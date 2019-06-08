Girls soccer
Iowa state tournament
At Cownie Soccer Complex, Des Moines
Saturday's scores
Class 1A
Assumption 1, North Polk 0
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 1 (OT)
Class 3A
Ankeny 1, Waukee 0
Halftime -- Assumption 0, North Polk 0. Goals -- Livy Lansing (assisted by Sully Kelly), 53rd minute. Shots -- North Polk 6, Assumption 16. Saves -- North Polk (Sydney Anderson 8); Assumption (Anna Vonderhaar 6). Offsides -- North Polk 0, Assumption 1. Corner kicks -- North Polk 6, Assumption 6. Fouls -- North Polk 7, Assumption 5.
Records: North Polk 17-5 (final); Assumption 20-1 (final)
Class 1A all-tournament team
Jade Jackson, Assumption; Katryn Halterman, North Polk; Alexa Coller, Center Point-Urbana; Lauren Dufoe, Center Point-Urbana; Katie Currens, Gilbert; Eva Steckelberg, Gilbert; Anna Vonderhaar, Assumption; Sydney Anderson, North Polk; Livy Lansing, Assumption; Katie Berglund, North Polk; Carly King, Assumption (captain)
Softball
Saturday's scores
Denny Johnson Classic
Louisa-Muscatine 8, North Linn 0
Louisa-Muscatine 9, Ames 0
Durant 12, Ames 0 (3 inn.)
Durant 2, North Scott 1 (8 inn.)
Davenport West Invitational
Assumption 7, Muscatine 4
Assumption 11, Davenport West 2
Davenport North 7, Williamsburg 3
Davenport West 6, Davenport North 3 (8 inn)
Muscatine 10, Williamsburg 0
MAC
Pleasant Valley 4, Southeast Polk 2
Area
Anamosa 6, Maquoketa 2
Calamus-Wheatland 18, Midland 5
Camanche 14, Midland 0
Camanche 12, Northeast 1
Camanche 5, Highland 3
Central DeWitt 7, Marshalltown 2
Central DeWitt 13, Gilbert 3
Clear Creek Amana 6, Wilton 4
Easton Valley 11, Midland 6
North Cedar 13, Central Elkader 0
Northeast 16, Bellevue 2
Northeast 13, Highland 1
Springville 6, North Cedar 4
West Liberty 10, Dyersville Beckman 1
West Liberty 5, Maquoketa 1
West Liberty 7, Anamosa 5 (9 inn.)
Wilton 14, New London 0 (6 inn.)
Davenport West 6, Davenport North 3 (8)
West;100;001;04;--;6;7;2
North;001;001;01;--;3;8;3
WP -- Erica Ralfs. LP -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- West, Erica Ralfs, Kaitlyn Powell; North, Molly Freeman, Layla Muhammad, Hannah Healey. 2B -- West, Emma Lee; North, Layla Muhammad. RBI -- West, Kaitlyn Powell 2; North, Yanna Roberts, Layla Muhammad
Davenport North 7, Williamsburg 3
Williamsburg;012;000;0;--;3;9;1
North;103;102;x;--;7;12;0
Molly Freeman, Morgan Newmyer (5). Jayden Kennebeck. WP -- Molly Freeman. LP -- Jayden Kennebeck. Save -- Morgan Newmyer. Two or more hits -- Williamsburg, Mackenzie O'Neil; North, Yanna Roberts, Ivy Wilmington 3, Molly Freeman 3. 2B -- Williamsburg, Carly Campbell, Breanna Nail; North, Ivy Wilmington. RBI -- Williamsburg, Jill Holub, Mackenzie O'Neil; North, Ivy Wilmington 2, Molly Freeman 2, Layla Muhammad, Jordan Burch,
Northeast 16, Bellevue 2
Bellevue;011;--;2;4;0
Northeast;5(11)x;--;16;10;0
Alyssa Pessman. Alyssa Manders, Taylor Deppe (2), Cheyanne Merrick (2). WP -- Pessman. LP -- Manders. Two or more hits -- Bellevue, Rylie Pickett; Northeast, Alexis Ehlers, Audrey Morris, Valerie Spooner. 2B -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt, Bree Mangelsen, Claire Abbott, Valerie Spooner. RBI -- Bellevue, Kayla Bruggenwirth, Adyson Nemmers; Northeast, Abby Boyer 3, Valerie Spooner 3, Bree Mangelsen 2, Alexis Ehlers 2, Claire Abbott 2, Neveah Hildebrandt, Audrey Morris
Northeast 13, Highland 1
Northeast;850;0;--;13;11;0
