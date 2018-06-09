Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines
Saturday's finals
Class 1A
Assumption 8, Sioux City Heelan 0
Class 2A
Lewis Central 1, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Class 3A
Ankeny Centennial 3, Ankeny 2
Assumption 8, Sioux City Heelan 0
Halftime score -- Assumption 5, Heelan 0. Goals -- Molly Gervase from Sully Kelly, 11th minute; Carly King from Gervase, 22nd minute; Livy Lansing, 24th minute; Gervase, 25th minute; Gervase from Lansing, 27th minute; King from Lansing, 43rd minute; Lansing from Annie Argo, 79th minute; Kelly, 80th minute. Shots -- Heelan 5, Assumption 16. Shots on goal -- Heelan 2, Assumption 12. Saves -- Heelan (Mary Kate Fitzsimmons 2; Sam Hawkins 2); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 2, Dani Hauman 0). Offsides -- Heelan 0, Assumption 0. Corner kicks -- Heelan 1, Assumption 3. Fouls -- Heelan 8, Assumption 6. Yellow card -- Assumption (Sophia Kersten).
Team records -- Heelan 13-8 (final); Assumption 18-2 (final)
All-tournament team
Class 1A
Anna Vonderhaar (Assumption), Bridget Poster (Assumption), Brooklin Froehlich (Bishop Heelan), Ashlyn Peck (Bishop Heelan), Greyson Dumont (Iowa City Regina), Allison Wooldridge (Center Point-Urbana), Lauren Gaarde (Iowa City Regina), Alexa Coller (Center Point-Urbana), Grace Mahaney (Bishop Heelan), Carly King (Assumption), Molly Gervase (Assumption)
Captain -- Molly Gervase (Assumption)
Softball
Illinois state tournament
At East Peoria
Class 4A
Saturday's scores
Championship -- Rock Island 2, Plainfield North 1
Third place -- Palatine 2, Elmhurst York 0
Saturday's scores
Metro
Davenport North 4, Fort Madison 2
Dubuque Senior 3, Davenport North 2
Durant 2, North Scott 1
Muscatine 12, Williamsburg 2
Muscatine 9, Fort Madison 0
North Scott 6, Louisa-Muscatine 1
Pleasant Valley 13, Assumption 0 (4 inn.)
Pleasant Valley 8, Dubuque Senior 2
Area
Central DeWitt 5, Marshalltown 3
Central DeWitt 19, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3
Durant 6, Ames 4
Louisa-Muscatine 8, Ames 0
North Cedar 7, Springville 3
North Cedar 4, Central Elkader 2
Wilton 5, New London 3
Wilton 4, Pekin 3
Rock Island 2, Plainfield North 1
Plainfield North;000;000;1;--;1;3;2
Rock Island;000;101;x;--;2;4;1
Greta Thompson and Jenna Dunbar. Ashley Peters and Abbie Bush. WP -- Peters (19-4). LP -- Thompson (23-3). 2B -- Plainfield North, Sam Mallinder. HR -- Plainfield North, Kaelin Callow; Rock Island, Lauryn Stegall. RBI -- Plainfield North, Callow; Rock Island, Stegall.
Final records: Plainfield North 32-6; Rock Island 32-5
Dubuque Senior 3, Davenport North 2
Davenport North;000;002;0;--;2;12;2
Dubuque Senior;010;000;2;--;3;6;2
WP -- Rylee Capesius. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- North, Ivy Wilmington 3, Lexie Carstens 3, Jordan Burch, Morgan Newmyer, Layla Muhammad; Senior, Maddy Reel 3. 2B -- North, Newmyer 2, Wilmington. 3B -- North, Burch. HR -- North, Carstens. RBI -- North, Carstens 2; Senior, Karoline Stratton.
Davenport North 4, Fort Madison 2
Dav. North;001;003;--;4;7;1
Fort Madison;101;000;--;2;8;3
WP -- Cristal Baker. LP -- Cassie Powers. Two or more hits -- North, Rileigh Antle 3, Jordan Burch, Kyleigh Coin; Fort Madison, Sadie Smithburg, Logan Johnson, Vanessa Golowach. RBI -- North, Burch, Antle, Kenzie Tronnes; Fort Madison, Kamryn Bailey 2.
Record: North 4-11
Louisa Muscatine 8, Ames 0
Ames;000;00;--;0;1;0
L-M;203;3x;--;8;9;5
WP -- Isabelle True. LP -- Hill. Two or more hits -- L-M, Kylee Sanders, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeamby. 2B -- L-M, K. Sanders. RBI -- L-M, Katie Koppe 2, H. Sanders, Mckenna Hohenadel, Jeamby.
North Scott 6, Louisa Muscatine 1
L-M;000;001;--;1;5;1
North Scott;000;06x;--;6;5;5
WP -- Drew Lewis. LP -- Hailey Sanders. Two or more hits -- L-M, Maddie Mashek. 2B -- NS, Sam Lee; L-M, Mashek. RBI -- NS, Abby Moeller, Brooke Kilburg, Lee, Anderson, Delaney Kilburg; L-M, Mae Cox.
