Boys swimming
Iowa state meet
at Iowa City
Teams — 1. Ankeny 226; 2. Waukee 210; 3. Bettendorf 205.5; 4. Dowling Catholic 195; 5. West Des Moines Valley 164; 6. Linn-Mar 123; 7. Iowa City West 112; 8. Cedar Falls 107; 9. Dubuque Hempstead 99; T10. Cedar Rapids Washington 87; T10. Sioux City Metro 87; 12. Pleasant Valley 81; 13. Ames 59; 14. Iowa City High 49; 15. Marshalltown 47; 23. Davenport Central 17; T24. Muscatine 16.
200 medley relay — 1. Dowling Catholic (Chase, Xu, Agnew, Culver) 1:32.67; 2. Iowa City West, 1:34.75; 3. Ankeny, 1:35.22; 4. Waukee, 1:35.54; 5. Cedar Falls, 1:36.66; 12. Bettendorf (Mitvalsky, Ketelaar, Anderson, Nickles) 1:39.02; 21. Davenport Central (Rolfstad, Wetteland, Hopewell, Land) 1:42.34; Pleasant Valley DQed.
200 freestyle — 1. Trent Frandson (Ankeny) 1:37.75; 2. James Pinter (Iowa City West) 1:41.23; 3. Nick Chase (Dowling) 1:42.35; 4. Alex Stone (Bettendorf) 1:42.69; 5. Isaac Weigel (Iowa City High) 1:43.38; 18. Sam Mitvalsky (Bettendorf) 1:47.47; 20. Ryan Vance (PV) 1:47.99; 24. Bryan Caraman (PV) 1:50.21.
200 individual medley — 1. Cameron Linder (Waukee) 1:51.11; 2. Dylan Moffatt (Cedar Falls) 1:52.14; 3. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 1:52.29; 4. John Culver (Dowling) 1:53.51; 5. Izaak Hajek (Iowa City West) 1:55.52; 9. Dominik Gnad (PV) 1:58.93; 15. Nate Martell (PV) 2:00.22; 16. Parker Paulson (PV) 2:00.43; T22. Wade Whiteside (Muscatine) 2:03.70.
50 freestyle — 1. Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf) 20.42; 2. Kevin Burke (PV) 20.61; 3. Jacob Keller (WDM Valley) 20.65; 4. Mitchell Pollitt (Waukee) 21.00; 5. Andrew Ottavianelli (Bettendorf) 21.02; 16. Luke Nickles (Bettendorf) 21.76; 17. Ryan Boeding (Muscatine) 21.83.
100 butterfly — 1. Izaak Hajek (Iowa City West) 49.45; 2. Kyle Hopewell (Dav. Central) 51.07; 3. Andrew Reiter (Waukee) 51.52; 4. Dalton Hammel (Hempstead) 51.94; 5. Dawson Bremmer (Cedar Falls) 52.08; 10. Daylon Shelangoski (Muscatine) 53.15; 16. Wade Whiteside (Muscatine) 54.09; 17. Parker Paulson (PV) 54.14.
100 freestyle — 1. Charlie Bunn (Bettendorf) 44.94; 2. James Pinter (Iowa City West) 45.74; 3. William Rankin (Sioux City Metro) 46.11; 4. Mitchell Pollitt (Waukee) 46.18; 5. Jacob Keller (WDM Valley) 46.47; 6. Andrew Ottavianelli (Bettendorf) 46.76; 12. Sam Mitvalsky (Bettendorf) 47.66.
500 freestyle — 1. Trent Frandson (Ankeny) 4:23.46; 2. Dylan Moffatt (Cedar Falls) 4:31.97; 3. Cameron Linder (Waukee) 4:35.12; 4. Isaac Weigel (Iowa City High) 4:38.40; 5. Evan Porter (WDM Valley) 4:39.76; 9. Alex Stone (Bettendorf) 4:46.20; 20. Dominik Gnad (PV) 4:57.05; 23. Bryan Caraman (PV) 4:59.86.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Bettendorf (Ottavianelli, Nickles, Mitvalsky, Bunn) 1:23.56; 2. Ankeny, 1:23.68; 3. West Des Moines Valley, 1:24.47; 4. Waukee, 1:24.55; 5. Linn-Mar, 1:27.62; 12. Pleasant Valley (Gnad, Caraman, Little, McCredie) 1:29.20; 13. Muscatine (Boeding, Whiteside, Shelangoski, Zillig) 1:29.83.