Highland;001;x;--;1;3;0
Alexis Ehlers. Grace Batcheller, Shalyn Kirk (2). WP -- Ehlers. LP -- Batcheller. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Valerie Spooner, Audrey Morris, Claire Abbott. HR -- Northeast, Neveah Hildebrandt. RBI -- Northeast, Claire Abbott 4, Neveah Hildebrandt 2, Alexis Ehlers, Makenna McDonald, Valerie Spooner; Highland, Abbie Miller
Camanche 12, Northeast 1
Camanche;034;002;3;--;12;19;0
Northeast;000;001;0;--;1;6;1
Abby Stock. Kayelee Hansen, Danica Eberhart (4). WP -- Stock. LP -- Hansen. Two or more hits -- Camanche, Abby Stock 4, Jamie Robertson 3, Allison Kenneavy, Camaryn Carstensen, Lauren Snyder, Madi Parson, Tarah Wehde; Northeast, Audrey Morris. 2B -- Camanche, Lauren Snyder, Camaryn Carstensen, Jamie Robertson; Northeast, Audrey Morris, Bree Mangelsen, Alexis Ehlers. 3B -- Northeast, Valerie Spooner. HR -- Camanche, Abby Stock, Madi Parson. RBI -- Camanche, Madi Parson 4, Abby Stock 3, Jamie Robertson 2, Allison Kenneavy 2, Tarah Wehde; Northeast, Audrey Morris
West Liberty 7, Anamosa 5
West Liberty;120;200;002;--;7;13;4
Anamosa;000;000;500;--;5;9;2
Isabelle True. Minger, Scofield. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman 3, Macy Akers, Sailor Hall, Isabel Morrison; Anamosa, Kirby, Lubben. 2B -- West Liberty, Finley Hall. 3B -- West Liberty, Haylee Lehman. HR -- West Liberty, Isabelle True. RBI -- West Liberty, Isabelle True 3, Macy Akers, Haylee Lehman, Sailor Hall, Brittney Harned; Anamosa Watters, Lubben, Kirby, Frater
West Liberty 5, Maquoketa 1
Maquoketa;010;00;--;1;3;2
West Liberty;104;0x;--;5;6;2
Sailor Hall, Janey Gingerich (5). Wiebenga. HR -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall. RBI -- West Liberty, Sailor Hall 3, Macy Akers
West Liberty 10, Dyersville Beckman 1
West Liberty;031;600;0;--;10;11;1
Dyersville Beckman;000;100;x;--;1;2;3
Janey Gingerich, Brooklyn Buysse (4). Syd Steffen. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Finley Hall, Isabel Morrison, Austyn Crees, Haylee Lehman. 2B -- West Liberty, Isabel Morrison, Austyn Crees; Dyersville Beckman, McDermott. 3B -- West Liberty, Finley Hall. RBI -- West Liberty, Isabel Morrison 2, Isabelle True, Finley Hall, Brittney Harned, Austyn Crees, Macy Akers, Haylee Lehman; Dyersville Beckman, McDermott
Louisa-Muscatine 8, North Linn 0
Louisa-Muscatine;000;350;0;--;8;8;0
North Linn;000;000;x;--;0;1;4
WP -- Hailey Sanders. LP -- Flanagan. Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders, Mallory Hohenadel. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, McKenna Hohenadel, Hailey Sanders, Kylee Sanders. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Mckenna Hohenadel 3, Mallory Hohenadel 2, Kylee Sanders, Brynn Jeamby
Louisa-Muscatine 9, Ames 0
Ames;000;000;--;0;1;2
Louisa-Muscatine;302;112;--;9;12;1
WP -- Kylee Sanders. LP -- Buss. Two or more hits -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders 3, Maddie Mashek, Katie Koppe. 2B -- Louisa-Muscatine, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey. RBI -- Louisa-Muscatine, Maddie Mashek 2, Hailey Sanders, Brynn Jeambey, Katie Koppe, Mallory Mashek, Mallory Hohenadel
Friday result
Alburnett 11-6, Bellevue Marquette 4-7
Game 1
Alburnett;500;050;1;--;11;17;1
Bellevue Marquette;012;010;0;--;4;5;5
