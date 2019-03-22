Girls soccer
Orion-Sherrard United 3, Limestone 0
Halftime score -- Orion-Sherrard United 3, Limestone 0. Goals -- Emily Peel, OSU (Kinsley Barnard), 14th minute; Lily Moen (Gabby Sharer), 23rd minute; Rokia Clauss (Rachel Blackert), 36th minute. Shots -- OSU 13, Limestone 6. Saves -- OSU (Mary Mount 3); Limestone (Duny Simmons 6). Fouls -- OSU 6, Limestone 6. Corner kicks -- OSU 3, Limestone 1.
Alleman 2, Peoria Richwoods 0
Halftime -- Alleman 0, Peoria Richwoods 0. Goals -- Alleman, Kendall Wendt (Julia DeSmet) 48th minute; Kendall Wendt (Julia DeSmet) 76th minute. Saves -- Alleman, Megan Tanghe 0, Billi Fleck 0; Peoria Richwoods, Rachael Uppole 12. Records -- Alleman 2-0-1, (0-0-0).
Boys track
IATC Indoor Championship
Team results -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead 70, 2. Bellevue 44, 3. Dubuque Wahlert 41, 4. Camanche 39, 5. ADM 34.50, 6. Boone 30, 7. Pleasant Valley 26, 8. Carlisle 25, 9. Assumption 22, T10. Dubuque Senior 19, T10. Clear Creek Amana 19, T12. Jesup 13, T12. Grundy Center 13, 14. Davenport North 12.50, 15. Beckman 12, 16. Dunkerton 11, 17. BCLUW 10, T18. North Cedar 8, T18. Muscatine 8, T18. Linn-Mar 8, 21. Wapsie Valley 2
55 dash -- 1. Eric Campie (Camanche) 6.65, 2. Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 6.67, 3. Conrad Ernst (Bellevue) 6.77, 8. Hunter Clasen (Bellevue) 6.97, 9. Simon Weitz (Assumption) 6.98
400 dash -- 1. Eric Campie (Camanche) 51.38, 2. Owen Hazelwood (Muscatine) 52.68, 3. Derek Weitzenkamp (Jesup) 53.07, 4. Mason Jackson (Bellevue) 53.57, 5. Andrew Penniston (Bellevue) 53.70
800 run -- 1. Carter Oberfoell (Wahlert) 2:02.15, 2. Jacob Westermeyer (Hempstead) 2:04.24, 3. Dylan Darsidan (Camanche) 2:05.08, 4. Chris Guise (Assumption) 2:05.35, 8. Kyle Guenther (Bellevue) 2:08.22, 10. Mike Straub (Assumption) 2:09.06
1600 run -- 1. David Holesinger (Hempstead) 4:30.83, 2. Ben Hermiston (Hempstead) 4:31.91, 3. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 4:33.40, 5. Chris Guise (Assumption) 4:37.16, 6. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 4:39.44, 8. Brady Griebel (Bellevue) 4:43.63
3200 run -- 1. Nate Mueller (ADM) 9:41.64, 2. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 9:45.28, 3. Ryan Winger (Hempstead) 10:00.23, 6. Kent Nichols (Pleasant Valley) 10:38.13, 8. James Sbertoli (Camanche) 11:28.99, 9. Blake Leu (Camanche) 11:37.93
55 hurdles -- 1. Jack Garber (BCLUW) 7.63, 2. Carson Reilly (Linn-Mar) 7.90, 3. Lucas Heitz (ADM) 7.95, 7. Blake Hardison (Camanche) 8.45
800 relay -- 1. Dubuque Senior (McWilliams, Vandermillen, Sass, Kubitz) 1:34.79, 2. Bellevue 1:35.28, 3. Camanche 1:36.27, 4. Assumption 1:36.46
1600 relay -- 1. Boone (Casotti, Price, Sherrard, Bock) 3:32.32, 2. Bellevue 3:33.60, 3. Carlisle 3:34.90, 8. Camanche 3:50.92
3200 relay -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead (Hermiston, Doser, Westermeyer, Holesinger) 8:10.33, 2. Wahlert 8:16.56, 3. Pleasant Valley 8:18.12, 4. Bellevue 8:29.59, 8. Camanche 8:57.60
High jump -- 1. Michael Keegan (Beckman) 6-07.00, 2. Bert Price (Boone) 6-06.00, 3. Alec Seifert (Davenport North) 6-00.00, 5. Elisjsha Wiseman (Davenport North) 6-00.00, 6. Ethan Klemme (Bellevue) 6-00.00, 7. Dillon Rentz (Bellevue) 5-08.00
Long jump -- 1. Danny McDermott (Wahlert) 21-04.75, 2. Brady Stone (Dunkerton) 21-03.50, 3. Trenton Beck (Carlisle) 20-09.75
