Boys basketball
MAC standings
;;Conf;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Bettendorf;;17;1;20;1
North Scott;;17;1;20;1
Davenport Central;;12;6;15;6
Pleasant Valley;;10;7;14;7
Assumption;;10;7;12;8
Davenport North;;8;10;9;12
Davenport West;;7;11;8;12
Burlington;;4;12;6;13
Clinton;;2;15;2;18
Muscatine;;0;17;0;20
Saturday's score
Assumption at Burlington
Iowa districts
Class 1A
District 6
Tuesday's games
At Clinton Prince of Peace -- Easton Valley vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, 6:30 p.m.; Central City vs. Clinton Prince of Peace, 8 p.m.
Thursday's game
District final at Cascade, 7 p.m.
District 7
Tuesday's games
At Wheatland -- Alburnett vs. Springville, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa Mennonite vs. Calamus-Wheatland, 8 p.m.
Thursday's game
District final at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
District 7
Tuesday's final
At Davenport North -- Camanche vs. West Branch, 7 p.m.
District 6
Tuesday's final
At Maquoketa -- Tipton vs. Cascade, 7 p.m.
Iowa substates
Class 4A
Substate 4
Monday's games
Iowa City Liberty at Davenport North, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Cedar Rapids Washington, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
North/Liberty winner at Bettendorf, 7 p.m.
Clinton/Washington winner at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m.
Substate 5
Monday's games
Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Muscatine at Dubuque Hempstead, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Jefferson/Pleasant Valley winner at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Muscatine/Hempstead winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7 p.m.
Substate 6
Monday's games
Ottumwa at Davenport West, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7 p.m.
Friday's games
Ottumwa/West winner at Iowa City West, 7 p.m.
Burlington/Kennedy winner at Davenport Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Substate 3
Monday's games
At Manchester -- Benton Community vs. Center Point-Urbana, 6:30 p.m.; West Liberty vs. West Delaware, 8 p.m.
At Cedar Rapids -- Clear Creek Amana vs. Assumption, 6:30 p.m.; Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
West Liberty/West Delaware winner vs. Benton/CPU winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Vinton/Xavier winner vs. Clear Creek/Assumption winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Substate 4
Monday's games
At Maquoketa -- Solon vs. Central DeWitt, 6:30 p.m.; Independence vs. Maquoketa, 8 p.m.
At Marion -- Mount Vernon vs. Dubuque Wahlert, 6:30 p.m.; Anamosa vs. Marion, 8 p.m.
Thursday's games
Independence/Maquoketa winner vs. Solon/DeWitt winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Anamosa/Marion winner vs. Mount Vernon/Wahlert winner at TBD, 7 p.m.
Galesburg 64, Geneseo 28
GENESEO -- Charlie Clauson 1 0-0 1 2, Blake Stottlel 1 0-0 3 3, Anthony Pierce 2 5-6 2 10, Kyle Traphagen 1 0-0 0 2, Brennan Wages 0 0-2 0 0, Kade Ariano 3 0-0 1 6, Gannon Newkirk 2 0-0 2 5, Nathan Vanderlestye 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 10 5-8 9 28
GALESBURG -- Aiden Wagner 2 3-4 2 7, Kyleb Meadows 0 0-0 1 0, Dre Egipciaco 3 0-0 1 7, Jeremiah Babers 1 0-0 1 2, Grant Aten 2 0-0 0 6, Alex Egipciaco 1 0-2 1 2, Daylan Ellington 1 0-0 0 2, Tristan Houina 2 0-0 2 5, DeMarco Harden 3 0-0 0 7, Dominique Brownless 4 0-0 0 12, Camdon Anderson 1 0-2 0 2, Rockyen Spinks 0 0-0 0 0, Jase Atwater 6 0-0 1 12, Riley Hickey 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 26 3-8 12 64
Geneseo;9;4;7;8;--;28
Galesburg;12;20;16;16;--;64
3-point goals -- Geneseo 3 (Pierce, Stottler, Newkirk); Galesburg 9 (Brownless 4, Aten 2, Harden, Houina, Dre Egipciaco)
Girls basketball
Iowa regional pairings
Class 5A
Region 1
Saturday's scores
Iowa City High 63, Muscatine 51
Bettendorf 53, Davenport North 46
Tuesday's game
Bettendorf at Iowa City High, 7 p.m.
