Wrestling
J-Hawk Invitational
Team results -- 1. Underwood 223, 2. Iowa City High 208, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 185.5, 4. Indianola 159, 5. Muscatine 152, 6. Fort Madison 115, 7. Alburnett 111, 8. Clinton 99, 9. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 89.5, 10. Waterloo East 75.5
Championship matches
106 -- Stevie Barnes (Underwood) dec. Jaymus Wilson (Alburnett), 3-0
113 -- 1. Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead), 2. Elton Kruse (Fort Madison)
120 -- Garrett Bormann (Iowa City High) def. Dayne Cordray (Fort Madison), sudden victory-1, 4-2
126 -- 1. Chryshaun Taylor (Waterloo East), 2. Zane Ziegler (Underwood)
132 -- Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. Logan James (Underwood), 6-0
138 -- Nick Hamilton (Underwood) pinned Aidan Ernst (Waterloo East), 3:31
145 -- Blake Thomsen (Underwood) dec. Tyler Murphy (Dubuque Hempstead), 13-7
152 -- Kyle Hefley (Iowa City High) pinned Tanner Ownes (Underwood), 0:59
160 -- Brandon Lalla (Iowa City High) dec. Trever Maiers (Dubuque Hempstead), 10-5
170 -- Kent Kragenbrink (Dubuque Hempstead) pinned Mason Wickman (Alburnett), 1:22
182 -- Miles Berg (Indianola) pinned Diego Lozano (Fort Madison), 2:35
195 -- Ethan Barry (Clinton) pinned Kanan Morris (Alburnett), 2:59
220 -- Shane Mathias (Muscatine) pinned Hunter Randall (Clinton), 5:57
285 -- Jacob Murry (Iowa City High) dec. Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), 6-3
Individual results (locals)
120 -- 4. Jett Fridley (Muscatine)
132 -- 3. Carson Harder (Muscatine), 7. Tanner Samuels (Clinton)
138 -- 7. Kuinton Middugh (Muscatine)
145 -- 6. Ryan Townsend (Muscatine)
152 -- 3. Kyle Guilliams (Clinton), 4. Takpor Tiah (Muscatine)
160 -- 6. Cedric Castillo (Muscatine), 8. Nick Hoffman (Clinton)
170 -- 4. Jasper Luckritz (Clinton), 5. Tim Nimley (Muscatine)
182 -- 3. Brennan Broders (Muscatine), 6. Trevor Bitner (Clinton)
195 -- 3. Dalton Sell (Muscatine)
285 -- 3. Togeh Deseh (Muscatine), 8. Luke Tornow (Clinton)
Loyd Shaffer Marion Invitational
Team results -- 1. Williamsburg 219.5, 2. Atlantic 211.5, 3. Mount Vernon 178, 4. Monticello 148, 5. Grinnell 123, 6. Maquoketa 122, 7. Marion 95, 8. Louisa-Muscatine 94, 9. North Linn 88.5, 10. Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest 85, 11. Benton Community 80, 12. Wilton 64.5, 13. Cedar Rapids Xavier 60
Championship matches
106 -- Kael Brisker (Wilton) major dec. Niyo Gady (Marion), 16-6
113 -- Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg) dec. Aybren Moore (Atlantic), 5-3
120 -- Brock Beck (Grinnell) def. Ryan Clark (Mount Vernon), sudden victory-1, 3-1
126 -- Kain Luensman (Monticello) pinned Cody Calvelage (Louisa-Muscatine), 3:17
132 -- Jalen Schropp (Williamsburg) tech fall Christian Stanek (Xavier), 3:36, 15-0
138 -- Chase McLaren (Atlantic) pinned Eli Rose (Grinnell), 3:21
145 -- Chase Luensman (Monticello) major dec. Garrett Jensen (Williamsburg), 15-5
152 -- Brady Henderson (North Linn) dec. Wyatt Dillon (Grinnell), 7-0
160 -- Nick Casey (Mount Vernon) pinned Chase Kruse (Louisa-Muscatine), 5:07
170 -- Paul Ryan (Mount Vernon) dec. Abraham Michel (Maquoketa), 4-1
182 -- Quinton Rechkemmer (North Linn) dec. Coy Baker (Wilton), 11-5
195 -- Caiden Casella (Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest) dec. Keean Kamerling (Mount Vernon), 10-6
220 -- Lake Stahlberg (Monticello) dec. Cale Roller (Atlantic), 5-0
285 -- Taven Rich (Maquoketa) pinned Cole Cremeens (Williamsburg), 2:22
Individual results (locals)