Shot put -- 1. Aiden DeWitt (Hempstead) 53-04.25, 2. Caden Wendt (North Cedar) 50-02.75, 3. Mitchell Miller (Wahlert) 46-00.00, 6. Logan Stewart (Davenport North) 43-09.50, 7. Payton Nicol (Camanche) 42-07.50
Girls track
IATC Indoor Championship
Team results -- 1. Iowa City West 76, 2. Assumption 56, 3. Solon 43.50, 4. Cedar Falls 40, 5. Dubuque Wahlert 35, T6. Carlisle 29, T6. Dubuque Senior 29, 8. Linn-Mar 25, 9. Beckman 23.50, 10. Keokuk 16, 11. Western Dubuque 14, T12. Cascade-WD 12, T12. Mason City 12, T14. Tipton 10, T14. Dubuque Hempstead 10, T16. North Cedar 7, T16. ADM 7, 18. Williamsburg 6, T19. Dunkerton 5, T19. Tripoli 5, 21. Iowa City Liberty 4
55 dash -- 1. Libby Wedewer (Wahlert) 7.33, 2. Amaya Jackson (Assumption) 7.57, 3. Katie Severt (Iowa City West) 7.58, 5. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 7.61
400 dash -- 1. Carly King (Assumption) 58.50, 2. Erin Kerkhoff (Solon) 1:00.66, 3. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 1:00.70, 5. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 1:01.52, 9. Cassie Cox (North Cedar) 1:03.01
800 run -- 1. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 2:17.93, 2. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle) 2:21.58, 3. Deniz Ince (Iowa City West) 2:25.13, 6. Morgan Jennings (Assumption) 2:27.33
1500 run -- 1. Ainsley Erzen (Carlisle) 4:49.80, 2. Mackenzie Michael (Cedar Falls) 4:56.33, 3. Deniz Ince (Iowa City West) 4:58.93
3000 run -- 1. Claire Edmondson (Senior) 10:27.75, 2. Lilly Schmidt (Senior) 10:31.67, 3. Deniz Ince (Iowa City West) 11:15.98
55 hurdles -- 1. Peyton Steva (Iowa City West) 8.17, 2. Heather Boeckenstedt (Beckman) 8.59, 3. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar) 8.68
800 relay -- 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Broderick, Schmidt, Wedewer, Wallace) 1:47.124, 2. Assumption 1:47.129, 3. Linn-Mar 1:49.03
1600 relay -- 1. Assumption (Nelson, Fitzpatrick, Hanley, King) 4:09.68, 2. Solon 4:11.58, 3. Cedar Falls 4:11.68, 10. Tipton 4:31.76
3200 relay -- 1. Dubuque Senior (Gorton, Miller, Schmidt, Edmondson) 9:57.24, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 10:08.40, 3. Assumption 10:09.41
High jump -- 1. Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-06.00, 2. Abby Smith (Solon) 5-00.00, 3. Auriona Kimbrough (Cedar Falls) 5-00.00, 7. Peyton Seberg (Assumption) 4-08.00
Long jump -- 1. Dimia Burrell (Linn-Mar) 17-10.00, 2. Katie Severt (Iowa City West) 16-11.00, 3. Hannah Thomas (Mason City) 16-05.00, 10. Emy Seeser (Camanche) 15-08.00
Shot put -- 1. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 41-08.25, 2. Salima Omari (Iowa City West) 39-01.00, 3. Grace Tobin (Mason City) 37-04.25, 8. Nicole Sander (North Cedar) 35-03.75, 9. Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 34-10.25, 10. Shayla Oster (Bellevue) 34-01.00
Baseball
Moline 6, Barrington 3
Moline;030;102;0;--;6;9;1
Barrington;111;000;0;--;3;4;2
Jacob Pauwels, Landon Thiele (5). Raynor, Holter (4), Loutos (6), Boyajian (7). WP -- Pauwels. LP -- Raynor. Save -- Thiele. Two or more hits -- Moline, Aiden Michna 3, Calvin Wall; Barrington, Christoffer. 2B -- Barrington, Koehler, Petersen. RBI -- Moline, Aiden Michna, Brody Harding; Barrington, Koehler
Softball
Erie-Prophetstown 7, Orion 3
Orion;000;200;1;--;3;7;2
Erie-Prophetstown;240;001;x;--;7;6;2
WP -- Calissa Steel. LP -- Tori Werkheiser (0-1). Two or more hits -- Orion, Lena Newman, Kati Kratzberg; Erie-Prophetstown, Jaden Johnson, Ady Scott. 2B -- Erie-Prophetstown, Jaden Johnson. HR -- Orion, Grace Kerker. RBI -- Erie-Prophetstown, Ady Scott 2, Jaden Johnson 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.