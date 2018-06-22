Softball
Metro results
Assumption 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 5
Pleasant Valley 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Pleasant Valley 4, Waverly Shellrock 0
Pleasant Valley 12, Alburnet 0
Davenport West 5, Dubuque Hempstead 1
Iowa City West 6, Davenport West 5
Area results
Camanche 5, West Liberty 1
Camanche 7, West Burlington 2
Carlisle 8, Central DeWitt 2
Durant 8, Northeast 2
Louisa-Muscatine 2, Muscatine 1
Muscatine 11, Cedar Rapids Washington 1
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10, Louisa-Muscatine 5
West Liberty 8, West Burlington 7
Dubuque Wahlert 15, Bellevue Marquette 13
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Bellevue Marquette 0
Pleasant Valley;001;000;0;--;1;3;0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- Kenney. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Emily Wood.
Pleasant Valley 4, Waverly Shellrock 0
Waverly Shellrock;000;000;0;--;0;1;2
Pleasant Valley;200;101;0;--;4;7;0
WP -- Alexia Lara. LP -- Santu. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Emily Wood, Ellie Spelhaug. 3B -- Pleasant Valley, Wood. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug, Lara.
Pleasant Valley 12, Alburnet 0
Alburnet;000;--;0;2;3
Pleasant Valley;525;--;12;11;0
WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- S. Cook. Two or more hits -- Alburnet, Volesky; Pleasant Valley, Emily Wood 3, Ellie Spelhaug 3, Carli Spelhaug. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Belle Luebken. 3B -- Pleasant Valley, Wood. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug, Alexia Lara. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Wood 2, Lara 2, Luebken, Peggy Klingler, Carli Spelhaug.
Records -- Pleasant Valley 22-6, 12-2
West Liberty 8, West Burlington 7
West Liberty;101;411;--;8;11;4
West Burlington;001;042;--;7;8;1
West Liberty stats only
Two or more hits -- Haylee Lehman 3, Macy Akers, Breana Thurness, Isabel Morrison. 2B -- Morrison, Lehman. RBI -- Haylee Lehman 2, Akers 2, Brittney Harned 2, Austyn Crees, Morrison.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 10, Louisa Muscatine 5
Cedar Rapids Prairie;210;610;--;10;11;0
Louisa Muscatine;201;11X;--;5;7;1
WP -- Robinson. Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Bla 3, Lewis, Snyder; Louisa Muscatine, Katie Hearn. 2B -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Snyder, Akers, Jones; Louisa Muscatine, Hailey Sanders. RBI -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Snyder 3, Akers 2, Bla 2, Lewis; Louisa Muscatine, Katie Koppe, Isabelle True, H. Sanders, Mae Cox.
Louisa Muscatine 2, Muscatine 1
Muscatine;100;000;0;--;1;4;0
Louisa Muscatine;100;100;X;--;2;7;1
WP -- Hailey Sanders. Two or more hits -- Louisa Muscatine, Katie Hearn. 2B -- Muscatine, C. Nelson; Louisa Muscatine, Mallory Hohenadel, Katie Koppe. RBI -- Louisa Muscatine, Isabelle True, Hohenadel.
IGHSAU regional pairings
4A Region 6
First round
Keokuk at Fort Madison, 7 p.m., July 5
Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m., July 5
Semifinals
Fort Madison-Keokuk winner at North Scott, 7 p.m. July 7
Central DeWitt-Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m. July 7
4A Region 7
First round
Maquoketa at Dubuque Wahlert, 5:30 p.m. July 5
Clinton at Marion, 7 p.m. July 5
Semifinals
Dubuque Wahlert-Maquoketa winner at Independence, 7 p.m. July 7
Marion-Clinton winner at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m. July 7
5A Region 7
First round
Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m. July 5
Semifinals
Dubuque Senior-Iowa City West winner at Dubuque Hempstead, 5:30 p.m. July 7
Davenport West at Muscatine, 7 p.m. July 7
5A Region 8
First round
Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m. July 5
Semifinals
Davenport North-Davenport Central winner at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m. July 7
Bettendorf at Burlington, 7 p.m. July 7
Baseball
Metro results
Pleasant Valley 4, Gilbert 2
Johnston 4, Pleasant Valley 1
Ankeny 13, Bettendorf 1
Dowling Catholic 6, Davenport Central 0
Davenport Central 14, Western Dubuque 1
Knoxville 7, Davenport North 3
Area results
Camanche 6, Clinton 4
Wapello 13, Winfield-Mt. Union 2 (5 innings)
West Liberty 10, Winfield-Mt. Union 0 (5 innings)
West Liberty 13, Wapello 0 (5 innings)
Northeast 5, Clayton Ridge 1
North Linn 7, Northeast 1
Northeast 5, Clayton Ridge 1
Northeast;000;401;0;--;5;3;0
Clayton Ridge;000;000;1;--;1;3;3
WP -- Cade Hughes. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Ty Cain. 2B -- Northeast, Cain. 3B -- Northeast, Tristen Daniels. RBI -- Northeast, Cain 3, Travis Luett.
North Linn 7, Northeast 1
Northeast;000;100;0;--;1;7;1
North Linn;200;014;X;--;7;10;0
LP -- Dakota Stevenson. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Logan Stevenson, Cade Hughes; North Linn, Jake Hilmer 3, Sean Boardman. 2B -- North Linn, Sean Boardman, Jake Hilmer, Ryan Miller, Blake McGraw. RBI -- Northeast, Ty Cain; North Linn, Miller, J. Hilmer, Boardman.