100 backstroke — 1. Nick Chase (Dowling) 50.10; 2. Kevin Burke (PV) 50.41; 3. John Culver (Dowling) 50.54; 4. Evan Porter (WDM Valley) 51.08; 5. Nick Cavanah (Linn-Mar) 51.13; 15. Nate Martell (PV) 54.01.
100 breaststroke — 1. Forrest Frazier (Iowa City High) 55.17; 2. Dylan Jones (Keokuk) 57.94; 3. Jacob McCredie (PV) 59.05; 4. Tate Billmeyer (Hempstead) 59.56; 5. Jacob Mohrfeld (Burlington) 59.67; 6. Ben Ketelaar (Bettendorf) 1:00.06; 10. Spencer Clark (PV) 1:01.45; 11. CJ Meyers (Bettendorf) 1:01.59.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Bettendorf (Ottavianelli, Nickles, Stone, Bunn) 3:05.10; 2. Ankeny, 3:06.13; 3. Waukee, 3:07.73; 4. West Des Moines Valley, 3:08.45; 5. Dowling Catholic, 3:11.51; 20. Davenport Central (Wetteland, Rolfstad, Hopewell, Land) 3:21.63; 21. Muscatine (Boeding, Whiteside, Shelangoski, Orr) 3:23.06; Pleasant Valley DQed.
Boys basketball
Saturday's scores
MAC
Davenport North 52, Clinton 34
Burlington 51, Muscatine 50
Pleasant Valley 51, Camanche 50
Western Big Six
Rock Island 66, Marmion 56
Peoria Manual 75, Moline 63
Iowa area
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Prince of Peace 55
Cascade 50, Tipton 40
Lisbon 55, Midland 38
Maquoketa 59, West Delaware 50
North Cedar 68, Bellevue 48
Pleasant Valley 51, Camanche 50
PLEASANT VALLEY -- Ryan Dolphin 0 0-0 1 0, Carter Duwa 6 1-3 1 16, Jacob Townsend 2 0-0 5 4, Jack Donahue 0 0-0 1 0, Hunter Snyder 5 3-4 3 16, Carter Cline 1 0-0 3 3, Cade Collier 5 0-0 2 10, Jacob Parker 1 0-1 0 2. Totals 20 5-8 16 51
CAMANCHE -- Ethan Buckley 0 1-2 1 , Carson Seeser 0 0-0 1 0, Caleb Delzell 3 3-6 1 10, Zach Erwin 3 2-2 3 9, Cam Soenksen 6 6-8 4 21, Jaxon White 1 2-2 2 5, Zayne Feller 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 15 14-20 13 50
Pleasant Valley;15;10;12;14;--;51
Camanche;7;18;14;11;--;50
3-point goals -- Pleasant Valley 6 (Snyder 3, Duwa 2, Cline); Camanche 6 (Soenksen 3, Erwin, White, Delzell). Fouled out -- Pleasant Valley (Townsend)
Manual 75, Moline 63
MOLINE (20-5) -- Harding 2-6 2-2 1 7, Rogers 0-0 0-0 2 0, Lamphier 1-4 0-0 1 2, Wiemers 4-7 5-7 4 16, D. Billups 12-23 5-9 3 32, Sterling 0-1 0-0 1 0, Schimmel 0-0 0-0 0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 0 3, Lee 0-0 0-0 0 0, M. Billups 1-1 0-1 0 2, Lidell 0-0 1-2 0 1, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0. Totals 21-43 13-21 12 63
PEORIA MANUAL (14-8) -- Edwards 4-7 5-7 2 16, M. Byrd 11-15 0-1 2 24, Brown 12-14 2-2 2 29, E. Byrd 1-5 3-4 1 5, Hangen 0-3 0-0 3 0, Tolliver 1-2 0-0 4 2, Bailey 0-0 0-0 0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 1 0, Bryce 0-0 0-0 0 0, Causey 0-0 0-0 1 0, Robertson 0-0 0-0 0 0, Tyler 0-0 0-0 1 0. Totals 29-47 10-14 17 75.
Moline;22;15;12;14;—;63
Manual;29;19;24;15;—;75
3-point goals -- Moline 8-19 (Billups 3-7, Wiemers 3-5, Harding 1-5, Taylor 1-1, Lamphier 0-1); Manual 7-14 (Brown 3-4, M. Byrde 2-3, Edwards 2-3, E. Byrd 0-3, Hangen 0-1). Assists -- Moline 8 (Harding 3); Manual 11 (Edwards 6). Steals -- Moline 4 (Billups 2); Manual 4 (E. Byrd 2). Turnovers -- Moline 6, Manual 7. Technical -- Moline bench.
