Q-C area high school results for Saturday, Dec. 21

Wrestling
Saber Invitational
at DeWitt
Teams -- 1. Camanche 159; 2. Central DeWitt 158; 3. Maquoketa 141; 4. Davenport North 133; 5. Midland 105.5; 6. Clinton 104.5; 7. Davenport Central 68; Iowa City Liberty 47; 9. Northeast 38; 10. Lone Tree 29
Championship matches
106 -- Jaxon Bussa (Camanche) pinned Jeffrey West (DN), 1:11; 113 -- Keaton Zeimet (CD) pinned Kale Anderson (Clinton), 1:09; 120 -- 1. Ben Vogel (Camanche) 4-0; 2. Koal Bossom (CD) 3-1; 126 -- Damon Huston (Midland) tech. fall Eleazar Valerio (DN), 18-2 (4:12); 132 -- Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) major dec. Robert Howard (CD), 10-0; 138 -- 1. Brennan Kramer (Camanche) 4-0; 2. Brooke Peters (Clinton) 3-1; 145 -- Caden Ballou (Midland) major dec. Carter Donovan (CD), 15-5; 152 -- Elijah Terwilleger (ICL) pinned Carson Hunter (Midland), 1:08; 160 -- Cade Everson (Camanche) pinned Cayden Miller (Midland), 2:14; 170 -- Ty Schmidt (Northeast) pinned Priest Sheedy (DN), 2:46; 182 -- Abe Michel (Maquoketa) dec. Logan Waltz (Camanche), 4-1; 195 -- Liam Aunan (Maquoketa) pinned Cade Sheedy (DN), 2:53; 220 -- Hunter Randall (Clinton) pinned Lane Stender (Maquoketa), 2:58; 285 -- Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Marcos Martinez (DC), 1:23.
Local third- and fourth-place finishers
106 -- 3. Keaton Kruse (CD); 4. Logan Bicknese (Midland); 113 -- 3. Nathan Canfield (DC); 4. Ethan Benavides (Camanche); 120 -- 3. Luke Jennings (Clinton); 4. Shayden Hansen (Midland); 126 -- 3. Cael Grell (CD); 4. Hunter Connolly (Maquoketa); 132 -- 3. Ivan Martin (Maquoketa); 4. Jace Rathje (Northeast); 138 -- 3. Ty Jurgersen (Clinton); 4. Jeff Fuller (CD); 145 -- 3. Zane Beebe (DN); 152 -- 3. Ashten Corbin (Clinton); 4. Jason Huling (Camanche); 160 --3. Cayden Oestern (Maquoketa); 4. Jaycob Thompson (Maquoketa); 170 -- 4. Nolyn Johnson (Camanche); 182 -- 3. Jack West (DN); 4. Trevor Bitner (Clinton); 195 -- 3. Mitchell Howard (CD); 4. Alonzo Duarte (DC); 220 -- 3. Jamel Neal (Clinton); 4. Reyes Lira (DC); 285 -- 3. Cole Miller (CD); 4. Dominic Wiseman (DN)
Battle of Waterloo
Pleasant Valley 37, NH/TV 37
Note: PV wins on criteria
106 -- Carson Babcock (NH/TV) pinned Nick Bruinsma, 0:27. 170 -- Ryan Pickar (NH/TV) dec. Ryan Kammerer, 5-3. 182 -- Jacob Reicks (NH/TV) pinned TJ Brown, 2:49. 195 -- Marcus Herold (NH/TV) pinned Rusty VanWetzinga, 3:27. 220 -- Evan Rosonke (NH/TV) pinned Aiden Kilstrom, 1:52. 285 -- AJ Tappa (Pleasant Valley) pinned Austin Hemann, 1:29. 106 -- Peyton Anderson (NH/TV) major dec. Mason Fox, 15-1. 113 -- Siddharth Sharma (Pleasant Valley) pinned Alex Philo, 1:17. 120 -- Jackson Miller (Pleasant Valley) pinned Dylan Usher, 1:17. 126 -- Izaak Swanson (Pleasant Valley) pinned Brady Speltz, 2:55. 132 -- Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) major dec. Alex Kriener, 20-8. 138 -- Kael Glenn (NH/TV) pinned Sam Jones, 3:01. 145 -- Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) dec. Conner Gorman, 8-3. 152 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Ben Tenge, 3:34.