Region 8
Saturday's scores
Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport West 19
Ankeny Centennial 50, Sioux City East 31
Tuesday's game
Ankeny Centennial at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Region 5
Saturday's scores
Central DeWitt 66, Dubuque Wahlert 50
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Western Dubuque 28
Tuesday's games
Regional final, 7 p.m.
Region 6
Saturday's scores
North Scott 64, Maquoketa 44
Keokuk 50, Fort Madison 22
Tuesday's game
Keokuk at North Scott, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Region 4
Saturday's score
Waukon 55, Davenport Assumption 44
Class 2A
Region 5
Monday's final
At Cedar Rapids Prairie -- North Linn vs. Wilton, 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Region 4
Monday's final
At Iowa City West -- Lynnville-Sully vs. Bellevue Marquette, 7 p.m.
Bettendorf 53, Davenport North 46
DAVENPORT NORTH (13-9) – Reese Ranum 6-7 6-8 18, Anne Awour 2-2 0-0 4, Bailey Ortega 1-6 0-0 3, Bella Sims 3-12 2-4 8, Camry Dillie 3-7 0-0 8, Ivy Wilmington 0-4 0-1 1, Lindsey Broders 2-4 0-0 4, Jordan Burch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 8-13 46.
BETTENDORF (16-6) – Emma Dennison 1-2 0-0 2, Kylie Wroblewski 5-11 3-4 13, Allie Brownson 4-7 1-2 13, Ashley Fountain 2-9 1-3 6, Maggie Erpelding 4-6 4-6 13, Kaalyn Petersen 1-2 1-2 3, Emilie Gist 1-3 1-2 3, Grace McKenzie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 11-19 53.
Davenport North;12;9;8;17;--;46
Bettendorf;18;13;7;15;--;53
3-point goals – Davenport North 3-14 (Dillie 2-4, Ortega 1-5, Wilmington 0-2, Sims 0-3); Bettendorf 6-17 (Brownson 4-7, Fountain 1-3, Erpelding 1-3, Dennison 0-1, Wroblewski 0-1, Petersen 0-1, McKenzie 0-1). Rebounds – Davenport North 24 (Awour 5, Dillie 5, Broders 5); Bettendorf 31 (Wroblewski 10). Total fouls – Davenport North 19; Bettendorf 13. Fouled out – none. Technical foul – North bench. Turnovers – Davenport North 11; Bettendorf 17.
Waukon 55, Assumption 44
ASSUMPTION (12-10) -- Katie Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, Lauren Herrig 1-22 0-1 8, Olivia Wardlow 4-10 0-2 9, Allie Timmons 2-9 0-0 5, Corey Whitlock 2-3 0-0 4, Anna Wohlers 1-7 2-2 4, Dawsen Dorsey 2-9 2-3 6, Chaney Steffen 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 16-57 6-12 44
WAUKON (18-3) -- Maddie Ahlstrom 5-10 8-10 22, Ally Goltz 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Griffith 1-6 3-3 6, Sydney Ross 4-5 1-4 9, Annika Headington 5-9 2-3 12, Margaret Wacker 0-0 0-0 0, Aubree Cota 0-1 1-2 1, McKenzie Cooper 1-2 3-4 5. Totals 16-33 18-26 55
Assumption;6;8;10;20;--;44
Waukon;13;10;15;17;--;55
Three-point goals -- Assumption 6-15 (Herrig 2-5, Anderson 2-3, Timmons 1-4, Wardlow 1-2, Wohlers 0-1); Waukon 5-11 (Ahlstrom 4-5, Griffith 1-3, Headington 0-2, Cota 0-1). Rebounds -- Assumption 24 (Timmons 5, Whitlock 4); Waukon 23 (Griffith 8, Headington 6). Turnovers -- Assumption 16, Waukon 22. Team fouls -- Assumption 22, Waukon 14. Fouled out -- Assumption (none); Waukon (Headington).