Rock Island 66, Marmion 56
MARMION (8-20) — Thomas Surges 8-17 2-4 20, Quinn Rollins 2-8 0-0 5, Jonathan Reid 6-15 1-2 17, Carlos Liz 0-5 4-6 4, Ryan McMahon 1-4 0-0 2, Griffin Bohr 1-1 0-0 3, Nathan Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Nick Reid 1-2 0-0 3, Sean Kavanaugh 0-0 0-0 0, Timothy Pecharich 0-1 0-0 0, Henry Doroff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 7-12 56.
ROCK ISLAND (16-9) — Aaron Voss 2-4 0-0 4, Solomon Gustafson 0-2 1-4 1, Jamir Price 3-12 4-6 11, Jordan Rice 6-10 3-4 18, Jamal Randle 1-2 2-6 4, Taurean Holtam 4-9 5-6 14, Jayden Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Malachi Key 1-1 0-0 2, Elijah Andrews 2-3 0-0 6, Jahmeir Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Charlie Allison 0-0 0-0 0, Darnell Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Alijah Walker-Lee 0-0 1-2 1, Tyler MeirHaeghe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 16-28 66.
Marmion;5;15;17;19;--;56
Rock Island;16;14;14;22;--;66
3-point goals — Marmion 9-21 (JReid 4-9, Surges 2-4, Rollins 1-2, NReid 1-2, Bohr 1-1, Liz 0-2, Pecharich 0-1), Rock Island 8-18 (Rice 3-6, Andrews 2-3, Price 1-4, Holtam 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Tucker 0-1). Fouls — Marmion 21, Rock Island 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Marmion 26 (Surges 6), Rock island 43 (Price 9). Turnovers — Marmion 11, Rock Island 16.
Wethersfield 65, Metro-East Lutheran 61 OT
WETHERSFIELD -- Coltin Quagliano 6 3-5 2 17, Tyler Nichols 2 1-2 4 5, Isaac Frank 6 8-12 4 22, Brady Kelley 5 1-4 0 11, Bryan Ponce 3 0-0 5 6, Kale Nelson 0 0-0 0 0, Tevin Baker 2 0-0 3 4. Totals 24 13-23 18 65
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN -- Cooper Krone 3 0-0 4 7, AJ Smith 3 6-8 5 14, Jonah Wilson 6 5-5 2 17, Demonte Bean 4 2-3 5 10, DaMarcus Bean 0 0-0 2 0, Brendan Steinmeyer 0 0-0 0 0, Zach Miller 0 0-0 1 0, Calen McKinney 1 0-0 0 2, Cameron Guswelle 3 1-2 2 7, Tyler Williams 2 0-0 1 4. Totals 22 14-18 22 61
Wethersfield;15;11;13;15;11;--;65
Metro-East Lutheran;13;10;10;21;7;--;61
3-point goals -- Wethersfield 4 (Frank 2, Quagliano 2); Metro-East Lutheran 3 (Smith 2, Krone). Fouled out -- Wethersfield (Ponce); Metro-East Lutheran (Smith, Demonte Bean)
Girls basketball
Saturday's scores
MAC
North Scott 57, Bettendorf 45
Davenport North 47, Clinton 42
Muscatine 61, Burlington 34
Iowa area
Central DeWitt 57, Maquoketa 39
Iowa regional pairings
Class 3A
Region 4
Saturday's scores
Waukon 67, Oelwein 41
North Fayette Valley 42, Anamosa 37
Assumption 53, Camanche 37
Monticello 50, Tipton 42
Wednesday's games
North Fayette Valley at Waukon, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Assumption, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Saturday's scores
Center Point-Urbana 68, Solon 32
Mid-Prairie 48, Mount Vernon 42
Central Lee 64, West Liberty 44
West Burlington 61, Louisa-Muscatine 47
Class 2A
Region 4
Saturday's results
Belle Plaine 46, Lisbon 35
South Winneshiek 66, Postville 17
Beckman Catholic 49, Clayton Ridge 28
East Buchanan 49, Alburnett 25
Tuesday's games
Belle Plaine at Cascade, 7 p.m.
South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac, 7 p.m.
Beckman Catholic at Bellevue, 7 p.m.