Denver 54, Pleasant Valley 30
170 -- John Ebaugh (Denver) pinned Ryan Kammerer, 1:07. 182 -- TJ Brown (Pleasant Valley) pinned Cade Bonnette, 0:10. 195 -- Brennen Graber (Denver) pinned Rusty VanWetzinga, 4:58. 220 -- Aiden Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) pinned Luke Koepke, 0:31. 285 -- AJ Tappa (Pleasant Valley) pinned Henry Wiebbecke, 0:16. 106 -- Rhett Bonnette (Denver) pinned Mason Fox, 5:22. 113 -- Joe Ebaugh (Denver) pinned Siddharth Sharma, 2:42. 120 -- Chase Lyons (Denver) pinned Jackson Miller, 2:00. 126 -- Jacob Moore (Denver) pinned Izaak Swanson, 1:28. 132 -- Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Josh Terrill, 3:42. 138 -- Gabriel Lewis (Denver) pinned Sam Jones, 0:41. 145 -- Brody Shover (Denver) pinned Caden McDermott, 3:24. 152 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Cole Miller, 0:34. 160 -- Ben Foelske (Denver) pinned Nick Bruinsma, 1:54.
Pleasant Valley 39, Nashua-Plainfield 35
182 -- TJ Brown (Pleasant Valley) pinned Jackson Zwanziger, 0:11. 195 -- Evan Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Rusty VanWetzinga, 1:32. 220 -- Aiden Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) won by forfeit. 285 -- AJ Tappa (Pleasant Valley) pinned Landon Pratt, 0:14. 106 -- Kendrick Huck (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Mason Fox, 0:56. 113 -- Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Siddharth Sharma, 1:15. 120 -- Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) major dec. Jackson Miller, 14-5. 126 -- Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) major dec. Izaak Swanson, 17-9. 132 -- Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) pinned Kyler Hackman, 2:20. 138 -- McKade Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) pinned Sam Jones, 5:09. 145 -- Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley) pinned Noah Foelske, 4:24. 152 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Shane Hillesheim, 0:45. 160 -- Cael Brunner (Nashua-Plainfield) dec. Nick Bruinsma, 11-5. 170 -- Ryan Kammerer (Pleasant Valley) dec. Derik Downing, 9-3.
Assumption 31, Crestwood 31
Note: Assumption wins on criteria
106 -- Derrick Bass (Assumption) major dec. Nathaniel Bigalk, 14-4. 113 -- Carter Fousek (Crestwood) pinned Jacob Maes, 0:51. 120 -- Ethan Forker (Assumption) dec. Cole Butikofer, 3-2. 126 -- Matthew Slifka (Crestwood) pinned Collin Wehr, 1:10. 132 -- Chase Thomas (Crestwood) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 3-1. 138 -- Michael Macias (Assumption) dec. Clay Schemmel, 6-4. 145 -- Parker Terronez (Assumption) pinned Trent Pisney, 1:24. 152 -- Evan Forker (Assumption) pinned Drew Jackson, 0:17. 160 -- Hunter Bye (Crestwood) dec. Eli McCracken, 8-3. 170 -- Landen Schemmel (Crestwood) dec. Logan Schimanski, 3-2. 182 -- John Argo (Assumption) dec. Brendon Dixon, 7-2. 195 -- Wyatt Scheidel (Crestwood) major dec. Aiden Morgan, 16-3. 220 -- Treyton Burnikel (Crestwood) pinned Nathan Roman, 1:52. 285 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) won by forfeit.
Independence 39, Assumption 34
Note: Assumption's team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportmen like conduct
170 -- Cole Davis (Independence) pinned Logan Schimanski, 2:39. 182 -- John Argo (Assumption) dec. Marcus Beatty, 14-8. 195 -- Christian Kremer (Independence) pinned Aiden Morgan, 1:27. 220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Jake Sidles, 0:36. 285 -- Dylan Reuther (Independence) pinned Nathan Roman, 0:39. 106 -- Derrick Bass (Assumption) pinned Kale Wieland, 0:51. 113 -- Dalton Hoover (Independence) pinned Jacob Maes, 1:46. 120 -- Ethan Forker (Assumption) dec. Ryan Eddy, 2-0. 126 -- Carter Straw (Independence) pinned Collin Wehr, 1:28. 132 -- Isaiah Weber (Independence) major dec. Noah Gonzalez, 8-0. 138 -- Michael Macias (Assumption) pinned Caleb Straw, 2:43. 145 -- Parker Terronez (Assumption) tech fall Tyler Trumblee, 17-0. 152 -- Evan Forker (Assumption) pinned Teegan McEnany, 3:20. 160 -- Matthew Doyle (Independence) tech fall Eli McCracken, 18-1.
