Q-C area high school results for Saturday, Jan. 4

Alleman 46, Davenport Central 33

106 -- Nathan Canfield (DC) pinned Dalton Nimrick, 5:11; 113 -- Gunner Jacks (All) won by forfeit; 120 -- Jaime Diaz (All) won by forfeit; 126 -- Gage Mowry (All) major dec. Sydney Park, 11-1; 132 -- Billy Taylor (All) pinned Creshon McTeer, 0:38; 138 -- David Dierickx (All) won by forfeit; 145 -- Zavaan Mueller (DC) pinned Gabe Seeben, 3:35; 152 -- Jack Patting (All) pinned Rayvaugn Bogan, 2:22; 160 -- Anthony Bullock (All) won by forfeit; 170 -- Raymond Robinson (DC) won by forfeit; 182 -- Callum Swanson (DC) won by forfeit; 195 -- Alonzo Duarte (DC) pinned Carver Banker, 0:37; 220 -- Roberto Torres (All) pinned Reyes Lira, 3:07; 285 -- Marcos Martinez (DC) dec. Charlie Jagusah, 9-6.