East Buchanan at Maquoketa Valley, 7 p.m.
Region 5
Saturday's scores
Northeast 48, North Cedar 41
Iowa City Regina 49, Wapello 26
Highland 58, Columbus Junction 22
Danville 47, Danville 45 (OT)
Tuesday's games
Northeast at North Linn, 7 p.m.
Iowa City Regina at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Highland at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Mediapolis, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Friday's scores
Iowa Mennonite 53, Iowa Valley 45
HLV 50, GMG 49
Prince of Peace 42, Lone Tree 36
Calamus-Wheatland 65, Cedar Valley Christian 18
Saturday's score
Meskwaki Settlement School 45, BGM 26
Tuesday's games
Iowa Mennonite at Lynnville-Sully, 7 p.m.
HLV at Meskwaki Settlement School, 7 p.m.
Prince of Peace at Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Calamus-Wheatland at Easton Valley, 7 p.m.
Illinois postseason
Class 1A
Annawan regional
Saturday's final
Amboy 57, Annawan 38
Ottawa Marquette sectional
Monday's games
Wethersfield vs. Newark, 6 p.m.
Amboy vs. Aurora Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Sectional final, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Oregon sectional
Monday's games
Alleman vs. Hall, 6 p.m.
Sherrard vs. Winnebago, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Sectional final, 7 p.m.
Assumption 53, Camanche 37
CAMANCHE -- Hanna Nissen 3 0-0 9, Madi Parson 4 6-11 14, Kamryn Vogel 1 0-0 3, Camaryn Carstensen 2 2-2 7, Tarah Wehde 0 0-0 0, Emyrson Seeser 1 1-3 4, Lauren Snyder 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Carstensen 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 9-17 37
ASSUMPTION -- Katie Anderson 3 2-4 11, Lauren Herrig 3 6-7 14, Allie Timmons 3 1-2 9, Corey Whitlock 2 1-3 5, Olivia Wardlow 2 3-4 7, Dawsen Dorsey 0 3-4 3, Anna Wohlers 0 0-0 0, Chaney Steffen 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 16-24 53.
Camanche;8;11;7;11;--;37
Assumption;15;12;11;15;--;53
3-point goals -- Camanche 6 (Nissen 3, Vogel, C. Carstensen, Seeser). Assumption 7 (Anderson 3, Herrig 2, Timmons 2). Fouls -- Camanche 18, Assumption 16. Fouled out -- Nissen.
North Scott 57, Bettendorf 45
BETTENDORF (15-6, 12-6) -- Allie Brownson 1-9 4-4 7, Ashley Fountain 4-7 3-6 12, Maggie Erpelding 2-6 1-3 6, Emma Dennison 2-6 2-2 6, Kylie Wroblewski 1-8 2-4 5, Kaalyn Petersen 3-4 0-0 7, Emilie Gist 1-4 0-0 2, Jenna Schweizer 0-0 0-0 0, Elyah Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 12-19 45
NORTH SCOTT (17-3, 15-2) -- Presley Case 6-11 0-0 15, Brooke Corson 1-2 0-0 3, Sam Scott 4-8 1-3 12, Adriane Latham 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Boffeli 7-15 5-9 19, Paige Blaskovich 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Engelkes 3-7 2-3 8, Sydney Happel 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 0-1 0-0 0, Tarynn Kuehl 0-1 0-0 0, Reagan Schoening 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 8-15 57
Bettendorf;14;11;12;8;--;45
North Scott;14;19;17;7;--;57
Three-point goals -- Bettendorf 5-16 (Brownson 1-4, Erpelding 1-4, Foutnain 1-1, Wroblewski 1-1, Petersen 1-1, Dennison 0-3, Gist 0-2); North Scott 7-18 (Scott 3-7, Case 3-6, Corson 1-2, Engelkes 0-2, Kilburg 0-1). Rebounds -- Bettendorf 25 (Wroblewski 12); North Scott 33 (Boffeli 16). Turnovers -- Bettendorf 11, North Scott 9. Team fouls -- Bettendorf 14, North Scott 15. Fouled out -- none.
