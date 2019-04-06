Baseball
Western Big Six
Saturday's results
Moline 6-13, United Township 2-2
Rock Island 9-12, Quincy 1-0
Galesburg 6-5, Alleman 4-1
Moline 6-13, United Township 2-2
First game
United Township;001;010;0;--;2;6;3
Moline;001;320;x;--;6;8;0
Dalton Kottmer, Davin Thiem (5) and Cole Stevens; Devin Breiholz, Landon Thiele (7) and Jake Parks. WP -- Breiholz (1-1); LP -- Kottmer (0-1). Two or more hits -- UT, Zach Markin 3, Tyler Runkle; Moline, Aiden Michna, Calvin Wall. 2B -- UT, Runkle 2, Markin, Kottmer; Moline, Jacob Pauwels, Michna. RBIs -- UT, Runkle 2; Moline, Sam Monroe 3, Brody Harding, Wall.
Second game (five innings)
United Township;002;00;--;2;2;2
Moline;056;2x;--;13;9;1
Noah Jansen, Zach Markin (3) and Joey Coronado; Jacob Pauwels and Brady Adams. WP -- Pauwels (2-0); LP -- Jansen (0-1). Two or more hits -- Moline, Sam Monroe, Michael Conner. 2B -- UT, Lucas DeLaere; Moline, Conner. HR -- Moline, Conner. RBIs -- UT, DeLaere 2; Moline, Conner 6, Monroe 4, Noah Sebben 2, Aiden Michna.
Team records -- United Township 2-7, 0-2; Moline 8-4-1, 2-0
Galesburg 6-5, Alleman 4-1
First game
Galesburg;321;000;0;--;6;7;1
Alleman;001;120;0;--;4;9;3
WP -- Matheny. LP -- Mattecheck. Two or more hits -- Galesburg, Fields; Alleman, Mattecheck, Carpita, Sheets. 2B -- Galesburg, Aten; Alleman, Carpita, Lara. 3B -- Alleman, VanDerGinst. RBIs -- Galesburg, Harter 2, Jones; Alleman, Carpita 2, Sheets, Lara.
Second game
WP -- Aten. LP -- Berry. Two or more hits -- Galesburg, Aten, Steck, Sampson; Alleman, Mattecheck. 2B -- Alleman, Ferrari, VanDerGinst. RBIs -- Galesburg, Aten 2, Fields 2, Jones; Alleman, VanDerGinst.
Rock Island 9-12, Quincy 1-0
First game
Rock Island;241;200;0;--;9;12;0
Quincy;000;001;0;--;1;1;0
WP -- Hasselroth. LP -- Wiemelt. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, James 3, Carroll 3, Linch, Trask. 2B -- Rock Island, Linch 2, James. RBIs -- Rock Island, Carroll 4, Espsito, Thompson, Lampkin, Linch.
Second game (five innings)
Rock Island;012;27;--;12;11;1
Quincy;000;00;--;0;0;1
WP -- James. LP -- Parkhill. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Lampkin 4, Trask. 2B -- Rock Island, Lampkin 2, Thompson, Carroll. RBIs -- Rock Island, Lampkin 3, James 2, Allison 2, Trask, Carroll, Thompson.
Orion 14, Princeton 0
Princeton;000;00;--;0;0;2
Orion;527;0X;--;14;11;0
WP -- Seth West. LP -- Bennett Sierens. Two or more hits -- Orion, Ben Dunlap 3, Tyler Schneider, Jacob Kruse. RBIs -- Orion, Quinn Hoftender 3, Kruse 2.
Rock Falls 2, Rockridge 0
Rockridge;000;000;0;--;0;2;2
Rock Falls;000;011;X;--;2;3;2
WP -- Jay Schueler. LP -- T.J. Ulfig. Two or more hits -- Rock Falls, Alec Akerman. 2B -- Rock Falls, Akerman.
Sterling Newman 10, Fulton 0
Newman;501;000;4;--;10;11;0
Fulton;000;000;0;--;0;1;2
WP -- Ackman. LP -- Connor Barnett. Two or more hits -- Newman, Olsen, Graham, Bartel, Behrens. 2B -- Newman, Bartel. HR -- Newman, Graham. RBIs -- Newman, Graham 2, Wilson 2, Behrens 2.
Annawan-Wethersfield 15-10, West Central 0-0
First game
West Central;000;0;--;0;1;4
A-W;902;4;--;15;13;0
WP -- Coltin Quagliano. LP -- Beelman. Two or more hits -- A-W, Quagliano 3, Ryan Goodman, Spencer Foes, Eli Merrick. 2B -- A-W, Goodman, Quagliano. RBIs -- A-W, Quagliano 3, Goodman 3, Foes 2, Merrick 2.
