Softball

Metro results

Assumption 9, Cedar Rapids Prairie 5

Pleasant Valley 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Pleasant Valley 4, Waverly Shellrock 0

Pleasant Valley 12, Alburnet 0

Davenport West 5, Dubuque Hempstead 1

Iowa City West 6, Davenport West 5

Area results

Camanche 5, West Liberty 1

Camanche 7, West Burlington 2

Carlisle 8, Central DeWitt 2

Durant 8, Northeast 2

Louisa-Muscatine 2, Muscatine 1

Muscatine 11, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10, Louisa-Muscatine 5

West Liberty 8, West Burlington 7

Dubuque Wahlert 15, Bellevue Marquette 13

Dubuque Wahlert 5, Bellevue Marquette 0

Pleasant Valley 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Pleasant Valley;001;000;0;--;1;3;0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy;000;000;0;--;0;1;0

WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- Kenney. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Emily Wood. 

Pleasant Valley 4, Waverly Shellrock 0

Waverly Shellrock;000;000;0;--;0;1;2

Pleasant Valley;200;101;0;--;4;7;0

WP -- Alexia Lara. LP -- Santu. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Emily Wood, Ellie Spelhaug. 3B -- Pleasant Valley, Wood. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug, Lara.

Pleasant Valley 12, Alburnet 0

Alburnet;000;--;0;2;3

Pleasant Valley;525;--;12;11;0

WP -- Ellie Spelhaug. LP -- S. Cook. Two or more hits -- Alburnet, Volesky; Pleasant Valley, Emily Wood 3, Ellie Spelhaug 3, Carli Spelhaug. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Belle Luebken. 3B -- Pleasant Valley, Wood. HR -- Pleasant Valley, Carli Spelhaug, Alexia Lara. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Wood 2, Lara 2, Luebken, Peggy Klingler, Carli Spelhaug.

Records -- Pleasant Valley 22-6, 12-2

West Liberty 8, West Burlington 7

West Liberty;101;411;--;8;11;4

West Burlington;001;042;--;7;8;1

West Liberty stats only

Two or more hits -- Haylee Lehman 3, Macy Akers, Breana Thurness, Isabel Morrison. 2B -- Morrison, Lehman. RBI -- Haylee Lehman 2, Akers 2, Brittney Harned 2, Austyn Crees, Morrison. 

Cedar Rapids Prairie 10, Louisa Muscatine 5

Cedar Rapids Prairie;210;610;--;10;11;0

Louisa Muscatine;201;11X;--;5;7;1

WP -- Robinson. Two or more hits -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Bla 3, Lewis, Snyder; Louisa Muscatine, Katie Hearn. 2B -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Snyder, Akers, Jones; Louisa Muscatine, Hailey Sanders. RBI -- Cedar Rapids Prairie, Snyder 3, Akers 2, Bla 2, Lewis; Louisa Muscatine, Katie Koppe, Isabelle True, H. Sanders, Mae Cox. 

Louisa Muscatine 2, Muscatine 1

Muscatine;100;000;0;--;1;4;0

Louisa Muscatine;100;100;X;--;2;7;1

WP -- Hailey Sanders. Two or more hits -- Louisa Muscatine, Katie Hearn. 2B -- Muscatine, C. Nelson; Louisa Muscatine, Mallory Hohenadel, Katie Koppe. RBI -- Louisa Muscatine, Isabelle True, Hohenadel. 

IGHSAU regional pairings

4A Region 6

First round

Keokuk at Fort Madison, 7 p.m., July 5

Iowa City Liberty at Central DeWitt, 7 p.m., July 5

Semifinals

Fort Madison-Keokuk winner at North Scott, 7 p.m. July 7

Central DeWitt-Iowa City Liberty winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m. July 7

