2, Ferrari, VanDerGinst
Game 2
Moline;087;530;--;23;15;0
Alleman;005;00x;--;5;4;2
Jacob Pauwels. Mattecheck, Snyder (3), Bowling (4), DeBlaey (5). WP -- Pauwels. LP -- Mattecheck. Two or more hits -- Moline, Noah Sebben, Brody Harding, Michael Conner, Jacob Pauwels, Ben Frieden, Brady Adams. 2B -- Moline, Sam Monroe. HR -- Alleman, VanDerGinst. RBI -- Moline, Ben Frieden 4, Michael Conner 3, Jacob Pauwels 3, Sam Monroe 2, Noah Sebben 2, Aiden Michna 2, Calvin Wall 2, Brody Harding, Brady Adams; Alleman, VanDerGinst 4, Mattecheck
Mercer County 8-7, Rockridge 5-6
Game 1
Rockridge;000;020;3;--;5;2;4
Mercer Co.;112;022;x;--;8;8;4
WP -- Jeff Garrett. LP -- T.J. Ulfig. Two or more hits -- RR, Riley Fetterer 2; MC, Matthew Gray 2. 2B -- RR, Fetterer; MC, Trey Essig, Gray 2, Jayden Klingaman, Cade Sharp, Daniel Zelenin. HR -- MC, Jake Reusch.
Game 2
Rockridge;111;000;3;--;6;8;1
Mercer Co.;002;050;x;--;7;6;4
WP -- Evan Ott. LP -- Grant Jorgensen. Save -- Gavin King. Two or more hits -- RR, Riley Fetterer 2, Maverick Chisholm 3; MC, King 2. 2B -- RR, Fetterer 2, Chisholm; MC, King. HR -- MC, Jake Reusch. Two or more RBIs -- RR, Chisholm 2; MC, Reusch 2.
Ridgewood 10-0, A-W 0-10
Game 1
Ridgewood;010;002;34;--;10;9;0
Anna-Weth;000;000;0;--;0;2;8
WP -- Cole Franks. LP -- Eli Merrick. Two or more hits -- R, Drake McDonough 3, Cade Franks 2, Kaleb Buss 2; A-W, Coltin Quagliano 2. 2B -- R, Buss 2. Two or more RBIs -- R, McDonough 2, Buss 2.
Game 2
Ridgewood;000;000;--;0;1;0
Anna-Weth;123;022;--;10;11;1
WP -- Coltin Quagliano. LP -- Cade Franks. Two or more hits -- A-W, Quagliano 4, Eli Merrick 2, Nolan Cone 3. Two or more RBIs -- A-W, Isaac Frank 2, Quagliano 2, Ryan Goodman 2, Merrick 3.
United 4-12, Galva 1-0
Game 1
United;102;001;0;--;4;8;1
Galva;000;001;0;--;1;5;2
WP -- Avery Leffler. LP -- Collins. Two or more hits -- U, Alec Thompson 2, Dylan Cheline 2.
Game 2
United;102;423;--;12;17;1
Galva;000;000;--;0;3;5
WP -- Nolan Leffler. LP -- Spivey. Two or more hits -- U, Alec Thompson 3, Adam Johnson 2, Cormaic Flynn 4, N. Leffler 2; G: Berry 2. 2B -- U, Avery Leffler, Drew Brown, Evan Wynne. Two or more RBIs -- U, Thompson 3, Brown 2.