Iowa City High 63, Muscatine 51
IOWA CITY -- Rose Nkumu 7 7-11 1 23, Eviyon Richardson 2 0-3 3 4, CeCe Kelly-Harvey 0 1-2 0 1, Andie Westlake 0 0-0 1 0, Ella Cook 2 0-0 3 4, Paige Rocca 1 3-4 3 6, Aubrey Joens 8 7-8 4 25. Totals 20 18-28 15 63
MUSCATINE -- Zoey Long 6 2-2 3 18, Rylee Blake 0 0-0 1 0, Rylie Moss 1 2-4 2 4, Macey Rogers 3 0-2 5 7, Emily Woepking 4 0-0 4 9, Kayla Scholz 1 0-0 2 2, Alicia Garcia 4 0-3 4 8, Avarie Eagle 0 2-2 1 2, Madi Petersen 0 1-2 1 1. Totals 18 7-15 23 51
Iowa City;13;21;11;18;--;63
Muscatine;11;6;13;21;--;51
3-point goals -- Iowa City 5 (Nkumu 2, Joens 2, Rocca); Muscatine 6 (Long 4, Rogers, Woepking). Fouled out -- Muscatine (Rogers)
Pleasant Valley 54, Davenport West 19
West -- Nativionna Griffin Blanks 1 2-4 4, Kaitlyn Powell 0 0-2 0, Brooke Hildebrant 0 0-0 0, Lauren Oostendorp 2 0-0 4, Kylee DeVore 2 0-0 4, Nevaeh Thomas 1 0-0 2, Paige Townley 1 0-0 2, Jessie Chalupa 0 0-0 0, Maddie Perry 1 0-0 2, Grace Schneiderman 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Utterback 0 1-2 1, Grace Thalacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 3-8 19.
Pleasant Valley -- Carli Spelhaug 5 2-2 15, Mallory Lafever 4 1-3 12, Macy Beinborn 2 6-7 12, Adrea Arthofer 0 0-1 0, Anna Griffin 3 0-1 6, Ilah Perez-Johnson 2 2-3 7, Regan Denny 0 0-0 0, Ellie Scranton 0 0-0 0, Julia Hillman 0 0-0 0, Riley Gau 0 0-0 0, Riley Vice 0 0-0 0, Addie Kerkhoff 0 0-0 0, Brianna Brauner 1 0-0 2, Jessi Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sydney Dolphin 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 11-19 54.
West;2;4;4;9;--;19
PV;13;15;12;14;--;54
3-point field goals - Pleasant Valley 9 (Spelhaug 3, Lafever 3, Beinborn 2, Perez-Johnson). Total fouls -- West 19, Pleasant Valley 9. Fouled out -- none.
Records -- West 0-22, PV 21-0
North Scott 64, Maquoketa 44
MAQUOKETA (14-8) -- Cari Pickup 1-3 0-0 3, Addi Bowman 0-4 0-0 0, Brie Bennis 4-10 0-0 8, Tenley Cavanagh 0-2 0-0 0, Madi Lemke 0-0 0-0 0, Jackie Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Nell Sybesma 2-6 4-4 8, Syd Taylor 1-3 3-3 5, Autumn Dykstra 6-12 6-6 20, Carly Paul 0-0 0-0 0, Abbi Strathman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-40 13-13 44.
NORTH SCOTT (18-3) -- Presley Case 6-16 5-7 18, Reagan Schoening 0-0 0-0 0, Brooke Kilburg 2-3 0-0 6, Brooke Corson 2-6 2-3 6, Sydney Happel 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Scott 0-7 0-0 0, Chloe Engelkes 4-10 2-3 13, Adriane Latham 1-1 2-2 4, Grace Boffeli 6-12 5-9 17. Totals 21-55 16-24 64.
Maquoketa;11;12;10;11;--;44
North Scott;17;9;13;25;--;64
3-point goals -- Maquoketa 3-18 (Dykstra 2-5, Pickup 1-1, Bennis 0-4, Bowman 0-3, Sybesma 0-3, Strathman 0-1, Cavanagh 0-1); North Scott 6-24 (Engelkes 3-6, Kilburg 2-2, Case 1-9, Corson 0-4, Scott 0-3). Rebounds -- Maquoketa 22 (Sybesma 6, Dykstra 6); North Scott 28 (Boffeli 10). Turnovers -- Maquoketa 17, North Scott 9. Total fouls -- Maquoketa 20, North Scott 14. Fouled out -- none.