Second game
West Central;000;000--0;2;2
A-W;002;305--10;11;1
WP -- Ryan Goodman. LP -- Bigger. Two or more hits -- A-W, Ryan Goodman 3, Spencer Foes, Zac VanOpdorp. 2B -- A-W, Brady Kelley, Goodman. 3B -- A-W, Goodman. RBIs -- A-W, Goodman 5, Kelley 2.
Mercer County 18-16, Galva 0-0
First game
Galva;000;00;--;0;0;3
Mercer Co.;156;6X;--;18;10;1
WP -- Jeff Garrett. LP -- Rogers. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Trey Essig. 2B -- Mercer County, Matthew Gray. RBIs -- Mercer County, Cade Sharp 3, Gray 3, Jayden Klingaman 2, Max Santiago 2.
Second game
Galva;000;00--0;4;4
Mercer Co.;440;8x--16;13;0
WP -- Cade Sharp. LP -- Collins. Two or more hits -- Galva, Spivey 2; Mercer County, Max Santiago, Jake Reusch, Sharp, Matthew Gray. 2B -- Mercer County, Evan Lilly, Reusch. HR -- Mercer County, Gray. RBIs -- Mercer County, Reusch 4, Jayden Klingaman 3, Gray 3, E. Lilly 2.
Kewanee 11, Mendota 0
Mendota;000;00;--;0;4;3
Kewanee;033;5X;--;11;8;0
WP -- Nolan Stout. LP -- Ladgraf. Two or more hits -- Mendota, Lindermeyer; Kewanee, Stout, Nimrick. 2B -- Kewanee, Griffin Tondreau. RBIs -- Kewanee, Tondreau 3, Corbin VanDeSampel 2.
Softball
Western Big Six
Saturday's results
Galesburg 9-0, Alleman 5-5
Moline 7-1, United Township 0-2
Rock Island 11-13, Quincy 0-3
Galesburg 9-0, Alleman 5-5
First game
Alleman;000;013;1;--;5;6;3
Galesburg;070;002;X;--;9;9;0
WP -- Blucker. LP -- McConville. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Ferarri, Parker; Galesburg, Sampson, Neal, Walters. HR -- Galesburg, Neal, Parker. RBIs -- Alleman, Ferarri, Parker, McConville; Galesburg, Neal 3, Sampson 2, Bland, Walters, Pendergast.
Second game
Alleman;300;000;2;--;5;6;0
Galesburg;000;000;0;--;0;7;2
WP -- Terronez. LP -- Sammons. S -- Guerrero. Two or more hits -- Alleman, Ferarri, Schmidt; Galesburg, Neal 3. 2B -- Alleman, Parker; Galesburg, Folger, Leon. RBIs -- Alleman, Schmidt 2, Parker 2.
Moline 7-1, United Township 0-2
First game
Moline;003;040;0;--;7;12;0
United Township;000;000;0;--;0;6;0
WP -- DePoorter. LP -- LaFountaine. Two or more hits -- Moline, DePoorter 3, Dodd 3, Specht; UT, Lage. 2B -- Moline, Dodd, Specht; UT, LaFountaine. HR -- Moline, McNamee. RBIs -- Moline, McNamee 3, Dodd, Specht, Jensen.
Second game
Moline;000;000;1;--;1;4;1
United Township;001;100;X;--;2;8;1
WP -- Dunsworth. LP -- Glass. Two or more hits -- Moline, Specht; UT, Wessels, Lage. 2B -- UT, LaFountaine, Lage. HR -- Moline, Specht; UT, Lage. RBIs -- Moline, Specht; UT, Schumaker, Lage.
Rock Island 11-13, Quincy 0-3
First game
Quincy;000;000;0;--;0;3;1
Rock Island;452;0X;--;11;13;0
WP -- Peters. LP -- Neally. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Kelley 3, Spurgetis 3, Peters. 2B -- Rock Island, Kelley 2. HR -- Rock Island, Carothers. RBIs -- Rock Island, Carothers 4, Spurgetis 2, Melody 2, Stegall, Kelley.
Second game (six innings)
Quincy;010;020;--;3;4;0
Rock Island;006;061;--;13;18;0
WP -- Stegall. LP -- Wand. Two or more hits -- Quincy, Fleer; Rock Island, Kelley 3, Pannell, Stegall, Carothers, Spurgetis, Bush. 2B -- Quincy, Fleer; Rock Island, Stegall 2, Spurgetis 2, Bush, Melody, Pannell. HR -- Quincy, Wand; Rock Island, Meoldy, Carothers. RBIs -- Quincy, Fleer, Wand, Esponoza; Rock Island, Stegall 2, Carothers 2, Spurgetis 2, Bush 2, Pannell, Peters.