Assumption 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
106 -- Derrick Bass (Assumption) tech fall Rigo Bobadilla, 17-2. 113 -- Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Jacob Maes, 0:40. 120 -- Ethan Forker (Assumption) pinned Cale Kirstein, 3:24. 126 -- Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Collin Wehr, 4:46. 132 -- Noah Gonzalez (Assumption) pinned Jackson Beisel, 0:40. 138 -- Michael Macias (Assumption) pinned Ben Oehlert, 0:41. 145 -- Parker Terronez (Assumption) tech fall Mack Seaba, 17-2. 152 -- Garrett Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) dec. Evan Forker, 7-2. 160 -- Eli McCracken (Assumption) pinned Bryce Allen, 3:14. 170 -- Logan Schimanski (Assumption) pinned Cael Ahrens, 1:44. 182 -- John Argo (Assumption) major dec. Rafael Jimenez, 17-4. 195 -- Aiden Morgan (Assumption) pinned Camden Hanson, 4:29. 220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Kain Nelson, 0:27. 285 -- Daniel Chavez (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Nathan Roman, 0:56.
North Scott 50, West Des Moines Valley 23
160 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Bobby Cobine, 1:20. 170 -- Zachary Campbell (North Scott) pinned Ryan Myers, 0:52. 182 -- Thade Gottschalk (North Scott) pinned Jay Cooley, 2:44. 195 -- Blake Underwood (West Des Moines Valley) pinned Joey Petersen, 1:31. 220 -- CJ Stillman (West Des Moines Valley) pinned Kade Tippet, 0:58. 285 -- Carson McCaughey (North Scott) dec. Bryan Jurado, 5-0. 106 -- Ezra Kristensen (West Des Moines Valley) pinned Drew Metcalf, 1:19. 113 -- Trace Gephart (North Scott) dec. Nate Bierma, 3-1. 120 -- Peyton Westlin (North Scott) dec. Logan Stotts, 5-3. 126 -- Cael Bredar (North Scott) pinned Levi Schultz, 2:41. 132 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) won by forfeit. 138 -- Trenten Doty (North Scott) pinned Chase Hutchinson, 5:23. 145 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) tech fall A.J. Burrell, 16-0. 152 -- Caleb Corbin (West Des Moines Valley) tech fall Seth Madden, 21-6.
North Scott 42, Linn-Mar 31
170 -- Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar) dec. Zachary Campbell, 7-3. 182 -- Thade Gottschalk (North Scott) pinned Roark Martin, 2:25. 195 -- Joey Petersen (North Scott) pinned Dylan Page, 2:40. 220 -- Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar) pinned Kade Tippet, 4:50. 285 -- Carson McCaughey (North Scott) pinned Cleo Gehrls, 0:59. 106 -- Brandon O`Brien (Linn-Mar) pinned Drew Metcalf, 0:09. 113 -- Trace Gephart (North Scott) pinned Marwan Al-Tall, 3:45. 120 -- Peyton Westlin (North Scott) pinned Caden Senters, 3:25. 126 -- Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar) major dec. Cael Bredar, 15-7. 132 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) def. Brayden Parke, injury 5:39. 138 -- Reece Seery (Linn-Mar) pinned Trenten Doty, 3:22. 145 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) pinned Hikaru Carolin, 0:25. 152 -- Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar) dec. Nate Link, 11-6. 160 -- Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) dec. Jake Matthaidess, 5-0.
North Scott 52, Cedar Rapids Prairie 23
106 -- Blake Gioimo (Cedar Rapids Prairie) tech fall Drew Metcalf, 17-1. 113 -- Trace Gephart (North Scott) dec. Hunter Kalous, 4-1. 120 -- Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Peyton Westlin, 2:14. 126 -- Cael Bredar (North Scott) pinned Austin Steuhm, 1:43. 132 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) pinned Austin Nicewanner, 0:57. 138 -- Trenten Doty (North Scott) dec. Brady Nicewanner, 3-2. 145 -- Deven Strief (North Scott) major dec. Johnny Washburn, 9-1. 152 -- Nate Link (North Scott) pinned Nic Powell, 0:53. 160 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Nick Smith, 1:31. 170 -- Zachary Campbell (North Scott) pinned Nicholas Pearson, 2:49. 182 -- Clayton Scott (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Thade Gottschalk, 4:42. 195 -- Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Joey Petersen, 1:02. 220 -- Kade Tippet (North Scott) pinned Carter Dawley, 1:55. 285 -- Carson McCaughey (North Scott) pinned Jordan Jacobus, 0:20.
Iowa City Regina Invitational
Team results -- 1. Tipton 125.5, 2. Columbus 113, 3. Davenport West 105.5, 4. Pekin 104, T5. Sigourney 91, T5. WACO 91, 7. Iowa City Regina 80, 8. Fairfield 74, 9. H-L-V 51, 10. West Branch 46, 11. North Cedar 44, 12. Mount Pleasant 37.
