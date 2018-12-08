Boys basketball
Saturday's scores
Big Six
Ottawa 48, Rock Island 43
Moline 55, Normal West 45
United Township 42, Rockford Auburn 39
Iowa area
Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Bellevue Marquette 48
Calamus-Wheatland 70, East Buchanan 37
Central City 89, Midland 60
Easton Valley 63, Alburnett 43
Springville at Clinton Prince of Peace, late
Ottawa 48, Rock Island 43
OTTAWA (8-0) -- Myles Tucker 4-12 1-2 11, Dakota Deverteuil 2-7 0-1 4, Wyatt Hill 1-6 2-2 4, Tyler Carson 9-9 1-2 19, Noah Gould 1-4 5-6 7, Keegan Landers 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Stevenson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-41 9-13 48.
ROCK ISLAND (5-3) -- Jordan Rice 4-10 1-2 12, Jamal Randle 1-7 1-2 3, Jayden Tucker 0-3 1-2 1, Aaron Voss 1-2 2-5 4, Solomon Gustafson 1-4 0-0 2, Taurean Holtam 5-12 4-8 15, Malachi Key 2-4 0-0 4, Charlie Allison 0-1 0-0 0, Elijah Andrews 1-4 0-0 2, Jahmeir Robinson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 15-51 9-19 43.
Ottawa;12;11;11;14;--;48
Rock Island;11;11;7;14;--;43
3-point goals -- Ottawa 3-18 (Tucker 2-8, Stevenson 1-3, Hill 0-4, Deverteuil 0-2, Gould 0-1); Rock Island 4-20 (Rice 3-8, Holtam 1-1, Robinson 0-4, Randle 0-3, Tucker 0-1, Key 0-1, Allison 0-1, Andrews 0-1). Rebounds -- Ottawa 25 (Deverteuil 6); Rock Island 39 (Vos 12, Holtam 8). Total fouls -- Ottawa 16, Rock Island 14. Fouled out -- Andrews. Turnovers -- Ottawa 8, Rock Island 13.
Edgewood/Colesburg 56, Bellevue Marquette 48
Ed/Co -- Ethan Streicher 6 5-5 1 21, Parker Rochford 8 3-3 2 20, Jack Wiskus 1 0-0 0 2, Jared Childers 1 0-0 1 2, Tony Wright 0 0-0 0 0, Keegan Hansel 1 1-6 1 3, Spencer Staner 0 2-4 1 2, Riley Ashline 3 0-0 1 6, Zach Knipper 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 11-18 7 56
Marquette -- Jeb Schwager 1 0-0 3 3, Carson Michels 1 0-0 0 2, Ty Parker 4 0-0 4 11, Danny Koos 9 2-4 5 21, Parker Mueller 0 0-0 0 0, Nick Hager 0 0-0 0 0, Matt Brinker 1 0-1 4 2, Tyler Kremer 4 1-2 1 9. Totals 20 3-7 17 48
Ed/Co;16;13;13;14;--;56
Marquette;14;10;10;14;--;48
3-point goals -- Ed/Co 5 (Streicher 4, Rochford); Marquette 5 (Parker 3, Koos, Schwager). Fouled out -- Marquette (Koos)
Wethersfield 54, Henry 27
Henry -- Jake Miller 1 0-0 0 2, Isaac Klein 1 0-0 0 2, Oz McClellan 0 0-0 0 0, Ethan Dixon 4 1-2 2 9, Peyton Cordes 2 0-0 0 4, John Rediger 0 0-0 0 0, Ethan Condit 2 0-0 3 4, Logan Kiesewetter 0 0-0 0 0, Garrett Berger 0 0-0 0 0, Josh Maubach 1 0-0 0 3, Griffin Self 1 0-0 2 3. Totals 12 1-2 7 27
Wethersfield -- Chad Vincent 0 0-0 0 0, Waylon Bryant 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Smith 0 0-0 0 0, Tucker Miller 0 0-0 0 0, Coltin Quagliano 7 2-2 0 18, Tyler Nichols 2 0-1 2 5, Kale Nelson 1 0-0 0 2, Isaac Frank 5 0-0 3 13, Isaiah Franklin 1 0-0 0 3, Brady Kelley 5 0-0 2 10, Bryan Ponce 1 0-0 1 2, Tevin Baker 0 1-2 1 1, Cory DeClerq 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 3-5 9 54
Henry;11;5;2;9;--;27
Wethersfield;20;12;13;9;--;54
3-point goals -- Henry 2 (Maubach, Self); Wethersfield 7 (Frank 3, Miller 2, Nichols, Franklin)
Morrison 61, Warren 25
Morrison -- Medenblik 3 2-4 0 10, Brown 0 0-0 0 0, Allen 1 1-2 1 3, Anderson 1 0-0 4 3, Sage 2 2-2 1 6, Ottens 5 1-3 1 12, Mickley 4 0-2 2 8, Kramoski 3 1-2 2 9, Leu 0 0-0 0 0, Newman 0 0-0 0 0, DuBois 3 4-7 0 10. Totals 22 11-22 11 61
