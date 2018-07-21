Baseball
Iowa state tournament
Class 1A
Friday's scores
Mason City Newman 10, Tri-Center 0 (5 inn.)
Martensdale-St. Marys 3, Council Bluffs St. Albert 2
Saturday's scores
Lisbon 2, Don Bosco 1
North Linn 6, Remsen St. Mary's 3
Class 2A
Monday's games
11 a.m. -- Iowa City Regina (27-7) vs. Treynor (19-13)
1:30 p.m. -- Van Meter (29-8) vs. Alta/Aurelia (20-4)
5 p.m. -- Estherville-Lincoln Central (25-3) vs. Centerville (24-7)
7:30 p.m. -- Wilton (25-5) vs. Denver (18-13)
Class 3A
Tuesday's games
11 a.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-10) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (17-15)
1:30 p.m. -- Sioux City Heelan (31-10) vs. Solon (32-10)
5 p.m. -- Carlisle (33-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (33-7)
7:30 p.m. -- Harlan (31-3) vs. Boone (24-8)
Class 4A
Wednesday's games
11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Valley (27-15) vs. Waukee (29-11)
1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Cedar Rapids Washington (25-17)
5 p.m. -- North Scott (28-10) vs. Western Dubuque (33-9)
7:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (33-6) vs. Marshalltown (20-18)