Championship matches
106 -- 1. Lane Scorpil (Columbus). 113 -- 1. Travis Hodges (Davenport West). 120 -- Carson Coleman (Mount Pleasant) dec. Jonah Cooper (Fairfield), 11-6. 126 -- Jalen Collins (WACO) dec. Mason Dye (Sigourney), 12-10. 132 -- 1. Austin Lenz (Tipton). 138 -- Michael Jones (Pekin) pinned Marcus Kolesar (H-L-V), 5:45. 145 -- Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar) dec. Jonah Clark (WACO), 7-3. 152 -- Cameron Rice (Columbus) pinned Cael Baker (Pekin), 0:29. 160 -- Jaden Williams (WACO) major dec. Skyler Schmidt (Tipton), 11-3. 170 -- 1. Noah Freeman (Columbus). 182 -- Lucas Barnum (Tipton) pinned Robert Loveless (Columbus), 3:48. 195 -- Rowan Udell (Regina) dec. Tyler Thurston (North Cedar), 4-1. 220 -- Mason Juhl (Pekin) pinned Clayton Broderson (Davenport West), 2:53. 285 -- 1. Kody Timm (H-L-V).
Local place winners
106 -- 2. Ayden Nicklaus (Davenport West), 3. Tristin Sorgenfrey (Tipton). 113 -- 3. Brendan Nantz (Tipton). 120 -- 4. Tucker Avis (Davenport West), 5. Brody Barton (Columbus). 126 -- 4. Kelton Youngberg (Davenport West), 5. Jeffrey Hoback (Columbus). 132 -- 2. Garrett Palmer (Columbus). 145 -- 3. Kaleb Nerem (Tipton). 152 -- 6. Brandon Valet (Tipton). 160 -- 6. Trent Wilkerson (Columbus). 170 -- 2. Dylan Tomlinson (Davenport West). 195 -- 3. Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West), 4. Jerry Havill (Tipton). 220 -- 3. Nile Schuett (Tipton).
Red Owens Holiday Classic
Team results -- 1. Southeast Polk 342.5, 2. Bettendorf 231.5, 3. Atlantic-CAM 141, 4. Southeast Polk Black 126, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 109, 6. Iowa City West 107.5, 7. Glenwood 93, 8. PCM 86.5, 9. OA-BCIG 56, 10. Des Moines Roosevelt 52, 11. Red Owens Elite 49.5, 12. Albia 49.
Championship matches
106 -- Nathanael Jesuroga (Southeast Polk) dec. Grant ODell (Iowa City West), 7-2. 113 -- Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM) pinned Jacob Faber (Bettendorf), 1:33. 120 -- Ethan Follmann (Atlantic-CAM) dec. Austin Clifton (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 9-2. 126 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) dec. Ayden Kingery (Southeast Polk), 8-4. 132 -- Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West) dec. Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk), 8-3. 138 -- Carter Martinson (Southeast Polk) dec. Landon Fenton (PCM), 6-1. 145 -- Carson Martinson (Southeast Polk) major dec. Jake Nieman (OA-BCIG), 15-1. 152 -- Camden Baarda (Southeast Polk) dec. Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West), 9-3. 160 -- Damian Petersen (Red Owens Elite) dec. Andrew Reed (Southeast Polk), 5-4. 170 -- Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) pinned Deveyon Montgomery (Southeast Polk), 1:15. 182 -- Justin Brindley (Southeast Polk) major dec. Diego Cortez (Bettendorf), 13-3. 195 -- Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) pinned Cooper Sloan (PCM), 1:41. 220 -- Kalob Runyon (Southeast Polk) dec. Ethan Barry (Bettendorf), 10-6. 285 -- Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson) dec. Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM), 5-3.
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf). 120 -- 3. Elijah Mendoza (Bettendorf). 132 -- 3. Josh Pelzer (Bettendorf). 138 -- 3. Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf). 145 -- 5. Nick Matthys (Bettendorf). 152 -- 4. Austin Barta (Bettendorf). 160 -- 3. Keano Roberts (Bettendorf).
Fort Madison Invitational
Team results -- 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 487, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 421.5, 3. Fort Madison 421, 4. New London 381, 5. Solon 374, 6. Liberty Wentzille 358, 7. Muscatine 284.5, 8. Burlington Notre Dame 284, 9. Burlington 276, 10. Clear Creek-Amana 247, 11. Washington 221, 12. Mediapolis 215, 13. Louisa-Muscatine 182.5, 14. Keokuk 155.5, 15. Fort Madison JV 114, 16. Illini 78, 17. Van Buren 59.