Warren -- Wolff 1 1-2 2 3, Wulfekuhle 1 3-6 3 6, C. Williams 1 0-0 0 3, Raisbeck 0 0-0 3 0, Riedl 0 2-2 1 2, G. Williams 0 1-3 3 1, Bohnsauk 0 0-0 3 0, Mahoney 0 0-0 0 0, Cozada 1 0-0 0 2, Kopp 0 0-0 0 0, M. Neff 0 0-0 0 0, S. Neff 0 0-0 0 0, Slamp 0 0-0 0 0, Eaton 2 0-0 0 6, Slichemyer 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 7 7-13 18 25
Morrison;17;23;8;13;--;61
Warren;5;7;5;8;--;25
3-point goals -- Morrison 6 (Medenblik 2, Kramoski 2, Ottens, Anderson); Warren 4 (Eaton 2, Wulfekuhle, C. Williams)
Girls basketball
Saturday's scores
Iowa area
Central City 55, Midland 35
Bellevue Marquette 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 26
Annawan 59, Newark 42
Annawan -- Reese Randall 6 1-1 2 14, Ella Manuel 5 1-6 2 11, Keagan Rico 3 5-6 2 11, Kaley Peterson 4 0-0 3 9, Emily Miller 4 0-0 0 8, Fayth Park 1 3-4 1 5, Courtney Baele 0 1-2 0 1. Totals 23 11-19 10 59
Newark -- Meggie Scott 6 2-2 1 19, Alyssa Gittins 4 2-2 5 10, Emily Schofield 2 0-0 1 5, KJ Friestad 1 2-2 1 4, Jocelyn Mitchell 1 0-0 0 2, Kaitlyn Hatteberg 1 0-0 4 2. Totals 15 6-6 12 42
Annawan;17;14;17;11;--;59
Newark;13;9;11;9;--;42
3-point goals -- Annawan 2 (Randall, Peterson); Newark 6 (Scott 5, Schofield). Fouled out -- Newark (Gittins)
Wrestling
Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic
At Council Bluffs
Team scores -- 1. Liberty 547, 2. Waukee 488.5, 3. Apple Valley 445.5, 4. Millard South 421.5, 5. Kearney 374, 6. Lincoln East 306.5, 7. Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 296, 8. Grand Island 287.5, 9. North Scott 267, 10. Iowa City West 253, 11. Fort Dodge 241.5, 12. Totino-Grace 238.5, 13. Spirit Lake Park 229.5, 14. Underwood 220.5, 15. Woodbury Central 216.5, 16. Olathe South 214.5, 17. Mill Valley High School 209.5, 18. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 207, 19, Papillion-La Vista 194.5, 20. Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 191.5, 21. Atlantic 182.5, 22. Plattsmouth 179.5, 23. Lewis Central 174, 24. Creighton Prep 160.5, 25. Olathe North 158.5, 26. Glenwood 145, 27. Missouri Valley 143.5, 28. Millard West 143, 29. Saint James Academy 138, 30. Millard North 117, 31. Ames 99, 32. South Sioux City 84.5, 33. Norris 84, 34. LeMars 72, 35. Gardner-Edgerton 61, 36. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59.5, 37. Nebraska City 55.5, 38. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 43.5, 39. Pittsburg High 30, 40. St. Albert 13.5.
Championship matches
106 -- Easton Hilton (Liberty) major decision Connor Kelley (Waukee) 11-2. 113 -- Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) def. Joey Thompson (Totino-Grace) 5-4. 120 -- Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) pinned Zach Keal (Mill Valley) 1:27. 126 -- Jake Svihel (Totino-Grace) major decision Kyle Dutton (Liberty) 19-8. 132 -- Phillip Moomey (Kearney) def. Antrell Taylor (Millard South) 2-1. 138 -- Maxx Mayfield (Lincoln East) major decision Chase McLaren (ATL) 14-2. 145 -- Sebas Swiggum (Apple Valley) major decision Nick James (Kearney) 9-0. 152 -- Joseph Hancock (St. Thomas Aquinas) def. Easton Graff (Sergeant-Bluff Luton) TB-1 3-2. 160 -- Devin Roberts (Apple Valley) def. Gavin Brown (Olathe South) 4-1. 170 -- Greyden Penner (Liberty) def. Anthony Zach (Waukee) 3-0. 182 -- Isaac Trumble (MISO) def. Brett Mower (Glenwood) 9-3. 195 -- Josh Trumble (MISO) def. Gabe Gammell (Waukee) 5-0. 220 -- Cade Lautt (Saint James Academy) pinned Ethan Kremer (Mill Valley) 3:47. 285 -- Tyler Kim (Apple Valley) def. Peyton Reeves (STAQ) 5-2.
Local place winners
138 -- 7. Deven Strief (North Scott). 145 -- 9. Collin Lewis (North Scott). 152 -- 7. Jake Matthaidess (North Scott). 285 -- 4. Brady Ernst (North Scott).
