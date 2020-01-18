Q-C area high school results for Saturday, Jan. 18

Wrestling
Geneseo Invitational
Teams — 1. Thornton Fractional North 181.5; 2. Geneseo 165.5; 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 161.5; 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 151.5; 5. Plainfield East 141.5; 6. Rock Island 133; 7. Civic Memorial 130.5; 8. Harvard 114.5; 9. Granite City 84.5; 10. Crete-Monee 82.0; 11. Morton 77; 12. Normal Community 61; 13. Rockford Boylan 37.5; 14. United Township 34; 15. Stagg 17
Local individuals only
113 — Championship: Anthony Montez (Geneseo) dec. Manny Limon (Rock Island), 1-0. Semifinals: Montez def. Bryce Fiegel, 4-1; Limon def. Cory Hoyle, 3-2.
120 — Semifinals: Austin Kegley (CR Prairie) major dec. Cade Hornback (Geneseo) 19-6. Wrestlebacks: Hornback pinned Aoci Bernard (Rock Island), 2:59. Fifth place: Bernard won by injury forfeit. Third place: Hornback pinned Esquivel, 1:27.
126 — Semifinals: Luke Henkhaus (Geneseo) dec. Kyle Gant (Rock Island), 4-2. Wrestlebacks: McLeod (CR Kennedy) pinned Gant, 1:39. Fifth place: Stephens (CM) dec. Gant, 13-6. Championship: Jimenez (H) dec. Henkhaus, 3-0.
132 — Semifinals: Victor Guzman (Rock Island) pinned Lovell (H), 5:25. Championship: Tyus (BCM) dec. Guzman, 7-6.
138 — Wrestlebacks: Aime Iraniybuts (Rock Island) dec. Nicewanner (CR Prairie), 11-6; Iraniybuts pinned Pfiffner (CR Kennedy), 1:32; Graff (PE) pinned Iraniybuts, 4:58. Tuggle (Geneseo) pinned Grayer (CM), 1:54; Tuggle pinned DeGreef (M), 3:30; Owen (NC) dec. Tuggle, 7-1. Fifth place: Tuggle dec. Iraniybuts, 6-5.
145 — Semifinals: Washburn (CR Prairie) dec. Bruce Moore (Geneseo), 3-2. Wrestlebacks: Moore dec. Wojcikiewi (BCM), 7-2. Third place: Falck (CR Kennedy) major dec. Moore, 12-2.
152 — Semifinals: Bailey (TFN) pinned Clay DeBaillie (Geneseo), 0:59. Wrestlebacks: Brandon Lawver (Rock Island) pinned Marolf (UT), 0:15; Lawver, pinned Stepanek (CR Prairie), 0:38; DeBaillie dec. Lawver, 12-5. Fifth place: Croce (PE) dec. Lawver, 12-7. Third place: Wickson (RB) dec. DeBaillie, 8-3.
170 — Wrestlebacks: Will McKelvain (Geneseo) dec. Koch (CR Kennedy), 9-6; McKelvain pinned Miranda (BCM), 0:39; McKelvain pinned Green (TFN), 4:30. Third place: Scherer (RB) pinned McKelvain, 1:22.
182 — Semifinals: Arebalo (CM) pinned Marcelano (Rock Island), 4:50. Wrestlebacks: Marcelano dec. Kane Miller (Geneseo), 12-7. Fifth place: Miller dec. Dardovski (S), 6-3. Third place: Marcelano pinned Scott, 4:50.
195 — Semifinals: Stoner (CR Prairie) pinned Eli Allen (Geneseo), 0:45. Wrestlebacks: Allen pinned Brooks (Gran), 0:59. Third place: Allen pinned Reed (TFN), 2:52.
220 — Wrestlebacks: Anthony Teach (UT) pinned Collins (BCM), 0:12; Teach pinned Dawley (CR Prairie), 2:46; Teach pinned Kelly (Gran), 5:32; Brock Parker (Geneseo) pinned Hernandez (H), 0:37; Parker pinned Ogg (NC), 2:29; Gray (M) pinned Parker, 4:49. Fifth place: Kelly pinned Parker, 3:04. Third place: Teach pinned Gray, 3:27.
285 — Semifinals: Vis (CR Kennedy) pinned Rob Stohl (Geneseo), 1:18; Johnson (NC) pinned Simon Wilson (UT), 4:49. Wrestlebacks: Pharoah Gray (Rock Island) pinned Roman (H), 1:19; Gray pinned Jennings (CM), 1:49; Gray dec. Stohl, 7-1; Ladd (PE) dec. Wilson, 6-5. Fifth place: Wilson pinned Stohl, 4:48. Third place: Gray dec. Ladd, 4-3.
Brockman Invite
Teams — 1. Morrison 204; 2. Kewanee 182; 3. Polo 149; 4. Farmington 133; 5. Oregon 95; 6. Eureka 90; 7. Hall/PC 77; 8. Somonauk 67; 9. Harvest Christian 37; 10. Williamsfield 12
106 — 1st place, Brayden Pfeiffer, Eureka, major dec. Lane Halverson, Oregon, 14-5. 3rd place, Jesse Lucas, Hall/PC, pinned Brennon Stanfel, Morrison.
113 — 1st place, Ryan Welgat, Kewanee, pinned Conor Huber, Farmington.