Orion 9, Princeton 2
Princeton;001;001;0;--;2;8;0
Orion;140;202;X;--;9;15;1
WP -- Jenna Drish. LP -- Katie Bates. Two or more hits -- Princeton, Lexie Alt 3, Hannah Muehlschlege; Orion, Mary Lillibridge 3, Tori Werkheiser 3, Drish, Kati Krarzberg, Lena Newman. 2B -- Orion, Lillibridge, Drish. HR -- Princeton, Muehlschlege, McKenzie Hecht; Orion, Lillibridge, Bre Payne. RBIs -- Princeton, Hecht, Muehlschlege; Orion, Drish 2, Payne 2, Lillibridge 2.
Riverdale 17, Sherrard 0
Sherrard;000;0;--;0;0;1
Riverdale;5(12)0;X;--;17;10;0
WP -- Ashlyn Hemm. Two or more hits -- Riverdale, Addison Gelande, Lauren Anderson, Sydney Haas, Hannah Herrman. 2B -- Riverdale, Anderson, Madison Bonertz, Gelande, Herrman. RBIs -- Riverdale, Anderson 5, Hass 3, Herrman 3, Ashley Garber 2, Bonertz 2.
Sterling 2, Rockridge 0
Rockridge;000;000;0;--;0;3;4
Sterling;001;010;X;--;2;3;1
WP -- Eilers. LP -- Olivia Drish. 2B -- Rockridge, Drish.
Mercer County 24-16, Galva 5-1
First game
Galva;101;3-;--;5;8;3
Mercer Co.;(10)(12)2;X;--;24;7;2
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Elly Olson. Two or more hits -- Galva, Bailey Bates, Tressa Rogers; Mercer County, Zoey Miller. 2B -- Mercer County, Miller, Kylee Oary. HR -- Galva, Bates 2. RBIs -- Galva, Bates 4; Mercer County, Maggie Harrison 3, Miller 3, Oary 2, Natalie Finch 2, Tori Heath 2, Chloe Kirkhove 2.
Second game
Galva;000;1-;--;1;3;3
Mercer Co.;814;3-;--;16;11;1
WP -- Dani Hagens. LP -- Paige Smith. Two or more hits -- Mercer County, Maggie Harrison 4, Hagens 3. 2B -- Mercer County, Harrison 3, Hagens, Emma Unsworth. RBIs -- Mercer County, Hagens 5, Harrison 2.
West Central 19-8, Annawan-Wethersfield 7-2
First game
West Central;138;201;4;--;19;15;2
A-W;020;311;0;--;7;7;4
WP -- Benge. LP -- Lainee Winter. Two or more hits -- West Central, Luiongton 4, Seitz, Reed, Torrance, Spence; A-W, Kaitlyn Witte, Lexi Nichols. 2B -- West Central, Torrance, Spence; A-W, Witte. 3B -- West Central, Reed. HR -- A-W, Nichols, Witte. RBIs -- West Central, Reed 4, Lafary 3, Luiongton 3, Spence 3.
Second game
West Central;100;050;2;--;8;7;1
A-W;001;000;1;--;2;6;5
WP -- Spence. LP -- Daci Hier. Two or more hits -- West Central, Reed, Lafary. 2B -- A-W, Hier. RBIs -- West Central, Lafary 3, Johnson 2.
Kewanee 7, Farmington 2
Farmington;002;000;0;--;2;6;0
Kewanee;220;111;X;--;7;10;0
WP -- Kendall Bennison. LP -- Jenna West. Two or more hits -- Farmington, Kloey Wheeler; Kewanee, Josie DeBord, Madelynn Uitermarkt, Lainey Kelly. 2B -- Farmington, Macie Sprague, Reece Putrich; Kewanee, Rylee Cooper, Uitermarkt. HR -- Kewanee, Kelly. RBIs -- Kewanee, Kelly 2, Courtney Brown 2.
Girls soccer
Alleman 8, Macomb 1
Halftime score -- Alleman 1, Macomb 0. Goals -- Kendall Wendt, Alleman, unassisted, 23rd minute; Kate Mayerhofer, Alleman, unassisted, 45th minute; Ella DeSmet, Alleman, assisted by Mayerhofer, 47th minute; Ericka Dawson, Macomb, unassisted, 50th minute; Julia DeSmet, Alleman, assisted by Ella DeSmet, 53rd minute; Ella DeSmet, Alleman, unassisted, 58th minute; Kendall Wendt, Alleman, assisted by Alli Edwards, 67th minute; Wendt, Alleman, unassisted, 69th minute; Edwards, Alleman, assisted by Billi Fleck, 79th minute. Shots -- Alleman 30, Macomb 2. Saves -- Fleck, Alleman, 1; Macomb, 18. Corner kicks -- Alleman 10, Macomb 0.