Mount Vernon Invitational
At Mount Vernon
Team scores -- 1. Lisbon 221, 2. Davenport Assumption 204.5, 3. Mount Vernon 174, 4. West Liberty 152.5, 5. Washington 127, 6. Muscatine 103.5, 7. Louisa-Muscatine 86, 8. Cascade 72, 9, Beckman Catholic 69.5, 10. Wapsie Valley 67, 11. East Buchanan 66, 12. Xavier 53, T13. Mid-Prairie 39, T13. Wapello 39, 15. Marion 31, 16. Mediapolis 23, 17. Sigourney-Keota 6.
Championship matches
106 -- Ethan Forker (Assumption) pinned Alex Beaver (West Liberty) 3:29. 113 -- Aidan Noonan (Cascade) major decision Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) 9-0. 120 -- Ryan Clark (Mount Vernon) won by forfeit. 126 -- Cael Happel (Lisbon) technical fall Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine) 4:18 (16-1). 132 -- Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) major decision Jacob Feldermann (Assumption) 21-7. 138 -- Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) pinned Talen Dengler (West Liberty) 0:29. 145 -- Ryne Mohrfeld (Lisbon) def. Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic) 8-6. 152 -- Coy Reuss (West Liberty) won by injury David Hora (Washington) 2:39. 160 -- Austin Beaver (West Liberty) major decision Nick Casey (Mount Vernon) 8-0. 170 -- Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon) pinned Tim Nimley (Muscatine) 2:58. 182 -- Tristin Westphal-Edward (Washington) pinned Kole Kreinbring (Assumption) 3:28. 195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Owen Grover (Beckman Catholic) 2:24. 220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) def. Kobe Simon (West Liberty) 5-1. 285 -- Rylan Duffy (Wapsie Valley) pinned Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine) 1:40.
Local place winners
106 -- 4. Chase Wittle (Wapello). 120 -- 3. TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption), 4. Jett Fridley (Muscatine). 126 -- 3. Noah Gonzalez (Assumption), 5. Mason Crabtree (Muscatine). 132 -- 4. Daniel Meeker (Wapello), 6. Brian Collins (West Liberty). 145 -- 6. Max McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine). 152 -- 4. Evan Forker (Assumption). 160 -- 3. Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine), 5. Joe Deckert (Assumption). 170 -- 6. Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine). 182 -- 3. Brennan Broders (Muscatine). 195 -- 3. Dalton Sell (Muscatine). 220 -- 4. Shane Mathias (Muscatine). 285 -- 5. Spencer Daufeldt (West Liberty).
Carson DeJarnatt Invitational
At Sterling
Team scores -- 1. Dixon 218, 2. Sterling 181, 3. Camanche 131, 4. Oak Lawn Community 118.5, 5. Clinton 115, 6. Sterling Newman 111, 7. Canton 109, 8. Pleasant Valley 108.5, 9. Belvidere North 84, 10. Woodstock 82, 11. United Township 78.5, 12. Fulton 60, 13. Hampshire 46, 14. Rockford Guilford 34.5, 15. Putnam County 33.
Championship matches
106 -- Hakeem Banks (Dixon) pinned Tristen Servis (Canton) 0:11. 113 -- Will Wiedman (Dixon) pinned Brayden Altherr (Sterling) 5:47. 120 -- Christian Rivero (Hampshire) def. Presley Beasley (Belvidere North) 3-2. 126 -- Marcel Bitner (Oak Lawn) def. Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley) 3-1. 132 -- Dylan Grigsby (Canton) pinned Brayden Porter (Sterling) 5:36. 138 -- Mauricio Gracia (Sterling) major decision Isaac Hernandez (Belvidere North) 10-1. 145 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Bryce Christensen (Dixon) 3:00. 152 -- Anthony Bitner (Oak Lawn) major decision Isaiah Figueroa (Sterling) 15-1. 160 -- Baylor Crigger (Camanche) pinned Sebastian Quintana (Dixon) 0:57. 170 -- Hunter Pate (Dixon) def. Eric Campie (Camanche) 9-4. 182 -- Clint Schielein (Dixon) def. Glenn Winchel (Belvidere North) 6-1. 195 -- Ethan Barry (Clinton) major decision Mecagni Joseph (Putnam County) 9-1. 220 -- Eli Pannell (Fulton) pinned Dylan Messer (Dixon) 0:47. 285 -- Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley) major decision Moises Lopez (Sterling) 8-0.
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Jaxon Bussa (Camanche). 113 -- 4. Sidi Sharma (Pleasant Valley). 120 -- 3. Ben Vogel (Camanche). 132 -- 3. Eric Kinkaid (Camanche), 4. Hunter Aldrich (United Township), 6. Hunter Meyrer (Pleasant Valley). 138 -- 3. Logan Golding (United Township), 5. Brennan Kramer (Camanche). 145 -- 6. Jason Huling (Camanche). 152 -- 4. Kyle Guilliams (Clinton). 160 -- 4. Nick Hoffman (Clinton). 170 -- 3. Cade Harris (United Township). 182 -- 4. Trevor Bitner (Clinton), 5. Logan Waltz (Camanche). 220 -- 3. Hunter Randall (Clinton). 285 -- 3. Max Pannell (Fulton), 4. Simon Wilson (United Township).