Championship matches
106 -- Cael Long (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) major dec. Emmett Kruse (Fort Madison), 10-0. 113 -- Blaine Frazier (Burlington Notre Dame) pinned Jonah Hallam (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 3:13. 120 -- Marcel Lopez (New London) major dec. Owen Kruse (Fort Madison), 10-0. 126 -- Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) major dec. Sam Stevens (Clear Creek-Amana), 10-0. 132 -- Duncan Delzell (Burlington) dec. Kael Scranton (Clear Creek-Amana), 8-2. 138 -- Dominic Lopez (New London) dec. Grifen Molle (Burlington Notre Dame), 2-0. 145 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) dec. Ben Faber (Dubuque Hempstead), 7-3. 152 -- Zeb Gnida (Solon) pinned Divion Ocheltree (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), 1:58. 160 -- Wyatt Haynes (Liberty Wentzville) pinned Gabe Carter (New London), 1:33. 170 -- Jax Flynn (Solon) pinned Tim Nimley (Muscatine), 3:03. 182 -- Jay Oostendorp (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Dylan Jeffers (Keokuk), 1:18. 195 -- Tyler Hartman (Burlington) dec. Cameron Raines (New London), 4-3. 220 -- Keegan Akers (Mediapolis) pinned Jaxon Allen (New London), 2:57. 285 -- Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) pinned Danen Settles (Fort Madison), 1:38.
Local place winners
126 -- 5. Mason Crabtree (Muscatine). 132 -- 6. Jett Fridley (Muscatine). 138 -- 5. Carson Harder (Muscatine). 145 -- 5. Gage Stevens (Muscatine). 152 -- 5. Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine), 6. Kendal Pugh (Louisa-Muscatine). 160 -- 6. Cedric Castillo (Muscatine). 170 -- 3. Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine). 285 -- 3. Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine).
Erie-Prophetstown Holiday Tournament
At Erie High School
Team scores -- 1. Lena-Winslow/Stockton 282.5; 2. Sherrard 147; 3. Orion 137; 4. East Peoria 130; 5. Dixon 119; 6. Morrison 118; 7. Erie-Prophetstown 116; 8T. Fulton 102; 8T. Rockridge 102; 10. Glasford Illini Bluffs 77.5; 11. Polo 57; 12. Knoxville 48; 13. Sterling Newman 45; 14. Peoria Heights 23.5.
106 -- Championship: Garrett Luke (LWS) pinned Chris Sitter (Dixon), 0:56. Third place: Avery Speck (IB) pinned Nick Smith (E-P), 1:41. Fifth place: Connor Sheridan (Fulton) pinned Luke Moen (Orion), 1:47.
113 -- Championship: Paul Ishikawa (IB) dec. Dillion Raab (LWS), 10-7. Third place: Jaxson Miller (East Peoria) pinned Tyler Thiem (RR), 3:18. Fifth place: Zane Pannell (Fulton) pinned Kyra Coyle-Desilits (East Peoria), 3:00.
120 -- Championship: Cameron Clark (IB), dec. Jase Grunder (E-P), 5-3. Third place: Zach White (LWS) injury default over Tanner Timerman (Sherrard). Fifth place: Ben Fosdick (Fulton) pinned Will Weidman (Dixon), 1:05.
126 -- Championship: Colton Linke (Morrison) major dec. Hakeem Banks (Dixon), 15-4. Third place: Jaden Rice (LWS) dec. Griffin Luke (LWS), 4-2. Fifth place: Kaiden Jones (Sherrard) pinned Connor Eubanks (Polo), 5:51.
132 -- Championship: Marey Roby (LWS) tech. fall Levi Robison (East Peoria), 5:28. Third place: Austin Fratzke (Sherrard) pinned Bradon Parrish (Knoxville), 0:45. Fifth place: Mason Glaudel (SN) pinned Conner Reynolds (LWS), 4:36.
138 -- Championship: Dallas Krueger (RR) dec. Winston McPeek (LWS), 4-1. Third place: Ethan Meisenburg (Orion) pinned Dylan Russell (Sherrard), 4:49. Fifth place: Ryan Kennedy (Morrison) pinned Owen Brooks (Dixon), 1:15.
145 -- Championship: Nolan Throne (RR), maj. dec. Tristen Westbay (East Peoria), 13-1. Third place: Noah Schnerre (Orion) injury default over Simon Rillie (LWS). Fifth place: Kayden White (Morrison) dec. Elijah Ankney (Dixon), 8-4.
152 -- Championship: Jason Hermann (LWS), tech fall Wyatt Raab (LWS), 4:31. Third place: Gunnar Wuebben (E-P) dec. Weston Ferry (Orion), 1-0. Fifth place: Kyle Roberts (Morrison) pinned Luke Wetzell (E-P), 3:29.
160 -- Championship: Andrew Haas (LWS) dec. Marcus McKenna (Polo), 10-8. Third place: Hunter Locke (RR) pinned Walker Anderson (Sherrard), 1:29. Fifth place: Logan Wheeler (E-P) dec. Jacob Otten (E-P), 4-0.
170 -- Championship: Case Harmston (LWS) dec. Tyler Smith (E-P), 3-2. Third place: Drew Mensendike (LWS) pinned Rhett Frere (Sherrard), 5:15. Fifth place: Zach Eaton (East Peoria) pinned John Ford (PH), 2:28.