Princeton Tournament
Orion-Sherrard 1, Winnebago 0
Halftime score -- Orion Sherrard 1, Winnebago 0. Goals -- Karsyn McCunn, Orion-Sherrard, assisted Rachel Blackert, 20th minute. Shots -- Orion-Sherrard 26, Winnebago 2. Saves -- Mary Mount, Orion-Sherarrd 2; Winnebago, 9. Corner kicks -- Orion-Sherrard 4, Winnebago 0.
Dixon 3, Orion-Sherrard 0
Halftime score -- Dixon 3, Orion-Sherrard 0. Goals -- Taylor Harrison, Dixon, penalty kick, 8th minute; Emma Evans, Dixon, unassisted, 9th minute; Harrison, Dixon, unassisted, 13th minute. Shots -- Orion-Sherrard 5, Dixon 15. Saves -- Mary Mount, Orion-Sherrard, 8; Dixon, 1. Corner kicks -- Orion-Sherrard 0, Dixon 2.
Orion-Sherrard 3, Sterling 0
Halftime score -- Orion-Sherrard 2, Sterling 0. Goals -- Emily Teel, Orion-Sherrard, assisted by Rachel Blackert, 12th minute; Karsyn McCunn, Orion-Sherrard, assisted Mariah Meyers, 19th minute; McCunn, Orion-Sherrard, unassisted, 41st minute. Shots -- Orion-Sherarrd 23, Sterling 3. Saves -- Mary Mount, Orion-Sherrard, 3; Holli Drew, Sterling, 12. Corner kicks -- Orion-Sherrard 1, Sterling 0.
Girls track and field
Assumption Invitational
at Augustana College
Team results -- 1. Cedar Falls 137; 2. Assumption 85; 3. Bettendorf 71; 4. Dubuque Hempstead 64; 5. Kankakee 53; 6. Sterling 41; 7. Iowa City Regina 34; 8. Davenport North 24; 9. Rockridge 23; 10. Rochelle 21; 11. Clinton 12; T12. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8; T12. Muscatine 8; 14. Easton Valley 6; 15. Orion 2
Discus -- 1. Marlesia Walker (Kankakee) 114-5; 2. Zanila Terrell (Dav. North) 109-1; 3. Grace Jellison (CR Jefferson) 106-11; 4. Allison Flanscha (Cedar Falls) 105-0; 5. Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls) 102-6
Shot put -- 1. Kimberly Powell (Clinton) 36-1 ½; 2. Zanila Terrell (Dav. North) 34-6; 3. Allison Flanscha (Cedar Falls) 34-2; 4. Nazhai Hill (Kankakee) 33-6 ¾; 5. Grace Jellison (CR Jeff) 33-4 ½
High jump -- 1. Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls) 5-2; Macie Gebhardt (Sterling) 5-0; 3. Jaedynn Evans (Regina) 4-10; 4. Annika Braaten (Bettendorf) 4-10; 5. Teagan Meyers (Rochelle) 4-8
Long jump -- 1. Leah Longnecker (Cedar Falls) 16-3 ½; 2. Lexie Williams (Bettendorf) 16-0 ½; 3. Sydney Stokes (Cedar Falls) 15-10 ¼; 4. Sarah Albaugh (Cedar Falls) 15-9; 5. Ella Johnson (Hempstead) 15-7
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Iowa City Regina (Hunter, Adam, Evans, Gahan) 1:53.66; 2. Kankakee, 1:53.90; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:54.71; 4. Easton Valley, 1:57.22; 5. Bettendorf, 1:57.47
3,000 -- 1. Katherine Bakken (Rochelle) 11:03.34; 2. Hannah Brown (Hempstead) 11:08.79; 3. Taylor Quick (Assumption) 11:11.23; 4. Jessica VanDorn (Cedar Falls) 11:15.33; 5. Shaelyn Hostager (Hempstead) 11:28.21
3,200 relay -- 1. Assumption (Jennings, Lansing, Hanley, Fitzpatrick) 9:58.03; 2. Bettendorf, 10:00.41; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 10:15.83; 4. Cedar Falls, 10:32.74; 5. Sterling, 10:39.44
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Cedar Falls (Becker, McFarland, Mattson, Barney) 1:09.87; 2. Bettendorf, 1:13.33; 3. Sterling, 1:13.69; 4. Iowa City Regina, 1:13.71; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:19.67
100 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 12.72; 2. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 13.12; 3. Keely Parker (Rockridge) 13.13; 4. Autumn Skahill (Bettendorf) 13.21; 5. Ariana Hill (Dav. North) 13.25