Jim Boyd Invitational
At Riverdale
Team scores -- 1. Sherrard 241, 2. Seneca 200, 3. Dubuque Senior 164, 4. Riverdale 144, 5. Davenport North 143, 6. St. Bede 125, 7. Alburnett 101.5, 8. Polo 65, 9. Chicago Bogan 42.
Championship matches
106 -- Eleazar Valerio (North) pinned Luke Sangaton (Seneca) 0:46. 113 -- Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett) pinned Ben Virgo (Seneca) 5:37. 120 -- Issac Cretsinger (Senior) def. Ryder Roelf (Sherrard) 10-1. 126 -- Charles Korey (St. Bede) def. Brett Yegge (Seneca) 6-0. 132 -- Owen Feiner (Seneca) def. Austin Pratzke (Sherrard) 8-7. 138 -- Jacob Hanson (Sherrard) pinned Carson Ebenroth (Riverdale) 1:00. 145 -- Colton Reiman (Riverdale) pinned Sam Hanna (North) 1:54. 152 -- Carson Caldwell (Sherrard) def. Joey Hatz (Seneca) 8-3. 160 -- Jackson Beene (Seneca) pinned Nathan Siegworth (Senior) 4:56. 170 -- Mason Wickman (Alburnett) pinned Nick Lough (St. Bede) 1:57. 182 -- Josh Bynum (Sherrard) pinned Dashawn Tigges (Senior) 0:20. 195 -- Bryan Caves (Riverdale) pinned Gavin White (Sherrard) 1:38. 220 -- Kyp Ridenhour (North) def. Declan Sisler (Senior) 3-0. 285 -- Andrew Walker (Riverdale) pinned Mason Olmstead (Alburnett) 1:02.
Local place winners
138 -- 3. Zane Beebe (North). 170 -- 4. Priest Sheedy (North). 182 -- 3. Jack West (North). 220 -- 5. Curtis Overton (North).
North Cedar Invitational
At Clarence
Team scores -- 1. North Cedar 144, 2. North Linn 125, 3. New London 119, 4. Belle Plaine 101.5, 5. Central City 85, 6. Northeast 75, 7. Montezuma 67, 8. Durant 50.5.
Championship matches
120 -- Ashlynn Miller (North Cedar) pinned Dyaton Behounek (Belle Plaine) 1:13. 126 -- Blaine Baumgartner (North Linn) pinned Cole Silver (Central City) 0:43. 132 -- Curtis Schott (North Linn) pinned Ethan Hamilton (Belle Plaine) 3:45. 145 -- Remington Overstake (Northeast) def. Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar) 6-1. 160 -- Jaedon Probasco (Montezuma) pinned Austin West (North Linn) 1:09. 170 -- Gabe Carter (North Linn) pinned Cole Widmer (Montezuma) 3:55.
Local place winners
113 -- 2. Ethan Gast (Durant), 3. Kole Murray (North Cedar). 126 -- 4. Nathan Moomey (Durant), 5. Shawn Kintz (North Cedar). 132 -- 3. Chase Miller (North Cedar). 145 -- 6. Tysen McKinley (Durant). 160 -- 3. Ty Schmidt (Northeast), 4. Cameron Ruggiero (Durant). 170 -- 3. Aaron Schoon (Northeast), 4. Brayden Kreel (North Cedar), 5. Dylan Grage (Durant). 182 -- 3. Devon Willis (North Cedar), 4. Cody Ploog (Northeast). 195 -- 2. Tyler Thurston (North Cedar), 3. Brennan Kreel (North Cedar), 5. Dakota Adams (Durant). 220 -- 3. Sabian Mesinas (North Cedar). 285 -- 1. Chase Gallagher (North Cedar), 3. Payton McLane (Northeast).
Zimmerman Invitational
At Maquoketa
Team scores -- 1. North Scott JV 170, 2. Iowa City Liberty 151, 3. Maquoketa 149.5, 4. Davenport West 139, 5. Anamosa 126, 6. Midland 66, 7. Davenport Central JV 37, 8. Clinton JV 24.
Championship matches
106 -- Travis Hodges (Davenport West) pinned Gage Engelbart (Anamosa), 1:29. 113 -- 1. Sam Willette (Iowa City Liberty), 2. David Sorensen (North Scott JV). 120 -- 1. Damon Huston (Midland), 2. Hunter Connolly (Maquoketa). 126 -- 1. Ivan Martin (Maquoketa), 2. Cael Straley (North Scott JV). 132 -- 1. Mike Luyeye (Iowa City Liberty), 2. Dane Durkop (Maquoketa). 138 -- Jarrod Alger (Iowa City Liberty) pinned Noah Downing (Davenport West), 3:08. 145 -- Alex Casey (Anamosa) pinned Wesley Eisenbacher (Davenport West), 3:38. 152 -- Kaleb Williams (Iowa City Liberty) dec. Jack Fahrenkrug (North Scott JV), 13-7. 160 -- Nathan Keating (Anamosa) pinned Klein Thoensen (Iowa City Liberty), 4:24. 170 -- Abraham Michel (Maquoketa) pinned Ashton Barker (Iowa City Liberty), 2:29. 182 -- Tyreese Johnson (Davenport West) pinned Joey Petersen (North Scott JV), 4:57. 195 -- Lane Stender (Maquoketa) dec. Kade Tippet (North Scott JV), 4-0. 220 -- Brett Schoenherr (Midland) pinned Will Burklow (North Scott JV), 2:41. 285 -- Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Connor Andersen (Anamosa), 3:16.