182 -- Championship: Josh Fair (Orion) pinned Gavin Keefer (LWS), 0:46. Third place: Gavyn White (Sherrard), maj. dec. Jonah Ziegler-Harris (East Peoria), 10-2. Fifth place: Brady Stevens (SN) pinned Bryan Jiminez (Morrison), 1:54.
195 -- Championship: Sebastian Quintana (Dixon) pinned Josh Bynum (Sherrard), 1:57. Third place: Evan Bly (Fulton), maj. dec. Luke Brooks (East Peoria), 12-4. Fifth place: Mack Foy (E-P) pinned Cole Faivre (Polo), 1:12.
220 -- Championship: Riley Wilkens (Morrison) dec. Brady Mulvaney (Orion), 3-2. Third place: Dalton Crouse (Knoxville) pinned Max Pannell (Fulton), 3:02. Fifth place: Aaron Wolf (Morrison) pinned Riley Wescott (SN), 1:38.
285 -- Championship: Gennings Dunker (LWS) pinned Nate Portz (Fulton), 0:16. Third place: Caleb Collins (East Peoria) pinned Luke DeBaillie (Orion), 5:45. Fifth place: Jake Peterson (Sherrard), pinned Billy Nissin (Orion), 0:36.
Most Outstanding Wrestlers -- Lower weights: Colton Linke (Morrison); Nolan Throne (Rockridge). Upper weights: Sebastian Quintana (Dixon).
Boys basketball
Saturday's scores
Iowa metro
Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Muscatine 48
Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Muscatine 48
CR Prairie -- Caden Stoffer 4-5 0-0 0 12, Jake Welter 5-8 0-0 1 12, Johnny Joens 0-3 0-0 0 0, Jonathan Mullins 1-4 0-0 1 2, Elijah Ward 4-8 0-0 1 9, Garrett Peintok 1-1 0-0 1 2, Maxwell Lampe 5-7 0-0 0 11, Caleb Miller 0-1 1-2 0 1, Issac Rubsam 0-1 0-0 0 0, Caden Richards 0-2 0-0 0 0, Gabriel Burke 3-6 1-2 0 7, Ryan Barnes 0-1 0-0 0 0, Jackson Nove 1-2 0-2 0 2, Hank Wagemester 1-2 1-2 1 3. Total 25-61 3-11 7 61
Muscatine -- Briggs Miller 0-2 0-0 0 0, Braden Hufford 3-5 0-0 2 8, Trevor Diederichs 0-1 0-0 0 0, Reed Ulses 1-3 0-0 1 2, Sean Brown 0-0 0-0 3 0, Nick Scholz 1-1 0-0 0 2, Noah Yahn 6-18 0-0 1 15, Brady McDaniel 1-1 0-1 0 2, Bredyn Seaman 0-1 0-0 0 0, Waker Cler 1-4 0-2 0 2, Jake Thomas 0-1 0-0 3 0, Josh Dieckman 7-13 3-4 1 17. Total 19-49 3-7 11 48
Prairie;19;16;11;18;--;61
Muscatine;11;10;6;21;--;48
3-point goals -- Prairie 8 (Stoffer 4-6, Welter 2-3, Joens 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Ward 0-3, Lampe 1-1, Burke 1-1); Muscatine 5 (Hufford 2-3, Diederichs 0-1, Yahn 3-13, Cler 0-2, Dieckman 0-4). Rebounds -- Prairie 24; Muscatine 31. Turnovers -- Prairie 7, 13. Fouled out -- none.
Moline 54, Urbana 51 (OT)
Urbana (5-5) -- Young 5-13 3-4 0 5 15, Cross 5-16 0-0 2 5 12, Turner 1-13 0-2 1 7 2, Tatum 5-18 1-2 3 8 11, Hamilton 1-1 3-4 2 5 5, Sanders 2-5 0-0 2 0 6, Walker 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 19-66 7-12 10 33 51
Moline (6-4) -- Harding 3-6 0-0 3 5 8, Taylor 4-7 0-0 3 3 12, Lee 1-4 0-0 0 6 2, Schimmel 4-16 2-3 2 7 12, Billups 7-9 0-0 2 7 14, Jackson 1-3 0-2 2 3 2, Galvin 2-2 0-0 0 2 4. Totals 22-47 2-5 12 37 54
Urbana;8;12;14;11;6;--;51
Moline;9;10;14;12;--;54
3-point goals -- U 6-37 (Young 2-10, Cross 2-8, Sanders 2-4, Tatum 0-8, Turner 0-7); M 8-23 (Taylor 4-6, Schimmel 2-11, Harding 2-5, Billups 0-1). Assists -- U 5 (Cross 3); Mol 9 (Harding 5). Steals -- U 9 (Tatum 3); Mol 4 (Lee 2). Blocks -- U 6 (Hamilton 4); M 3 (Schimmel 2). Turnovers -- U 12, M 20.