Softball
Moline 9-2, Alleman 4-1
Game 1
Alleman;021;000;1;--;4
Moline;402;102;x;--;9
DePoorter, VanDeVoorde (6). McConville. WP -- DePoorter (8-2). LP -- McConville (3-2). Two or more hits -- Alleman, Ferrari, McConville, Guerero, Terronez; Moline, Jensen 3, Gore 3, Dodd. 2B -- Aleman, Ferrari; Moline, DePoorter, Jensen, Gore, Dodd. RBI -- Alleman, Terronez, McConville, Steines; Moline, McNamee 2, Dodd 2, Jensen, Specht, Thatcher
Game 2
Alleman;000;100;0;--;1
Moline;001;001;x;--;2
Glass. Terronez, Guerrero (6). WP -- Glass (5-3). LP -- Terronez (2-5). Two or more hits -- Moline, Specht. 2B -- Moline, Chase, Farren. RBI -- Moline, Jensen, DePoorter
Records: Moline (15-6, 3-3), Alleman (9-10, 1-3)
Rock Island 9-6, United Township 3-4
Game 1
UTHS;100;002;0;—;3
Rock Island;101;502;x;—;9
Peters. LaFountaine, Dunsworth (5). WP -- Peters (11-2). LP -- LaFountaine. Two or more hits -- UTHS, LaFountaine, Schumaker, Wessels; RI, Kelley 3, Peters 3, Stegall. 2B -- UTHS, Schumaker; RI, Kelley. HR -- UTHS, LaFountaine; RI, Stegall. RBI -- UTHS, LaFountaine 2; RI, Kelley 3, Stegall 2, Peters
Game 2
UTHS;000;130;0;—;4
Rock Island;310;101;x;—;6
Stegall, Peters (5). Dunsworth, Webber (2), LaFountaine (4). WP -- Stegall (4-1). LP -- Dunsworth. Save -- Peters (1). Two or more hits -- RI, Peters 3, Stegall, Carothers. 2B -- RI, Peters, Stegall, Kelley, Carothers, Michaels. HR -- UTHS, Schumaker; RI, Stegall, Peters. RBI -- UTHS, Schumaker, LaFountaine, Wessels; RI, Michaels, Carothers, Peters, Pannell, Stegall
Records: Rock Island (15-3, 6-0); United Township (8-7, 3-3)
Kewanee 9, Mendota 2
Mendota;000;001;1;--;2;6;1
Kewanee;120;420;x;--;9;13;2
WP -- Kendall Bennison. LP -- Paige Manning. Two or more hits -- M, Alex Barrera 2; K, Bennison 3, Josie DeBord 2, Lilly DeBord 2, Courtney Brown 2, Rachael Brown 2, Lainey Kelly 2. 2B -- M, Barrera; K, Bennison. 3B -- K, J. DeBord. HR -- K, R. Brown. Two or more RBIs -- K, C. Brown 2.
Mercer County 1-16, ROWVA-Williamsfield 0-1
Game 1
ROWVA-Will.;000;000;0;--;0;3;4
Mercer Co.;010;000;x;--;1;4;0
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Katelyn Aldred. Two or more hits -- R-W, Aldred 2; MC, Kylee Oar 2. 2B -- R-W, Calyn Garza.
Game 2
ROWVA-Will.;000;1;--;1;2;2
Mercer Co.;006;(10);--;16;16;2
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Jenna Woodside. Two or more hits -- MC, Maggie Harrison 2, Lillian Hucke 3, Hagens 2, Chloe Kirkhove 3, Tori Heath 2, Zoey Miller 2. 2B -- MC, Harrison, Kirkhove, Miller 2. Two or more RBIs -- MC, Harrison 2, Sheridan Hank 3, Hagens 2, Heath 2, Miller 4.
United 27-19, Galva 0-4
Game 1
United;894;6;--;27;20;0
Galva;000;0;--;0;2;1
WP -- Riley Tyrrell. LP -- Elly Olson. Two or more hits -- U, Tyrrell 3, Luci Kane 3, Jordan Lantz 4, Breanna Shea 3, Mallorie Brunswig 2, Kaylee Cornell 2. 2B -- U, Cornell, Lantz 2, Shea. HR -- U, Cornell, Lantz. Two or more RBIs -- U, Kane 2, Lantz 8, Karragan Sperry 2, Alyssa Beltran 3, Shea 4, Brunswig 2, Cornell 3.
Game 2
United;17(11);0;--;19;14;2
Galva;400;0;--;4;4;3
WP -- Mallorie Brunswig. LP -- Bailey Bates. Two or more hits -- U, Kaylan Sperry 2, Makayla Crain 3, Brunswig 2, Sydney Elswick 2, Caitlyn Olson 2; G, Elly Olson 2. 2B -- U, Crain, Elswick, Ivy Roden, Kaylan Sperry. HR -- U, Crain. Two or more RBIs -- U, Roden 2, Kaylan Sperry 4, Crain 5, Elswick 4; G, Taylor Burler 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.