Durant 2, North Scott 1
Durant;101;000;--;2;7;3
North Scott;001;000;--;1;6;0
WP -- Jenna Lawson. LP -- Ashlyn Shannon. Two or more hits -- Durant, Kamryn Meyer 3, Kira Schult; NS, Delaney Kilburg. 2B -- NS, Rachel Anderson, Kendal Newman. RBI -- Durant, Meyer 2; NS, Newman.
North Scott 13, Washington 1
North Scott;513;22;--;13;16;0
Washington;000;10;--;1;4;0
WP -- Ashlyn Shannon. LP -- Molly Sparks. Two or more hits -- NS, Rachel Anderson 4, Brooke Kilburg 3, Abby Moeller, Shelby Schmidt. 2B -- NS, B. Kilburg, Anderson, Taylor Robertson; Washington, Haylee Wilson. RBI -- NS, Kylee Ewoldt 3, Schmidt 3, B. Kilburg 2, Sam Lee 2, Anderson, Robertson.
North Scott 5, Ames 4
North Scott;230;000;--;5;11;2
Ames;040;000;--;4;6;0
WP -- Drew Lewis. LP -- Macee Buss. Two or more hits -- NS, Brooke Kilburg, Kendal Newman, Delaney Kilburg; Ames, Buss, Ashley Nethers. 2B -- NS, Abby Moeller, Kilburg; Ames, Buss, Hope Morken. 3B -- NS, Kilburg. RBI -- NS, Moeller, B. Kilburg, Sam Lee, Rachel Anderson, Newman.
Pleasant Valley 13, Assumption 0
PV;004;9;--;9;13;1
Assumption;000;0;--;0;4;1
WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- Allie Timmons. Two or more hits -- PV, Alexia Lara 3, Mallory Lafever 3, Carli Spelhaug. 2B -- PV, Bell Luebken, C. Spelhaug, Alexia Lara, Carly Lundry. HR -- PV, E. Spelhaug. RBI -- PV, C. Spelhaug 3, E. Spelhaug 3, Lundry 3, Lara 2, Luebken, Lafever.
Pleasant Valley 8, Dubuque Senior 2
PV;112;031;--;8;11;1
Senior;020;000;--;2;5;3
WP -- Alexia Lara. LP -- Moyer. Two or more hits -- PV, Emily Wood 3, Ellie Spelhaug, Lara, Sophia Lindquist; Senior, Schaeler 2. 2B -- PV, Carli Spelhaug, E. Spelhaug, Lindquist. 3B -- PV, Wood. RBI -- PV, E. Spelhaug 3, Lindquist, Carly Lundry; DS, Schaeler 2.
Baseball
Saturday's scores
Metro
Assumption 14, Carroll Kuemper 1
Bettendorf 10, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Bettendorf 6, Algona 5
Davenport Central 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Dowling Catholic 5, Assumption 4
Davenport Central 15, Waterloo East 0
Central;101;2(11);--;15;12;1
Waterloo East;000;00;--;0;0;3
WP -- Anthony McKee. LP -- Jaxson Bentley. Two or more hits -- Will Kranz, Zach Wirt, Nick Fleming 3. 2B -- Kranz, Fleming. 3B -- Josh Hann, Fleming. RBI -- Hann 2, Kranz 2, Wirt, Fleming 3, Connor Bedell, Adin Delarosa 2, Elijah Mitchell 2, David Canfield.
Davenport Central 3, Waverly Shell Rock 0
Central;101;100;--;3;4;0
WSR;000;000;--;0;4;0
WP -- Anthony Smith. LP -- Payton Leonard. Two or more hits -- WSR, Leonard. 2B -- Central, Brendan Gogulich, Josh Hann; WSR, Leonard. RBI -- Central, Zach Wirt.
Record: Central 11-4 (4-2 MAC)
Dowling Catholic 5, Assumption 4
Assumption;000;031;0;--;4;9;4
WDM Dowling;005;000;x;--;5;6;2
WP -- Mason Steenblock. LP -- Jayson Willers. Two or more hits -- Dowling, Charlie Johnson; Assumption, Jayce Levy, Seth Adrian. 2B -- Dowling, Johnson; Assumption, Adam Quested, Ryan Wohlers. HR -- Assumption, Adrian. RBI -- Dowling, Connor Erps, Hunter Simpson; Assumption, Wohlers 2, Levy, Adrian.
Assumption 14, Kuemper Catholic 1
Assumption;414;005;--;14;9;9
Kuempef;000;010;--;1;5;0
WP -- Adam Quested. LP -- Dawson McDermott. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla, Daniel Powers, Jeremy McIntosh. 2B -- Assumption, Jayce Levy, McIntosh, Powers. RBI -- Assumption, McIntosh 3, Powers 2, Quested 2, Levy, Seth Adrian.