Wrestling
Iowa state tournament
At Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena
Class 3A
Teams -- 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 157, 2. Southeast Polk 123, 3. Fort Dodge 105, 4. Ankeny Centennial 46, 5. Waukee 75, 6. West Des Moines Valley 74, 7. North Scott 73, 8. Bettendorf 66.5, T9. Des Moines East 63, T9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 63, 11. Ankeny 59.5, 12. Mason City 59, 13. Johnston 58, 14. Western Dubuque Epworth 55, 15. Iowa City West 46.5, 20. Pleasant Valley 28.5, T35. Burlington 10, T35. Muscatine 10, T49. Clinton 0, T49. Davenport West 0
Championship matches
106 -- Trever Anderson (Ankeny) dec. Jace Rhodes (Mason City), 7-0
113 -- Drake Ayala (Fort Dodge) tech fall Devin Harmison (Southeast Polk), 22-5 (4:47)
120 -- Carson Taylor (Fort Dodge) dec. Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 13-8
126 -- Caleb Rathjen (Ankeny) dec. Nick Oldham (West Des Moines Valley), 3-2
132 -- Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial), 4-2
138 -- Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley) pinned Colby Schriever (Mason City), 3:05
145 -- Collin Lewis (North Scott) pinned Eric Owens (Ankeny Centennial), 3:41
152 -- Lance Runyon (Southeast Polk) dec. Carter Schmidt (Norwalk), 9-2
160 -- Cade DeVos (Southeast Polk) dec. Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock), 3-1
170 -- Anthony Zach (Waukee) dec. Logan Neils (Ankeny Centennial), 7-0
182 -- Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar) pinned Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque Epworth), 1:07
195 -- Gabe Christenson (Southeast Polk) major dec. Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock), 12-2
220 -- Beau Lombardi (West Des Moines Valley) def. Cameron Baker (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson), tie breaker-2, 4-1
285 -- Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), 2-1
Third-place matches (locals only)
120 — Aiden Evans (Bett) dec. Keaton Moret (Norwalk), 5-1
152 — Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) pinned Cade Moss (Johnston), 1:15
Fifth-place matches (locals only)
106 — Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High) dec. Dustin Bohren (Bett), 7-1
126 — Brooks Cowell (Fort Dodge) dec. Caleb McCabe (North Scott), 17-11
138 — Deven Strief (North Scott) pinned Ian Heise (Waverly-SR), 2:17
285 — Manny McGowan (Dav. Central) dec. Dawson Sweet (CR Jefferson), 6-4
Seventh-place matches (locals only)
145 — Logan Adamson (Bett) pinned Tyler Murphy (Hempstead), 5:37
160 — Voyen Adamson (Bett) dec. Parker Klocke (Carroll), 9-6
182 — Justin Brindley (Southeast Polk) dec. Brennan Broders (Muscatine), 6-5
Consolation semifinals (locals only)
106 — Lane Cowell (Fort Dodge) dec. Dustin Bohren (Bett), 7-5 (SV-1)
120 — Aiden Evans (Bett) dec. Thomas Edwards (Johnston), 3-1
126 — Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-SR) major dec. Caleb McCabe (North Scott), 9-1
138 — Drevon Ross (Fort Dodge) pinned Deven Strief (North Scott), 0:56
152 — Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) dec. Mason Seifried (Waukee), 5-2
285 — Troy Monahan (Mason City) dec. Manny McGowan (Dav. Central), 3-1 (TB-2)
Class 2A
Team results -- West Delaware 76.5, 2. Spirit Lake Park 63.5, 3. Clear Lake 62.5, 4. Union 60.5, 5. Solon 58.5, T6. Centerville 57, T6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57, 8. PCM, Monroe 56.5, T9. Crestwood, Cresco 56, T9. Independence 56, 11. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, 12. ADM, Adel 51, 13. West Liberty 47, 14. Red Oak 45.5, 15. Winterset 45, 17. Assumption 40.5, 19. Camanche 34.5, T34. Maquoketa 22, 41. Central DeWitt 19, 50. Columbus Community 9, T53. Mid-Prairie 6, T63. Louisa-Muscatine 1, T67. Tipton 0, T67.
