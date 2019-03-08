Boys basketball

Illinois state tournament

Saturday's state finals

Class 2A

Championship: Chicago Orr 50, Nashville 35

Third-place: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 75, Chicago Corliss 66, OT

Class 1A boys

Championship: Providence St. Mel 52, Cissna Park 29

Third-place: Moweaqua Central A&M 70, Concord Triopia 39

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments