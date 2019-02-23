Boys basketball

Iowa substates

Class 4A

Substate 4

Tuesday's game

At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Bettendorf (22-1) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3), 6:30 p.m.

Substate 5

Tuesday's game

At Iowa City Liberty -- North Scott (22-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (18-3), 7 p.m.

Substate 6

Tuesday's game

At Muscatine -- Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Davenport Central (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Substate 3

Monday's final

At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Assumption (15-8) vs. West Delaware (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

Substate 4

Monday's final

At Cedar Rapids (U.S. Cellular Center) -- Maquoketa (20-2) vs. Marion (15-5), 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Substate 4

Saturday's score

Iowa City Regina 69, Camanche 44

Class 1A

Substate 3

Saturday's score

Clinton Prince of Peace 63, Dunkerton 60

Illinois postseason

Class 4A

Champaign Centennial Regional

Monday's game

Normal Community West vs. Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Normal Community West/Champaign Centennial winner vs. Danville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Bloomington vs. Moline, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Pekin Regional

Monday's game

Peoria High vs. Pekin, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's game

Peoria High/Pekin winner vs. Normal Community, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

United Township vs. Rock Island, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Geneseo Regional

Monday's games

LaSalle-Peru vs. Geneseo, 6 p.m.

Mendota vs. Kewanee, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's game

LaSalle-Peru/Geneseo winner vs. Dixon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Kewanee/Mendota winner vs. Galesburg, 7 p.m.

Friday's game

Regional final, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Riverdale Sectional

Tuesday's game

Bureau Valley vs. Orion, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Sterling Newman vs. Winnebago, 7 p.m.

Class 1A

Serena Sectional

Tuesday's game

Wethersfield vs. Newark, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's game

Ottawa Marquette vs. Yorkville, 7 p.m. 

Prince of Peace 63, Dunkerton 60

PRINCE OF PEACE (20-3) — Payton Schnier 4-11 0-1 9, Kaidion Larson 4-7 8-8 16, Patrick Mulholland 6-10 3-5 19, Nathan Moeller 4-9 0-0 8, Michael Matthew 4-7 3-8 11, Gage Ruden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 14-22 63.

DUNKERTON (20-5) — Zach Johnson 5-15 0-0 15, Brady Stone 2-14 1-2 5, Brady Happel 9-16 0-2 19, Riley Tisue 0-0 1-2 1, Tylin Williams 7-13 4-6 20, Jacob Brandt 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Salisbury 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 6-12 60.

Prince of Peace;18;20;13;12;--;63

Dunkerton;18;8;19;15;--;60

3-point goals — Prince of Peace 5-11 (Mulholland 4-6, Schnier 1-4, Moeller 0-1), Dunkerton 8-35 (Johnson 5-14, Williams 2-7, Happel 1-8, Stone 0-6). Fouls — Prince of Peace 11, Dunkerton 19. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Prince of Peace 35 (Moeller 11), Dunkerton 29 (Happel 10). Turnovers — Prince of Peace 14, Dunkerton 11.

Iowa City Regina 69, Camanche 44

IOWA CITY REGINA (20-2) – Bryce Barrett 4-7 0-0 12, Masen Miller 10-15 2-2 29, Scotty Arendt 0-3 0-0 0, Ashton Cook 9-11 2-2 21, Luke Stein 1-2 0-1 2, Alec Wick 2-3 1-2 5, Patrick Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Danny Molony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-41 5-7 69.

CAMANCHE (20-4) – Carson Seeser 1-4 0-0 3, Caleb Delzell 5-13 1-2 12, Zach Erwin 2-3 1-2 5, Cam Soenksen 5-14 2-4 14, Zayne Feller 4-4 0-1 8, Jaxon White 0-1 0-0 0, Calvin Ottens 1-1 0-0 2, Ethan Buckley 0-1 0-0 0, Mike Delzell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 4-9 44.

Iowa City Regina;19;21;12;17;--;69

Camanche;13;10;11;10;--;44

3-point goals – Regina 12-23 (Miller 7-11, Barnett 4-7, Cook 1-3, Arendt 0-1, Stein 0-1); Camanche 4-22 (Soenksen 2-8, Delzell 1-7, Seeser 1-4, Erwin 0-1, White 0-1, Buckley 0-1). Rebounds – Regina 26 (Miller 5); Camanche 14 (Delzell 5). Turnovers – Regina 15, Camanche 15. Total fouls – Regina 13, Camanche 15. Fouled out – none.

SEISC all conference teams 

North division 

First team -- Cameron Millikin (Pekin), Caleb Comstock (Pekin), Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis), Eli Ours (IMS), Zack Lasek (Highland), Trey Lasek (Highland), Keaton Mitchell (Wapello), Keegan Edwards (Lone Tree), Eric Valdez (Columbus)

Second team -- Brady Millikin (Pekin), Keenan Winn (Pekin), Nick Ensminger (Mediapolis), Drew Schroeder (Mediapolis), Trevor Leyden (IMS), Caleb Gingerich (IMS), Jeremy Niemeyer (IMS), Mason McFarland (Highland), Caden Thomas (Wapello)

Honorable mention -- Dayne Eckley (Pekin), Owen Timmerman (Mediapolis), Jalon Lacey (Mediapolis), Kobe Borntrager (IMS), Blake Borntrager (IMS), Brody Burton (Highland), Joe Stewart (Wapello), Caleb Viers (LT), Austin Marshek (LT), Alex Yerington (LM), Brock Jeambey (LM), Evan Rees (Col), Mason Hodges (Col), Ty Yocum, (W-MU), Christian Gerot (W-MU)

Co-players of the year -- Keaton Mitchell (Wapello), Ben Wolgemuth (Mediapolis)

Coach of the year -- John Swanson (Pekin)

Girls basketball

IGHSAU state tournament

Monday's games

Class 5A quarterfinals

Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

Iowa City High (19-2) vs. West Des Moines Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

Waukee (18-4) vs. Dowling Catholic (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

Crestwood (15-15) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Class 3A quarterfinal

Center Point-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Class 2A quarterfinals

Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9) 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (15-4), 5 p.m.

Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

Illinois postseason

Class 4A Bloomington Supersectional

Monday's game

At Bloomington (Illinois Wesleyan) -- Rock Island (31-1) vs. Chicago Mother McAuley (33-2), 7 p.m.

State tournament

At Normal (Redbird Arena)

Class 1A

Saturday's scores

Third-place game: Lewistown 67, Hume Shiloh 53

Championship: Danville Schlarman 62, Lanark Eastland 36

Class 2A

Saturday's scores

Third-place game: St. Joseph-Ogden 68, Hillsboro 53

Championship: Chicago Marshall 47, Teutopolis 44