Championship matches
106 -- Carter Fousek (Crestwood, Cresco) def. Blaine Frazier (Burlington Notre Dame), sudden victory-1, 7-5
113 -- Matthew Lewis (Centerville) pinned Isaiah Weber (Independence), 2:57
120 -- Drake Doolittle (Webster City) dec. Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville), 9-4
126 -- Hayden Taylor (Solon) major dec. Bryce Hatten (Winterset), 11-3
132 -- Eric Faught (Clear Lake) def. Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), sudden victory-1, 3-1
138 -- Jack Thomsen (Union) dec. Chase McLaren (Atlantic), 10-3
145 -- Joey Busse (Humboldt) dec. Will Esmoil (West Liberty), 4-3
152 -- Kyler Rieck (Spirit Lake Park) major dec. Adam Ahrendsen (Union), 16-8
160 -- Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) dec. Justin McCunn (Red Oak), 8-3
170 -- Paul Ryan (Mt. Vernon) dec. Sage Walker (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont), 4-2
182 -- Tristin Westphal (Washington) dec. Kyler Fisher (Southeast Valley), 6-5
195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) tech fall Kolton Bus (Central Lyon-G-LR), 16-0 (5:18)
220 -- Cody Fisher (Woodward Granger) dec. Kaden Sutton (ADM, Adel), 12-7
285 -- Spencer Trenary (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Derec Weyer (Harlan), 3:12
Third-place matches (locals only)
106 — Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) pinned Jacob Mielke (Pocahontas), 1:41
126 — Andrew Flora (ADM) pinned Eric Kinkaid (Camanche), 1:38
160 — Baylor Crigger (Camanche) pinned Cole Davis (Independence), 2:40
220 — Dakoda Powell (Spirit Lake Park) pinned Kobe Simon (West Liberty), 1:42
285 — Taven Rich (Maquoketa) won by medical forfeit over Kobe Clayborne (SC Heelan)
Fifth-place matches (locals only)
138 — Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) pinned Jarod Kadel (Columbus), 5:22
Seventh-place matches (locals only)
152 — Coy Ruess (West Liberty) dec. Connor Pellett (Atlantic), 8-3
160 — Caleb Swalla (Van Meter/Earlham) dec. Austin Beaver (West Liberty), 5-1
220 — Seth Adrian (Assumption) pinned Jarrett Meyer (Central Lyon), 1:20
Consolation semifinals (locals only)
106 — Keaton Zeimet (Central DeWitt) dec. Rylie Anderson (Bondurant-Farrar), 7-5
126 — Eric Kinkaid (Camanche) pinned Mason Cleveland (New Hampton/Turkey Valley), 5:08
138 — Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Jarod Kadel (Columbus), 7-2
160 — Baylor Crigger (Camanche) dec. Zach Williams (Osage), 7-1
220 — Kobe Simon (West Liberty) pinned Kade Hambly (Clear Lake), 5:56
285 — Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Carson Petlon (West Delaware), 1:22
Class 1A
Teams -- 1. Don Bosco 151, 2. Lisbon 104.5, 3. Denver 99.5, 4. Underwood 97.5, 5. West Sioux Hawarden 86, 6. Missouri Valley 54, 7. Woodbury Central 49, T8. Central Springs 43, T8. Iowa Valley 43, 10. GT-RA 42, 11. Logan Magnolia 38.5, 12. MFL MarMac 38, 13. Martensdale St. Mary's 37.5, 14. Cascade 37, T15. Akron-Westfield 34, T15. Alburnett 34, T15. Midland 34, T19. Newman Catholic 30, 21. Dyersville Beckman 29, T32. Wapello 16, T47. Wilton 9, T61. North Cedar 3, T79. Bellevue 0
Championship matches
106 -- Marcel Lopez (New London) dec. Stevie Barnes (Underwood), 4-0
113 -- Aidan Noonan (Cascade) dec. Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central), 4-2
120 -- Adam Allard (West Sioux, Hawarden) dec. Daniel Kimball (Don Bosco), 8-3