120 -- 4. Hunter Connolly (Maquoketa), 7. Marcos Moedano (Louisa-Muscatine), 8. Dalton Snider (Wilton)
126 -- 8. Ivan Martin (Maquoketa)
132 -- 8. Tyler Hansen (Louisa-Muscatine)
138 -- 5. Trey Sulzberger (Wilton)
145 -- 6. Cayden Oestern (Maquoketa), 8. Max McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine)
152 -- 6. Hayden Cavelage (Louisa-Muscatine), 8. Jaycob Thompson (Maquoketa)
170 -- 5. Max Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine)
182 -- Liam Aunan (Maquoketa)
195 -- 3. Lane Stender (Maquoketa)
220 -- 7. Johnny Ragsdale (Maquoketa)
285 -- 4. Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine)
Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational
Team results -- 1. Lisbon 208.5, 2. Solon 203.5, 3. West Liberty 146.5, 4. Center Point-Urbana 112, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 111, 6. Clear Creek-Amana 69.5, 7. Solon JV 63, 8. Iowa Valley 54, 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie 46, 10. North Cedar 43, 11. West Branch 28
Championship matches
106 -- Alex Beaver (West Liberty) dec. Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon), 5-3
113 -- Quincy Happel (Lisbon) dec. Cole Whitehead (Center Point-Urbana), 7-2
120 -- Caleb Fuessley (Center Point-Urbana) pinned Kael Scranton (Clear Creek-Amana), 1:59
126 -- Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) dec. Hayden Taylor (Solon), 3-1
132 -- Cael Happel (Lisbon) major dec. Zeb Gnida (Solon), 21-10
138 -- Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon) tech fall Adam Hansen (Center Point-Urbana), 2:18, 16-0
145 -- Will Esmoil (West Liberty) dec. Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg), 9-4
152 -- Zack Bevans (Solon) dec. Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg), 4-2
160 -- Austin Beaver (West Liberty) pinned Andy Brokaw (Solon), 0:54
170 -- Jax Flynn (Solon) pinned AJ Lenz (West Liberty), 0:25
182 -- Cole Clark (Lisbon) dec. Seamus Poynton (Solon), 3-1
195 -- 1. Tyler Thurston (North Cedar), 2. Adam Bock (Solon)
220 -- 1. Garet Sims (Iowa Valley), 2. Mike Hoyle (Solon)
285 -- Michael Broghammer (Solon) pinned Brant Baltes (Lisbon), 1:49
Individual results (locals)
113 -- 6. Kole Murray (North Cedar)
120 -- 4. Sam Gingerich (West Liberty)
126 -- 6. Brian Collins (West Liberty)
132 -- 4. Talen Dengler (West Liberty)
138 -- 4. Brody Hawtrey (North Cedar)
152 -- 4. Coy Ruess (West Liberty)
195 -- 5. Felipe Molina (West Liberty)
220 -- 3. Kobe Simon (West Liberty), 5. Sabian Mesinas (North Cedar)
285 -- 7. Ramon Martinez (West Liberty)
Bi-State Invitational
Team results -- 1. Fort Dodge 205.5, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 190, 3. New Lenox Providence 168.5, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 168, 5. Moline 153, 6. North Scott 134, 7. Rock Island 115.5, 8. Dixon 100, 9. Normal Community 98.5, 10. Palos Hills Stagg 81, 11. Geneseo 77, 12. Morton 76, 13. O'Fallon 73, 14. Iowa City Liberty 65, 15. Bethalto Civic Memorial 62.5, 16. Calumet City Thornton Fractional North 60.5, 17. Crete-Monee 49, 18. United Township 36, 19. Granite City 17, 20. Chatham Glenwood 0.
Individual results
106 -- Championship -- Charlie Farmer (Mol) dec. Lane Cowell (Ft.D), 6-4. Third place -- Abel Ninan (NC) dec. Peyton Westlin (NS), 6-4. Fifth place -- Anthony Montez (Gen) pinned Hunter Kalous (CRP), 1:42.
113 -- Championship -- Drake Ayala (Ft.D) def. Jake Lindsey (NLP), injury default. Third place -- Austin Kegley (CRP) pinned Kenyon Boyce (TFN), 1:18. Fifth place -- Josh Connor (NS) dec. Manny Limon (RI), 6-5.