Sherrard 66, Annawan 57
Annawan (8-2) -- Julian Samels 10 1-3 4 23, Josh Sims 0 0-1 0 0, Rhett Hulic, 0 0-0 1 0, Mason Matney 2 0-0 0 4, Reece Gripp 2 2-2 2 8, Isaac Shaw 2 0-0 2 6, Zach Harker 1 0-0 1 3, Cohner Powers 1 2-4 2 4, Austin Earley 2 0-0 2 4, Ryan Goodman 2 0-0 0 5. Totals 22 5-10 14 57
Sherrard (6-5) -- Ajay Moon 1 0-0 0 2, Logan Slattery 2 0-0 1 6, Bryce Davis 1 2-2 3 5, Eli Hofmann 4 0-0 0 10, Casey Baugh 2 0-0 3 6, Kyle Yeater 2 4-4 1 8, Brady Hartman 8 3-6 3 21, Payton Hutchins 2 2-2 2 6, Will Franck 1 0-2 3 2. Totals 23 11-16 16 66
Annawan;19;9;18;11;--;57
Sherrard;28;10;12;16;--;66
3-point goals -- A 8 (Samuels 2, Gripp 2, Shaw 2, Harker 1, Goodman 1); S 9 (Slattery 2, Hofman 2, Baugh 2, Hartman 2, Davis 1).
Girls basketball
Saturday's scores
Iowa metro
Iowa City High 65, Muscatine 41
Bettendorf 48, Clinton 26
BETTNDORF (5-3, 3-2) -- Grace McKenzie 1 1-2 3, Maylee Callahan 0 0-0 0, Ashley Fountain 2 1-1 6, Maggie Erpelding 4 0-0 9, Izzy Appel 4 0-0 10, Kate McAleer 2 2-2 6, Kate Schermerhorn 2 0-0 6, Kaalyn Petersen 1 2-2 4, Chloe Lewandowski 1 0-0 2, Nevaeh Morgan 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 9-11 48
CLINTON (0-8, 0-6) -- Elle Davis 3 5-6 13, Selena Tello 0 0-0 0, Jamie Greenwalt 0 0-0 0, Kailyn Graves 0 0-0 0, Payton Luett 0 0-0 0, Rylie Mussman 0 0-0 0, Molly Shannon 2 1-1 5, Makenzie Cooley 3 2-2 8, Michelle Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-11 26
Bettendorf;9;21;10;8;--48
Clinton;4;4;8;10;--;26
3-point goals -- Clinton 2 (Davis 2); Bett 6 (Appel 2, Schermerhorn 2, Fountain, Erpelding). Team fouls -- Clinton 9, Bett 11.
Iowa City High 65, Muscatine 41
Iowa City High -- CeCe Kelly-Harvey 0-1 0-0 0 0, Rose Nkumu 7-14 1-1 0 15, Kelse Joens 5-12 1-1 5-6 2 18, Eviyon Richardson 3-8 0-0 0 6, Andie Westlake 1-1 0-0 3, Ella Cook 2-4 0-0 3 4, Paige Rocca 3-7 0-0 0 8, Aubrey Joens 3-11 3-4 3 9, Anna Koch 0-1 0-0 0 0, Kacie Earl 0-1 0-0 0 0. Total 22-62 9-11 10 65
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 6-9 0-0 1 14, Aricka Ramser 1-1 0-0 , Emma Zillig 1-6 0-0 1 3, Emily Woepking 3-7 2-2 1 8, Sophia Thomas 0-1 0-0 0 0, Mya Jansen 0-1 2-4 0 2, Avarie Eagle 2-3 0-0 1 5, Madi Petersen 1-5 1-4 0 3, Meredith Connor 0-1 0-0 0 0, Meadow Freers 1-3 0-0 0 2. Total 16-38 5-10 6 41.
City High;21;19;20;5;--;65
Muscatine;12;17;10;12;--;41
3-point goals -- City High 6 (Nkumu 0-1, Kelsey Joens 3-5, Richardson 0-2, Westlake 0-1, Cook 0-1, Rocca 2-2, Aubrey Joens 0-2, Knoche 0-1); Muscatine 4 (Long 2-3, Zillig 1-3, Woepking 0-2, Jansen 0-1, Eagle 1-2, Petersen 0-1). Rebounds -- City High 24; Muscatine 25). Turnovers -- City High 9; Muscatine 21. Fouled out -- none.