Distance medley relay -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Hilkin, Johnson, Leicht, Holesinger) 4:28.81; 2. Kankakee, 4:32.39; 3. Bettendorf, 4:32.45; 4. Cedar Falls, 4:35.46; 5. Assumption, 4:43.63
400 -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 56.39; 2. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 57.51; 3. Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls) 59.00; 4. Sydney Stokes (Cedar Falls) 1:01.38; 5. Hallie Hanssen (Muscatine) 1:03.70
800 relay -- 1. Cedar Falls (Smith, Longnecker, Sires, Sterrett) 1:46.85; 2. Bettendorf, 1:47.92; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:51.00; 4. Assumption, 1:51.66; 5. Easton Valley, 1:52.42
100 hurdles -- 1. Samantha Hibbard (Sterling) 15.28; 2. Katelynn Trobaugh (Sterling) 16.39; 3. Jaeda Bowling (Bettendorf) 16.49; 4. Annie Gahan (Regina) 16.68; 5. Noelani Mattson (Cedar Falls) 16.89
800 -- 1. Emma Holesinger (Hempstead) 2:30.28; 2. Morgan Jennings (Assumption) 2:30.77; 3. Lexi Beine (Bettendorf) 2:33.22; 4. Sarah Defauw (Bettendorf) 2:33.72; 5. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 2:34.14
200 -- 1. Jocelynn Crowell (Kankakee) 26.33; 2. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 26.47; 3. Ariana Hill (Dav. North) 27.06; 4. Tajai Martin (Kankakee) 27.17; 5. Macey Ryan (Rochelle) 27.33
400 hurdles -- 1. Annie Gahan (Regina) 1:10.19; 2. Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls) 1:12.12; 3. Mia Freyermuth (Rockridge) 1:12.16; 4. Madelyne McFarland (Cedar Falls) 1:12.68; 5. Francesca Mascagni (Clinton) 1:13.08
1,500 -- 1. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 4:53.10; 2. Hannah Brown (Hempstead) 5:11.22; 3. Paige Wageman (Cedar Falls) 5:12.75; 4. Taylor Quick (Assumption) 5:19.26; 5. Katherine Bakken (Rochelle) 5:21.64
400 relay -- 1. Cedar Falls (Gee, Sterrett, Longnecker, Smith) 49.47; 2. Kankakee, 50.45; 3. Bettendorf, 51.19; 4. Sterling, 51.87; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 51.88
1,600 relay -- 1. Assumption (Nelson, Fitzpatrick, Moore, King) 4:06.69; 2. Rockridge, 4:10.84; 3. Cedar Falls, 4:12.80; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 4:21.91; 5. Orion, 4:30.56
Creek Classic Relays
Team results -- 1. Pekin 170, 2. North Linn 120.5, 3. West Branch 109.5, 4. West Liberty 105, 5. BGM 68, 6. Durant 54, 7. English Valleys 52, 8. Iowa Valley 30
Top three individual results
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Pekin (Zoey Wright, Sophie Wittrock, Sarah Eubanks, Remi Duwa) 1:58.85; 2. North Linn (1:59.47); 3. Durant (Elizabeth Wurzer, Dayna Maiers, Meg Koenig, Abby Ryan) 2:02.31
3,000 -- 1. Lauren Derscheid (Pekin) 11:46.22; 2. Jimena Fierro (West Liberty) 12:15.99; 3. Tessa Helms (North Linn) 12:19.10
3,200 relay -- 1. Pekin (Maddie Black, Remi Duwa, Emily Laumeyer, Hollie Loper) 10:46.02; 2. West Branch (11:35.92); 3. Iowa Valley (11:41.96)
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. West Branch (Jaylen Votroubek, Sasha Koenig, Chloe Sarver, Kaiya Luneckas) 1:11.12; 2. North Linn (1:13.05); 3. BGM (1:14.99)
100 -- 1. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty) 14.02; 2. Maddie Mikesell (English Valleys) 14.43; 3. Jaden Benesh (North Linn) 14.69
Distance medley relay -- 1. North Linn (Galaxy Hopkins, Rachael Caryl, Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, Hannah Bridgewater) 4:39.80; 2. Pekin (4:48.71); 3. West Liberty (Macy Akers, Ellen Carow, Austyn Crees, Isabel Morrison) 5:07.30
400 -- 1. Cari Duwa (Pekin) 1:04.72; 2. Carly Stanerson (English Valleys) 1:04.76; 3. Sarah Eubanks (Pekin) 1:09.09