Davenport North 47, Clinton 42
DAVENPORT NORTH (11-8, 10-6) -- Bailey Ortega 1 0-0 3, Me'Kiyah Harris 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Broders 1 1-2 3, Bella Sims 1 0-0 3, Camry Dillie 1 0-2 3, Reese Ranum 1 2-4 5, Ivy Wilmington 8 4-6 22, Jordan Burch 0 0-0 0, Anne Awour 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 7-14 47
CLINTON (8-10, 6-10) -- Elle Davis 2 0-0 6, Molly Chapman 3 1-2 8, Macy Mulhollan 4 2-3 10, Marissa Fullick 0 0-0 0, Megan Gandrup 4 5-5 16, Molly Shannon 1 0-0 2, MaKenzie Cooley 0 0-0 0, Michelle Powell 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-10 42
North;15;4;6;22;--;47
Clinton;5;16;5;16;--;42
Three-point goals -- North 6 (Wilmington 2, Ranum, Dillie, Sims, Ortega); Clinton 5 (Gandrup 3, Davis 2, Chapman). Team fouls -- North 13, Clinton 15. Fouled out -- none.
Muscatine 61, Burlington 34
BURLINGTON -- Bailey Wiemann 5 2-2 2 12, Mackenzie Kerns 0 0-0 0 0, Angel Baylark 3 0-0 2 6, Marquita Davis-Murphy 2 0-0 0 5, Alexis Standard 2 1-2 0 5, Brynn Casady 0 0-0 1 0, Ariana Baylark 0 0-0 2 0, Morgan Schroeder 0 0-0 0 0, Kayla Glasgow 1 1-2 3 4, Karli Glasgow 1 0-0 3 2. Totals 14 4-6 13 34
MUSCATINE -- Zoey Long 4 1-2 1 12, Rylee Blake 0 0-0 1 0, Rylie Moss 1 0-0 3 2, Emma Zillig 0 0-0 0 0, Macey Rogers 3 1-2 2 7, Emily Woepking 1 4-4 0 7, Kayla Scholz 2 0-0 1 5, Alicia Garcia 3 4-4 0 10, Aricka Ramser 0 0-0 0 0, Avarie Eagle 4 0-0 1 9, Madi Petersen 4 0-0 0 9, Olivia Harmon 0 0-0 0 0, Kenni Hawkins 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 22 10-12 9 61
Burlington;11;8;8;7;--;34
Muscatine;13;15;15;18;--;61
3-point goals -- Burlington 2 (Davis-Murphy, Kayla Glasgow); Muscatine 7 (Long 3, Woepking, Scholz, Eagle, Petersen)
Amboy 57, Annawan 38
AMBOY -- Payne 4 1-1 2 10, Donna 5 0-2 0 10, Stewart 0 0-0 0 0, Powers 5 1-2 0 13, Sachs 1 0-0 1 2, Jones 3 0-0 3 8, Fisher 5 2-3 3 12, Althaus 1 0-0 0 2, Lachat 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 24 4-8 9 57
ANNAWAN -- Keagan Rico 3 2-5 2 8, Emily Jagers 0 0-0 0 0, Ella Manuel 0 2-2 2 2, Reese Randall 3 0-0 3 7, Kaley Peterson 2 0-0 3 5, Emily McClelland 0 0-0 0 0, Emily Miller 4 0-0 1 8, Grace Sturtewagen 0 0-0 0 0, Fayth Park 3 0-0 2 8. Totals 15 4-7 13 38
Amboy;15;18;15;9;--;57
Annawan;8;20;10;0;--;38
3-point goals -- Amboy 5 (Powers 2, Jones 2, Payne); Annawan 4 (Park 2, Randall, Peterson)
Iowa City Regina 49, Wapello 26
REGINA -- Elly Gahan 4 2-2 2 10, Annie Gahan 2 1-2 1 6, Abby Clark 0 0-0 0 0, Claire Gaarde 0 0-0 1 0, Kennedy Wallace 6 0-0 2 16, Stephanie Stenger 0 0-0 1 0, Hope Simpson 0 3-3 1 3, Lillian Simpson 0 0-0 0 0, Sam Greving 6 2-3 2 14, Josie Voss 0 0-0 0 0, Alli Dillon 0 0-0 1 0, Natalie Franklin 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 18 8-10 12 49
WAPELLO -- Sammy Ewart 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 3 0-0 3 9, Eryka Dickey 2 0-0 0 4, Brekyn Mears 1 0-0 2 2, Emma Reid 1 1-2 0 4, Mady Reid 0 0-0 2 0, Sarah Shafer 0 0-2 0 0, Lindsey Massner 1 1-2 1 3, Paige Klinedinst 2 0-0 0 4, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 2-6 8 26
Regina;16;9;12;12;--;49
Wapello;6;5;2;13;--;26
3-point goals -- Regina 5 (Wallace 4, Annie Gahan); Wapello 4 (Massner 3, Emma Reid)