126 -- Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) dec. Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia), 3-1
132 -- Cael Happel (Lisbon) major dec. Logan James (Underwood), 23-9
138 -- Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) major dec. Nick Hamilton (Underwood), 9-1
145 -- Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central) dec. Spencer Griffin (Emmetsburg), 12-7
152 -- Kory Van Oort (West Sioux, Hawarden) dec. Brady Henderson (North Linn), 3-0
160 -- John Henrich (Akron-Westfield) pinned Carson Tenold (Don Bosco), 2:42
170 -- Treyton Cacek (GT-RA) dec. Tristan Mulder (Western Christian), 7-4
182 -- Gabe Pauley (AHSTW) def. Thomas Even (Don Bosco), sudden victory-1, 5-3
195 -- Zach Ryg (Central Springs) dec. Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic), 5-1
220 -- Garet Sims (Iowa Valley) major dec. Nick Gaes (Alta-Aurelia), 13-4
285 -- Arron Olson (Missouri Valley) dec. Noah Pittman (Don Bosco), 5-3
Third-place matches (locals only)
106 — Damon Huston (Midland) dec. Clayton McDonough (Central Springs), 7-2
126 — Cole Cassady (Martensdale-St. Marys) dec. Daniel Meeker (Wapello), 10-4
220 — Garrett Keehner (MFL/MarMac) dec. Brett Schoenherr (Midland), 9-5
Fifth-place matches (locals only)
106 — Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett) dec. Kael Brisker (Wilton), 13-8
Consolation semifinals (locals only)
106 — Damon Huston (Midland) pinned Kael Brisker (Wilton), 2:58
126 — Daniel Meeker (Wapello) pinned Michael McClelland (Don Bosco), 3:23
220 — Brett Schoenherr (Midland) dec. Joel Mendoza (Eagle Grove), 6-2
Illinois State Tournament
Class 3A State
Wrestleback quarterfinals
152: Jacob Reicin, Deerfield, dec. Jayden Terronez, Moline, 6-3
Wrestleback semifinals
106: Jameir Castleberry, Proviso E, dec. Charlie Farmer, Moline, 5-3
Fifth-place match
106: Farmer, Moline, dec. Ronan Schuelke, Glenbard N, 3-1 SV
Class 2A State
Wrestleback quarterfinals
126: Danny McPherson, Antioch, dec. Michael Myers, Rock Island, 4-3
285: Billy Blaser, Geneseo, pinned Thor Paglialong, Marian, 1:05
Wrestleback semifinals
126: Victor Guzman, Rock Island, dec. Elijah Reyes, Antioch, 5-2
Third-place matches
132: Guzman, RI, over Daniel Valeria, WMarian, injury default
285: Jack Brunati, Lakes, dec. Blaser, Geneseo, 3-2
Class 1A State
Wrestleback quarterfinals
120: Colton Linke, Morrison, dec. Lucas Sutherland, Dakota, 9-6
145: Jack Patting, Alleman, pinned Charlie Patterson, Auburn, 2:27
170: Cameron Klingler, Dwight, dec. Steven Speaker II, Mercer County, 4-3
Wrestleback semifinals
120: Nate Orosco, Aurora Christiank maj dec Linke, Morrison, 15-5
132: Andrew Steffes, McNamara, dec. Camden Whitenack, Mercer County, 12-7; Noah Paul, Oregon, dec. Dallas Krueger, Rockridge, 100-6
145: Patting, Alleman, dec. Oliver Willis, Hope, 3-2
182: Gabe Friedrichsen, Erie-Prophetstown, tech fall Jake Woodrey, Prairie Central, 4:27
Fifth-place matches
120: Dayton Hall, Mt. Carmel, dec. Linke, Morrison, 2-1
132: Krueger, Rockridge, dec. Whitenack, MerCo, 9-5
Third-place match
145: Patting, Alleman, dec. Jason Hermann, Le-Win, 2-1 TB
182: Justin Peake, Johnsburg, maj dec Friederichsen, E-P, 23-13
Championships
145: Maxwell Kristoff, Althoff, dec. Nolan Throne, Rockridge, 3-0
195: Brandon Hostelton, Prairie Central, pinned Bryan Caves, Riverdale, 4:33
220: Eli Pannell, Fulton, pinned Chad Grimm, Beardstown, 5:04
285: Logan Lee, Orion, dec. Tyler Elsbury, Byron 7-5