800 relay -- 1. West Branch (Sasha Koenig, Laikyn Worrell, Chloe Sarver, Jaylen Votroubek) 1:55.43; 2. West Liberty (Austyn Crees, Macy Akers, Sailor Hall, Nixsia Melchor) 1:55.53; 3. North Linn (1:58.29)
100 high hurdles -- 1. Kaiya Luneckas (West Branch) 16.71; 2. Marian Coover (BGM) 17.49; 3. Rachael Caryl (North Linn) 17.67
800 -- 1. Kaitlyn Sommerfelt (North Linn) 2:37.46; 2. Maddie Black (Pekin) 2:41.54; 3. Kyla Bildstein (North Linn) 2:43.90
200 -- 1. Abby Ryan (Durant) 28.42; 2. Averi Goodale (West Liberty) 28.71; 3. Kaiya Luneckas (West Branch) 29.07
400 low hurdles -- 1. Jaylen Votroubek (West Branch) 1:09.93; 2. Morgan Kline (BGM) 1:19.32; 3. Janey Gingerich (West Liberty) 1:20.27
1,500 -- 1. Emily Laumeyer (Pekin) 5:35.90; 2. Lauren Derscheid (Pekin) 5:36.89; 3. Jimena Fierro (West Liberty) 5:48.06
400 relay -- 1. West Liberty (Sailor Hall, Haylee Lehman, Nixsia Melchor, Macy Daufeldt) 54.00; 2. West Branch (54.32); 3. Pekin (54.39)
1,600 relay -- 1. North Linn (Olivia Rauch, Kaitlyn Sommerfelt, Rachael Caryl, Hannah Bridgewater) 4:25.63; 2. Pekin (4:27.10); 3. English Valleys (4:44.12)
Long jump -- 1. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty) 16-08.25; 2. Sailor Hall (West Liberty) 15-02.75; 3. Hannah Marsh (English Valleys) 14-04.75
High jump -- 1. Mikayla Prusha (West Branch) 4-10; 2. Ellie Ledger (Pekin) 4-10; 3. Elizabeth Daufeldt (Durant) 4-04
Shot put -- 1. Katie Jones (Pekin) 35-01; 2. Kerrigan Pope (Pekin) 33-07.50; 3. Shelby Mackey (North Linn) 33-06
Discus -- 1. Kerrigan Pope (Pekin) 114-00; 2. Emi Zook (Pekin) 107-04.50; 3. Maddy Cavalier (North Linn) 99-04
Don Gooden Memorial Invitational
Team results -- T1. El Paso-Gridley 144, T1. Bureau Valley 144, 3. Sandwich 88, 4. Byron 68.50, 5. Amboy 65.64, 6. Annawan 42.14, 7. St. Bede 42, 8. Mendota 29.89, 9. Harvard 19.89, 10. Hall 17, 11. Princeton 12.28, 12. Pecatonica-Durand 8.64, T13. Fieldcrest 6, T13. Kewanee 6, 15. Hinckley-Big Rock 5
Long jump -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 17-07.50
800 relay -- 1. Amboy (1:50.61)
1,600 relay -- 1. El Paso-Gridley (4:11.61)
800 -- 1. Ruby Slightom (El Paso-Gridley) 2:28.31
Shot put -- 1. Saige Barnett (Bureau Valley) 34-05; 2. Cassidy Miller (Annawan) 31-11
400 relay -- 1. Bureau Valley (52.72)
100 -- Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 13.00
400 -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 1:01.14
1,600 -- 1. Cate Atkins (El Paso-Gridley) 5:54.14; 3. Whitney Johnson (Annawan) 6:06.56
3,200 -- 1. Charlene Hamilton (El Paso-Gridley) 13:13.25
Triple jump -- 1. Jade Aber (Bureau Valley) 34-11.00
Discus -- 1. Lydia Willis (Mendota) 110-03
200 -- 1. Kamryn Kolb (Bureau Valley) 27.44
100 hurdles -- 1. Makenna Parkhouse (El Paso-Gridley) 17.30
300 hurdles -- 1. Makenna Parkhouse (El Paso-Gridley) 49.26
3,200 relay -- 1. Annawan (10:44.65)
Pole vault -- 1. Samantha Bitz (Byron) 9-0
High jump -- 1. Audrey Rome (Sandwich) 4-10.75
Boys track and field
Assumption Invitational
at Augustana College
Team results -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert 155; 2. Rochelle 83; 3. Orion 61; 4. Dubuque Hempstead 59; 5. Waterloo East 56; 6. Easton Valley 48; 7. Rockridge 39; T8. Assumption 35; T8. Iowa City Regina 35; 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 5
Discus -- 1. Mitchell Miller (Wahlert) 157-6; 2. Logan Lee (Orion) 150-1; 3. Luke Stein (Regina) 149-6; 4. Cameron Gerischer (Rockridge) 142-6; 5. Niko Zarlatanes (Rockridge) 126-1