Central DeWitt 57, Maquoketa 39
CENTRAL DEWITT -- Katie Fox 1 0-1 0 2, Allie Meadows 8 3-5 4 21, Carleigh Jefford 1 0-0 2 2, Lauren Cooper 0 0-0 1 0, Emily Swanson 5 0-2 1 11, Madi McAvan 0 0-3 2 0, Lauren Wisco 3 2-2 1 9, Taylor Veach 3 1-6 3 8, Talbot Kinney 1 2-2 3 4. Totals 22 8-21 17 57
MAQUOKETA -- Cari Pickup 0 0-0 2 0, Addi Bowman 0 0-0 2 0, Brie Bennis 3 0-0 4 6, Tenley Cavanagh 0 0-0 1 0, Madi Lemke 0 0-0 0 0, Jackie Miller 1 0-0 0 2, Nell Sybesma 5 5-6 2 16, Syd Taylor 0 2-3 2 2, Autumn Dykstra 4 0-1 1 9, Carly Paul 0 0-0 0 0, Abby Diesing 0 1-2 0 1, Abbi Strathman 1 1-2 2 3. Totals 14 9-14 16 39
3-point goals -- Central DeWitt 5 (Meadows 2, Swanson, Wisco, Veach); Maquoketa 2 (Sybesma, Dykstra)
Wrestling
Iowa 2A District 2
At Central DeWitt
Teams -- 1. West Delaware 130.5, 2. Davenport Assumption 87, 3. Camanche 51.5, 4. Mount Vernon, 50.5, 5. Monticello 50, 6. Vinton-Shellsburg 48, 7. Center Point-Urbana 47, 8. Maquoketa 35, 9. Central DeWitt 30, 10. Anamosa 17, 11. Dubuque Wahlert 12, 12. Benton Community 10
Championship results
106 -- Keaton Zeimet, Central DeWitt, pinned Ethan Forker, Assumption, 2:40; 113 -- Cole Whitehead, Center Point-Urbana, pinned Lincoln Holub, Mt. Vernon, 1:15; 120 -- Caleb Fuessley, Center Point-Urbana, major dec. Ryan Clark, Mt. Vernon, 16-5; 126 -- Kain Luensman, Monticello, dec. Eric Kinkaid, Camanche, 9-2; 132 -- Ryan Phillips, West Delaware, dec. Brock Radeke, Vinton-Shellsburg, 8-1; 138 -- Luke Radeke, Vinton-Shellsburg, dec. Jadyn Peyton, West Delaware, 6-2; 145 -- Chase Luensman, Monticello, pinned Cael Meyer, West Delaware, 5:12; 152 -- Scott Betterton, Vinton-Shellsburg, dec, Mitchell Mangold, West Delaware, 7-3; 160 -- Baylor Crigger, Camanche, pinned Connor Dehn, Dubuque Wahlert, 1:02; 170 -- Paul Ryan, Mt. Vernon, dec. Wyatt Voelker, West Delaware, 5-4; 182 -- Jack Neuhaus, West Delaware, dec. Abraham Michel, Maquoketa, 6-1 ; 195 -- Julien Broderson, Assumption, pinned Jordan Bries, West Delaware, 0:50; 220 -- Seth Adrian, Assumption, dec. Lake Stahlberg, Monticello, 6-2; 285 -- Taven Rich, Maquoketa, pinned Carson Petlon, West Delaware, 2:57.
Third-place results
106 – Blake Engel, West Delaware, dec. Arnie Galvan, Mt. Vernon, 9-2; 113 – Robert Howard, Central DeWitt, pinned Owen Ray, Monticello, 3:34; 120 – TJ Fitzpatrick, Assumption, dec. Ben Vogel, Camanche, 9-4; 126 – Keegan Scheeler, Center Point-Urbana, dec. Staveely Maury, West Delaware, 8-4; 132 – Jacob Felderman, Assumption, dec. Brennan Kramer, Camanche, 10-4; 138 – Mitchell Engelbart, Anamosa, dec. Carter Donovan, Central DeWitt, 12-7; 145 – Adam Laubenthal, Assumption, major dec. Mitchell Louwagie, Mt. Vernon, 13-3; 152 – Cade Everson, Camanche, tech. fall Evan Forker, Assumption, 15-0; 160 – Jared Voss, West Delaware, tech. fall Nathan Keating, Anamosa, 16-0; 170 – Eric Campie, Camanche, pinned Logan Schimanski, Assumption, 0:33; 182 – Kole Kreinbring, Assumption, pinned Joe Hunter, Mt. Vernon, 0:43; 195 – Keean Kamerling, Mt. Vernon, dec. Liam Aunan, Maquoketa, 6-1; 220 – Zach Crawford, Benton Community, injury def. Ben Petlon, West Delaware; 285 – Connor Anderson, Anamosa, major dec. Chris King, Vinton-Shellsburg, 10-0 .