120 -- Championship -- Carson Taylor (Ft.D) major dec. Andrew Burkeybile (Mol), 10-2. Third place -- Caleb Tyus (BCM) pinned Luke Henkhaus (Gen), 1:35. Fifth place -- Storhm Jones (GC) pinned Cael Bredar (NS), :55.
126 -- Championship -- Michael Myers (RI) dec. Caine Tyus (BCM), 4-0. Third place -- Brooks Cowell (Ft.D) def. Kole Brower (Mol), forfeit. Fifth place -- Dejhavone Allen (C-M) pinned Kaden Bray (NLP), 1:50.
132 -- Championship -- Domenic Zaccone (PHS) tech fall Victor Guzman (RI), 4:57. Third place -- Conrad Braswell (CRP) dec. Dreyzon Phillips (Ft.D), 11-6. Fifth place -- John Carter Owen (NC) dec. Ross Heimlich (NLP), 5-4.
138 -- Championship -- Sincere Bailey (TFN) dec. Josh Ramos (NLP), 6-5. Third place -- Deven Strief (NS) dec. Drevon Ross (Ft.D), 6-0. Fifth place -- Johnny Washburn (CRP) dec. Joshua Delgadillo (NC), 9-7.
145 -- Championship -- Collin Lewis (NS) major dec. Alex Fulton (O'Fall), 8-0. Third place -- Bryce Christiansen (Dix) major dec. Mustafa Rushdi (PHS), 13-5. Fifth place -- Drew Greenwood (Mor) def. Noah Cunningham, (CRK), forfeit.
152 -- Championship -- Kevin Countryman (NLP) dec. Justis Kruse (CRP), 12-5. Third place -- Jayden Terronez (Mol) pinned Peyton Bechtold (BCM), 1:20. Fifth place -- Brandon Lawver (RI) pinned Gabriel Rivera (NC), 2:18.
160 -- Championship -- D.J. Parker (Mol), pinned Colton LaGrange (CRP), 5:38. Third place -- Drew Snyder (ICL) pinned Raymond Arebalo (C-M), 3:24. Fifth place -- Tristan Parker (Mor) dec. Zachary Campbell (NS), 5-4.
170 -- Championship -- Antonio Tuminello (NLP) pinned Jay Oostendorp (CRK), 2:32. Third place -- Hunter Pate (Dix) dec. Cade Harris (UT), 7-2. Fifth place -- Nick Pearson (CRP) def. Ashton Barker (ICL), forfeit.
182 -- Championship -- Cael Knox (CRK) pinned Logan Andway (CRP), 1:04. Third place -- Austin Lee (Ft.D) pinned Gavin Luze (ICL), 4:29. Fifth place -- Jadon Robinson (NC) def. Clint Schielein (Dix), forfeit.
195 -- Championship -- Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (CRP) pinned Cade Parker (CRK), 1:39. Third place -- Alex Ford (Mor) pinned Finn Brandon (Dix), 1:46. Fifth place -- Dan Green (PHS) dec. Aiden Morgan (RI), 8-1.
220 -- Championship -- Cam Jones (CRK) pinned Tommy Doyle (PHS), 3:13. Third place -- Ryan Boersma (NLP) major dec. Donovan Rogers (RI), 9-0. Fifth place -- Dylan Messer (Dix) def. Terry Thompson (O'Fall), injury default.
285 -- Championship -- Josh Vis (CRK) dec. Billy Blaser (Gen), 3-2. Third place -- Ethan Johnson (NC) dec. Cobie Underwood (Mol), 3-2. Fifth place -- Brady Ernst (NS) pinned Logan Finowski, (Ft.D), 3:10.
Bettendorf Freeman-Castro Midwest Shootout
Team results -- 1. Liberty 313.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 284, 3. Bettendorf 220, 4. Waukee 195.5, 5. Assumption 163.5, 6. Johnston 156, 7. Plainfield East 146.5, 8. Camanche 126, 9. Newton 122.5, 10. Oswego 120.5, 11. Iowa City West 115, 12. Antioch 114, 13. Pleasant Valley 98, 14. Urbandale 68, 15. Burlington 55, 16. Sterling 53, 17. Davenport West 43.
Championship matches
106 -- Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Easton Hilton (Liberty), 3:36.