Shot put -- 1. Logan Lee (Orion) 52-7 ¼; 2. Luke Stein (Regina) 48-10 ½; 3. Mitchell Miller (Wahlert) 43-8; 4. Russell Hingst (Regina) 40-10; 5. Cayden Lovett (Hempstead) 40-3
High jump -- 1. Sam Whittington (Rockridge) 5-8; 2 Curtis Hartung (Easton Valley) 5-8; 3. Mason Delille (Rochelle) 5-8; 4. Tommy Specht (Wahlert) 5-6; 5. Ben Hickey (Rochelle) 5-6
Long jump -- 1. Danny McDermott (Wahlert) 21-10 ¾; 2. Caleb Spranger (Orion) 19-3 ¼; 3. Theo Kolie (Regina) 19-2 ½; 4. Kjuan Owens (Waterloo East) 19-0 ¼; 5. Ahkil Muhammad (Waterloo East) 18-9
Sprint medley relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Walsh, Brosius, Adams, Belken) 1:36.69; 2. Rochelle, 1:41.68; 3. Easton Valley, 1:42.01; 4. Orion, 1:43.24; 5. Waterloo East, 1:45.41
3,200 -- 1. Jesse Infante (Rochelle) 10:42.18; 2. Marcus Leitzen (Hempstead) 10:43.85; 3. Joshua Davis (Hempstead) 10:55.18; 4. Santi Cordoba (Rochelle) 11:05.53; 5. Bryce Buhlman (Waterloo East) 11:09.15
3,200 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Hocking, Munshower, Barton, Oberfoell) 8:09.85; 2. Assumption, 8:29.01; 3. Rockridge, 8:42.56; 4. Orion, 8:48.00; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 8:57.32
Shuttle hurdle relay -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Blong, Schleter, McGrath, Bries) 1:07.68; 2. Rochelle, 1:08.31
100 -- 1. Brenden Stigler (Waterloo East) 11.45; 2. Danny McDermott (Wahlert) 11.47; 3. Kjuan Owens (Waterloo East) 11.88; 4. Cade Jargo (Easton Valley) 12.05; 5. Gabe Anstoetter (Wahlert) 12.05
Distance medley relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Anstoetter, Einarsen Frommelt, Hocking) 3:50.21; 2. Easton Valley, 3:55.60; 3. Iowa City Regina, 3:56.86; 4. Waterloo East, 4:04.78; 5. Assumption, 4:11.90
400 -- 1. Connor Lenkaitis (Rochelle) 52.86; 2. Caleb Spranger (Orion) 55.46; 3. Ben Hickey (Rochelle) 56.22; 4. Isaac Walsh (Wahlert) 57.33; 5. Hunter Bambauer (Orion) 58.18
800 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Weber, Belken, Adams) 1:31.26; 2. Assumption, 1:33.95; 3. Waterloo East, 1:34.82; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:38.13; 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 1:38.71
110 hurdles -- 1. Nick Bandy (Wahlert) 16.43; 2. Chris Blong (Hempstead) 16.98; 3. Ryan Friestad (Rochelle) 17.52; 4. Dylan Finkboner (Rochelle) 17.88; 5. Will Bries (Hempstead) 19.57
800 -- 1. Carter Oberfoell (Wahlert) 2:03.72; 2. Ryan Wegerer (Orion) 2:06.32; 3. George Barton (Wahlert) 2:09.64; Jesse Infante (Rochelle) 2:10.69; 5. Trent Scharpman (Orion) 2:13.54
200 -- 1. Alden Kuntz (Wahlert) 23.27; 2. Cade Jargo (Easton Valley) 24.39; 3. Ahkil Muhammad (Waterloo East) 24.66; 4. Tommy Specht (Wahlert) 24.85; 5. Hudson Felkey (Easton Valley) 24.98
400 hurdles -- 1. Nick Bandy (Wahlert) 1:00.43; 2. Braydin Farrell (Easton Valley) 1:02.54; 3. Damon Schmidt (Waterloo East) 1:04.66; 4. Chris Blong (Hempstead) 1:06.70; 5. Dylan Finkboner (Rochelle) 1:07.94
1,600 -- 1. Nathan Munshower (Wahlert) 4:41.88; 2. Chris Guise (Assumption) 4:42.72; 3. Derek Leicht (Hempstead) 4:49.04; 4. Tyler Kibling (Rockridge) 4:55.42; 5. Mike Straub (Assumption) 4:59.34
400 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (McDermott, Walsh, Weber, Belken) 44.52; 2. Waterloo East, 44.66; 3. Assumption, 45.90; 4. Iowa City Regina, 46.23; 5. Easton Valley, 46.73
1,600 relay -- 1. Rockridge (Vroman, Zarlatanes, Shuda, Rogers) 3:37.42; 2. Rochelle, 3:42.63; 3. Orion, 3:44.65; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 3:48.64; 5. Easton Valley, 3:52.32.