Fieldcrest 61, Kewanee 40
Kewanee -- Crabtree 2 0-0 3 5, Alyson Shafer 3 0-0 5 7, Haley Heeren 5 0-0 2 10, Ailynn Duarte 4 0-0 2 8, Gracey Damron 0 0-0 5 0, Lainey Kelly 2 0-0 0 4, Lauren Sheets 0 4-4 1 4, Adriana Contreras 1 0-0 0 2. Totals 17 4-4 18 40
Fieldcrest -- Carls 2 3-4 1 7, Park 2 0-0 2 5, H.Baker 2 0-0 2 4, Vazquez 6 0-0 2 12, Z.Baker 2 0-0 0 5, Reichman 1 0-0 0 2, Carver 1 2-4 1 4, May 2 5-6 0 9, Hood 1 0-0 0 2, Goodrich 4 1-3 0 11, Jaquet 0 0-1 0 0. Totals 23 11-18 8 61
Kewanee;15;12;5;8;--;40
Fieldcrest;8;20;21;12;--;61
3-point goals -- K 2 (Crabtree 1, Shafer 1); F 4 (Goodrich 2, Park 1, Z.Baker 1).
Seneca 55, Kewanee 33
Kewanee -- Crabtree 1 0-0 0 2, Shafer 1 0-0 1 2, Heeren 2 2-2 1 6, Duarte 1 0-0 1 2, Damron 8 1-3 3 17, Ruth Camacho 0 0-0 1 0, Sheets 2 0-0 0 4, Contreras 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 15 3-5 8 33
Seneca -- Draves 4 0-0 1 8, Giertz 5 1-2 1 11, Olson 0 1-2 0 1, Brombamer 9 0-2 2 18, Beuno 4 0-0 2 8, Jashari 2 0-0 1 4, Greve 2 1-2 1 5, Hartwig 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 26 3-8 9 55
Kewanee;6;10;5;12;--;33
Seneca;19;14;13;9;--;55
Boys swimming
Richwoods Midwest Invite
Team scores -- 1. Linn-Mar 401; 2. Richwoods 247; 3. Metamora 239; 4. University 209; 5. Dunlap 207; 6. Rock Island 196; 7. Normal Community 186; 8. Galesburg 159; 9. Washington 157; 10. Hononegah 149; 11. O'Fallon 110; 12. Peoria Notre Dame 65.
Winners and locals only
1 mtr diving -- 1. Jack Hamerton Richwoods, 382.85; 16. Eh Tha (RI), 172.25; 17. Pearce Lelonek (RI), 86.50; 19. Eh Yee (RI), 76.25.
200 medley relay -- 1. Richwoods, 1:43.66; 4. Rock Island (Lucas Rettig, Cade Barnes, Ryan Nickel, Noah Rettig), 1:46.11; 18. Rock Island (Tyler Wolf, Payton Cassidy, Noah McMeekan, Jay Richardson), 2:01.44.
200 free -- 1. Tyson Tucci (Normal), 1:47.51; 8. Shay Wright (RI), 1:59.75; 22. McMeekan (RI), 2:16.93; 28. Ethan Smithson (RI), 2:27.92.
200 IM -- Camden Swigart (University), 1:58.81; 11. Xavier Lolli (RI), 2:17.13; 28. Jude Rowell (RI), 2:35.69; 31. Peh Lay (RI), 3:01.99.
50 free -- 1. Justin Alderson (Metamora), 21.24; 4. Ryan Nickel (RI), 23.32. 9. N. Rettig (RI), 23.98; 18. Cassidy (RI), 25.19.
100 butterfly -- 1. Andy Ritsema (University), 53.05; 9. L. Rettig (RI), 59.93; 19. Barnes (RI), 1:04.39; 29. Smithson (RI), 1:17.39.
100 free -- 1. Tucci (NC), 49.39; Lolli (RI), 54.77; 27. Richardson (RI), 1:02.62; 36. Lay (RI), 1:13.86.
500 free -- 1. Christian Travis (NC), 4:48.30; 9. Wright (RI), 5:31.66; 12. Barnes (RI), 5:38.43; 23. McMeekan (RI), 6:21.25.
200 free relay -- 1. Metamora, 1:31.45; 4. Rock Island (N. Rettig, Lolli, Wright, Nickel), 1:34.61; 18. Rock Island (Cassidy, Richardson, McMeekan, Rowell), 1:48.18.
100 back -- 1. Ritsema (University), 52.85; 3. Nickel (RI), 56.72; 6. L. Rettig (RI), 1:00.60; 22. Wolf (RI), 1:11.37.
100 breast -- 1. Alderson (M), 59.16; 11. N. Rettig (RI), 1:10.49; 16. Rowell (RI), 1:14.36; 17. Cassidy (RI), 1:14.71.
400 free relay -- 1. Linn-Mar, 3:26.19; 3. Rock Island (Barnes, Lolli, L. Rettig, Wright), 3:36.47; 20. Rock Island (Richardson, Smithson, Rowell, Wolf), 4:21.38.