113 -- Bailey Roybal (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Thurman Christensen (Waukee), 7-2.
120 -- Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) dec. Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West), 10-9.
126 -- Kyle Dutton (Liberty) dec. Dylan Albrecht (Waverly-Shell Rock), 5-2.
132 -- Austin Kolvek (Liberty) dec. Caleb Helgeson (Johnston), 6-4 SV-1.
138 -- D’Anthony Hopkins (Plainfield East) dec. Cody Anderson (Waukee), 7-2.
145 -- Kage Lenger (Liberty) major dec. Logan Adamson (Bettendorf), 15-7.
152 -- Bryson Hervol (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Mason Seifried (Waukee), 5-0.
160 -- Jacob Herrmann (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Baylor Crigger (Camanche), 7-4.
170 -- Greyden Penner (Liberty) dec. Anthony Zach (Waukee), 9-4.
182 -- Kole Kreinbring (Assumption) dec. Will Hoeft (Iowa City West), 9-8.
195 -- Julien Broderson (Assumption) pinned Brayden Wolf (Waverly-Shell Rock), 1:10.
220 -- Seth Adrian (Assumption) dec. Gage Linahon (Newton), 8-7.
285 -- Andrew Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) dec. Griffin Liddle (Bettendorf), 3-2.
Local place winners (third through eighth)
106 -- 3. Dustin Bohren (Bettendorf), 5. Travis Hodges (Davenport West).
113 -- 7. Jacob Faber (Bettendorf), 8. Jack Wruck (Camanche).
120 -- 4. Aiden Evans (Bettendorf), 6. TJ Fitzpatrick (Assumption), 7. Ben Vogel (Camanche).
126 -- 4. Josh Pelzer (Pleasant Valley), 5. Eric Kinkaid (Camanche).
132 -- 3. Jacob Felderman (Assumption), 6. Ryan Cole (Bettendorf), 8. Brennan Kramer (Camanche).
138 -- 3. Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley).
145 -- 6. Adam Laubenthal (Assumption), 8. Wesley Eisenbacher (Davenport West).
152 -- 3. Cade Everson (Camanche), 6. Damian Petersen (Bettendorf).
160 -- 4. Voyen Adamson (Bettendorf); 7. Joe Deckert (Assumption).
170 -- 3. Will Jefferson (Bettendorf), 4. Eric Campie (Camanche).
182 -- 5. Scott Wendel (Pleasant Valley), 6. Alex Blizzard (Bettendorf).
195 -- 3. Kane Schmidt (Bettendorf).
285 -- 5. Evan Kilstrom (Pleasant Valley), 7. Maverick White (Davenport West).
Boys basketball
LATE FRIDAY
Prince of Peace 74, Calamus-Wheatland 64
PRINCE OF PEACE (10-1) -- Payton Schnier 2-5 1-4 5, Kaidion Larson 5-12 12-16 24, Patrick Mulholland 9-12 7-10 28, Nathan Moeller 2-2 4-4 9, Michael Matthew 4-7 0-6 8, Hansi Hudson 0-1 0-0 0, Gage Ruden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-39 24-40 74.
CALAMUS-WHEATLAND (11-2) -- Max Hansen 2-4 0-0 4, Hunter Rickels 7-20 4-4 21, Josh Hein 2-9 3-5 8, Caleb Banoweetz 0-4 0-0 0, Kaden Schnede 1-5 0-0 2, Brant Boeckmann 9-18 2-3 20, Brady Buchmeyer 1-2 0-0 3, Brian Forret 1-2 4-7 6. Totals 23-64 13-19 64.
Prince of Peace;13;14;23;24;--;74
Cal-Wheat;10;15;17;22;--;64
3-point goals -- Prince of Peace 4-9 (Mulholland 3-5, Moeller 1-1, Larson 0-1, Schnier 0-2); Cal-Wheat 5-25 (Rickels 3-10, Hein 1-4, Buchmeyer 1-2, Boeckmann 0-5, Banowetz 0-3, Hansen 0-1). Rebounds -- Prince of Peace 37 (Mather 9, Moeller 8, Larson 8); Cal-Wheat 31 (Boeckmann 7, Rickels 6). Turnovers -- Prince of Peace 24, Cal-Wheat 16. Total fouls -- Prince of Peace 16, Cal-Wheat 26. Fouled out -- Prince of Peace (Moeller); Cal-Wheat (Hein, Banowetz, Schnede).