Don Gooden Memorial Invitational
Team results -- 1. El Paso-Gridley 141, 2. Princeton 110.5, 3. Hall 68, 4. Byron 63, T5. Kewanee 49.5, T5. Bureau Valley 49.5, 7. Amboy 44, 8. St. Bede 43, 9. Harvard 40.5, 10. Fieldcrest 35, T11. Pecatonica-Durand 20, T11. Wethersfield 20, 13. Mendota 14, 14. Somonauk 4.
3,200 -- 1. Noah Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 9:57.07
200 -- 1. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 23.83
Shot put -- 1. Anthony Hornsby (El Paso-Gridley) 43-09.25
800 -- 1. Thomas Stamberger (Amboy) 2:03.79
110 hurdles -- 1. Kollin Schlipf (El Paso-Gridley) 16.52
400 relay -- 1. Hall (44.51)
Discus -- 1. Grant Foes (Princeton) 131-02
100 -- 1. Steven Brust (Hall) 11.47; 3. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 11.51
High jump -- T1. Kaden Barth (El Paso-Gridley) 6-0; T1. Kaedon Welte (Byron) 6-0
3,200 relay -- 1. Fieldcrest (8:45.15)
300 hurdles -- 1. Kollin Schlipf (El Paso-Gridley) 42.89
Long jump -- 1. Kaynen Bond (Wethersfield) 20-11.00
400 -- 1. Devin Soldati (Hall) 51.40; 2. Melcon Dejesus (Kewanee) 51.47
Pole vault -- T1. Eli Grundman (Princeton) 11-6; T1. Kale Barnett (Bureau Valley) 11-6
800 relay -- 1. Hall (1:33.03)
1,600 -- 1. Noah Smith (El Paso-Gridley) 4:46.91
1,600 relay -- 1. Byron (3:37.55)
Triple jump -- 1. Devin Soldati (Hall) 41-06.50
Boys tennis
Dubuque Senior 5, Davenport North 4
Singles
Dylan Fair (Senior) def. Carter Josund 6-4, 6-7, 10-6; Spencer Wakeland (North) def. Josh Husemann 7-5, 6-4; Nate Williams (North) def. Gregor Kincaid 6-0, 6-2; Auden Rader (Senior) def. Landen Taylor 7-5, 6-2; Will Lawless (Senior) def. Blake Stoughton 1-6, 6-4, 12-10; Lucas Pitzen (Senior) def. Owen Stieger 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles
Josund/Williams (North) def. Fair/Husemann 6-4, 6-1; Wakeland/Stieger (North) def. Rader/Lawless 6-3, 6-1; Kincaid/Pitzen (Senior) def. Taylor/Stoughton 6-4, 6-2.
Davenport North 7, Camanche 2
Singles
Mason Holstein (Camanche) def. Carter Josund 6-1, 7-6; Spencer Wakeland (North0 def. Caleb Delzell 6-3, 6-3; Nate Williams (North) def. Dylan Determan 6-1, 6-0; Landon Taylor (North) def. Zach Len 6-3, 6-2; Dalton Weber (Camanche) def. Blake Stoughton 6-2, 1-6, 10-6; Owen Stieger (North) def. Nick Thoms 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles
Josund/Williams (North) def. Holstein/Len 6-3, 2-6, 10-6; Wakeland/Stieger (North) def. Delzell/Determan 6-2, 3-6, 10-7; Taylor/Stoughton (North) def. Weber/Thoms 6-2, 6-2.
Girls tennis
Assumption Inviational
Team results -- 1. Assumption 29.5, 2. Camanche 21.5, T3. Davenport West 11.75, T3. North Scott 11.75, 5. Marion 6, 6. Muscatine 0
Singles
Semifinals -- Julia Thomas (Assumption) def. Meghan Nahnybida (West) 7-5, 0-6, 10-2; Georgia Nissen (North Scott) def. Maci Sloane (Camanche) 6-4, 6-1
Third place -- Nahnybida (West) def. Sloane (Camanche) 10-5
Championship -- Thomas (Assumption) def. Nissen (North Scott) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
Semifinals -- Natalie Goble/Lexie Hart (Camanche) def. Audrey Jestel/Faith Resnick (Assumption) 6-2, 6-1; Lauren Dilulio/Caroline Bush (Assumption) def. Kendall Wright/Kamryn Vogel (Camanche) 6-0, 6-0
Third place -- Jestel/Resnick (Assumption) def. Wright/Vogel (Camanche) 8-6
Championship -- Dilulio/Bush (Assumption) def. Goble/Hart (Camanche) 6-4, 2-6, 10-4