Wapello 13, Winfield Mount Union 2
Wapello;150;160;--;13;12;0
Winfield Mount Union;010;01X;--;2;3;3
WP -- Brenton Ross. LP -- Jacob Ford. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Trace Howard 4, Kolby Huxley, Logan Belzer. 2B -- Wapello, Howard; Winfield Mount Union, Mitchell Niebuhr. 3B -- Wapello, Howard. RBI -- Wapello, Howard 3, Sam Short 3, Kolby Huxley 3, Logan Belzer 2; Winfield Mount Union, Niebuhr.
West Liberty 10, Winfield Mount Union 0
Winfield Mount Union;000;00;--;0;3;0
West Liberty;600;4X;--;10;8;2
WP -- Caleb Wulf. LP -- Nathan Crow. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Bryce Esmoil, Talen Dengler. 2B -- West Liberty, Dengler, B. Esmoil. RBI -- West Liberty, Dengler 3, Justis Dengler 2, Will Esmoil, Bryce Esmoil, Jackson Gingerich, Lake Newton, Caleb Wulf.
West Liberty 13, Wapello 0
West Liberty;074;200;--;13;10;1
Wapello;000;00X;--;0;2;3
WP -- AJ Lenz. LP -- Sam Short. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Justis Dengler, Kobe Simon, Michael Hartman. RBI -- West Liberty, Dengler 3, Bryce Esmoil 3, Kobe Simon 2, Lenz, Jackson Gingerich, Michael Hartman, Wulf.
Davenport Central 14, Western Dubuque 1
Central;000;700;7;--;14;14;1
Western Dubuque;000;100;0;--;1;3;2
WP -- Caleb Evans. LP -- Ben Plaine. Two or more hits -- Central, Nick Fleming 3, Adin Delarosa 3, Spencer Darland 3, Connor Bedell. 2B -- Central, Fleming, Delarosa. 3B -- Central, Darland. RBI -- Central, Fleming 3, Zach Wirt 3, Delarosa 2, Darland 2, Elijah Mitchell 2, Nick Kranz, Brendan Gogluich; Western Dubuque, Kyle Lehmann.
Dowling 6, Davenport Central 0
Dowling;012;002;1;--;6;12;0
Central;000;000;0;--;0;5;2
WP -- Nathan Steenblock. LP -- Eddie Vancamp. Two or more hits -- Dowling, Zach Roering 3, Hunter Simpson, Adam Brauch, Carter Baumler, Charley Johnson. 2B -- Dowling, Brauch. RBI -- Dowling, Sam McMurray 2, Baumler, Johnson 2, Roering.
Records -- Central 17-7
Johnston 4, Pleasant Valley 1
Johnston;001;003;0;--;4;9;0
Pleasant Valley;000;100;0;--;1;3;1
WP -- Heisterkamp. LP -- Stoddard. Two or more hits -- Johnston, Beasley, Sinnett 3; Pleasant Valley, Crawford. 2B -- Johnston, Beasley; Pleasant Valley, Crawford. RBI -- Johnston, Nord, Moss, Sinnett; Pleasant Valley, Crawford.
Pleasant Valley 4, Gilbert 2
Pleasant Valley;001;021;0;--;4;9;0
Gilbert;101;000;0;--;2;6;1
WP -- Christophersen. LP -- Howard. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Slavens, Crocker, Hoskins; Gilbert, Chasey 4. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Slavens 2; Gilbert, Chasey 2. 3B -- Gilbert, Chasey. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Young, Crawford, Hoskins; Gilbert, Hart.
Records -- Pleasant Valley 15-11
Late Friday
Washington 8, Louisa Muscatine 4
Washington;100;011;50;--;8;12;0
Louisa Muscatine;011;010;1X;--;4;5;0
Louisa Muscatine stats only
Two or more hits -- Chase Kruse. RBI -- Mason Mcculley 2, Alex Yerington.
Boys basketball
Justin Sharp Shootout
Saturday’s results
(in bracket order)
Winners' bracket
G39: Bettendorf 62, Rock Island 46
G40: Iowa City West 54, Moline 53
G43: North Scott 62, Assumption 26
G44: Waukee 53, DeKalb 31
G53: Bettendorf 60, Iowa City West 55
G54: North Scott 49, Waukee 40
G55: Assumption 51, Rock Island 42*
G56: DeKalb 39, Moline 32*
G66: Moline 46, Assumption 37*
G67: DeKalb 39, Rock Island 34*
G63: Waukee 70, Iowa City West 52 (3rd)
G64: North Scott 53, Bettendorf 40 (title game)
Losers' bracket
G29: Rock Falls 48, IVC 33
G30: United Township Orange 57, Sherrard 49
G31: East Peoria 42, Kewanee 41
G32: Sterling Newman 46, Camanche 38
G33: Rockford Guilford 38, Rockridge 27
G34: Davenport North 50, Verona Area 43
G41: Rock Falls 33, United Township Orange 27
G42: IVC 51, Sherrard 31
G46: Sterling Newman 53, East Peoria 46
G47: Kewanee vs. Camanche, DNP
G52: Davenport North 64, Rockford Guilford 51 (consolation champ)
G45: Verona Area 46, Rockridge 36
G35: Linn-Mar 73, Maquoketa 59
G36: Pleasant Valley 38, Davenport Cenrtral 37
G37: Cedar Rapids Washington 65, Galesburg 34
G38: United Township Black 34, Sterling 21
G48: Pleasant Valley 48, Linn-Mar 40
G49: United Township Black 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 57
G50: Maquoketa 59, Davenport Central 48
G51: Galesburg 54, Sterling 43
G60: Linn-Mar 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 51
G57: Pleasant Valley 42, United Township Black 36
G58: Maquoketa 51, Galesburg 37
G59: Davenport Central 63, Sterling 49
*Note: Rock Island head coach Thom Sigel and Moline head coach Sean Taylor agreed to make the winners consolation games a round robin format.