Local place winners
106 -- 3. Trace Gephart (North Scott JV), 4. Ayden Nicklaus (Davenport West), 5. Jimmy Thai (Davenport West), 6. Luke Bullock (North Scott JV). 120 -- 3. Luke Elgin (North Scott JV), 4. Connor Woodford (Davenport West). 126 -- 4. Sydney Park (Davenport Central JV), 5. Chase Porter (North Scott JV). 132 -- 3. Dacoda Gatheright (Davenport Central JV). 138 -- 3. Logan Cole (North Scott JV), 4. Ashten Corbin (Clinton JV), 5. Grant Nimke (North Scott JV), 6. Andrew Chizek (North Scott JV). 145 -- 3. Payton Kruse (North Scott JV), 5. Carson Hunter (Midland). 152 -- 5. Cayden Miller (Midland). 160 -- 3. Thade Gottschalk (North Scott JV), 4. Max Solis (North Scott JV), 5. Dylan Tomlinson (Davenport West). 170 -- 4. David Flores (Midland), 5. Quentin Allison (North Scott JV), 6. Dontae Teague (Davenport Central JV). 182 -- 5. Kameron Troxel (Clinton JV), 6. Cooper Frank (North Scott JV). 195 -- 4. Liam Lathan (North Scott JV), 5. Deven Gheer (North Scott JV), 6. ShaHeem McKight (Davenport West). 220 -- 3. Clayton Broderson (Davenport West), 6. (Davenport Central JV). 285 -- 3. Maverick White (Davenport West), 5. Marcos Martinez (Davenport Central JV), 6. Kaeden Mickey (North Scott JV).
Althoff 39, Mercer County 36
106 -- Carson Clawson (Mercer County) pinned Dominic Fredrico. 113 -- Matthew Minilk (Althoff) dec. Broctyn King, 5-3. 120 -- Shawn Miwick (Althoff) dec. Jon Headley, 6-2. 126 -- Isaiah Bernal (Althoff) pinned Carter Donahue. 132 -- Anthony Federico (Althoff) dec. Camden Whitenack, 11-5. 138 -- Noah Miller (Mercer County) won by forfeit. 145 -- Max Kristoff (Althoff) pinned Colin Miller. 152 -- Seth Speaker (Mercer County) pinned Lorenzo Branson. 160 -- Jon Svoboda (Mercer County) pinned Skylar Wade. 170 -- Caleb Smith (Mercer County) pinned Thomas Fleming. 182 -- Joe Braunagel (Althoff) won by forfeit. 195 -- Cody Harns (Althoff) won by forfeit. 220 -- Noah Schmidt (Althoff) won by forfeit. 285 -- Jayden Klingaman (Mercer County) pinned Jacob Shields.
Mercer County 44, Monticello 30
106 -- Carson Clawson (Mercer County) major dec. Ethan Wallace, 18-4. 113 -- Broctyn King (Mercer County) tech fall Aiden York, 16-1. 120 -- Jon Headley (Mercer County) pinned Cooper Hunt. 126 -- Jacob Trent (Monticello) pinned Carter Donahue. 132 -- Noah Miller (Mercer County) pinned Nathan Gulliford. 138 -- Camden Whitenack (Mercer County) tech fall Ethan O'Linc, 20-5. 145 -- Austin McConaha (Monticello) pinned Colin Miller. 152 -- Seth Speaker (Mercer County) pinned Collin Jones. 160 -- Jack Spence (Monticello) pinned Jon Svoboda. 170 -- Griffen Kernan (Mercer County) pinned Seth Menacher. 182 -- Calen Smith pinned Adam Ripper. 195 -- Matt Kerr (Monticello) won by forfeit. 220 -- Lonnie Jordan (Monticello) won by forfeit. 285 -- Jayden Klingaman (Mercer County) dec. Nick Wassom, 11-2.
Orion 48, Mercer County 24
106 -- Carson Clawson (Mercer County) won by forfeit. 113 -- Broctyn King (Mercer County) won by forfeit. 120 -- Jon Headley (Mercer County) pinned Richiano Bradley. 126 -- Ethan Moran (Orion) pinned Carter Donahue. 132 -- Camden Whitenack (Mercer County) dec. Ethan Meisenburg, 9-3. 138 -- Noah Schnere (Orion) pinned Noah Miller. 145 -- Mason Loete (Orion) pinned Colin Miller. 152 -- Trent Scharpman (Orion) pinned Seth Speaker. 160 -- Jon Svoboda (Mercer County) dec. Camden Sellers, 11-10. 170 -- Caleb Smith (Mercer County) pinned Josh Fair. 195 -- Ray Herd (Mercer County) won by forfeit. 220 -- Andrew Allen (Orion) won by forfeit. 285 -- Luke DeBaillie (Orion) pinned Jayden Klingaman.