Second-place wrestlebacks
160 – Dehn, Wahlert, dec. Voss, Western Dubuque, 12-10; 182 – Michel, Maquoketa, pinned Kreinbring, Assumption, 3:41.
Iowa 3A District 1
Team results -- 1. Bettendorf 266, 2. North Scott 227, 3. Muscatine 164, 4. Pleasant Valley 98, T5. Clinton 78, T5. Davenport Central 78, 7. Davenport North 71, 8. Davenport West 68
Championship matches
106 -- Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf) pinned Travis Hodges (West), 1:59.
113 -- Josh Connor (North Scott) won by forfeit over Jacob Faber (Bettendorf).
120 -- Aiden Evans (Bettendorf) pinned Cael Bredar (North Scott), 3:11.
126 -- Caleb McCabe (North Scott) major dec. Kohler Ruggles (Bettendorf), 12-4.
132 -- Rylan Hughbanks (Bettendorf) dec. Hunter Meyrer (PV), 5-4.
138 -- Eli Loyd (PV) pinned Deven Strief (North Scott), 2:24.
145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Logan Adamson (Bettendorf), 3:26.
152 -- Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) dec. Bradley Hill (Bettendorf), 8-3.
160 -- Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Zachary Campbell (North Scott), 4:34.
170 -- Tim Nimley (Muscatine) dec. Will Jefferson (Bettendorf), 5-4.
182 -- Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf) dec. Brennan Broders (Muscatine), 12-7.
195 -- Dalton Sell (Muscatine) pinned Ethan Barry (Clinton), 3:45.
220 -- Shane Mathias (Muscatine) dec. Hunter Randall (Clinton), 5-1.
285 -- Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf) dec. Manny McGowan (Central), 3-2
Wrestlebacks
113 -- Jacob Faber (Bettendorf) dec. Tyler Garrison (Muscatine), 5-1.
132 -- Trenten Doty (North Scott) dec. Hunter Meyrer (PV), 6-4 OT.
145 -- Logan Adamson (Bettendorf) pinned Wesley Eisenbacher (West), 1:57.
152 -- Bradley Hill (Bettendorf) pinned Kyle Guilliams (Clinton), 3:42.
182 -- Brennan Broders (Muscatine) dec. Scott Wendel (PV), 14-12 SV-1.
195 -- Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf) dec. Ethan Barry (Clinton), 8-3.
Iowa 1A District 8
Team results -- 1. Highland 72, 2. Mediapolis 71, 3. Wapello 67, 4. New London 56, 5. North Cedar 54, 6. Wilton 52, 7. Pekin 51, 8. Cardinal, Eldon 42, 9. WACO 38, 10. Sigourney-Keota 30, 11. Van Buren 29, T12. Lone Tree 10, T12. Northeast 10, T12. West Branch 10, 15. Durant 0.
Championship matches
106 -- Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. Kael Brisker (Wilton), 7-2.
113 -- Mason Dye (Sigourney-Keota) pinned Colton Meeker (Wapello), 3:28.
120 -- Mitchell Moore (Wapello) dec. Jonah Clark (WACO), 8-2.
126 -- Daniel Meeker (Wapello) tech fall Jalen Collins (WACO), 15-0 (4:10).
132 -- Christopher Ewart (Wapello) dec. Geoff Streb (Highland), 7-5.
138 -- Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar) pinned Zach Hammes (Pekin), 1:27.
145 -- Brady Hahn (Highland) pinned Cael Baker (Pekin), 3:25.
152 -- Cory Stewart (Highland) dec. Kade Chance (Cardinal, Eldon), 3-2.
160 -- Caleb Lalonde (Mediapolis) pinned Dan Burton (Highland), 1:53.
170 -- Caleb Stoltz (Van Buren) dec. Gabe Carter (New London), 6-4.
182 -- Coy Baker (Wilton) major dec. Tayton Bartholomew (Van Buren), 10-2.