Hailey Carolan. Grace Tath, Sunny North (7). Two or more hits -- Alburnett, Sydney Cook 3, Mckenna Parker 3, Abby Haft, Kylie Volesky, Madison Osborn; Bellevue Marquette, Grace Tath, Sunny North. 2B -- Alburnett, Sydney Franklin, Mckenna Parker; Bellevue Marquette, Sunny North, Grace Tath. HR -- Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer. RBI -- Alburnett, Abby Heft 3, Sydney Franklin, Sydney Cook, Kylie Volesky Taylor Rock, Mckenna Parker; Bellevue Marquette, Holly Kremer, Grace Tath, Sunny North
Game 2
Alburnett;120;000;30;--;6;9;2
Bellevue Marquette;400;200;01;--;7;8;3
Sunny North, Grace Tath (7). Madison Graubard, Hailey Carolan (8).Two or more hits -- Alburnett, Madison Osborn 3; Bellevue Marquette, Emma Callaghan, Kaylee Koos. 2B -- Alburnett, Madison Osborn; Bellevue Marquette, Halle Kilburg. RBI -- Alburnett, Madison Osborn 2; Bellevue Marquette, Beatrice Kemp 2, Kaylee Koos 2, Holly Kremer, Grace Tath
Baseball
Saturday's scores
Metro
Assumption 2, Mason City Newman 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 12, Assumption 1
Davenport Central 20, Lake Mills 6
Davenport North 10, Davis County 0
Davenport North 13, Burlington 3
Area
Calamus-Wheatland 10, North Cedar 0 (6 inn)
Calamus-Wheatland 18, Camanche 3
Camanche 6, Midland 5
Midland 2, North Cedar 1
Davenport North 10, Davis County 0
Davis County;000;000;--;0;4;2
Davenport North;104;202;--;10;8;0
WP -- Hunter Merrill. LP -- Hale. Two or more hits -- North, Jack West. 2B -- North, Cody Depardo, Brian Verdon, Blake Stoughton and Blake Gaskey. HR -- North, West 2. RBIs -- North, West 2, Stoughton 2, Gaskey, Alex Glover, Nate Williams, Lucas Gross.
Davenport North 13, Burlington 3
Burlington;010;011;--;3;6;2
Davenport North;310;027;--;13;17;0
WP -- Blake Gaskey. LP -- Parks. Two or more hits -- North, Cody Depardo 3, Trevor Collins 3, Justin Saskowski 3, Gaskey 3, Jack West. 2B -- North, Depardo, Collins, West, Saskowski. HR -- Burlington, Powers. RBIs -- Burlington, Dengler, Powers; North, Saskowski 3, Donovan Weaver 2, West 2, Depardo, Gaskey, Stoughton.
Records: Davenport North 7-5, Burlington 4-8
Assumption 2, Mason City Newman 1
Mason City Newman;000;001;0;--;1;4;0
Assumption;000;000;2;--;2;5;0
Adam Metivier, Nicholas Burkhart (7). Doug Taylor, Merritt McCardle (6). WP -- Burkhart. LP -- McCardle. Two or more hits -- Assumption, Adam Metivier. 3B -- Assumption, Nick Gottilla. RBI -- Mason City Newman, Kyle Armour; Assumption, Seth Adrian
Cedar Rapids Xavier 12, Assumption 1
Xavier;203;700;--;12;10;0
Assumption;100;00x;--;1;5;3
Braden Albert. Seth Adrian, Alex Heckroth (4), Zach Wemhoff (4). WP -- Albert. LP -- Adrian. Two or more hits -- Xavier, Patrick McGinn, Kyle Moeder, Nare Skala. 2B -- Xavier, Nick Banowetz, Kyle Moeder; Assumption, Jayson Willers. HR -- Xavier, Garrett Ries. RBI -- Xavier, Nick Banowetz 2, Kyle Moeder 2, Garrett Ries 2, Bryson Bastian 2, Patrick McGinn, Nare Skala, Quinn Schulte, Isaac Ball; Assumption, Jayson Willers
Friday result
Alburnett 12-16, Bellevue Marquette 7-2
Game 1
Alburnett;323;002;2;--;12;14;1
Bellevue Marquette;420;001;0;--;7;11;4
WP -- Sam Fulk. LP -- Christian Prull. Two or more hits -- Alburnett, Coves 3, Stallman, Parker, Stallman Rose; Bellevue Marquette, Aza Berthel 3, Joe Anderson, Ethan Pfiffner, Brady Templeton, Danny Koos. 2B -- Alburnett, Stallman, Coves; Bellevue Marquette, Anderson. HR -- Bellevue Marquette, Koos
Game 2
Alburnett;1(10)0;05;--;16;12;1
Bellevue Marquette;011;00;--;2;5;2
WP -- Evans. LP -- Brady Templeton. Two or more hits -- Alburnett, Stallman, Parker, Neighbor; Bellevue Marquette, Brady Templeton. 2B -- Alburnett, Parker. HR -- Alburnett, Soukup, Neighbor