Geneseo 36, Freeport 33
Tyler Calam (Freeport) dec. Carson Raya, 11-4. 113 -- Markel Baker (Freeport) dec. Anthony Montez, 9-3. 120 -- Jaylon Hail (Freeport) dec. Cade Hornback, 10-6. 126 -- Luke Henkhaus (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 132 -- Bruce Moore (Geneseo) pinned KK Collier, 1:39. 138 -- Clay DeBaillie (Geneseo) dec. Tarrone Jackson, 5-3. 145 -- Andrew Rizzo (Geneseo) pinned Christian Miller, 2:02. 152 -- Keondre Jackson (Freeport) pinned Jayden Erdman, 3:22. 160 -- Kane Miller (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 170 -- Will McKelvain (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 182 -- Major Dedmond (Freeport) pinned Eli Allen, 0:44. 195 -- Duane Meighan (Freeport) pinned Mick Mooney, 2:57. 220 -- Matthew Chavers (Freeport) pinned Garrett Toom, 0:40. 285 -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) dec. Isaiah Batteast, 3-2.
Moline 46, Geneseo 21
106 -- Charlie Farmer (Moline) dec. Anthony Montez, 4-1. 113 -- Bukuru Stire (Moline) dec. Cade Hornback, 6-4. 120 -- Andrew Burkeybile (Moline) dec. Luke Henkaus, 7-5. 132 -- Isaac Martinez (Moline) major dec. Clay DeBaillie, 12-4. 138 -- Parker Terronez (Moline) dec. Bruce Moore, 8-6. 145 -- Andrew Rizzo (Geneseo) Mack Mulvanay, 3-0. 152 -- Jayden Terronez (Moline) pinned Jayden Erdman, 3:41. 160 -- Deanthony Parker (Moline) pinned Kane Miller, 1:14. 170 -- Jon Mcmillan (Moline) pinned Will McKelvain, 3:14. 182 -- Eli Allen (Geneseo) pinned Parker George, 0:54. 195 -- Mick Mooney (Geneseo) pinned Payton Alony, 1:15. 220 -- Zach Wallace (Moline) pinned Garrett Toom, 2:23. 285 -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) won by forfeit.
Geneseo 60, Burlington Central 24
106 -- Carson Raya (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 113 -- Anthony Montez (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 120 -- Cade Hornback (Geneseo) pinned Gavin Underhill, 0:58. 126 -- Luke Henkhaus (Geneseo) pinned Javarius Foreman, 4:06. 132 -- Clay DeBaillie (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 138 -- Bruce Moore (Geneseo) pinned Grayson Gardner, 1:00. 145 -- Nick Termini (Burlington Central) pinned Andrew Rizzo, 1:10. 152 -- Jayden Erdman (Geneseo) pinned Patrick Paez, 3:19. 160 -- Aiden Pfeiffer (Burlington Central) pinned Kane Miller, 2:13. 170 -- Will McKelvain (Geneseo) pinned Sam Kang, 1:31. 182 -- Eli Allen (Geneseo) pinned Zach Collins, 4:21. 195 -- Alejandro Uribe (Burlington Central) pinned Mick Mooney, 5:54. 220 -- Josue Ferro (Burlington Central) pinned Garrett Toom, 1:36. 285 -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) pinned Michael Dubanowski, 3:13.
Geneseo 63, Manteno 17
106 -- Matt Hollingsworth (Manteno) pinned Carson Raya, 1:55. 113 -- Anthony Montez (Geneseo) pinned Hunter Soyer, 1:47. 120 -- Cade Hornback (Geneseo) dec. Brandon Jones, 6-2. 126 -- Luke Henkhaus (Geneseo) pinned Jacob Fitak, 0:49. 132 -- Bruce Moore (Geneseo) won by forfeit. 138 -- Josh Keane (Manteno) pinned Clay DeBaillie, 3:24. 145 -- Andrew Rizzo (Geneseo) pinned Wyatt Young, 3:36. 152 -- Jayden Erdman (Geneseo) pinned Ryan Holden, 0:23. 160 -- Kane Miller (Geneseo) pinned Gabe Johnson, 1:09. 170 -- Matt Ryan (Manteno) tech fall Will McKelvain, 21-6. 182 -- Eli Allen (Geneseo) pinned Matt Lanoue, 1:46. 195 -- Mick Mooney (Geneseo) def. Austin Clark, forfeit. 220 -- Garrett Toom (Geneseo) pinned Ray Tovo, 2:28. 285 -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) won by forfeit.
Tiger Duals
ADM 48, Wilton 36
106 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) pinned Cooper Greenslade, 2:30. 113 -- Gage Oien (Wilton) won by forfeit. 120 -- Cole Williamson (ADM) pinned Dalton Snider, 3:28. 126 -- Andrew Flora (ADM) won by forfeit. 132 -- Colton Cruse (Wilton) pinned Gabe Hatchitt, 0:39. 138 -- Kolton Benz (ADM) pinned Blake Conklin, 0:35. 145 -- Cory Anderson (Wilton) pinned Jesse Rector, 2:16. 152 -- Brodrick Schmidt (ADM) won by forfeit. 160 -- Hunter Kinzie (ADM) won by forfeit. 170 -- Charles Craigmile (ADM) pinned Chantz Stevens, 1:14. 182 -- Nolan Harsh (ADM) pinned Jacob Creamer, 0:42. 195 -- Coy Baker (Wilton) pinned Nick Claiboum, 2:23. 220 -- Calib Lilly (Wilton) pinned Justice Paulson, 2:32. 285 -- Kaden Sutton (ADM) pinned Briggs Hartley, 0:52.
