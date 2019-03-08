Boys basketball
Illinois state tournament
Saturday's state finals
Class 2A
Championship: Chicago Orr 50, Nashville 35
Third-place: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 75, Chicago Corliss 66, OT
Class 1A boys
Championship: Providence St. Mel 52, Cissna Park 29
Third-place: Moweaqua Central A&M 70, Concord Triopia 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.