120 — 1st place, Xander Gruszeczka, K, dec. Hayden Davis, K, 9-3. 3rd place, Max Kelly, K, pinned Dimetri Garza, Polo.
126 — 1st place, Colton Linke, M, tech fall Kaden Peterson, K, 22-6.
132 — 1st place, Kadin Rednour, K, maj. dec. Jaxson Hicks, K, 11-0. 3rd place, Logan Baker, M, dec. Cade Knapp, E, 8-2. 5th place, Nicholas Cain, P, maj. dec. Tristan Nolan, K, 8-0.
138 — 1st place, Ryan Kennedy, M, pinned Drew Cook, E, 6-2. 3rd place, Andrew Bucco, F, dec. Garrett Pettit, 5-4.
145 — 1st place, Kayden White, M, pinned Connor Brooker, H/PC. 5th place, Iasiah Nunez, Somonauk, pinned Diego Jackson, K.
152 — 1st place, Kyle Roberts, M, pinned Joey Rowan, S.
160 — 1st place, Marcus McKenna, P, dec. Jack McMahon, Harvest Christian, 12-11. 5th place, Hunter Newman, M, pinned Chase Davis, Williamsfield.
170 — 1st place, Wyatt Queckboerner, P, dec. Michael Hall, K, 8-2. 3rd place, Austin Utt, F, pinned Josh Morris.
182 — 1st place, Adam Glendenning, O, pinned Brenden Stearns, M. 3rd place, Nate Lockett, K, pinned Jacob Johnson, F.
195 — 1st place, Cole Faivre, P, dec. Aaron Wolf, M, 3-1. 3rd place, Tristan Tucker, K, def. Isaac Ferguson, E, by fft.
220 — 1st place, Joel Baer, E, dec. Broc Shymansky, F, 3-2. 3rd place, Daniel Engel, P, pinned Skylar Summy, K.
285 — 1st place, Trevor Simaytis, K, dec. Jason Lopez, M, 2-1.
Boys basketball
Rock Island 54, Lincoln 53 (OT)
LINCOLN (15-2) -- Ewald 2-10 0-0 4 6 5, K. Whiteman 2-9 0-0 3 4 6, Singleton 4-6 0-0 3 3 8, Hullinger 2-6 2-2 4 3 4, Froebe 10-18 6-7 0 5 28, Tungate 0-0 0-0 0 0 0, B. Whiteman 0-0 0-0 4 0 0. Totals 20-49 8-9 18 24 53
ROCK ISLAND (14-3) -- Sigel 1-8 0-2 2 3 3, Nimmers 5-11 3-4 1 3 15, Reese 0-2 2-4 2 3 2, Holtam 7-11 0-1 3 9 14, Gustafson 3-4 1-2 1 5 11, McDuffy 3-7 3-6 1 5 11, Key 0-0 0-2 2 3 0 Metcalf 1-1 0-0 0 1 2, Swift 0-0 0-0 0 0 0. Totals 20-44 9-21 13 36 54
Lincoln;10;10;17;10;5—53
Rock Island;14;12;6;15;6—54
3- point goals -- L 5-25 (K. Whiteman 2-8, Froebe 2-6, Ewald 1-7, Hullinger 0-3, Singleton 0-1), RI 5-21 (Nimmers 2-6, McDuffy 2-4, Sigel 1-8, Reese 0-2, Holtam 0-1). Assists -- L 6 (Singleton 3) RI 10 (Gustafson 4). Steals -- L 5 (Froebe 3), RI 4 (Nimmers 2. Blocks -- L 2 (Froebe 2), RI 4 (Gustafson 2). Turnovers -- L 7, RI 12.
Girls basketball
Geneseo 75, Kewanee 36
KEWANEE — Crabtree 1 0-0 2, Shafer 1 0-0 2, Meyer 2 0-0 6, Duarte 0 1-2 1, Damron 4 1-3 9, Tondreau 2 0-2 6, Sheets 2 1-2 6, Contreras 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 5-11 36.
GENESEO — Ali Rapps 2 0-0 5, Keeli Frerichs 3 0-0 6, Maddi Barickman 2 0-0 4, Abbi Barickman 1 0-0 2, Brenna McGuire 5 1-2 11, Kammie Ludwig 6 2-2 15, Allie Mackey 2 1-2 5, Lili Wiese 0 0-0 0, Faith Henderson 4 3-4 11, Annie Wirth 6 0-0 12, Danielle Beach 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 7-10 75.
Kewanee;8;10;11;7;—;36
Geneseo;24;26;18;7;—;75
3-point goals — K 3 (Meyer 2, Sheets 1), Gen 2 (Rapps 1, Ludwig 1).
Boys bowling
Oregon Regional
Team scores: 1. Freeport 5923; 2. Oregon 5793; 3. Dixon 5638; 4. Sterling 5322; 5. Geneseo 5273; 6. Rochelle 5122; 7. Biggsville West Central 5030; 8. Erie 4805; 9. Rock Island 4775; 10. Abingdon-Avon 4715; 11. Freeport Aquin 4709; 12. Dakota 4066.
Rock Island -- Jordan Whittington 1675-115-160-157-170—769, Andrew Kirby 126-162-125-172-129—714, Gage Kelley 123-169-172-126—590, Austin Muller 158-157-129-163-170-136—913, Kaden Witt 176-148-212-211-198-201—1146, Demetrius Gilkey 116-187-158-182—643.