East Marshall/GMC 54, Wilton 20
220 -- Conner Murty (East Marshall/GMG) dec. Calib Lilly, 8-5. 285 -- Briggs Hartley (Wilton) def. Isrrael Vargas-Rodriguez, sudden victory-1, 10-8. 106 -- Dominik Ridout (East Marshall/GMG) dec. Kael Brisker, 8-4. 113 -- Gage Oien (Wilton) pinned Karter Welsh, 4:27. 120 -- Kordell Negrete (East Marshall/GMG) pinned Dalton Snider, 3:02. 126 -- Colton Cruse (Wilton) pinned Dane Thompsen, 3:37. 132 -- Tim Benson (East Marshall/GMG) pinned Blake Conklin, 3:52. 138 -- Carson Burchland (East Marshall/GMG) won by forfeit. 145 -- Cory Anderson (Wilton) tech fall Garrett Kerber, 18-3, 2:00. 152 -- Joseph Smith (East Marshall/GMG) won by forfeit. 160 -- Cole Nauman (East Marshall/GMG) won by forfeit. 170 -- Caden Stewart (East Marshall/GMG) pinned Chantz Stevens, 4:09. 182 -- Logan Walton (East Marshall/GMG) pinned Jacob Creamer, 1:04. 195 -- Noah Bandstra (East Marshall/GMG) pinned Coy Baker, 0:41.
Grinnell 48, Wilton 36
113 -- Dalton Gosselink (Grinnell) pinned Gage Oien, 0:42. 120 -- Dalton Snider (Wilton) won by forfeit. 126 -- Brock Beck (Grinnell) pinned Colton Cruse, 3:12. 132 -- Landon Kirby (Grinnell) pinned Blake Conklin, 2:58. 138 -- Eli Rose (Grinnell) won by forfeit. 145 -- Cory Anderson (Wilton) pinned Wyatt Dillon, 5:34. 152 -- Ryan Gruman (Grinnell) won by forfeit. 160 -- Max Loveall (Grinnell) won by forfeit. 170: Bronson Alter (Grinnell) pinned Chantz Stevens, 2:20. 182 -- Jacob Creamer (Wilton) won by forfeit. 195 -- Clayton Cooling (Wilton) won by forfeit. 220 -- Kamrin Steveson (Grinnell) pinned Calib Lilly, 5:25. 285 -- Briggs Hartley (Wilton) pinned Michael Norenberg, 0:08. 106 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) pinned Jack Dahlby-Albright, 5:04.
Go-Hawk Title Town Duals
Bettendorf 48, Iowa City High 13
220 -- Luke Jefferson (Bettendorf) pinned Jason Lemus, 4:56) 285 -- Jacob Murry (Iowa City High) dec. Griffin Liddle, 4-3. 106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) pinned Eli Rummelhart, 0:39. 113 -- Reese Hayden (Iowa City High) major dec. Jacob Faber, 11-2. 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned Gavin Lindaman, 1:24. 126 -- Garrett Bormann (Iowa City High) dec. Eli Ward, 4-0. 132 -- Ryan Cole (Bettendorf) dec. Michael Santoro, 8-3. 138 -- Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf) dec. Ryan Ceynar, 7-6. 145 -- Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Reece Caven, 14-7. 152 -- Damian Petersen (Bettendorf) pinned Jack Carrell, 2:56. 160 -- Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Kyle Hefley, 2-0. 170 -- Brandon Lalla (Iowa City High) dec. Bradley Hill, 3-0. 182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) pinned Jackson Ernst, 0:38. 195 -- Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) pinned Mohammad Abdallah, 0:57.
Waverly-Shell Rock 52, Bettendorf 18
182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) pinned Darin Whiteside, 0:32. 195 -- Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Kane Schmidt, 2:59. 220 -- Lucas Walker (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Luke Jefferson, 1:12. 285 -- Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Griffin Liddle, 4-3. 106 -- Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) major dec. Dustin Bohren, 10-2. 113 -- Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Jacob Faber, 4:31. 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned Zack Barnett, 5:05. 126 -- Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Eli Ward, 0:43. 132 -- Evan Yant (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Ryan Cole, 5:59. 138 -- Ian Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Rylan Hughbanks, 2:37. 145 -- Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) dec. Cayden Langreck, 9-3. 152 -- Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Damian Petersen, 5:42. 160 -- Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Voyen Adamson, 3-1. 170 -- Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) dec. Gavin Wedemeier, 4-2.