4A Region 7

First round

Maquoketa at Dubuque Wahlert, 5:30 p.m. July 5

Clinton at Marion, 7 p.m. July 5

Semifinals

Dubuque Wahlert-Maquoketa winner at Independence, 7 p.m. July 7

Marion-Clinton winner at Western Dubuque, 7 p.m. July 7

5A Region 7

First round

Iowa City West at Dubuque Senior, 7 p.m. July 5

Semifinals

Dubuque Senior-Iowa City West winner at Dubuque Hempstead, 5:30 p.m. July 7

Davenport West at Muscatine, 7 p.m. July 7

5A Region 8

First round

Davenport Central at Davenport North, 7 p.m. July 5

Semifinals

Davenport North-Davenport Central winner at Pleasant Valley, 7 p.m. July 7

Bettendorf at Burlington, 7 p.m. July 7

Baseball

Metro results

Pleasant Valley 4, Gilbert 2

Johnston 4, Pleasant Valley 1

Ankeny 13, Bettendorf 1

Dowling Catholic 6, Davenport Central 0

Davenport Central 14, Western Dubuque 1

Knoxville 7, Davenport North 3

Area results

Camanche 6, Clinton 4

Wapello 13, Winfield-Mt. Union 2 (5 innings)

West Liberty 10, Winfield-Mt. Union 0 (5 innings)

West Liberty 13, Wapello 0 (5 innings)

Northeast 5, Clayton Ridge 1

North Linn 7, Northeast 1

Northeast 5, Clayton Ridge 1

Northeast;000;401;0;--;5;3;0

Clayton Ridge;000;000;1;--;1;3;3

WP -- Cade Hughes. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Ty Cain. 2B -- Northeast, Cain. 3B -- Northeast, Tristen Daniels. RBI -- Northeast, Cain 3, Travis Luett.

North Linn 7, Northeast 1

Northeast;000;100;0;--;1;7;1

North Linn;200;014;X;--;7;10;0

LP -- Dakota Stevenson. Two or more hits -- Northeast, Logan Stevenson, Cade Hughes; North Linn, Jake Hilmer 3, Sean Boardman. 2B -- North Linn, Sean Boardman, Jake Hilmer, Ryan Miller, Blake McGraw. RBI -- Northeast, Ty Cain; North Linn, Miller, J. Hilmer, Boardman.

Wapello 13, Winfield Mount Union 2

Wapello;150;160;--;13;12;0

Winfield Mount Union;010;01X;--;2;3;3

WP -- Brenton Ross. LP -- Jacob Ford. Two or more hits -- Wapello, Trace Howard 4, Kolby Huxley, Logan Belzer. 2B -- Wapello, Howard; Winfield Mount Union, Mitchell Niebuhr. 3B -- Wapello, Howard. RBI -- Wapello, Howard 3, Sam Short 3, Kolby Huxley 3, Logan Belzer 2; Winfield Mount Union, Niebuhr. 

West Liberty 10, Winfield Mount Union 0

Winfield Mount Union;000;00;--;0;3;0

West Liberty;600;4X;--;10;8;2

WP -- Caleb Wulf. LP -- Nathan Crow. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Bryce Esmoil, Talen Dengler. 2B -- West Liberty, Dengler, B. Esmoil. RBI -- West Liberty, Dengler 3, Justis Dengler 2, Will Esmoil, Bryce Esmoil, Jackson Gingerich, Lake Newton, Caleb Wulf. 

West Liberty 13, Wapello 0

West Liberty;074;200;--;13;10;1

Wapello;000;00X;--;0;2;3

WP -- AJ Lenz. LP -- Sam Short. Two or more hits -- West Liberty, Justis Dengler, Kobe Simon, Michael Hartman. RBI -- West Liberty, Dengler 3, Bryce Esmoil 3, Kobe Simon 2, Lenz, Jackson Gingerich, Michael Hartman, Wulf.

Davenport Central 14, Western Dubuque 1

Central;000;700;7;--;14;14;1

Western Dubuque;000;100;0;--;1;3;2

WP -- Caleb Evans. LP -- Ben Plaine. Two or more hits -- Central, Nick Fleming 3, Adin Delarosa 3, Spencer Darland 3, Connor Bedell. 2B -- Central, Fleming, Delarosa. 3B -- Central, Darland. RBI -- Central, Fleming 3, Zach Wirt 3, Delarosa 2, Darland 2, Elijah Mitchell 2, Nick Kranz, Brendan Gogluich; Western Dubuque, Kyle Lehmann.