195 -- Tyler Thurston (North Cedar) major dec. Mason Juhl (Pekin), 10-2.
220 -- Keegan Akers (Mediapolis) pinned Jaxon Allen (New London), 4:23.
285 -- Dagisteno Shilling (Cardinal, Eldon) pinned Briggs Hartley (Wilton), 1:21.
2nd place matches
106 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) dec. Bryce Thompson (Lone Tree), 8-4.
126 -- Jalen Collins (WACO) pinned Jacxon Behrle (Cardinal, Eldon), 2:57.
138 -- Zach Hammes (Pekin) major dec. Trent Hendricks (Sigourney-Keota), 13-0.
145 -- Cael Baker (Pekin) pinned Robert Frazer (WACO), 4:30.
152 -- Kade Chance (Cardinal, Eldon) def. Caden Benz (Mediapolis), tie breaker-1, 6-4.
160 -- Dan Burton (Highland) dec. Aaron Schoon (Northeast), 10-3.
182 -- Hunter Aney (Mediapolis) pinned Tayton Bartholomew (Van Buren), 1:29.
195 -- Cameron Raines (New London) dec. Mason Juhl (Pekin), 5-4.
285 -- Chase Gallagher (North Cedar) pinned Briggs Hartley (Wilton), 2:37.
Illinois Class 1A
Petersburg Sectional
132 -- First place -- Camden Whitenack (Mercer County) dec. Owen Gulley (LeRoy), 4-0.
152 -- Third place -- Seth Speaker (Mercer County) def. Ryan Graves (Heyworth), sudden victory, 3-1.
170 -- First place -- Jacob Conaty (LeRoy) dec. Steven Speaker II (Mercer County), 4-1.
Byron Sectional
120 -- Third place -- Colton Linke (Morrison) dec. Dylan Russell (Sherrard), 4-2.
126 -- Third place -- Will Rude (Sterling Newman) dec. Ethan Meisenburg (Orion), 3-0.
132 -- First place -- Noah Villarreal (Aurora Christian) dec. Dallas Krueger (Rockridge), 13-6. Third place -- Nolan Paul (Oregon) major dec. Noah Schnerre (Orion), 12-3.
145 -- First place -- Nolan Throne (Rockridge) dec. Jack Patting (Alleman), 3-2.
160 -- First place -- Trystan Altensey (Riverdale) dec. Josh Fair (Orion), 6-3.
170 -- Third place -- Calvin Naftzger (Erie-Prophetstown) pinned Alex Knauf (Aurora Christian), 1:25.
182 -- First place -- Gabe Friedrichsen (Erie-Prophetstown) tech fall Josh Bynum (Sherrard), 3:19.
195 -- First place -- Bryan Caves (Riverdale) dec. Colton Ingram (Byron), 3-1.
220 -- First place -- Eli Pannell (Fulton) dec. Chase Tatum (Princeton), 2-1. Third place -- Riley Wilkens (Morrison) dec. Peyton Lind (Byron) 7-0.
285 -- First place -- Logan Lee (Orion) dec. Tyler Elsbury (Byron), 3-2 (OT).
Illinois Class 2A
Geneseo Sectional
106 -- Third place -- Evan Rivera (Coal City) dec. Anthony Montez (Geneseo), 4-2.
113 -- First place -- Abraham Hinrichsen (Washington) tech fall Manny Limon (Rock Island), 3:01.
126 -- Third place -- Brody Norman (Washington) tech fall Michael Myers, Rock Island, 6:00.
132 -- Third place -- Dylan Grigsby (Canton) dec. Victor Guzman (Rock Island), 9-7.
HWT -- Third place -- Billy Blaser (Geneseo) dec. Payton Piraino (LaSalle), 7-2.
Illinois Class 3A
Joliet Sectional
106 -- First place -- Charlie Farmer (Moline) dec. Kaleb Thompson (Lockport), 8-6.
120 -- Third place -- Alex Villar (Plainfield E) dec. Andrew Burkeybile (Moline), 7-2.
132 -- Third place -- Isaac Martinez (Moline) dec. Bryce Boumans (Neuqua Valley), 3-2.
152 -- Third place -- Jayden Terronez (Moline) pinned Dominic Adamo (Lincoln Way East), 1:19.
170 -- First place -- Jacob Boumans (NV) pinned DJ Parker (Moline), 1:23.
285 -- Third place -- Cobie Underwood (Moline) vs. Roberto Pena (Neuqua Valley).