Bettendorf 69, Burlington 9
106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) won by forfeit. 113 -- Jacob Faber (Bettendorf) won by forfeit. 120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) won by forfeit. 126 -- Eli Ward (Bettendorf) pinned Ian Taylor, 1:02. 132 -- Duncan Delzell (Burlington) pinned Ryan Cole, 2:31. 138 -- Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf) won by forfeit. 145 -- Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) won by forfeit. 152 -- Nick Matthys (Bettendorf) dec. Owen George, 8-3. 160 -- Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Bryce Angle, 5:49. 170 -- Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) pinned Drake Bailey, 1:32. 182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) pinned Hunter Timmerman, 1:44. 195 -- Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) pinned Elias Cordero, 1:05. 220 -- Nash Garlow (Burlington) dec. Luke Jefferson, 4-0. 285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) pinned Tyler Bailey, 2:25.
Bobcat Duals
Williamsburg 48, Central DeWitt 22
106 -- Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) pinned Tyler Guerrero, 1:09. 113 -- Robert Howard (Central DeWitt) major dec. Kayden Gryp, 9-1. 120 -- Chase Malloy (Williamsburg) dec. Cael Grell, 7-0. 126 -- Sam Van Dee (Williamsburg) dec. Cody Penniston, 4-2. 132 -- Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) pinned Matthew Roling, 1:28. 138 -- Carter Donovan (Central DeWitt) dec. Kam Royster, 10-5. 145 -- Garrett Jensen (Williamsburg) pinned Ethan McCaulley, 1:31. 152 -- Nick Marovets (Williamsburg) pinned Landon Peterson, 2:54. 160 -- Theodore Fox (Central DeWitt) dec. Riley Holt, 7-2. 170 -- Lucas Spratt (Williamsburg) won by forfeit. 182 -- Gage Hazen-Fabor (Williamsburg) pinned Logan Pitts, 1:41. 195 -- Mitchell Michoski (Central DeWitt) pinned Max Meade, 0:47. 220 -- Billy Grout (Williamsburg) pinned Cameron Lee, 1:38. 285 -- Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg) pinned Cole Miller, 1:41.
Central DeWitt 46, Mason City 30
106 -- Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 113 -- Robert Howard (Central DeWitt) pinned Cooper Wiemann, 2:00. 120 -- Cullan Schriever (Mason City) pinned Cael Grell, 1:41. 126 -- Connor Wiemann (Mason City) dec. Cody Penniston, 9-6. 132 -- Matthew Roling (Central DeWitt) pinned Jack Siglin, 1:25. 138 -- Colby Schriever (Mason City) pinned Carter Donovan, 0:36. 145 -- Marcos Cervantes (Mason City) dec. Ethan McCaulley, 5-1. 152 -- Riley Monahan (Mason City) pinned Sawyer Mercado, 3:55. 160 -- Landon Peterson (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 170 -- Theodore Fox (Central DeWitt) pinned Chase Olsen, 0:52. 182 -- Logan Pitts (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 195 -- Mitchell Michoski (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 220 -- Cameron Lee (Central DeWitt) major dec. Caden Brager, 14-4. 285 -- Troy Monahan (Mason City) pinned Cole Miller, 5:08.
Dakota 40, Central DeWitt 24
152 -- Landon Peterson (Central DeWitt) pinned Adam Thompson, 5:01. 160 -- Theodore Fox (Central DeWitt) dec. Aiden Nardin, 3-2. 170 -- Andrew Wenzel (Dakota) won by forfeit. 182 -- Logan Pitts (Central DeWitt) dec. Nolan Lentz, 10-3. 195 -- Mitchell Michoski (Central DeWitt) dec. Martin Snyder, 5-0. 220 -- Dalton Riggle (Dakota) pinned Cameron Lee. 285 -- Erik Quinnett (Dakota) pinned Cole Miller. 106 -- Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) pinned Madoox Blakely. 113 -- Robert Howard (Central DeWitt) dec. Connor Elmer, 7-0. 120 -- Lucas Sutherland (Dakota) major dec. Cael Grell, 11-2. 126 -- Tyler Simmer (Dakota) dec. Cody Penniston, 9-2. 132 -- Kade Wales (Dakota) dec. Matthew Roling, 3-2. 138 -- Caleb Alber (Dakota) pinned Carter Donovan. 145 -- Quinton Heilemeier (Dakota) pinned Ethan McCaulley.
Central DeWitt 48, West Carroll 27
106 -- Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 113 -- Robert Howard (Central DeWitt) dec. Briar Nevills, 5-2. 120 -- Trapper Hartman (West Carroll) pinned Cael Grell, 4:29. 126 -- Ethen Doty (West Carroll) won by forfeit. 132 -- Matthew Roling (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 138 -- Carter Donovan (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 145 -- Ethan McCaulley (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit. 152 -- Bishop Groezinger (West Carroll) pinned Landon Peterson, 5:46. 160 -- Theodore Fox (Central DeWitt) pinned Kelden McCombie, 1:07. 170 -- Camren Simpson (West Carroll) won by forfeit. 182 -- Logan Pitts (Central DeWitt) pinned Daltin Coyer, 1:26. 195 -- Elijah Dertz (West Carroll) dec. Mitchell Michoski, 4-1. 220 -- Cameron Lee (Central DeWitt) dec. Ralph Cianciarulo, 8-3. 285 -- Cole Miller (Central DeWitt) won by forfeit.