Dowling 6, Davenport Central 0

Dowling;012;002;1;--;6;12;0

Central;000;000;0;--;0;5;2

WP -- Nathan Steenblock. LP -- Eddie Vancamp. Two or more hits -- Dowling, Zach Roering 3, Hunter Simpson, Adam Brauch, Carter Baumler, Charley Johnson. 2B -- Dowling, Brauch. RBI -- Dowling, Sam McMurray 2, Baumler, Johnson 2, Roering. 

Records -- Central 17-7

Johnston 4, Pleasant Valley 1

Johnston;001;003;0;--;4;9;0

Pleasant Valley;000;100;0;--;1;3;1

WP -- Heisterkamp. LP -- Stoddard. Two or more hits -- Johnston, Beasley, Sinnett 3; Pleasant Valley, Crawford. 2B -- Johnston, Beasley; Pleasant Valley, Crawford. RBI -- Johnston, Nord, Moss, Sinnett; Pleasant Valley, Crawford.

Pleasant Valley 4, Gilbert 2

Pleasant Valley;001;021;0;--;4;9;0

Gilbert;101;000;0;--;2;6;1

WP -- Christophersen. LP -- Howard. Two or more hits -- Pleasant Valley, Slavens, Crocker, Hoskins; Gilbert, Chasey 4. 2B -- Pleasant Valley, Slavens 2; Gilbert, Chasey 2. 3B -- Gilbert, Chasey. RBI -- Pleasant Valley, Young, Crawford, Hoskins; Gilbert, Hart. 

Records -- Pleasant Valley 15-11

Late Friday

Washington 8, Louisa Muscatine 4

Washington;100;011;50;--;8;12;0

Louisa Muscatine;011;010;1X;--;4;5;0

Louisa Muscatine stats only

Two or more hits -- Chase Kruse. RBI -- Mason Mcculley 2, Alex Yerington. 

Boys basketball

Justin Sharp Shootout

Saturday’s results

(in bracket order)

Winners' bracket

G39: Bettendorf 62, Rock Island 46

G40: Iowa City West 54, Moline 53

G43: North Scott 62, Assumption 26

G44: Waukee 53, DeKalb 31

G53: Bettendorf 60, Iowa City West 55

G54: North Scott 49, Waukee 40

G55: Assumption 51, Rock Island 42*

G56: DeKalb 39, Moline 32*

G66: Moline 46, Assumption 37*

G67: DeKalb 39, Rock Island 34*

G63: Waukee 70, Iowa City West 52 (3rd)

G64: North Scott 53, Bettendorf 40 (title game)

Losers' bracket

G29: Rock Falls 48, IVC 33

G30: United Township Orange 57, Sherrard 49

G31: East Peoria 42, Kewanee 41

G32: Sterling Newman 46, Camanche 38

G33: Rockford Guilford 38, Rockridge 27

G34: Davenport North 50, Verona Area 43

G41: Rock Falls 33, United Township Orange 27

G42: IVC 51, Sherrard 31

G46: Sterling Newman 53, East Peoria 46

G47: Kewanee vs. Camanche, DNP

G52: Davenport North 64, Rockford Guilford 51 (consolation champ)

G45: Verona Area 46, Rockridge 36

G35: Linn-Mar 73, Maquoketa 59

G36: Pleasant Valley 38, Davenport Cenrtral 37

G37: Cedar Rapids Washington 65, Galesburg 34

G38: United Township Black 34, Sterling 21

G48: Pleasant Valley 48, Linn-Mar 40

G49: United Township Black 69, Cedar Rapids Washington 57

G50: Maquoketa 59, Davenport Central 48

G51: Galesburg 54, Sterling 43

G60: Linn-Mar 65, Cedar Rapids Washington 51

G57: Pleasant Valley 42, United Township Black 36

G58: Maquoketa 51, Galesburg 37

G59: Davenport Central 63, Sterling 49

*Note: Rock Island head coach Thom Sigel and Moline head coach Sean Taylor agreed to make the winners consolation games a round robin format.

