Boys basketball
Iowa substates
Class 4A
Substate 4
Tuesday's game
At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Bettendorf (22-1) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 6:30 p.m.
Substate 5
Tuesday's game
At Iowa City Liberty -- North Scott (22-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3), 7 p.m.
Substate 6
Tuesday's game
At Muscatine -- Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Davenport Central (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Substate 3
Monday's final
At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Assumption (15-8) vs. West Delaware (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
Substate 4
Monday's final
At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Maquoketa (20-2) vs. Marion (15-5), 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Substate 4
Saturday's score
Iowa City Regina 69, Camanche 44
Class 1A
Substate 3
Saturday's score
Clinton Prince of Peace 63, Dunkerton 60
Illinois postseason
Class 4A
Champaign Centennial Regional
Monday's game
Normal Community West vs. Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Normal Community West/Champaign Centennial winner vs. Danville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Bloomington vs. Moline, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Pekin Regional
Monday's game
Peoria High vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game
Peoria High/Pekin winner vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
United Township vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Geneseo Regional
Monday's games
LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, 6 p.m.
Mendota vs. Kewanee, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's game
LaSalle-Peru/Geneseo winner vs. Dixon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Kewanee/Mendota winner vs. Galesburg, 7 p.m.
Friday's game
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Riverdale Sectional
Tuesday's game
Bureau Valley vs. Orion, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Sterling Newman vs. Winnebago, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Serena Sectional
Tuesday's game
Wethersfield vs. Newark, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Ottawa Marquette vs. Yorkville, 7 p.m.
Prince of Peace 63, Dunkerton 60
PRINCE OF PEACE (20-3) — Payton Schnier 4-11 0-1 9, Kaidion Larson 4-7 8-8 16, Patrick Mulholland 6-10 3-5 19, Nathan Moeller 4-9 0-0 8, Michael Matthew 4-7 3-8 11, Gage Ruden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 14-22 63.
DUNKERTON (20-5) — Zach Johnson 5-15 0-0 15, Brady Stone 2-14 1-2 5, Brady Happel 9-16 0-2 19, Riley Tisue 0-0 1-2 1, Tylin Williams 7-13 4-6 20, Jacob Brandt 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Salisbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 6-12 60.
Prince of Peace;18;20;13;12;--;63
Dunkerton;18;8;19;15;--;60
3-point goals — Prince of Peace 5-11 (Mulholland 4-6, Schnier 1-4, Moeller 0-1), Dunkerton 8-35 (Johnson 5-14, Williams 2-7, Happel 1-8, Stone 0-6). Fouls — Prince of Peace 11, Dunkerton 19. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Prince of Peace 35 (Moeller 11), Dunkerton 29 (Happel 10). Turnovers — Prince of Peace 14, Dunkerton 11.
Iowa City Regina 69, Camanche 44
IOWA CITY REGINA (20-2) – Bryce Barrett 4-7 0-0 12, Masen Miller 10-15 2-2 29, Scotty Arendt 0-3 0-0 0, Ashton Cook 9-11 2-2 21, Luke Stein 1-2 0-1 2, Alec Wick 2-3 1-2 5, Patrick Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Danny Molony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-41 5-7 69.
CAMANCHE (20-4) – Carson Seeser 1-4 0-0 3, Caleb Delzell 5-13 1-2 12, Zach Erwin 2-3 1-2 5, Cam Soenksen 5-14 2-4 14, Zayne Feller 4-4 0-1 8, Jaxon White 0-1 0-0 0, Calvin Ottens 1-1 0-0 2, Ethan Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Mike Delzell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 4-9 44.
Iowa City Regina;19;21;12;17;--;69
Camanche;13;10;11;10;--;44
3-point goals – Regina 12-23 (Miller 7-11, Barnett 4-7, Cook 1-3, Arendt 0-1, Stein 0-1); Camanche 4-22 (Soenksen 2-8, Delzell 1-7, Seeser 1-4, Erwin 0-1, White 0-1, Buckley 0-1). Rebounds – Regina 26 (Miller 5); Camanche 14 (Delzell 5). Turnovers – Regina 15, Camanche 15. Total fouls – Regina 13, Camanche 15. Fouled out – none.
SEISC all conference teams
North division
First team -- Cameron Millikin (Pekin), Caleb Comstock (Pekin), Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis), Eli Ours (IMS), Zack Lasek (Highland), Trey Lasek (Highland), Keaton Mitchell (Wapello), Keegan Edwards (Lone Tree), Eric Valdez (Columbus)
Second team -- Brady Millikin (Pekin), Keenan Winn (Pekin), Nick Ensminger (Mediapolis), Drew Schroeder (Mediapolis), Trevor Leyden (IMS), Caleb Gingerich (IMS), Jeremy Niemeyer (IMS), Mason McFarland (Highland), Caden Thomas (Wapello)
Honorable mention -- Dayne Eckley (Pekin), Owen Timmerman (Mediapolis), Jalon Lacey (Mediapolis), Kobe Borntrager (IMS), Blake Borntrager (IMS), Brody Burton (Highland), Joe Stewart (Wapello), Caleb Viers (LT), Austin Marshek (LT), Alex Yerington (LM), Brock Jeambey (LM), Evan Rees (Col), Mason Hodges (Col), Ty Yocum, (W-MU), Christian Gerot (W-MU)
Co-players of the year -- Keaton Mitchell (Wapello), Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis)
Coach of the year -- John Swanson (Pekin)
Girls basketball
IGHSAU state tournament
Monday's games
Class 5A quarterfinals
Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.
Iowa City High (19-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.
Waukee (18-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (16-7), 1:30 p.m.
Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.
Crestwood (15-15) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.
Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Class 3A quarterfinal
Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.
Class 4A quarterfinals
Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.
Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.
North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.
Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.
Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Class 2A quarterfinals
Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.
Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.
Class 1A quarterfinals
Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9) 1:30 p.m.
Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.
West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.
Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 4A Bloomington Supersectional
Monday's game
At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan) -- Rock Island (31-1) vs. Chicago Mother McAuley (33-2), 7 p.m.
State tournament
At Normal (Redbird Arena)
Class 1A
Saturday's scores
Third-place game: Lewistown 67, Hume Shiloh 53
Championship: Danville Schlarman 62, Lanark Eastland 36
Class 2A
Saturday's scores
Third-place game: St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Hillsboro 53
Championship: Chicago Marshall 47, Teutopolis 44
